'Anonymous' Greece Takes Down Government Website Over Athens Fire Disaster Response

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:15

Cyber group Anonymous Greece have brought down the website of Greek government over the dozens of victims in the Athens wildfires. Access to the website “government.gr” was denied for a period of time and showed “Forbidden.”

As KeepTalkingGreece.com reports, in a post on their Facebook page, Anonymous Greece sent their own message to the disaster. Expressing condolences for the victims, the group blamed the government for the unfair death of  more than 90 people. “Responsibility lies on the government that remained idle at the time of disaster and did not inform the citizens letting them burn alive,” the group argued.

“It is obvious that nobody would have died had the state reacted in time. People didn’t know the fire was approaching and we came to the point to mourn more than 90 dead families and children,” the message read.

The group claimed that “that was the goal” of the government.

The group also criticized the attitude of the Church and especially Bishop Ieremias who claimed three days after the tragedy that the people who died in the fires “with their death they cleaned their sins.”

“Dear Church, instead of offering help to the fire-stricken people you started accusing the citizens. ‘They were burned because of their sins’. What sins did the twin angels have?” the group notes with reference to the 9-year-old twin girls who died in the fires.

“Close to God is someone who offers to his fellow man and helps as much as possible for a better world. Who loves and offers support. You are just  pawns of the state, “the group concluded its message.

The message was uploaded on Sunday evening, the government website was down on Monday afternoon. The group page on Facebook has been closed down, notes newsit.

Tags
Disaster Accident

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Herdee Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

This is no different than anything run by the U.S. government. Take FEMA for example. This is a guide as to how useless government actually is. 3 million useless, lazy, overpaid socialists all working for the American war machine. It comes off your paycheck. Income Tax is the corrupt method the NeoNazi/NeoCons in charge of the federal government finance their corrupt power schemes. You pay as one of their minions. Think Trump or his useless Vice is going to get rid of most of the government and restore Constitutional Order? Pence and Trump are con artists just like Obama and his creepy Vice-Pedo.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

Gubmint will save you........

Just ask any gubmint moocher check casher.......

Remember all the hurricane Katrina victims, waiting on the gubmint to save them?......

They are probably still floating belly up in the Gulf somewhere.......

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Krink26 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

An interesting fact I learned from my best bud's in-laws recently. He married a Greek woman. (Think my big fat Greek wedding) Any position in the Greek Orthodox church, including the priests is a government position. That puts the "they were burned for their sins" statement in perspective. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

That doesn't even make sense to complain about the government's response and then take down a website that makes it even harder for the government.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RedBaron616 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

 " . . . Bishop Ieremias who claimed three days after the tragedy that the people who died in the fires “with their death they cleaned their sins.”

THIS from a supposedly Christian Bishop? He best go back and read the Holy Bible. There is nothing in there that indicates that people burned to death have anything done with their sins. If you die in sin, no matter how horrible you die, you will suffer the consequences of your sins in Hell. Repent and believe/live the gospel of Jesus Christ. That goes for you too, Bishop, especially you as are supposed to be a spiritual leader, not the blind leading the blind.