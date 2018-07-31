Trump Comes Out Against 3-D Printed Guns

President Trump appeared to voice his opposition to 3-D printed guns being sold to the public, in a tweet this morning, saying that he had already spoken to the National Rifle Association about the issue and that it did not appear to make much sense...
I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018
As The Daily Caller notes, the issue of 3-D printed guns has reached a fever pitch in recent days after a Texas non-profit organization won the right to post the plans for such weapons online for public consumption.
The downloadable plans range from rudimentary handguns to rifles similar to an AR-15. The plans can be used by anyone with a 3D printer and minimal outside materials to create an untraceable firearm.
A selection of 3-D printed gun files already available on the Defense Distributed website, Defcad.com.
Several states have intervened to ask the Trump administration to federally ban such firearms.
“These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history. If the Trump Administration won’t keep us safe, we will," said Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D), who represents one of the eight states suing the Trump administration.
The fight over 3-D printed guns stems back to 2013 when the U.S. Department of State banned the Texas non-profit from posting plans for such firearms online because it was in violation of export control trade practices.
The non-profit argued that the ban stifled its freedom of speech and eventually forced the government to back down. The plans will be posted online Aug. 1.
As The Hill reports, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer chimed in, saying that Trump’s tweet was a display of “incompetence and dangerous governing.”
Your administration approved this. What kind of incompetence and dangerous governing is this?— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 31, 2018
And to check with the NRA? Holy moly. https://t.co/MyctYPoci0
Comments
Just give Twitter a monopoly on 3D printers and they'll have the code for guns print out I'm With Her buttons.
Or shadowban guns. No one will find out.
And if they do CNN can claim Russia peepee-ed on the 3D printers.
Next question, Jim Acosta.
"Mr President, did you pee on a 3D printer?"
Ban 3D Printers!
In reply to . by Hillarys Server
Bummer... okay I guess... I already have mine, so they might as well close the door behind me!
In reply to Ban 3D Printers! by Daves Not Here
hmmmm, not sure I want to print a gun?
He is looking into it, so no decisions yet, mkay.
What I think about is guys like MS-13 printing their own, but on the other hand I am a 2A NO INFRINGEMENT kind of guy - I am torn!
My Glock's lowers are plastic/carbon whatever, but the uppers are metal, I kind of like my hands the way they are - intact!
In reply to Bummer by toady
More Trump misdirection. PLASTIC 3d printed guns aren't being SOLD to anyone. Plans are available for them and people print them for themselves.
Of course they shouldn't be sold. They are EXTREMELY dangerous to the user. But that doesn't mean plans on how to make them can or should be removed from the internet.
In reply to hmmmm by Free This
Best splain that to Big Orange, he doesnt seem to understand it..
In reply to More Trump misdirection… by tmosley
Waiting for 3D printed grenade launcher.
In reply to Best splain that to Big… by gatorengineer
3D printed grenades, tbh.
In reply to Waiting for 3D printed… by Ghost of Porky
3D printers sound complex. I'm still trying to get my Fax machine to work.
In reply to 3D printed grenades, tbh. by tmosley
SHALL NOT INFRINGE
In reply to 3D printers sound complex. I… by CheapBastard
I wouldn't mind having a couple of scale model 3D printed guns, but since I can't, I'll just have to stick to the real thing.
In reply to SHALL NOT INFRINGE by Ghost of Porky
“I support the ban on assault weapons”
-Trump (2000)
In reply to I wouldn't mind having a… by Croesus
The cat is out of the bag, the 3d designs are already out on the net on sites and torrents, 3D printed gun parts are here to stay.
In reply to s by eforce
Guys... relax. He's b8ting them again.
Let them attack technology now.
In reply to SHALL NOT INFRINGE by Ghost of Porky
The tweet may be his weather blimp variety... but it sounds a little overly-infringy for my taste.
In reply to 3D printers sound complex. I… by CheapBastard
Strange timing considering Austin Petersen is running against a Trump endorsed Senate candidate in MO. Petersen campaign is giving away a machine that can make an AR15.
In reply to The tweet may be his weather… by MagicHandPuppet
That is a good way to get votes in MO.
In reply to Strange timing considering… by realmoney2015
lucky you. i'm still figuring out how to set the clock on my VCR.
In reply to 3D printers sound complex. I… by CheapBastard
o
In reply to 3D printers sound complex. I… by CheapBastard
Why do we ask professional politicians anything about anything? As if they have fired a gun, managed a lower-middle class budget, changed a flat tire, helped a stranger in need or anything normal.
They are not our leaders once we figure out they don't know shit about shinola.
Please wake up, this is getting boring.
In reply to 3D printers sound complex. I… by CheapBastard
Can I 3 D print a couple of million dollars worth of hundred dollar bills??
Then I can use the cash to buy a couple of "real" guns, metal ones.
In reply to 3D printed grenades, tbh. by tmosley
Mark it ZERO Smokey!
In reply to Can I 3 D print a couple of… by Occams_Razor_Trader
But 3d printed guns are easier to shoot from Teslas, but only on Mars, so kooool.
In reply to Can I 3 D print a couple of… by Occams_Razor_Trader
In the mid 70s my friends told me you could photocopy the front of a dollar bill for 5¢, cut it out, feed it into a change machine and get 4 quarters. I think tech has advanced but I think the general concept is still valid.
In reply to Can I 3 D print a couple of… by Occams_Razor_Trader
And just like that 100 new government jobs paying $100k per year we're created to protect Americans from 3D printers.
In reply to Waiting for 3D printed… by Ghost of Porky
I say lets focus on banning the bra!
In reply to And just like that 100 new… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
3D plastic nuclear bazooka and then I'm in biotch!
In reply to Waiting for 3D printed… by Ghost of Porky
Its just information, its not a gun. So if you start banning access to information where does that take us? If I write a book on how to punch somebody hard, should that be "banned" because it could cause a concussion? How many steps back from the actual crime do we start?
Anyone can buy a book about gunsmithing and build a gun if they are determined and handy enough. How do we reconcile that?
In reply to Best splain that to Big… by gatorengineer
You can also create a nuke by harvesting smoke detectors. Now who would go through the pain of doing this?
In reply to Best splain that to Big… by gatorengineer
Well you see, with the way 3D printing works, selling the plans is really the same as selling the gun - it ends up in the felon's hands.
In reply to More Trump misdirection… by tmosley
So should books on gunsmithing and gun building be banned too?
In reply to Well you see, with the way… by dlweld
I guess we need to ban gunsmiths too, since they're walking around with the know-how in their memories and can TEACH terrorists how to make guns.
Give a terrorist a 3D gun, and he kills one innocent hostage. Teach a terrorist to print 3D guns, and he kills for a lifetime!
In reply to So should books on… by brushhog
Mexican drug cartels do not need or want to print guns. Uncle Sam shipped thousands of AK's south for the Contras and then of course we had fast and furious. More than likely your terrorist is state sponsored.
In reply to I guess we need to ban… by dchang0
I've read some unbelievably stupid comments on this site before but that's gotta be the most retarded thing I've ever read.
In reply to Well you see, with the way… by dlweld
Is a 3-D printed 'gun' really a gun?
Is it not a self-manufactured non-metallic projectile launching device?
In reply to I've read some unbelievably… by nmewn
I just can't get over it, knowledge is dangerous?
Next I suppose they'll want to do a good old fashioned book burning.
In reply to Is a 3-D printed 'gun'… by cankles' server
they sell ghost-gun CNN machines where actual aluminum is used, there are various jigs and other tooling available for hand crafting a lower, when these are available overseas and making a whole host of Just in Time manufacturing people will look back at the plastic scare and laugh.. a well selected metal ink pen and a 22 cal can be modified with ingenuity.. Now me? I want quality..
In the UK they discussed banning kitchen cutlery, that is the high tide mark for failed nation state
Ruger is quality, plastic guns not so much..
https://www.springfield-armory.com/products/saint-edge-ar15-5-56/
you get what you pay for
https://ghostgunner.net/collections/featured-products
If you want to hand mill a lower you can do so.. but again.. If we are a free country then imagining that outlawing these files will keep them away from the bad guys is just as effective as banning kitchen knives..
You buy a cheap legal gun.. you own a cheap gun! Cheap guns are trash.. better than a knife to be sure.. but again you really do get what you pay for, but for people who want to build their own it is a free country isn't it?
In reply to I've read some unbelievably… by nmewn
Well the way a saw works, selling the plans is the same as selling the gun. It ends up in the felons hands.
In reply to Well you see, with the way… by dlweld
Control is a losing game. Gun control, drug control, alcohol control, capital control, mind control, price control, sex control, whatever. The controllers are on both sides of the fake left-right political spectrum. They attempt to arb the disparity they create with the control they attempt to maintain. Parasites.
In reply to More Trump misdirection… by tmosley
Talk to the people who were buried by Stalin about how effective control can be. Either by making things criminal or simply going on suspicions. Or in Stalin's case, often to just instill fear.
Trump's goal is not "printing" guns. It is to take away being able to make or modify any gun. We have long been able to buy everything but a receiver without any checks or records. Then using a drill press and templates provided by the vendor you did the final milling on the receiver. This has always been legal and 3D printers were/are not needed.
Trump wants to take away the right to make anything without the ATF's knowledge or registered serial numbers.
In reply to Control is a losing game… by BobPaulson
Of course the NRA is ultimately going to be against this, because the gun manufacturers that they work for are definitely not liking this.
Kind of like pharmaceutical companies being against medical cannabis...
In reply to More Trump misdirection… by tmosley
I personally would like to see someone post the plans for a suitcase nuke -- you know, just in case someone looks at me funny or says something I don't like.
In reply to More Trump misdirection… by tmosley
I dont think anyone is making PLASTIC 3D printed guns...its powdered metal SLS 3D printing that is being used. Usually titanium.
And even then, it's only for body, hammer, etc. not leaf springs, and certainly not the barrell. Only an idiot would think a 3D printed barrell would ever work.
3D printing is akin to micro-castings built on top of each other (other than the new tech using optics, but that is only for certain plastic resins). Castings are much weaker than forgings and cant take repeated/cyclic stress very well. Especially in tension. Shooting causes quite a bit of tension on the barrell. If you 3D printed an entire gun, first, the springs wouldnt work. Secondly, the barrell would last about 1 shot, probably fracture, and then you would have a nice grenade in your hand on the second shot.
In reply to More Trump misdirection… by tmosley
No, its the whole thing, including barrel, in inconel and some other stainless steels.
And it works just fine.
In reply to I dont think anyone is… by inhibi
Right, 3D printing of guns is actually bullshit since such weapons are unsafe and unreliable. CNC milling is better and the prices for such machines came down significantly. They are also available as DIY kits or can be built from scratch with parts from hobby stores. Plans for CNC milling are download able too.
In reply to I dont think anyone is… by inhibi
They also leave out the part of coming up with the 5k for the printer ,Not any 3d printer will work.
In reply to More Trump misdirection… by tmosley
If I heard it correctly on the radio, one of the spokepersons for this 3D gun printing company said he favors 3D gun printing so radicals can get guns they otherwise would not be able to.
...mmmmm....
In reply to hmmmm by Free This
Dahhhhh!
In reply to If I heard it correctly on… by Handful of Dust
I've heard that 3D printed metal guns are excellent. Last I looked, they were more expensive than regular ones though.
Hopefully that changes soon.
In reply to If I heard it correctly on… by Handful of Dust
The available kit is very expensive, but newer cheaper stuff is becoming available.
In reply to I've heard that 3D printed… by tmosley