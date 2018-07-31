Watch Russian Supersonic Anti-Ship Missile Destroy Mock Enemy Vessel

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD), Russian jets, including Su-34 fighters, Su-30SM, Su-24, Su-34 and Su-25 attack aircraft, participated in a series of military exercises in the Caspian Sea along with the Russian Navy Caspian Flotilla about a week ago.
In total, about ten naval ships of the Caspian fleet and about 50 aircraft were involved in the war drills.
Days later, a video surfaced on social media showing a successful air-launch of a Kh-31 (Russian: Х-31; AS-17 ‘Krypton’) supersonic missile by a Su-34 fighter.
Russian Su-34 fighter jet launches Kh-31 hypersonic missile during Caspian Sea drills pic.twitter.com/XuSE1ZKE49— Ruptly (@Ruptly) July 31, 2018
The Kh-31 is a supersonic air-to-surface anti-ship missile, which can reach speeds of Mach 3.5 (2,685 mph), making it remarkably hard for Western military vessels to protect against it.
The missile uses the target’s radio emission source and, depending on the model, can strike ships within a range of 15-110 kilometers (for the basic model Kh-31A) or 7.5-160 kilometers (for the Kh-31AD).
The 2-minute video shows a behind the scenes start to finish view of what it takes to air-launch the supersonic missile. The video begins with Russian military support staff instructing the Su-34 of a mock enemy ship that needs to be eliminated. About 25 seconds in, the fighter launches the missile. At the 42 second mark, the Kh-31 traveling at 3.5 Mach is seen slamming into the vessel, causing debris to fly into the air as the ship sinks.
Southern Military District (SMD) press officer Vadim Astafiev said the Russian Navy used a decommissioned vessel from the Caspian Flotilla for the exercise. The SMD is one of the five military districts of the Russian Armed Forces, with its jurisdiction primarily within the North Caucasus region of the country, and Russian bases in South Caucasian post-Soviet states.
One must ask: Why is Russia launching supersonic missiles in the Caspian Sea?… Well, Moscow is strengthening its naval deterrence against the US political elite who have been instrumental in disrupting the economic integration of Eurasia. In other words, Washington has been trying to ruin the One Belt One Road comprehensive strategy of Russia and China, as it now seems, Russia has had enough.
Comments
Mr Bear and the Dragon are more than a match for the decrepit and imploding anglozionazi empire of filth and even the hubris bloated vermin at Pentacon and the Washing town sewer creatures get that.
USSA'S next war is the one with itself, civil war reloaded.
Stage 1: Financial collapse. Faith in “business as usual” is lost.
Stage 2: Commercial collapse. Faith that “the market shall provide” is lost.
Stage 3: Political collapse. Faith that “the government will take care of you” is lost.
Stage 4: Social collapse. Faith that “your people will take care of you” is lost.
Stage 5: Cultural collapse. Faith in “the goodness of humanity” is lost.
Dmitry Orlov. https://cluborlov.blogspot.com/p/the-five-stages-...
Everybody loves Russia.
Maybe America should look back at her actions to understand why... buy who am i to state such blatant truths.
In reply to Mr Bear and the Dragon are… by Fireman
Cannot beat this combination. I mean the foto with the two gals on the phallic symbol.
In reply to Everybody loves Russia by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Putin: America. Go on. Keep bashing Trump. Fly the rainbow flag and see how many LGBT can fight in any kind of wars.
In reply to Mr Bear and the Dragon are… by Fireman
It's a shame the boat was not an Israeli warship. Nevermind, the American taxpayers would have stumped up for a new one if it was and Trump would have sent American treasure and men to fight for the protectors of ISIS and the White Helmets.
#MIGA#
oh ! oh ! qiuck ! where's my jar of vaseline ???
Top draw on he left, next to the KY and your latest stock pile of Viagra. Real men make women lube up naturally, unless these women are kind-of getting past their prime.
In reply to oh ! oh ! qiuck ! where's my… by gunzeon
i've found a lot of variability, some though beyond the age never need it, others younger, mebbe it's the pill or whatever, need assistance. moral of the story: be prepared. ie: have a tube of lube or go for a muff dive.
In reply to Top draw on he left, next to… by To Hell In A H…
Damn, at mach 3.5 that ship didn't know what hit...uh wait is the one on the left not wearing any underwear?
lol usa nigger colony cyka blyat
Can a standard anti-aircraft phalanx gun handle an object going that fast? Anybody out there know?
Cute...too bad the su would be downed at 500km
Fake video.
Fake news.
Just more Commie bullshit.