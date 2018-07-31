"There's Just No Slack In The System" - The Real Perils Of Pandemic Risk

Authored by Adam Taggart via PeakProsperity.com,
As far as existential threats to the human species go, pandemics rank near the top of the list.
What's the probability of an agbressive, highly-fatal outbreak occuring soon? Is it high enough to worry about?
And if one occurs, what can/should we do to protect ourselves and our loved ones?
To address these questions, we interview John M. Barry, author of the award-winning New York Times best-seller The Great Influenza: The Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History. John was the only non-scientist to serve on the US government's Infectious Disease Board of Experts and has served on advisory boards for MIT's Center for Engineering System Fundamentals and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He has consulted on influenza preparedness and response to national security entities, the George W. Bush and Obama White Houses, state governments, and the private sector.
His verdict? The risk of a massively fatal world-wide pandemic like the 1918 Spanish flu is remote, but very real -- and is heightened by the hyper-connectedness of our modern society (i.e., the ease and speed with with people can travel). And our readiness for such an outbreak is woefully lacking:
An often-overlooked part of the damage a virulent pandemic can do is its impact on supply chains and the economy.
If you’ve got 20 to 30% of your air traffic controllers sick at the same time, what's that going to do to your economy?
Most of the power plants in the United States are still coal powered. They get their coal, most of them, from Wyoming. You see these enormous trains – that's a highly skilled position, the engineers who move those trains which are a mile and a half long. Suppose they're out. You're not going to have power in many of the power plants.
These are things that we don’t automatically think of as relating to a pandemic. Even a mild one that makes a lot of people sick without killing them will wreak an economic impact.
In terms of the health care system, practically all of the antibiotics are imported. If you interrupt those supply chains then you start getting people dying from diseases that are unrelated to influenza that they would otherwise survive. We had a small example of that with saline solutions bags which were produced in Puerto Rico. Because of the hurricane, Puerto Rico was no longer producing them; so we had tremendous shortages in those bages after the hurricane. Other suppliers worldwide have picked up the slack, so that's not a problem today.
But in a pandemic, you're going to have supply chain issues like that simultaneously all over the world. So you're not going to be able to call on any reserve, anywhere, because everybody's going to be in the same situation whether you talk about hypodermic needles or plastic gloves -- any of that stuff. The supply chain issues in a moderate pandemic are a real problem. If you’ve got a severe pandemic, the hospitals can't cope. There are many fewer hospital beds per capita than there used to be because everything has gotten more efficient. In this past year's bad influenza season, many, many hospitals around the country were so overwhelmed they all but closed their emergency rooms and weren't talking any more patients for any reason.
There's just no slack in the system. What efficiency does is eliminate as much as possible what's considered waste, but that waste is slack. And when you have a surge in something, you need that slack to take care of the surge. If I were grading generously I would give us a D in terms of overall preparedness. If we had a universal influenza vaccine, maybe we'd be relatively okay, but we don’t.
Click the play button below to listen to Chris' interview with John M. Barry (56m:47s).
Comments
Tuesday Doom Motherfuckers!
Best fear porn is on ZH.
In reply to Tuesday Doom Motherfuckers! by IridiumRebel
Better hurry and get that Tammyflu! We don't want pharma profiteering to slump, AT ALL.
In reply to Best fear porn is on ZH. by Mouldy
So...I should get my government flu shot then?
why not get two? one in each stupid arm? think they
have a 12% chance of calibrating it right for '19.
go for it scissors. i'm gonna ask for mine right in the forehead!!!
In reply to So...I should get my… by runswithscissors
Doom porn early in the week!
i like it
There's going to be a pandemic of 168g FMJ if people don't get their shit squared away soon......
How many tons of weaponized smallpox are still lying around? Weaponized plague? Anthrax? People have no idea. The best defense in a pandemic is self quarantine. It is survivable but anyone expecting the government to help them, or save them, is a fool.
I am long duct tape. plastic sheeting, and MREs.
I wont get on the bus! (Regardless the scenario)
In reply to How many tons of weaponized… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Smart!
In reply to I wont get on the bus! … by Ms No
Nah - you gotta git on the short bus... It decreases your chances by 2/3...
In reply to I wont get on the bus! … by Ms No
This is a topic Bill Gates is concerned about. I prefer Volcano / Earthquake topics. My favorite is CME / EMP doom which could make your neighborhood grocery store look like a scene out of world war Z. Check out Lee Wheelbarger on youtube. He is credible
I have read a lot of books with EMP / volcano scenarios. Deep Winter series is good. I just finished reading the Going Home Series by A. American. It was excellent but some of his food preps left out salted and cured meat as well as how to make a basic earth oven and a small single burner rocket stove which can be fueled with small sticks and twigs. ( I binge watched on Utbue a few years ago and watched about 30 to 40 videos on various types of rocket stoves and earth ovens made from anything and everything). Earth ovens retain heat for making bread and roasting meat. A rocket stove uses minimal fuel and is used to quickly heat up or boil water.
It's good to turn off the power for 48 hours and practice. People take a lot for granted. My grandparents and mother / aunt / uncle were born in northern Maine and the house wasn't heated during the night. The upstairs bedrooms were never heated. They used heavy quilts and bundled the kids together in the same bed. The house was heated during the day but it was expected that you would wear a sweater, even indoors, if you were cold. People today don't even know how to do that.
In reply to This is a topic Bill Gates… by whateverittakes
The US was founded at the tail end of the mini ice age. The mini ice age was quite long and responsible for our dreadful lifespan in Europe, malnutition and many plagues.
When the sun goes dormant you obviously have less heat and light but it also leads to increased cosmic rays which increase cloud cover. Some genetics, like the Irish, are built to produce vitamin D3 despite cloud cover if all other factors being equal; however, in addition to increased cloud cover you have increased volcanic eruptions which decrease light even more. With all of this and modern food, all people need vitamin D3 supplementation without grand minimum.
Vitamin D3 deficiency is a killer via plagues. Vitamin D3 reduces mortality from all known causes. Stock up.
Even if these demons release a bio-weapon they have concern about strong immune systems high in vitamin D3. Otherwise they wouldn't have lied for decades and told people that over 500iud would make you sick and then try to hoard it by making it prescription only. My doctor wants me on 10,000 iud a day. How much are you taking?
In grand solar minimum it is best to stock up.
I take 5,000 IU a day.
In reply to The US was founded at the… by Ms No
We've been buying the slack.....for... years.. .I'm holding .,..so turn ......turn .....turn..
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health?
Please tell me that is a joke. Is that cryptic for Zionist authority on spreading and monitoring diseases introduced to the public?
I feel good about this.
I'm getting impatient! Bird/swine/xxx Flu, Ebola, Zika - all duds?!
it will all blend together to form Biswifluboika & it will be wonderful.
In reply to I'm getting impatient! Bird… by Baron Samedi
the CDC is a scam.
any talk about pandemics is just fear mongering.
garlic, cayenne pepper, lugols iodine, GFE, real vitamin c from fruits and citrus.
will protect you should the plague return.
The CDC may very well be a scam but weaponized smallpox, plague, and anthrax are not. Read "Demon in the Freezer." It will wake you up.
In reply to the CDC is a scam. any talk… by brad789
Spooky. Could be why elites want to colonize the moon, they want to hang out somewhere safe while they fumigate the earth.
In reply to The CDC may very well be a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I'll take the GFE... Might as well go out like Rockefeller...
In reply to the CDC is a scam. any talk… by brad789
Well they are not going to confirm that the chances of a global pandemic are extremely high, otherwise people might start noticing governments are installing methods to freeze society in place minimizing travel etc. Such things as limiting the mobility of regular people by making it that they have to have a particular kind of I.D for even domestic flights, or the way many countries are importing diversity just in case one race gets sicker than another, and to mitigate a virus's ability to move person to person. They can say the chances of a pandemic are low all they want to, but I'm looking at what they're actually doing.
aircraft & the ability to move bipeds from one hemisphere to another may very well end the human race one day.
just food for thought.
In reply to Well they are not going to… by MusicIsYou