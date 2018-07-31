Trump Declares War On The Koch Brothers: They Are "A Total Joke"

Two days after Charles Koch voiced his growing displeasure with Trump's domestic, foreign and economic policy, warning that Trump tariffs could trigger a US recession, President Trump responded on Tuesday by slamming the powerful Koch-led donor network as “globalist” and “a total joke,” rejecting the conservative group amid reports that the network was shifting away from him over trade and immigration issues.
Trump alleged that his policies have “made them richer” and that they “want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed,” while he supports the American worker. In another tweet Trump called them: “Two nice guys with bad ideas.”
"The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against strong borders and powerful trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas," Trump said in a post on Twitter.
"They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made them richer" Trump continued his angry tirade: "Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker - a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again!"
Trump’s angry tweets echoed comments that Steve Bannon made a day earlier. "We don’t have time to have some theoretical discussion and to have their spokesman come out and say the president is divisive," he told Politico.
Trump’s comments followed a Bloomberg report that the Koch donor network sought to distance itself from Trump and the Republican Party at a weekend gathering in Colorado where, among other concerns were also raised that his trade policies could fuel a recession.
Charles and David Koch have been a force in American politics for decades, channeling billions of dollars into conservative causes. But the billionaire industrialist pair didn’t support Trump in the 2016 campaign, even though their network has since praised his administration’s efforts to cut taxes and regulations. More recently, it has criticized his actions on trade issues.
Trump's latest outburst is especially troubling because keeping the Koch donor network happy is important to Republicans, especially in election years.
It plans to spend about $400 million on state and federal policy and politics during the two-year cycle that culminates with November’s balloting, a 60 percent increase over 2015-16. Besides trying to influence electoral politics, the organization also works on education, criminal justice, workforce and poverty issues.
The Koch network’s decision Monday not to support Representative Kevin Cramer against Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota was cast as a warning to other Republicans who might be tempted to stray from the free-market, fiscally restrained approach backed by the Kochs and their followers. As Bloomberg noted, the decision not to back Cramer, as the network sought to put on a more bipartisan face, was announced at a briefing for more than 500 donors gathered for a three-day meeting at a luxury resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“We can’t support him at this time,” said Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, the network’s flagship political organization.
Heitkamp is one of 10 Senate Democrats who face re-election in November in states Trump won in 2016. While polls and analysts suggest Democrats have a strong chance of winning the 23 seats they need to gain control of the House, their odds of winning a Senate majority are much slimmer.
As we reported previously, Charles Koch, 82, the chief executive officer of Koch Industries, told reporters Sunday he worries Trump’s actions on trade and tariffs put the booming U.S. economy at risk of recession.
Yet while senior officials from the network had blamed Trump for the nation’s divisions a day earlier, Koch stopped short of that.
“We’ve had divisiveness long before Trump became president,” he said in rare on-the-record exchange with reporters. “I’m into hating the sin, not the sinner.”
That particular nuance was lost on Trump this morning, however, who just decided to launch yet another verbal war, this time with an especially powerful opponent.
Leftist are going to be so mad about this.
Trump trolls 'em again. After bashing Koch for years lefties will now embrace them.... just "because"
“Follow the money “ is one of the best truisms ever made.
Wonder if Harry "I Hate The Koch Brothers" Reed's head has exploded yet ...
"warning to other Republicans who might be tempted to stray from the free-market, fiscally restrained approach backed by the Kochs and their followers."
youre killing us tyler.. how is it 'free market' to support one way trade deals that ship your jobs overseas, and allow trade partners to put up tariffs and barriers on your exports, while they ship their cheap crap in tariff free and large corporations fire Americans to move production to sweat-shops overseas? That isn't free market. trump has explained this many times. Does he need to bust out the crayons for these Koch-tards ?
"That isn't free trade, it's stupid trade" -- President Donald Trump, GEOTUS
Yeah. They're all about free markets when it means they are free to offshore and use wage arbitrage. To them every worker is a meaningless, faceless, interchangible cog in their corporate machine.
While they play crony capitalist games. Free indeed.
free trade = FREE trade for THEM only...
fair trade = FAIR trade for ALL (AND protecting the largest consumer nation on the planet)
Harry Reid’s head is exploding because there is now an adrenochrome shortage.
Maybe, the Kochs are feeling the heat from that adrenochrome shortage, as well.
Just another sign we are WINNING!
Yes, cognitive dissonance runs strong with the liberal sickness.
Hence the reason why the Elites- don;t care for Trump- he's NOT easily controlled by either end of the spectrum!
Unpredictable Wildcard! Go Trump!
And yet Trump brags about having made these fat cats a lot of money with his tax cuts and deregulation. How is that something to brag about?
It should embarrass them. Perhaps they can get rich AND do the right thing for a change. Until they do, they are just another gang of greedy globalists bending over the American worker while espousing free trade.
Old man time will catch up with the Kochs and Soros.... The next round is on the horizon, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates.....
So what? We ALL die, that's irrelevant friend, it's all about how you live.
Are you saying that just screaming about Joose ain't enough?
That's disappointing.
Last gasp of the hippies and 1968 elite.
sounds very similar to "Hillary has no chance of losing the Presidential race"...
and here's a 'poll' to prove it...
Trump's no spring chicken - hard to think of anyone willing to push back against the status quo, let alone fight the prog/socialist agendas.
"stray from the free-market, fiscally restrained approach backed by the Kochs and their followers. "
Oh please. That MIGHT have been their ideals back in the '90s. But hardly now.
Since when is ginning up illegals and cheap , umeritocratic immigrant labor via government fiat a "free market" approach? They want "free markets" in the sense that it benefits their bottom line. You can call yourself anything you want (e.g. Libertarian) but actions speak loudest. They favor the jackboot of govt of when it suits their interests.
The corporate globalist open borders are liberty {just not for you} libertarians at Reason.com love them some Koch.
But they are also the only billionaire ‘meddlers’ that the batshit Left mentions, in a rage, when they whine about billionaires.
I do not know what to think anymore.
The ultimate trollage. The Kochs aren't pretty but calling them leftists is a bit of a stretch.
Wrong ! We "leftists" wouldn't care whatsoever.
?
Progressives are going to have to ally with populists. That's what this is all about. Ordinary (paid off) 'liberals' that support the status quo/establishment are disgusting and irrelevant creatures.
You can hang with the populist revolt, including some Nazis, and tease/fight them if you like, or you can hang with the likes of Clinton, McCain, Clapper, Hayden, Kissinger and the Kochs. Spying, torture and brown baby incineration will be your legacy if you stick with the anti-Trump losers.
So, decide.
What a lot of us don’t realize is that when we talk about wealth disparity many of us sitting in air conditioning in front of our computer screens typing away are the very ones the underclass see as rich. A lot of six figured incomes living in upper middle class neighborhoods are living pay check to pay check and don’t see themselves as rich. They see themselves as working class. They are living in million dollar homes with huge mortgages, making car payments, credit card payments, and daycare payments, and they are just treading water. When the underclass marches through these neighborhoods, they are not going to see a bunch of tax slaves mortgaged to the hilt. They are going to see a bunch of rich pukes that have it all. This misconception is fueling a lot of the rage. I don’t see a way to correct it.
LOL at Trump tying the 'Resistance' to the Kochs.
Fuck them both.
We need to get 'our team' better defined anyhow. I'll take some smart progressives over here, the stupid ones can stay over with Clinton, McCain, Clapper and the Kochs.
Let's take about half the U.S. black population, a large majority of Asians, and about a third of legal Hispanics. OK maybe half.
College educated white women are looking like a serious problem.....going to be a 'learning process' there.
Not all Democrats are far left extremist.
The smart ones like Alan Dershowitz see right through this crap.
And this RIGHT - LEFT allusion is based on the wrong thing. It is based on how the parties were seated in European parliaments.
A better model would be a Constitutional Republic in the middle with Tyranny on one end and Anarchy on the other.
This is the only model that properly put Hitler and Stalin on the same end of the spectrum instead of pretending they are on opposite sides.
Indeed it is, the battle is between collectivism and individualism, and all that's on offer from either side
is more collectivism and/or tribalism.The Trumptards are totally blinded, as are the Dims.
Heads they win, tails we lose.
Indeed it is, the battle is between collectivism and individualism, and all that's on offer from either side
is more collectivism and/or tribalism.The Trumptards are totally blinded, as are the Dims.
Heads they win, tails we lose.
----
Individualism was lost a long time ago. Wake up.
That is remarkably insightful and it will be rejected out of hand because of sedimentary mindsets.
and the right is pissed that he hires foreign workers 70 for Mar a Lago.
.
First he destroyed TPP.
If he destroys the Koch Brothers, Orange Jesus deserves 10 Nobel Prizes (Peace and Economic)
"Leftist (sic) are going to be so mad about this."
At 'rightists' eating themselves again? I doubt it.
Same game:
the <insert those who ID with one side of the left/right political paradigm here> 'attacks itself'. From the <insert those who ID with the other side of the left/right political paradigm here>'s perspective that triggers schadenfreude. From the <insert those who ID with the original side of the left/right political paradigm here> POV the <insert those who ID with the original side of the left/right political paradigm here> are just holding each other to a higher standard.
It's one-size-fits-all gaslighting you sucker.
right/left, who's banking the coin, regardless?
the koch's were always fox network republicans. the boosh's boys. what they aim to do is play right into the stupid american mindset. let trump have his way and tweet away. the american electorate will give congress to the democrats. and then everyone at ZH will have an orgasm exclaiming, "trump didn't follow through on his promises".
trump didn't make them their money. the HNIC made them their money. the kochs were just as close to the HNIC as soros was. maybe even closer.
oh. BTW. koch's old man. the one who made the money and started the company, did it working for stalin back in the thirties.
...and, they are. Oligarch illegal employing globalist shitbags
FUCK The Cocksmoker Brothers!
....upon reflection...shoot the fuckers.
Yea, let these Koch brothers lose a few billion.
Bush's buddies need to get burned.
McCain, Bush's, Koch Brothers all conspired to get Trump.
Now it's Trump's turn for revenge.
fucking pure genius. Liberal heads are exploding all over the world! Yes, it's been a global plantation for quite a while folks. Time to put the heads of ALL the oligarchs on fucking pikes!
Love it!
Libs are such idiots (I believe they recently began quoting GWB) that they’ll probably run to defend the Cock Brothers as their own.
Moar popcorn!!
Lately I like to tell them, 'OK whatever, you can be against Trump, world peace and doubled economic growth... just don't claim to be smart...or moral.'
Utter meltdown ammo every time.
Trump has elephantitis of the balls.
Invite Assange to the WH for the kill.
Ha ha.....is why we luv the ole meanie.
In a good way.
Kochs funded the Tea Party movement only to have the President scoop it up.
They only ever cared about climate change/carbon/energy taxes. The 'concern' about health care was just bullshit for the elderly to make the Tea Party go.
To be honest, they won. There's not gonna be any carbon taxes in the US. It doesn't really matter what else they say or do, as you can see they are reduced to dithering about international tax policy and grasping weakly for power. No focus any more.
Kochs are spent. Just punching bags and symbolic baggage now.
And the Tea Party hasn't done anything worth a damn
since their original initiated rally several years ago.
I remember, being amongst 1000's of flag and sign
carrying folks, lining the main drags in Florida at the
time and drivers blaring their car horns as they passed by.
The problem is that the Tea Party let itself become a slave to the GOP. When the GOP threw deficits to the winds, the Tea Party was already compromised so much that it has largely dissolved due to lack of backbone and sticking to their initial idea that out-of-control cannot continue without destroying the country's economy.
