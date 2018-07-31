Stocks, Yuan Surge After US, China Said To Seek Restart Of Trade Talks

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:55

With the next wave of US tariffs set to hit as soon as Wednesday, and with trade negotiations stalled for weeks, Beijing and Washington are said to be eager to trying talks in order to avert a full-blown trade war, according to Bloomberg, citing two people familiar with the effort. 

According to Bloomberg sources, representatives of Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are having private conversations as they look for ways to reengage in negotiations. However, they have cautioned that a specific timetable, the issues to be discussed and the format for talks aren’t finalized, but at least there is agreement among the principals that more talks need to take place.

After some early success, negotiations have been stalled for weeks, with both sides in a standoff. Meanwhile, high-level US talks on trade posture with China are ongoing. Complicating matters, however, is a harder line approach taken by US trade representatitve Robert Lightizer, who is in charge of the US's "301 investigation" that resulted in the tariffs, and which concluded that China has been stealing US technology. 

The next wave of tariffs is set to kick in as soon as Wednesday, with the possible imposition of $16 billion of duties on Chinese imports - a move Beijing has vowed to respond to with the same level of tariffs on US products. 

Predictably, both stocks...

... and the Yuan...

... have surged following this report that war de-escalation may be coming.

Then again, we've been here before. As a reminder, this latest renewed "peace" effort is being led by Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He - the same two allegedly brokered a truce in May, which was promptly shattered last days later by more hawkish members within the Trump administration, and the president himself.

Tags
Politics

Comments

vegas Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

Another planted news headline by Bloomberg, which has become nothing more than a mouthpiece for the FED & gov't in general. Is this the best you assclowns can do now? What a fucking joke, markets by headline proxy. And is there anybody who thinks the timing of this "headline", 5 minutes before the NYSE open is some kind of coincidence? Why spend money via the "Plunge Protection Team" when you got shills like Bloomberg to run a headline to force the shorts to panic and get the desired rally? This is modern day trading in a nutshell.

 

Free This Ghost of PartysOver Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

AND I told y'all again, China was next to the table, otherwise they are toast. When are you people gonna start listening?

It is all quite simple really. It's called a baseball bat, then the carrot!

EDIT - Oh, and I will stop clogging up the board with posts, I appreciate y'all bringing that to light, I have become a serious menace by over posting, some of it was quite useless, upon looking back! I appreciate the advice given to me by multiple people.

I am trying to re-learn as I go here.

I will try to limit my posts to one per article, that I choose to post on...I will answer or retort if necessary tho, deal?

FireBrander Free This Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

Trump is right; the Chinese have more, far more, to lose in continuing the trade war they've carried out for ~30+ years.

The Chinese Ponzi Card Pyramid is 10x higher than the USA's.

"IT ENDS NOW" is Trump ripping off the stuck band-aid; gotta be done.

::::::::::::

Now, if we can just shut up those whiny, cry-baby, Democrat "Farmers" that are pissing and moaning about lower profits and not wanting "handouts" in the form $12B to shield them from losses on beans...but they'll gladly take EVERY OTHER FUCKING "FARMING" handout...that's how I know these King whiner Farmers voted Hillary....I know a few farmers, none like to see profits evaporate...but they're not going to sell out their country for a few shekels...especially since Trump stepped up with that $12B.