WTI Extends Losses After Huge Surprise Inventory Build

Having posted its biggest monthly loss since 2016, amid over-supply fears, all eyes are back on API tonight with bulls hoping that last week's across the board inventory draws continue... but it reported a shocking 5.59mm inventory build and WTI dropped.
API
-
Crude +5.59mm (-3mm exp)
-
Cushing -930k (-500k exp)
-
Gasoline -791k
-
Distillates +2.89mm
Just like we saw two weeks ago, a shockingly large crude inventory build reported by API...
WTI was hovering around $68.75 into the API print and kneejerked lower...
“It’s some of these concerns about oversupply with OPEC. There are also starting to be concerns about the slowdown or the plateauing in demand," said Ashley Petersen, lead oil analyst at Stratas Advisors in New York.
Still, the low volume is indicative of “the summer doldrums. The prices are down, but the activity actually hasn’t been that high.”
Comments
Went up. So it also went down. Magic 8 Ball says WTF?
Oil analysts probably have a very short lifespan, what with all the weekly surprises. Their hearts just can't take the constant surprises after a couple years. It's a very surprising industry. I'm surprised anyone ever knows what's going on for realsies.
Currency risk, 'hot money', whipsawing Iran headlines, huge US production gains, stealth demand growth due to stealth world peace....
....yeah no one knows.
In reply to Oil analysts probably have a… by Bryan
The easy oil peaked in 2006 and now after 10 years of trowing everything and the sink to keep the dream alive we probably are reaching the end of the can kicking.
In reply to Oil analysts probably have a… by Bryan
Exactly! I've commented on all the "surprise" inventory builds/draws several times. Why so many surprises? Almost bi-weekly, on a consistent basis, one "surprise" after another. Truth is, there are no surprises. The oil industry is sick, in its dying death throws, thrashing about wildly. And that is no surprise.
In reply to Oil analysts probably have a… by Bryan
It's bobbin Up Down Up Down Up Down.
