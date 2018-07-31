WTI Extends Losses After Huge Surprise Inventory Build

Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:39

Having posted its biggest monthly loss since 2016, amid over-supply fears, all eyes are back on API tonight with bulls hoping that last week's across the board inventory draws continue... but it reported a shocking 5.59mm inventory build and WTI dropped.

 

API

  • Crude +5.59mm  (-3mm exp)

  • Cushing -930k (-500k exp)

  • Gasoline -791k

  • Distillates +2.89mm

Just like we saw two weeks ago, a shockingly large crude inventory build reported by API...

WTI was hovering around $68.75 into the API print and kneejerked lower...

 

“It’s some of these concerns about oversupply with OPEC. There are also starting to be concerns about the slowdown or the plateauing in demand," said Ashley Petersen, lead oil analyst at Stratas Advisors in New York.

Still, the low volume is indicative of “the summer doldrums. The prices are down, but the activity actually hasn’t been that high.”

Bryan Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:42 Permalink

Oil analysts probably have a very short lifespan, what with all the weekly surprises.  Their hearts just can't take the constant surprises after a couple years.  It's a very surprising industry.  I'm surprised anyone ever knows what's going on for realsies.

MrNoItAll Bryan Tue, 07/31/2018 - 17:11 Permalink

Exactly! I've commented on all the "surprise" inventory builds/draws several times. Why so many surprises? Almost bi-weekly, on a consistent basis, one "surprise" after another. Truth is, there are no surprises. The oil industry is sick, in its dying death throws, thrashing about wildly. And that is no surprise.

Cardinal Fang Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:52 Permalink

Time to fire up the old 70 Eldorado, 500 cubic inches 400 HP...triple black with factory power sunroof

dual 2.5 exhaust, no smog equipment

rochester quadrajet

brump brump brump 