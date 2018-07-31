War Is A Racket: After 17 Years And Billions Wasted, US Seeks Peace With Taliban

Afghanistan, long acknowledged to be America's "forgotten war", has finally returned to the news of late. But this time, in a shocking twist on the now 17-year long conflict, the US is negotiating with the Taliban.
Perhaps this is why the mainstream media has by and large not given this bombshell story the coverage it deserves? Or do the major networks feel the American public has long ago stopped paying attention and will therefore yawn at any headlines containing the words 'US Troops/Afghanistan'?
As Daniel McAdams explains, last week US State Department officials met with Taliban leaders in Qatar. At the request of the Taliban, the US-backed Afghan government was not invited. The officials discussed ceasefires and an end to the war.
Meanwhile, the US inspector general charged with monitoring US spending on Afghanistan reconstruction has reported that since 2008, the US has completely wasted at the least $15.5 billion. He believes that's just the tip of the iceberg, though.
On Sunday, Reuters had this report on the latest surprising developments:
A meeting between a senior U.S. diplomat and Taliban representatives in Doha last week to discuss a possible ceasefire ended with “very positive signals” and a decision to hold more meetings, people with knowledge of the talks said on Sunday.
The meeting between a delegation led by Alice Wells, deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, and Taliban representatives was first reported in The Wall Street Journal but has not been officially confirmed.
According to one Taliban official, who said he was part of a four-member delegation, there were “very positive signals” from the meeting, which he said was conducted in a “friendly atmosphere” in a Doha hotel.
Could we be witnessing the very beginning stages of a negotiated face-saving exit from this nearly two decade long American quagmire in central Asia?
The prospect is discussed in today's Liberty Report:
Comments
MAGA.
17 = Q ;)
Trump went to DC 17 times, 17 times!!! (Tampa speech)
He codes all the time, people. He is masterfully trolling the enemy.
In reply to MAGA. by Billy the Poet
WAR IS EVIL.
In reply to 17 = Q ;) by Bigly
But who gets to keep the poppy fields?
In reply to WAR IS EVIL. by sanctificado
Fucking dickless, incompetent pussies in Washington. We should have nuked the entire shithole back to dust and taken nothing but a total unconditional surrender from the Taliban. Bush and Obama's feckless policies have had us there for 17 years. Morons.
In reply to MAGA. by Billy the Poet
Nuking 242,000 square miles of the Earth's surface would not have been a smart move.
Bush rejects Taliban offer to hand Bin Laden over
President George Bush rejected as "non-negotiable" an offer by the Taliban to discuss turning over Osama bin Laden if the United States ended the bombing in Afghanistan.
Returning to the White House after a weekend at Camp David, the president said the bombing would not stop, unless the ruling Taliban "turn [bin Laden] over, turn his cohorts over, turn any hostages they hold over." He added, "There's no need to discuss innocence or guilt. We know he's guilty."
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/oct/14/afghanistan.terrorism5
In reply to Fucking dickless,… by I am Groot
Because air.
In reply to Nuking 242.000 square miles… by Billy the Poet
I agree but there is a very powerful (((GROUP))) that threatens to do exactly that only to the entire earth....
"What is Israel to do?...Israel has been building nuclear weapons for years...What would serve the Jew-hating world better in repayment for thousands of years of massacres but a nuclear winter?...The ultimate justice?" Professor David Perlmutter - The Los Angeles Times April 7, 2002
"Martin Van Creveld, a prominent professor of military history at the prestigious Hebrew University in Jerusalem, told a Dutch magazine the following in 2002: 'We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets for our air force.” He went on to say “Our armed forces, however, are not the thirtieth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.” (The original interview appeared in the Dutch weekly magazine:Elsevier, 2002, no. 17, p. 52-53, April 27th, 2002)."
Yeah Bro. We Def Fought the Wrong War in Afghanistan. Andrew Anglin July 19, 2018
Why do Muslims Hate the West?
In reply to Nuking 242.000 square miles… by Billy the Poet
Silly talk and propaganda, both Bush and the Taliban knew Osama bin Laden had nothing to do with 911. That "New Pearl Harbour" event was deemed necessary for the public and the rest of the world to get on board with the Neo-Cohen's PNAC agenda.
It appears it worked.
In reply to Nuking 242.000 square miles… by Billy the Poet
Pretty obvious this has always just been a cynical move to 1) encircle Iran, 2) separate Iran from China, 3) engage in Platonic political myth-making for use domestically in the USA/West.
It's a damn shame that the general public still believes Afghanistan had something to do with "9/11".
In reply to Nuking 242.000 square miles… by Billy the Poet
Spot on, being able to cause problems for Russia and Iran was the real agenda there.
In reply to Pretty obvious this has… by r0mulus
u know whats fucked up? the taliban said bin laden is probably in pakistan, and the bush admin said they were lying
severl yrs later... seal team 6 finds bin laden in pakistan, kills him, and the navy dumps his body in da ocean
:P
now trump has to convince the taliban to not do business w the chinks...or else they'll strip mine the place like they originally negotiated in august of 2001
oh boy...
In reply to Nuking 242.000 square miles… by Billy the Poet
We should have nuked the entire shithole back to dust
Under what premise? What exactly is the military occupation of that country for anyway, other than to protect the poppy crops for the Bush family.
Murican taxpayers footing the bill for protecting the global heroin production. Every time Taliban starts destroying crops, the US military attacks them.
In reply to Fucking dickless,… by I am Groot
peace is breaking out all over the world! that's no way to get a nobel peace price.
there is no money in peace and the MIC oligarchs will have nothing to do with global peace.
In reply to peace is breaking out all… by besnook
yeah but bin laden was killed in afghanistan.. oh wait.. never mind
Yep... we lost Afghanistan .. which we should have not gotten involved with in the first place ....
It was not about terrorism...
It was about Opioid and minerals.....
That was bullshit considering that we haven't mined one teaspoon of rare earth minerals in 17 years. One more fake bullshit war, we weren't allowed to win. Fuck you Washington ! We are actually making a treaty of peace with a nation that has no army, no navy, no air force, no satellites, no specials forces, no chemical weapons, no biological weapons, no nuclear weapons and no intelligence organizations. Fucking unbelievable !
In reply to Yep... we lost Afghanistan … by JibjeResearch
When the indigenous (locals) people don’t want you there and have the means to inflict casualties you lose. Take notes you will need them later.
In reply to That was bullshit… by I am Groot
It's an oldie but a goodie -- declare victory and go home.
Hurrah!
In reply to It's an oldie but a goodie -… by LetThemEatRand
So how many Americans died in Afghanistan?
1 was too many.
In reply to So how many Americans died… by Neochrome
two thousand three and seventy two.
twenty thousand three and twenty wounded.
and one thousand seven hundred and twenty civilian contractors killed.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_military_casualties_in_the_…
In reply to So how many Americans died… by Neochrome
It should have been 10000 times those numbers..there is no justice.
In reply to two thousand three and… by hooligan2009
I think the point is, Trump is doing what he said he would do. Now bring home the troops.
In reply to So how many Americans died… by Neochrome
Look, iraq has no wmd, taliban didn't bomb world trade center, still bushes killed millions of iraqis and afgans. The pretext was wmd, wtc, later changed to bring democracy, later fight muslim, later bring peace to the region, bushes treated Americans like idiots. Things like chenny, etc got a lot richer and more powerful...
The Russians did it. Alexander had to marry Roxanne even though he was a cocksucker. Nobody has conquered Bactria. It's where the rulers of Persia went to die.
Dubya and Cheney (along with the rest of their fucking families and cohorts) should not be allowed to get away with what they did to those people and our money.
And where will the goodies from the military industrial complex be used then? Warehouses get full, must be emptied for new production.
Trump opened a whole new outlet for them to spend money on, space. Hopefully it will be for good and no one will have to die.
In reply to And where will the goodies… by uhland62
Bring 'em home!
It would be good if the yankees leave Afghanistan. But I doubt it, big pharma depend on them staying.
I understand opiod production has moved to areas of Mexico with similar climate and soil.
https://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2018/01/14/571184153/on-the-hunt…
In reply to It would be good if the… by Mustahattu
The Taliban were considered 'friendlies' by the State Dept. prior to our invasion in 2001. Then, after we'd killed/scattered all the Al Qaeda at Tora Bora and on the Pakistan/Afghan border we found that we needed a new set of enemies to justify our remaining an occupying force there. The reason for (the occupation) which has never been adequately explained to the American People. In any case, we then classified the Taliban (the only other organized national fighting force in the country which we had previously organized to help fight the Russians in the 90s), as terrorists in order to fill that need. We've been there ever since. Now, with great fanfare, watch the US re-designate the Taliban back to 'friendlies' with the stroke of a pen: 1) because Trump has his head slightly less far up his ass than our previous Presidents, and 2) he needs to fulfill another campaign promise before he drops the 'Mother of all tax cuts' (for the 1% only) on us, and the mid-term elections arrive.
Not going to happen.
There is simply too much narcotics money and military spending involved for the shadow government (CIA, MI6, MOSSAD, ...) / MIC etc to lose the foothold in Afghanistan.
Just watch and see who is right.
If your an old fart like me, you have seen this movie before. Soon the Taliban will be selling us shit. I was in a Walmart today, and seen a holster for my S&W 642. There it was, printed on the cardboard insert sleeve: Made In Vietnam. Imagine the Irony of that for a minute. It's like Bibles being printed in China. The people from the producing country can't lawfully own the products they are making and selling to us. When will people ever wise the hell up. Why do they keep falling for the same bullshit over and over again?
Peace my ass. There's 7 bases in Afghanistan. Taliban want the US out totally completely. The US is never going to do that until the empire collapses which may happen.