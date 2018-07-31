Turley: Paul Manafort Is Probably Going To Jail; Here's What He's Up Against

Attorney and legal analyst Jonathan Turley has weighed in on Paul Manafort's fate, as the first of two trials against the former Trump campaign aide gets underway in Virginia on Monday. Turley suggests that Manafort is "in the worst possible legal position" of having to "run the tables" - beating all 18 counts in his Virginia trial, as well as seven counts in his D.C. trial, while trying Mueller's team will probably point out that he's a multimillionaire Washington lobbyist that a jury is unlikely to identify with.
That said, there are many considerations to take into account which Turley describes - including the possibility of a presidential pardon, however if you want to know precisely how screwed Manafort is, read on:
Paul Manafort gambles against all odds at trial
Hunter Thompson once decried the fleeting fortunes of gamblers as “tomorrow's blinking toads, dumb beasts with no hope.” Paul Manafort is about to discover if he is one of those “blinking toads.” The trial of the former Trump presidential campaign chairman in Virginia, on more than a dozen criminal counts of tax fraud, bank fraud and reporting violations, is about to begin. Rather than take a plea, Manafort has taken the gamble of a trial and the lingering chance of a pardon.
Manafort is in the worst possible legal position of having to “run the tables” by not only beating 18 counts in Virginia but then beating seven counts in a separate trial in Washington. He needs a sweep or nothing. That is quite a gamble and, frankly, Manafort is a bad bet. While he needs to beat all the charges, special counsel Robert Mueller needs only one conviction on one count to put Manafort away for as much as a decade.
That is what it means to “play the house.” The house usually wins. Right now, Las Vegas would give Manafort about the same odds of acquittal as it would give the Baltimore Orioles to win the World Series. Indeed, the one thing the Orioles, ranked worst in the MLB, have going for them is that people actually want them to win. That is not the case with Manafort, and that lack of empathy is likely to grow considerably in coming weeks with the expected witnesses at his trial.
The first challenge for the defense is that Manafort can be easily painted as someone who made millions off some of the world’s most disreputable characters. The more that jurors learn of Manafort, the less likely they are to find him relatable or likable. To the contrary, his lifestyle will place a wide social and economic chasm between him and the jury. That is by design, as prosecutors know his lifestyle could leave jurors less inclined to give him the benefit of any doubt.
For that reason, they intend to call a myriad of minor witnesses, from a ticket vendor for the New York Yankees to a high-end tailor to a Mercedes Benz salesman. Jurors will hear about his six homes, $2 million worth of antiques, a $500,000 landscaping bill, the two silk rugs costing $160,000, and almost $1.5 million in clothes for himself. All of this is part of a lifestyle that seemed to be collapsing under its own weight, necessitating the alleged fraudulent efforts to secure nearly $25 million in bank loans.
This type of evidence invites class resentment and an unconscious desire to see an elitist fall. The legal chasm may be equally challenging. Jurors will be buried in a mountain of transactional and bank documents from numerous countries. Manafort is accused of hiding $30 million to evade U.S. taxes by using accounts in the United Kingdom, Cyprus and the Caribbean island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Prosecutors claim he may have made more than $60 million in working for Ukrainian interests.
With multiple counts and such a daunting record, a jury often inclines to rely on prosecution witnesses. In this case, the witnesses will include Manafort’s former aide and confidant, Rick Gates. The combination of a less than sympathetic defendant, a tower of financial documents and a flipped former associate makes conviction on at least some of these counts a high likelihood. So why hasn’t Manafort sought a deal with Mueller? Well, several possible reasons exist.
First, Mueller might be a bit short on mercy. He is unlikely to cut a deal with Manafort that did not involve pleading guilty to at least one count. Mueller would have to clear counts in both Washington, D.C., and Virginia, and that could not be done easily with a walk-away plea. Any plea likely would put Manafort behind bars for years. At age 69, a 10-year sentence could be the same as life in prison. Moreover, most of these counts would run concurrently so, while even one conviction is enough to hold him for much of his remaining years, Manafort may not find a deal as attractive.
Second, unlike former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, Manafort still has hope for a pardon. If President Trump were to go nuclear in shutting down the investigation, he likely would issue a slew of pardons. At this point, he is more likely to pardon Hillary Clinton than Cohen, but Manafort has remained loyal and silent.
Finally, just as Mueller might not be able to give Manafort what he needs, Manafort might not have enough to offer Mueller. The problem with being the matinee defendant for the special counsel investigation is that a plea bargain is more costly to secure. Manafort would need deliverables on Trump, and he may not have them. Short of a quid pro quo understanding with the Russians, or confirmation of the president’s knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting with Russians that implicates Donald Trump Jr. and others, Manafort may not have a deliverable.
Trump was not known to be close to Manafort, though they had interactions going back years. In other words, Manafort may not have a “get out of jail” card to use against Trump or key figures. For any of these reasons, Manafort may simply view a deal as offering too little and risking too much. Conversely, a pardon could mean no jail time and a clean slate.
If Mueller convicts Manafort, it is likely to be celebrated as proof of the legitimacy of the special counsel investigation. In truth, it is not. Manafort’s charges have nothing to do with Mueller’s original mandate involving Russian collusion, obstruction, or any of the allegations directed against the president. That does not make Manafort innocent, but this was not the game Mueller was supposed to be playing.
Manafort still has a defense to present, so it is too early to declare him a loser. However, he is taking a gamble in not taking a plea. In playing against the house, his odds at trial are long and, if he ever comes up for sentencing, his credit is short.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
He isn't going to jail! the President can pardon him I do believe Why wouldn't he?
Life in front of a firing squad is appropriate.
He is already in jail. So I guess you are right just like you can't go crazy.
slow news day? NOPE
eagerly awaiting the EVERYTHING IS AWESOME temp.
I believe the word you are looking for is "trope".
As in ... eagerly awaiting the EVERYTHING IS AWESOME trope.
Standard Disclaimer: Here's another trope - Fuck off.
How is it Manafort worked with same company as Podesta brothers engaged in the Ukraine back in 2002. Mueller dredges up 12 year old investigation that was closed w/no prosecution against Manafort, assigns it to his team and brings Manafort to court, 30+ days in solitary confinement and now trial. At the same time Mueller allowed both Podestas to register as foreign agents and gave them immunity to testify against Manafort. Note - Manafort and Podestas both failed to register as foreign agents working with Ukraine and made a small fortune on the Ukraine elections.
This double standard ought to be unacceptable to everyone. Remember if they can do it to Manafort, they can do it to you!
The conditions of his confinement should also be unacceptable to everyone as well.
Getting rich at other people's expense (regardless of the methodology) hardly even qualifies as a crime these days.
Standard Disclaimer: If I manage to outlive some of these bastards, I'll be doing a cross country tour just to piss on their graves.
Not only is Manafort in jail, he is in 23-hour-a-day solitary confinement lockdown. It's like they don't want him talking to anybody while he's inside, or something. Or more likely, Manafort put himself in solitary because he's afraid of getting shanked if he doesn't deliver the goods on Trump.
The only reason Mueller is personally involved with this case is, he is doing everything he can to flip Manafort against Trump. The fact that Mueller is having to prosecute Manafort on stuff that is completely unrelated to "Russia collusion" just shows how desperate Mueller is. This is an obvious hail mary play, especially given that Trump has pretty clearly signaled that he's going to pardon Manafort once this charade is over. I'm sure Mueller has communicated to Manafort that, hey, if you want to perjure yourself against Trump, that'll work just fine, but whether you have something real or you don't and you have to make something up doesn't make a difference: the only way you get out of this jam is by testifying against Trump.
You know this is true because if it wasn't, Mueller would have simply referred this case to the local US Attorney's office and gotten on with his "investigation".
But on the plus side: lock down brownies....
Its all just a WITCH HUNT and everyone knows it.
When the time is right, Trump will almost certainly pardon him.
This goes for about everyone associated with the President; and they know it.
The one exception is Cohen, who secretly taped the President behind his back. He knows there is no coming back from that, which is why he has decided to join Rosenstein and Mueller's Witch Hunt.
Why are all of these devilcRAT's still getting hard-on's over these indictments....? All this proves is that Meuller has decided to go back in ancient history to dig up dirt on a Trump affiliate. And this particular one, they ignored the democrat who was doing the same thing in pretty boy Pedesta, the Pizza-gate king......
The blues would be crying this treatment is torture.
The reds say nothing.
>he is in 23-hour-a-day solitary confinement lockdown
The Eighth Amendment (Amendment VIII) of the United States Constitution prohibits the federal government from imposing excessive bail, excessive fines, or cruel and unusual punishments.
I'd say this falls under the last part of the above statement.
Exactly why they concocted the "violation of bond" fantasy to put him in and see if they could soften him up.
Remains to be seen how much time the trial consumes and how much time between verdict and sentencing before he gets his pardon and compensation.
I'd say there is a 100% chance.
Jeff Sessions ought to be in jail.
I'm starting to agree. I WAS a big Sessions supporter.Now I think this whole national disaster is mostly HIS fault. He never should have recused himself, and failing to do so, he should have fired the crooks Rosentein and Mueller a long time ago. --and seeing they are partisan hacks who who doing nothing to go after the real crooks and traitors (Hillary/Podesta gang) he should have appointed a second special prosecutor to investigate the crook special prosecutor Mueller.
Sessions is Deep State Lackey.
Photos of him in KKK robes banging 12 year olds no doubt.
I'm starting to agree. I WAS a big Sessions supporter.Now I think this whole national disaster is mostly HIS fault. He never should have recused himself, and failing to do so, he should have fired the crooks Rosentein and Mueller a long time ago. --and seeing they are partisan hacks who who doing nothing to go after the real crooks and traitors (Hillary/Podesta gang) he should have appointed a second special prosecutor to investigate the crook special prosecutor Mueller.
Bankers?
Fuck 'um up!
sure, sure...
it is a "just-us" system after all.
And so why is this news? I don't have to be the great Jonathan Turley to know Manafort is toast.
"You're going to jail.
You don't get out."
Law and Order
Manafort and lost<
Manafort and won<
Manaforty years<
Manafortnight<
If Manafort is guilty, then Hillary, the nigger/bozo, Comey, McCabe, Podesta brothers, and Stroke must be facing the hangman.
They're all out writing books.
Was Tony Podesta spared because he raised money for Clinton in 2016?
I would love to see what the cross examination by the defense would be...
I know four people who got caught up in the federal conviction machine. It's brutal. I know for a fact that at least three of them were 100% not at fault for anything except for being unknowingly being associated with individuals who got their asses in serious hot water and then turned around and started pointing fingers at other people to save themselves. I read enough of the documentation and listened to enough testimony to believe without a doubt that government witnesses lied on the stand. But the judge let the prosecution run wild and handcuffed the defense at every turn. And then those same government witnesses got leniency at their sentencing. May God damn anyone involved with the U.S. government railroading people. I'm not saying Manafort is or is not guilty. What I am saying is when you get to this point, you are in a hopeless situation because a federal criminal trial has as much to do with finding the truth as a shark has to do with showing mercy to anyone in its way.
+1
From your fingertips to God's ears.
"..while trying Mueller's team will probably point out that he's a multimillionaire Washington lobbyist that a jury is unlikely to identify with."
Meanwhile, Mueller's net worth is somewhere in the area of $18M. Not to mention his sordid past with the Klinton Kabal, but hey - that's a separate issue...
I can't believe I'm really commenting on this anymore, other than to say this entire circus-side-show-of-freaks is directed to the attention of the Idiocracy in an attempt to shape the mass of public opinion towards disapproval of the President and in doing so, maintain their grip on DC.
I'm no legal eagle here, but if I were the judge in this case I would ask Mueller and his team what this all has to do with Russian Collusion?? Last time I checked, one cannot be brought before a judge under an investigation for money laundering and then show the judge evidence for running a red light.
What am I missing here??
Turely is tipping his partisan hand. 1) The people. The people hate Mueller and his clown show. They have zero credibility. 2) Manafort was setup. The people hate illegitimate setups. Podesta set him up. 3) These are financial crimes. The people actually dont really give a shit about such and there is not really as much class warefare as people think. MOstly they like smart self made people like Manafort.
He will get convicted of some financial shit with a minor sentance. Pay the back taxes. He will serve a year or two and trump will pardon the rest.
I can't quite tell, does the author of the original post think that evidence actually matters in a US trial today?
LOL, what planet is the author from? Evidence went out the window decades ago.
Trials, at least in California, are about class and race plain and simple.
Law and evidence are largely irrelevant.
What a 'justice' system! Hillary thinks its just, well, p-e-r-f-e-c-t.
So, Turley thinks that nothing in the trial actually depends on whether Manafort actually broke any laws?
This may be the real world but isn't it just fucking sad or something.
Hillary Clinton has run the world's largest financial scam (The Clinton Foundation) and walks (stumbles) free. The unfairness of this is nauseating.
everyone speculates, notably Dershospinowitz and Fooliani, get on TV and waste air time imo.
Mueller (Rep) is like a clam as is Rosenstein (Rep). How you can say it is a witch hunt, when
your Campaign Chair offers to give inside campaign info to a Russian Oligarch who held a
$10M loan is beyond me
https://www.businessinsider.com/why-did-paul-manafort-offer-private-bri…