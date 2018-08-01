'Anonymous' Greece Takes Down Government Website Over Athens Fire Disaster Response

Cyber group Anonymous Greece have brought down the website of Greek government over the dozens of victims in the Athens wildfires. Access to the website “government.gr” was denied for a period of time and showed “Forbidden.”
As KeepTalkingGreece.com reports, in a post on their Facebook page, Anonymous Greece sent their own message to the disaster. Expressing condolences for the victims, the group blamed the government for the unfair death of more than 90 people. “Responsibility lies on the government that remained idle at the time of disaster and did not inform the citizens letting them burn alive,” the group argued.
“It is obvious that nobody would have died had the state reacted in time. People didn’t know the fire was approaching and we came to the point to mourn more than 90 dead families and children,” the message read.
The group claimed that “that was the goal” of the government.
The group also criticized the attitude of the Church and especially Bishop Ieremias who claimed three days after the tragedy that the people who died in the fires “with their death they cleaned their sins.”
“Dear Church, instead of offering help to the fire-stricken people you started accusing the citizens. ‘They were burned because of their sins’. What sins did the twin angels have?” the group notes with reference to the 9-year-old twin girls who died in the fires.
“Close to God is someone who offers to his fellow man and helps as much as possible for a better world. Who loves and offers support. You are just pawns of the state, “the group concluded its message.
The message was uploaded on Sunday evening, the government website was down on Monday afternoon. The group page on Facebook has been closed down, notes newsit.
Comments
The long term intent is, still, Depopulation, any, and all ways possible.
*cough* Grenfell Tower *cough* - 72 deads.
Has someone from government ever going to jail?? BIG NO. Bloody hypocrite.
If this is some private company fault, government will have no hesitation putting up 'moral highground' hat and bring the people to jail.
In reply to The long term intent is,… by bunkers
The Government Should!
No... The government can't.
In reply to Grenfell Tower by Panic Mode
Funny how nobody is holding that Communist prime minister Tsipras accountable for anything!
In reply to Grenfell Tower by Panic Mode
"You're fired!!!"
In reply to The long term intent is,… by bunkers
This is no different than anything run by the U.S. government. Take FEMA for example. This is a guide as to how useless government actually is. 3 million useless, lazy, overpaid socialists all working for the American war machine. It comes off your paycheck. Income Tax is the corrupt method the NeoNazi/NeoCons in charge of the federal government finance their corrupt power schemes. You pay as one of their minions. Think Trump or his useless Vice is going to get rid of most of the government and restore Constitutional Order? Pence and Trump are con artists just like Obama and his creepy Vice-Pedo.
Still relevant and fucking halarious!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zvl9N9GdraQ
Gotta love the Greeks!
Yeah, they exhibit all the signs of a population soon to become extinct because of their stupidity. Natural selection also applies to nations and it is a bitch.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by LawsofPhysics
Trial by fire? Welcome to 1318.
Gubmint will save you........
Just ask any gubmint moocher check casher.......
Remember all the hurricane Katrina victims, waiting on the gubmint to save them?......
They are probably still floating belly up in the Gulf somewhere.......
An interesting fact I learned from my best bud's in-laws recently. He married a Greek woman. (Think my big fat Greek wedding) Any position in the Greek Orthodox church, including the priests is a government position. That puts the "they were burned for their sins" statement in perspective.
Our village priest is an ex-truck driver. He changed his line of work because it is mostly indoor work, with no heavy lifting. He also has a nice habit of "comforting" depressed wives - real marital guidance stuff.
Small village life - so much fun!
In reply to An interesting fact I… by Krink26
That doesn't even make sense to complain about the government's response and then take down a website that makes it even harder for the government.
" . . . Bishop Ieremias who claimed three days after the tragedy that the people who died in the fires “with their death they cleaned their sins.”
THIS from a supposedly Christian Bishop? He best go back and read the Holy Bible. There is nothing in there that indicates that people burned to death have anything done with their sins. If you die in sin, no matter how horrible you die, you will suffer the consequences of your sins in Hell. Repent and believe/live the gospel of Jesus Christ. That goes for you too, Bishop, especially you as are supposed to be a spiritual leader, not the blind leading the blind.