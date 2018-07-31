UGA Dean Attacked On Twitter For Having GOP Friend

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 17:45

Authored by Grace Gottschling via Campus Reform,

A University of Georgia professor issued an apology to those he had “offended” when he congratulated an old friend on becoming the state’s Republican candidate for governor.

Charles Davis, dean of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at UGA, sent the offending tweet shortly after Brian Kemp won the GOP primary Tuesday night, noting that he had been friends with Kemp since childhood and considers him a “nice guy.”

“I went to high school with GOP guv candidate @BrianKempGA. We played YMCA ball from childhood. Politics be damned. He is a nice guy, always was. Kind to a fault,” Davis tweeted. “He’s a friend, always has been, and will be when we’re old(er) and grey(er). That’s how all this should work, people.”

Rather than embracing Davis’ call for civility, liberals quickly denounced him for having something nice to say about a Republican, declaring that Kemp is a “racist” who “spews bigoted and dangerous rhetoric,” and insinuating that Davis must therefore be no different.

“You’re a straight white man. Of course he was nice and kind to you. Racists are generally nice to their own kind,” one user replied.

“Why don’t you say what you really mean. Politics be damned. You’d never vote for a black woman and would much rather vote for the white racist.”

“It’s the definition of privilege,” another user remarked caustically. “~the dean~ has the luxury of damning politics because no politician is threatening his rights, safety, or survival; he is willing to empower those who would threaten the same of others on account of the candidate being ‘nice’ to him personally.”

Shortly after posting it, Davis deleted the tweet, though he initially tried to explain to his enraged interlocutors that he was merely “acknowledging a friend.”

Davis denied facing any backlash from colleagues or administrators to apologize for the tweet, telling Campus Reform that “the decision was entirely mine” in a brief statement provided by UGA's Media Communications office.

Three days after his initial tweet, though, Davis posted an apology to those who had been “offended” by it, assuring his antagonists that he had “learned” from their feedback and “will endeavor to be more thoughtful” in the future.

Campus Reform has reached out to the Kemp campaign for comment, and is currently awaiting a response.

Tags
Social Issues
Politics
Entertainment Culture

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
macholatte Arrowflinger Tue, 07/31/2018 - 18:00 Permalink

 

The Soros Machine (Media Matters, Moveon.org, etc) in action.

 

Alynski #5
"Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counteract ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage."

Alynski #13
Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.  In conflict tactics there are certain rules that [should be regarded] as universalities. One is that the opposition must be singled out as the target and 'frozen.'...

     "...any target can always say, 'Why do you center on me when there are others to blame as well?' When your 'freeze the target,' you disregard these [rational but distracting] arguments.... Then, as you zero in and freeze your target and carry out your attack, all the 'others' come out of the woodwork very soon. They become visible by their support of the target...'

 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Skip benb Tue, 07/31/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

There is quite a bit of truth in what you said. The food system has been completely changed since the older days. However one needs to consider what the (((MEDIA))) has done to the minds of American males. And college, that is another mindbender for any white male.

The Liberal/Left Tries to Shame/Guilt Everyone Associated with President Trump
Kevin MacDonald July 30, 2018

Note: I wrote this a while ago—before the recent moral panic about Presidents Putin and Trump. But I thought I would post it because we should think about this phenomenon of trying to lay guilt trips (as it was termed in the 1960s) on anyone associated with Trump. It’s all part of the Civil War II scenario —polarization out of control; hatred and inability to communicate across the political divide. Turbulent times ahead.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon bowie28 Tue, 07/31/2018 - 18:08 Permalink

This administrator sounds like a nice guy himself, but by backing down from the most civilized of non-controversial remarks, isn’t he inviting an onslaught of aggression from the pink-genitalia-hatted ones and their ilk? His niceness will not cause them to retract their claws, and he is in a leadership role. He needs to ReTweet his own “offensive” milquetoast Tweet to the entire campus of snowflakes and, more importantly, to the parents who finance their tuition. Those parents, paying the sky-high tuition, know that their snowflakes will not be able to get jobs if they cannot tolerate such bland sentiments. 

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
exartizo Tue, 07/31/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

From The Desk Of Charles N. Davis,

"YOU'RE DAMNED RIGHT YOU FUCKING LIBTARD SNOWFLAKE FECKLESS CUNT.

THERE'S NO WAY IN HELL I'D EVER VOTE FOR A BLACK WOMAN FOR PRESIDENT.

BRING ON THE WHITE RACISTS BITCH."

Sincerely,

Charles N. Davis

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon exartizo Tue, 07/31/2018 - 18:17 Permalink

Dear Student: 

Although this skill might be beneficial in evaluating literary content, save the over-interpretation of my polite Tweet to an old friend in a Republic-if-you-can-keep-it, where we tolerate differences in opinion, for a subject requiring imaginative interpretations. Nowhere did I say anything about gender, race or creed in my Tweet.  

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Utopia Planitia Tue, 07/31/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

I hope he is just keeping TDS going amongst lefTurd Nation.  If they feel vindicated then they will just keep up their retarded approach to life that will ultimately be their undoing.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
The_Dude Tue, 07/31/2018 - 17:55 Permalink

This is why we can't have nice things anymore... such as a polite, civil society... because the cultural Marxist are determined to destroy any sense of commonality by their divisive tactics. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
cheech_wizard Tue, 07/31/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

When Bolivar communists, fake Indians, 75 year-old Marxist-Wobblies and a Nation of Islam devotee are your Party’s leaders, why shouldn't a serial groper like Al Franken not run for office again?

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
CosmoJoe Tue, 07/31/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

Learned so much from "you all"??  Who the fuck is "you all"?  You mean the eternally enraged self absorbed liberal fucktards that this guy should CARE NOTHING ABOUT?

Lesson 101 about why you don't post to Twitter.  No matter what you say, some no life fucknut is going to become triggered and go off on you.  Why this Dean even cares about what people on Twitter think is beyond me.