Apple Reveals At What Stock Price It Will Hit A $1 Trillion Market Cap

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 19:30

With Apple reporting solid Q3 earnings and its stock surging by 5% today, bucking the overall market, the only question investors were left with was at what price with Apple become the world's first $1 trillion company. The reason why this is a moving target is because starting in 2013, the company has been repurchasing millions of shares, shrinking the total number of shares outstanding with every quarter.

Moments ago, in its third quarter 10-Q filing, Apple provided the answer when it revealed an adjusted outstanding share count of 4,829,926,000, or converted into market cap, it means that AAPL will cross the $1,000,000,000,000 mark when its stock price rises above $207.05, or just under $6 dollars, from its Thursday closing price of $201.50. This also means that AAPL is virtually assured to cross the psychological level well ahead of runner up Amazon which also is rapidly closing in on the historic benchmark.

The chart below shows the amazing shrinkage of AAPL's shares outstanding, which after peaking at 6.58 billion near the end of 2012, have since dropped 26% thanks to buybacks, and are now at a number last seen in January 2001.

Incidentally, Apple's unprecedented slow-motion MBO has another key function: as Bloomberg's David Wilson writes, the decline in share count is responsible for 42% of the stock's gain from the end of 2013 through Tuesday, as shown in the chart. And, Wilson notes, "as Apple nears $1 trillion in value, a threshold no U.S. company has ever crossed, the gap may only get wider."

To be sure, Apple is not alone: a study published by the National Employment Law Project and the Roosevelt Institute found that U.S. companies spent 60% of net income on repurchases, money that could have been used for pay increases, reinvesting in company growth or general R&D spending - between 2015 and 2017.

Then again, Apple shareholders - whose investment is about to cross the $1 trillion market cap line for the first time ever - are certainly delighted that instead of doing any of those things, AAPL focused on what it does best, at least in recent years: rest on its laurels, borrow the best technology created by its competitors, and use the billions in cash this generates every quarter to buy back its own stock.

hotrod Wed, 08/01/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

STAGGERING,  what has the Fed done?????

$6  it already is an UNBELIEVABLE 1 TRILLION MARKET CAP

Whats the cumulative market cap of  FANGS plus Tesla, Microsoft  3 trillion?????

 

Houses in all major cities $500,000 for starts,  Healthcare too expensive to buy and use.  Education costs so high kids are indebted for life and now Federal Govt. fiscal debts AGAIN 1 trillion a year, Even the insurance on my 11 year old car is $1600 a year with a perfect record  AND JEFF BEZOS is the richest person in the history of the world relative to any time.

All this with an average GDP of 2% and 2% interest rates.

FUCKING DISASTER

 

Ikiru hotrod Wed, 08/01/2018 - 20:30 Permalink

Well, at least the Fed is keeping a tight lid on inflation.  Thank the Lord for their brilliant guidance.  We certainly couldn’t survive without their control of the monetary system.  We really should have a federal holiday—“Banker’s Day”.  We need some way to show our appreciation for these under appreciated patriots always on the lookout for our best interests.    

gatorengineer Consuelo Wed, 08/01/2018 - 19:58 Permalink

Take a step back and look at the numbers.  1 person out of 25 in the developed world (1 billion people) supposedly bought an Iphone last quarter.  

 

If your Bullshit meter doesnt peg on that one, get it serviced.

 

Just a guess but I believe that they likely get between 10-20Billion a quarter from the black budget.  Facefuck and google as well.  There isn't enough advertising revenue in the multi-universe to explain otherwise.

adr Wed, 08/01/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

So Apple has bought back 2 billion shares????

And this was allowed?

There are megacap companies that don't even have 2 billion shares.

By the way, Apple has fallen behind Xiaomi in sales. Far behind actually.

So a company that has been losing marketshare, saw its iPad business tank, Mac computer sales tank, and iWatch crash and burn over the last two years doubles in market cap from $500 billion to $1 trilllion????????

And it's not a bubble. None of it is?

The two decades that followed 2008 will forever be known as the end prosperity, if anyone can even read and look at a history book in the future.

Over the next ten years, half the boomers will die and take take everything down with them.