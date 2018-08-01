Apple Reveals At What Stock Price It Will Hit A $1 Trillion Market Cap

With Apple reporting solid Q3 earnings and its stock surging by 5% today, bucking the overall market, the only question investors were left with was at what price with Apple become the world's first $1 trillion company. The reason why this is a moving target is because starting in 2013, the company has been repurchasing millions of shares, shrinking the total number of shares outstanding with every quarter.
Moments ago, in its third quarter 10-Q filing, Apple provided the answer when it revealed an adjusted outstanding share count of 4,829,926,000, or converted into market cap, it means that AAPL will cross the $1,000,000,000,000 mark when its stock price rises above $207.05, or just under $6 dollars, from its Thursday closing price of $201.50. This also means that AAPL is virtually assured to cross the psychological level well ahead of runner up Amazon which also is rapidly closing in on the historic benchmark.
The chart below shows the amazing shrinkage of AAPL's shares outstanding, which after peaking at 6.58 billion near the end of 2012, have since dropped 26% thanks to buybacks, and are now at a number last seen in January 2001.
Incidentally, Apple's unprecedented slow-motion MBO has another key function: as Bloomberg's David Wilson writes, the decline in share count is responsible for 42% of the stock's gain from the end of 2013 through Tuesday, as shown in the chart. And, Wilson notes, "as Apple nears $1 trillion in value, a threshold no U.S. company has ever crossed, the gap may only get wider."
To be sure, Apple is not alone: a study published by the National Employment Law Project and the Roosevelt Institute found that U.S. companies spent 60% of net income on repurchases, money that could have been used for pay increases, reinvesting in company growth or general R&D spending - between 2015 and 2017.
Then again, Apple shareholders - whose investment is about to cross the $1 trillion market cap line for the first time ever - are certainly delighted that instead of doing any of those things, AAPL focused on what it does best, at least in recent years: rest on its laurels, borrow the best technology created by its competitors, and use the billions in cash this generates every quarter to buy back its own stock.
Comments
The next collapse is going to be beyond epic
Activate Tractor Beams........
Algos to 75% power....
In reply to The next collapse is going… by JustPrintMoreDuh
So THAT's why they have been buying back their own shares for the last 10 years.
In reply to Activate Tractor Beams… by gatorengineer
STAGGERING, what has the Fed done?????
$6 it already is an UNBELIEVABLE 1 TRILLION MARKET CAP
Whats the cumulative market cap of FANGS plus Tesla, Microsoft 3 trillion?????
Houses in all major cities $500,000 for starts, Healthcare too expensive to buy and use. Education costs so high kids are indebted for life and now Federal Govt. fiscal debts AGAIN 1 trillion a year, Even the insurance on my 11 year old car is $1600 a year with a perfect record AND JEFF BEZOS is the richest person in the history of the world relative to any time.
All this with an average GDP of 2% and 2% interest rates.
FUCKING DISASTER
Digging your own grave is fun, non?
In reply to STAGGERING, what has the… by hotrod
...... And you aint seen nothing yet.......
In reply to STAGGERING, what has the… by hotrod
The American population will still vote only Democrat or Republican on the next election. Get a Libertarian in there and they will at least try to abolish the Fed and limit Congress (the Libertarian would unfortunately be dead before any of this got enacted, which is why I said "try")
In reply to STAGGERING, what has the… by hotrod
Well, at least the Fed is keeping a tight lid on inflation. Thank the Lord for their brilliant guidance. We certainly couldn’t survive without their control of the monetary system. We really should have a federal holiday—“Banker’s Day”. We need some way to show our appreciation for these under appreciated patriots always on the lookout for our best interests.
In reply to STAGGERING, what has the… by hotrod
You are off on the market value by about a trillion.
The Faangs and Microsoft total about 4.15 trillion.
In reply to STAGGERING, what has the… by hotrod
Most overvalued stock ever?
Woohoo! Today was a very good day.
Oops.
They could just do more buy backs and force it.
But its a bad investment because it would crash right after.
Exactly. This is precisely how you expedite evaporation. It is analogous to taking on 20X+ leverage into a shit storm.
In reply to They could just do more buy… by Dre4dwolf
For all practical purposes, we're looking at (1) product line.
The pressure must be immense...
Take a step back and look at the numbers. 1 person out of 25 in the developed world (1 billion people) supposedly bought an Iphone last quarter.
If your Bullshit meter doesnt peg on that one, get it serviced.
Just a guess but I believe that they likely get between 10-20Billion a quarter from the black budget. Facefuck and google as well. There isn't enough advertising revenue in the multi-universe to explain otherwise.
In reply to For all practical purposes,… by Consuelo
+10 Gator
Simple "Well, if X is true, then ..." is so rarely a reflex these days. Simple plausibility check or coherence logic is suppressed in this sociopathic dream culture of parasite liars and the naive-ignorant meme autists hosts.
Too much magic thinking by innumerate 'smart phone' half-wits.
In reply to Take a step back and look at… by gatorengineer
Red Letter day that 1 Trillion will be ... as an example the history books will use for the delusional hubris of this Empire of Lies
Apple probably has enough cash to buy up every outstanding share and go private.
And the PE is still, allegedly, under 20. Still, the reversion to PE 10 will be epic.
So Apple has bought back 2 billion shares????
And this was allowed?
There are megacap companies that don't even have 2 billion shares.
By the way, Apple has fallen behind Xiaomi in sales. Far behind actually.
So a company that has been losing marketshare, saw its iPad business tank, Mac computer sales tank, and iWatch crash and burn over the last two years doubles in market cap from $500 billion to $1 trilllion????????
And it's not a bubble. None of it is?
The two decades that followed 2008 will forever be known as the end prosperity, if anyone can even read and look at a history book in the future.
Over the next ten years, half the boomers will die and take take everything down with them.