Trump Comes Out Against 3-D Printed Guns

President Trump appeared to voice his opposition to 3-D printed guns being sold to the public, in a tweet this morning, saying that he had already spoken to the National Rifle Association about the issue and that it did not appear to make much sense...

As The Daily Caller notes, the issue of 3-D printed guns has reached a fever pitch in recent days after a Texas non-profit organization won the right to post the plans for such weapons online for public consumption.

The downloadable plans range from rudimentary handguns to rifles similar to an AR-15. The plans can be used by anyone with a 3D printer and minimal outside materials to create an untraceable firearm.


A selection of 3-D printed gun files already available on the Defense Distributed website, Defcad.com.

Several states have intervened to ask the Trump administration to federally ban such firearms.

“These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history. If the Trump Administration won’t keep us safe, we will," said Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D), who represents one of the eight states suing the Trump administration.

The fight over 3-D printed guns stems back to 2013 when the U.S. Department of State banned the Texas non-profit from posting plans for such firearms online because it was in violation of export control trade practices.

The non-profit argued that the ban stifled its freedom of speech and eventually forced the government to back down. The plans will be posted online Aug. 1.

As The Hill reports, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer chimed in, saying that Trump’s tweet was a display of “incompetence and dangerous governing.”

Hillarys Server

Just give Twitter a monopoly on 3D printers and they'll have the code for guns print out I'm With Her buttons.

Or shadowban guns. No one will find out.

And if they do CNN can claim Russia peepee-ed on the 3D printers.

Next question, Jim Acosta.

"Mr President, did you pee on a 3D printer?"

Free This

hmmmm, not sure I want to print a gun?

He is looking into it, so no decisions yet, mkay.

What I think about is guys like MS-13 printing their own, but on the other hand I am a 2A NO INFRINGEMENT kind of guy - I am torn!

My Glock's lowers are plastic/carbon whatever, but the uppers are metal, I kind of like my hands the way they are - intact!

 

tmosley

More Trump misdirection. PLASTIC 3d printed guns aren't being SOLD to anyone. Plans are available for them and people print them for themselves.

Of course they shouldn't be sold. They are EXTREMELY dangerous to the user. But that doesn't mean plans on how to make them can or should be removed from the internet.

brushhog

Its just information, its not a gun. So if you start banning access to information where does that take us? If I write a book on how to punch somebody hard, should that be "banned" because it could cause a concussion? How many steps back from the actual crime do we start?

Anyone can buy a book about gunsmithing and build a gun if they are determined and handy enough. How do we reconcile that?

dchang0

I guess we need to ban gunsmiths too, since they're walking around with the know-how in their memories and can TEACH terrorists how to make guns.

 

Give a terrorist a 3D gun, and he kills one innocent hostage. Teach a terrorist to print 3D guns, and he kills for a lifetime!

Dilluminati

they sell ghost-gun CNN machines where actual aluminum is used, there are various jigs and other tooling available for hand crafting a lower, when these are available overseas and making a whole host of Just in Time manufacturing people will look back at the plastic scare and laugh.. a well selected metal ink pen and a 22 cal can be modified with ingenuity.. Now me?  I want quality.. 

In the UK they discussed banning kitchen cutlery, that is the high tide mark for failed nation state

Ruger is quality, plastic guns not so much..

https://www.springfield-armory.com/products/saint-edge-ar15-5-56/

you get what you pay for

https://ghostgunner.net/collections/featured-products

If you want to hand mill a lower you can do so.. but again.. If we are a free country then imagining that outlawing these files will keep them away from the bad guys is just as effective as banning kitchen knives.. 

You buy a cheap legal gun.. you own a cheap gun!  Cheap guns are trash.. better than a knife to be sure.. but again you really do get what you pay for, but for people who want to build their own it is a free country isn't it?

 

 

 

BobPaulson

Control is a losing game. Gun control, drug control, alcohol control, capital control, mind control, price control, sex control, whatever. The controllers are on both sides of the fake left-right political spectrum. They attempt to arb the disparity they create with the control they attempt to maintain. Parasites.

Blankone

Talk to the people who were buried by Stalin about how effective control can be. Either by making things criminal or simply going on suspicions. Or in Stalin's case, often to just instill fear.

Trump's goal is not "printing" guns. It is to take away being able to make or modify any gun. We have long been able to buy everything but a receiver without any checks or records. Then using a drill press and templates provided by the vendor you did the final milling on the receiver. This has always been legal and 3D printers were/are not needed.

Trump wants to take away the right to make anything without the ATF's knowledge or registered serial numbers.

inhibi

I dont think anyone is making PLASTIC 3D printed guns...its powdered metal SLS 3D printing that is being used. Usually titanium.

And even then, it's only for body, hammer, etc. not leaf springs, and certainly not the barrell. Only an idiot would think a 3D printed barrell would ever work. 

3D printing is akin to micro-castings built on top of each other (other than the new tech using optics, but that is only for certain plastic resins). Castings are much weaker than forgings and cant take repeated/cyclic stress very well. Especially in tension. Shooting causes quite a bit of tension on the barrell. If you 3D printed an entire gun, first, the springs wouldnt work. Secondly, the barrell would last about 1 shot, probably fracture, and then you would have a nice grenade in your hand on the second shot.

Bunga Bunga

Right, 3D printing of guns is actually bullshit since such weapons are unsafe and unreliable. CNC milling is better and the prices for such machines came down significantly. They are also available as DIY kits or can be built from scratch with parts from hobby stores. Plans for CNC milling are download able too. 