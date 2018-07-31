UGA Dean Attacked On Twitter For Having GOP Friend

Authored by Grace Gottschling via Campus Reform,
A University of Georgia professor issued an apology to those he had “offended” when he congratulated an old friend on becoming the state’s Republican candidate for governor.
Charles Davis, dean of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at UGA, sent the offending tweet shortly after Brian Kemp won the GOP primary Tuesday night, noting that he had been friends with Kemp since childhood and considers him a “nice guy.”
“I went to high school with GOP guv candidate @BrianKempGA. We played YMCA ball from childhood. Politics be damned. He is a nice guy, always was. Kind to a fault,” Davis tweeted. “He’s a friend, always has been, and will be when we’re old(er) and grey(er). That’s how all this should work, people.”
Rather than embracing Davis’ call for civility, liberals quickly denounced him for having something nice to say about a Republican, declaring that Kemp is a “racist” who “spews bigoted and dangerous rhetoric,” and insinuating that Davis must therefore be no different.
“You’re a straight white man. Of course he was nice and kind to you. Racists are generally nice to their own kind,” one user replied.
“Why don’t you say what you really mean. Politics be damned. You’d never vote for a black woman and would much rather vote for the white racist.”
“It’s the definition of privilege,” another user remarked caustically. “~the dean~ has the luxury of damning politics because no politician is threatening his rights, safety, or survival; he is willing to empower those who would threaten the same of others on account of the candidate being ‘nice’ to him personally.”
Shortly after posting it, Davis deleted the tweet, though he initially tried to explain to his enraged interlocutors that he was merely “acknowledging a friend.”
Davis denied facing any backlash from colleagues or administrators to apologize for the tweet, telling Campus Reform that “the decision was entirely mine” in a brief statement provided by UGA's Media Communications office.
Three days after his initial tweet, though, Davis posted an apology to those who had been “offended” by it, assuring his antagonists that he had “learned” from their feedback and “will endeavor to be more thoughtful” in the future.
Campus Reform has reached out to the Kemp campaign for comment, and is currently awaiting a response.
Comments
He’s a pussy.
Worthless, cowardly, son of a bitch. That's in part what the estrogen mimickers did to the american male. More Soy. More BPA. Put on your Soros Pink Pussy Hat. Grovel to the Communists. Lick Nancy Pelosi's boots.
In reply to He’s a pussy. by Banana Republican
Conduct unbecoming of a Bulldog.
In reply to Worthless cowardly son of a… by benb
The Soros Machine (Media Matters, Moveon.org, etc) in action.
Alynski #5
"Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counteract ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage."
Alynski #13
Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. In conflict tactics there are certain rules that [should be regarded] as universalities. One is that the opposition must be singled out as the target and 'frozen.'...
"...any target can always say, 'Why do you center on me when there are others to blame as well?' When your 'freeze the target,' you disregard these [rational but distracting] arguments.... Then, as you zero in and freeze your target and carry out your attack, all the 'others' come out of the woodwork very soon. They become visible by their support of the target...'
In reply to Conduct unbecoming of a… by Arrowflinger
Easy libtards... the guy just forgot to drink his morning soy.
In reply to The Soros Machine (Media… by macholatte
What a walking Pussy. Never, Ever, Ever Apologize to LibTards.
The vast majority of UGA Graduates are Conservative and Pro-Trump.
What was this guy thinking apologizing to LibTards????????????????
BullDawg Nation is ashamed.
In reply to Easy libtards... the guy… by Bud Dry
Here's the Dem candidate for GA governor:
Abrams owes back taxes amounting to $40,201 for 2015 and $13,851 for 2016. She owes $96,512 in student loan debt and another $77,522 in credit card debt spread over nine different accounts. In total, she is about $228,000 in the red. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/democrat-candidate-for-governo…
In reply to Bulldawg Nation is ashamed. by The First Rule
She's in debt now, but if she's elected, she'll be rich. Plus, we know she's a good democrat by the way she handles her finances.
In reply to Here's the Dem candidate:… by Whoa Dammit
Thank You for the info!! Sounds like she is the female version of Sharpton.
In reply to Here's the Dem candidate:… by Whoa Dammit
Uh, you forgot to mention, she's also a white-hating sheboon.
In reply to Here's the Dem candidate:… by Whoa Dammit
.
In reply to Bulldawg Nation is ashamed. by The First Rule
Twittered back to the mental plantation by the "inclusives"
In reply to Easy libtards... the guy… by Bud Dry
Conduct of a castrated Bulldog.
In reply to Conduct unbecoming of a… by Arrowflinger
Yeah. Biting the Auburn player some years back sent a better message than this roll over.
In reply to Conduct of a castrated… by benb
UGA apparently doesn't teach how to say "FUCK OFF!"
In reply to Conduct unbecoming of a… by Arrowflinger
There is quite a bit of truth in what you said. The food system has been completely changed since the older days. However one needs to consider what the (((MEDIA))) has done to the minds of American males. And college, that is another mindbender for any white male.
The Liberal/Left Tries to Shame/Guilt Everyone Associated with President Trump
Kevin MacDonald July 30, 2018
Note: I wrote this a while ago—before the recent moral panic about Presidents Putin and Trump. But I thought I would post it because we should think about this phenomenon of trying to lay guilt trips (as it was termed in the 1960s) on anyone associated with Trump. It’s all part of the Civil War II scenario —polarization out of control; hatred and inability to communicate across the political divide. Turbulent times ahead.
In reply to Worthless cowardly son of a… by benb
Yes, I must join the hive mind of the libtards, must hate, must resist, must capitulate to those who would say bad things about me if I had a thought that was my own.
In reply to He’s a pussy. by Banana Republican
GOP best prep for ridicule of Kemp's loosey-goosey handling of voters registration data. It seemed for a while that everyone under the sun compromised security of his office.
In reply to Yes, I must join the hive… by chubbar
Whatever you think of Trump, he deserves credit for pissing on political correctness and not giving a fuck if the snowflakes are "offended" by anything he says. Like when they told him saying Pocahontas is offensive. Classic Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCaCWcuC2yo
In reply to He’s a pussy. by Banana Republican
Trump is fucking AWESOME.
These deranged people do not understand how weak they actually are.
Pussy for blacking out their name. Dox this jackass.
Any autists out there?
In reply to Whatever you think of Trump,… by bowie28
they all ova thear
In reply to Trump is fucking AWESOME. … by Bigly
I’m busy counting the box of toothpicks I just dropped on the floor.
In reply to Trump is fucking AWESOME. … by Bigly
This administrator sounds like a nice guy himself, but by backing down from the most civilized of non-controversial remarks, isn’t he inviting an onslaught of aggression from the pink-genitalia-hatted ones and their ilk? His niceness will not cause them to retract their claws, and he is in a leadership role. He needs to ReTweet his own “offensive” milquetoast Tweet to the entire campus of snowflakes and, more importantly, to the parents who finance their tuition. Those parents, paying the sky-high tuition, know that their snowflakes will not be able to get jobs if they cannot tolerate such bland sentiments.
In reply to Whatever you think of Trump,… by bowie28
Only problem with your statement is that those snowflakes ARE getting jobs. Corporate America is actively accomodating their behavior. This is a large part why we are screwed.
In reply to This administrator sounds… by Endgame Napoleon
He’s is NOT a pussy!!!!
He’s a Democrat. He reconsidered his tweet and is now learning how to be a good little fascist.
In reply to He’s a pussy. by Banana Republican
Most college professors are.
In reply to He’s a pussy. by Banana Republican
My thoughts exactly. Never apologize for being a level headed conservative.
Never
In reply to He’s a pussy. by Banana Republican
All my Friends are ZH! Next!
The horror!
In reply to All my Friends are ZH! Next! by BankSurfyMan
He fucking apologized for having a childhood friend who is a republican? What a complete candy ass!
Apparently, people have been fired for less.
Yes, he's a pussy for backing down and issuing a blubbering apology, although he will likely be one of the first to die during the next Civil War.
Clearly, Davis lacks the courage of his convictions.
In reply to He fucking apologized for… by Krink26
It is unreal. God forbid you humanize another person! Like, talk about how there is actually life outside of politics and that as humans we might find common ground that goes beyond lib/dem/republican/etc! Outrageous! Burn him at the stake!!
In reply to He fucking apologized for… by Krink26
Moar reason thousands are #walkingaway from these left wing fascists.
In reply to It is unreal. God forbid… by CosmoJoe
From The Desk Of Charles N. Davis,
"YOU'RE DAMNED RIGHT YOU FUCKING LIBTARD SNOWFLAKE FECKLESS CUNT.
THERE'S NO WAY IN HELL I'D EVER VOTE FOR A BLACK WOMAN FOR PRESIDENT.
BRING ON THE WHITE RACISTS BITCH."
Sincerely,
Charles N. Davis
Shit I'd vote for Harriet Tubman in an instant if she were running. I mean she had more balls than this jerk could ever have. She deserves to be on the 20 bill instead of that jerk who gave the finger to the Supreme Court.
In reply to FROM THE DESK OF CHARLES N… by exartizo
Aaaannnnd..... you missed the point.
In reply to Shit I'd vote for Harriet… by ShrNfr
Dear Student:
Although this skill might be beneficial in evaluating literary content, save the over-interpretation of my polite Tweet to an old friend in a Republic-if-you-can-keep-it, where we tolerate differences in opinion, for a subject requiring imaginative interpretations. Nowhere did I say anything about gender, race or creed in my Tweet.
In reply to FROM THE DESK OF CHARLES N… by exartizo
Aaaaannnd.... you missed the point dumbass #2.
In reply to Dear Student: Although this… by Endgame Napoleon
"Triggered"!!!
LMFAO!!!!
so much cannon fodder in 'merica these days!!!
I hope he is just keeping TDS going amongst lefTurd Nation. If they feel vindicated then they will just keep up their retarded approach to life that will ultimately be their undoing.
Very unKempt of Dem......
$60 grand a year to get a piece of paper that signifies you learned nothing of practical importance from these cowed nitwits.
Academics have Dual Majors - usually some specific field usually in Soft Science and the other in Prostitution
This is why we can't have nice things anymore... such as a polite, civil society... because the cultural Marxist are determined to destroy any sense of commonality by their divisive tactics.
A Princeton Professor attacked me yelling at me for my Flat Earth Activism then he RAN AWAY!!!!! HAAAHAHAHAHHA !!!!!!
I'll upload that one soon. This one I talk about Jesus with a knowledgeable open minded dude..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3j3mD1PYrM8
More liberals isolating themselves with their screeching.
Dean Snowflake
Fuck him, gutless bastard
When Bolivar communists, fake Indians, 75 year-old Marxist-Wobblies and a Nation of Islam devotee are your Party’s leaders, why shouldn't a serial groper like Al Franken not run for office again?
Learned so much from "you all"?? Who the fuck is "you all"? You mean the eternally enraged self absorbed liberal fucktards that this guy should CARE NOTHING ABOUT?
Lesson 101 about why you don't post to Twitter. No matter what you say, some no life fucknut is going to become triggered and go off on you. Why this Dean even cares about what people on Twitter think is beyond me.