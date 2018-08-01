10Y Treasury Yield Tops 3.00% After Surprise Supply Increase

As we noted here, the Treasury announced it would raise the amount of long-term debt it sells to $78 billion this quarter, up from $73 billion last quarter, while launching a new two-month bill.
The surprise is that whereas consensus had expected 5-year auctions to increase by $1 billion in the quarter, the Treasury will now increase the auction amount by $1bn every month in the quarter, for a total of $3 billion, which in turn will put extra pressure on the belly of the curve.
And that extra supply has prompted weakness across the Treasury curve, pushing 10Y Yields back above 3.00% for the first time since The Fed hiked rates in June...
And the yield curve is steepening...
All of this ahead of The Fed this afternoon.
Comments
So what? By all official metrics/indicators the economy is super strong!!!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same
as
it
ever
was!
Yay. Rate normalization is coming soon. Time to make some safe money. Screw you, globalists.
In reply to So what? By all official… by LawsofPhysics
Hope to see 5-7% soon.
One can hope.
In reply to Yay by dead hobo
I reckon even 4% would detonate the entire sovereign, corporate, junk bond shit show.
The spill over would kill the stock markets too.
Please let this entire shit show end.
In reply to Hope to see 5-7% soon. One… by 847328_3527
Sovereign's - yes. Corporate - not even a little except for maybe the stock buyback crowd and the algos.
Remember, not too many years ago suggesting negative rates was something that would get you laughed at. Back then, about 8 years ago and earlier forever, rates were normalized and the world did just fine.
In reply to I reckon even 4% would… by Paul Morphy
"and the yield curve is steepening"
well...not really.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/fredgraph.png?g=kIxz
In reply to I reckon even 4% would… by Paul Morphy
This country is in serous need of a permanent range of 15-20%. Make the dollar worth something again.
In reply to Hope to see 5-7% soon. One… by 847328_3527
exactly! why does steepening matter in an economy thats "hitting on all cylinders"?? isn't this good news?
" All of this ahead of The Fed this afternoon. " - which will promptly reverse this mornings action; apparently stocks love it also.
In reply to So what? By all official… by LawsofPhysics
The winds of shit are in the air.
Guess what bond purchasers? We got a better deal than ever! (Of course, don't expect to get paid any more than the pensioners expect to get paid).
In reply to The winds of shit are in the… by boostedhorse
They were heading there all week....
No surprise, they’re twisting to manipulate the yield curve so it doesn’t invert.
yes, but eventually the yield curve is going to blow! Imagine ... a 10 year at 4.5%. High enough to make a globalist cry and spit. Yet nice enough to make commercial yields great again for savers.
In reply to No surprise, they’re… by Iskiab
5% on a savings account or CD will keep you equal to inflation
In reply to yes, but eventually the… by dead hobo
You pick - 5% or nothing because you're too busy complaining about the world to open an account. Of course, you could buy Amazon or Netflix shares. I prefer fixed income investing with monthly dividend payments in cash while buying crap that doesn't inflate in price like the herd says it does.
In reply to 5% on a savings account or… by Juggernaut x2
I'm not complaining, fuck-o, just pointing out the farce about what the banks pay on interest VS what the rate of inflation rates is. The most I have squeezed out of a bank in the last 10 years is a savings account I opened last month that pays 2% guaranteed for 12 months.
In reply to You pick - 5% or nothing… by dead hobo
Agree about banks and crappy interest. None pay 5% yet. Lots of funds pay close to that and pay dividends monthly. Too soon to buy most though. The duration of most would imply capital loss (on paper) when rates rise. Best to wait until rates normalize a bit more. Money market funds are OK for now. Better than cash in a can on the shelf.
In reply to I'm not complaining, fuck-o,… by Juggernaut x2
The plot debater is trapped by FED.
FED cannot check an economic collapse
"FED cannot check a currency collapse" - FIFY!
So long as there are people, there will be a proportional amount of economic activity!!!!!!! You simply may not recognize what people are using for currency.
In reply to The plot debater is trapped… by liberty777