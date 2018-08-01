Biden Leads Trump In Early 2020 Poll: Politico

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:10

Politico is out with a very early poll which estimates that former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump by 7 percentage points in a head-to-head match up in 2020, according to their POLITICO/Morning Consult poll. 

A plurality of registered voters, 44 percent, said they’d choose Biden in the 2020 presidential election, while 37 percent of voters said they would vote for Trump.

The percentage of Democrats who would choose Biden — 80 percent — was slightly higher than the 78 percent of Republicans who would vote for the president‘s reelection. The former vice president, who ran for the White House in 1988 and 2008, has been floated as a 2020 contender, and Biden himself has said he’s not ruling out a third try. -Politico

Because everybody remembers how accurate polls were in the last election...

The Poll surveyed 1,993 registered voters from July 26 through July 30. 

That's not saying much, however...

The poll also reveals that among Democrats, "an unnamed generic Democrat runs 9 points better than Biden in a match-up with Trump." 

"89 percent of Democrats say they would vote for a generic Democrat over Trump, but only 80 percent of Democrats say they prefer Biden over Trump."

The poll also found bipartisan support for Trump’s promise to send aid to American farmers impacted by his retaliatory tariffs. Fifty-seven percent of voters overall approve the strategy — more than twice as many as disapprove (26 percent). Among Republicans, 79 percent said they support Trump’s aid to farmers, compared to 48 percent of Democrats. -Politico

“President Trump’s decision to provide aid to farmers hurt by the trade war is a hugely popular move with rural voters,” said Morning Consult Managing Director, Tyler Sinclair. “Sixty-three percent of rural voters support the assistance. Additionally, 30 percent of this group ‘strongly’ approve of Trump’s job performance overall.” 

And when it comes to trade policy, 31% of those surveyed say the United States has benefitted less than other countries on free trade, while 26% say it has benefitted equally. 12% meanwhile, say that the US has benefitted more.

U beat me on it. Aren't people stupid? Few minutes ago everybody agreed everybody was wrong and lying on purpose to fabricate a winner image for the Hillary'ous Clinton and also agreed that MSM is Fake News and now everyone is panicking like headless chickens because same MSM Fake News fabric is booting again the social manipulation machine on biased political grounds.

inhibi Occams_Razor_Trader Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

55% of the people polled were Demonrat, 90% of the pollers were from a major (liberal) city, the other 10% of the polled were under 21 yo liberal art majors at Mizzou, 45% of the poll was flat out made up, and 20% of the poll was spun in favor of Politico's liberal leaning, coming out to a confidence of:

.000001% that the poll has any semblance of reality

 