Biden Leads Trump In Early 2020 Poll: Politico

Politico is out with a very early poll which estimates that former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump by 7 percentage points in a head-to-head match up in 2020, according to their POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.
A plurality of registered voters, 44 percent, said they’d choose Biden in the 2020 presidential election, while 37 percent of voters said they would vote for Trump.
The percentage of Democrats who would choose Biden — 80 percent — was slightly higher than the 78 percent of Republicans who would vote for the president‘s reelection. The former vice president, who ran for the White House in 1988 and 2008, has been floated as a 2020 contender, and Biden himself has said he’s not ruling out a third try. -Politico
Because everybody remembers how accurate polls were in the last election...
The Poll surveyed 1,993 registered voters from July 26 through July 30.
That's not saying much, however...
The poll also reveals that among Democrats, "an unnamed generic Democrat runs 9 points better than Biden in a match-up with Trump."
"89 percent of Democrats say they would vote for a generic Democrat over Trump, but only 80 percent of Democrats say they prefer Biden over Trump."
The poll also found bipartisan support for Trump’s promise to send aid to American farmers impacted by his retaliatory tariffs. Fifty-seven percent of voters overall approve the strategy — more than twice as many as disapprove (26 percent). Among Republicans, 79 percent said they support Trump’s aid to farmers, compared to 48 percent of Democrats. -Politico
“President Trump’s decision to provide aid to farmers hurt by the trade war is a hugely popular move with rural voters,” said Morning Consult Managing Director, Tyler Sinclair. “Sixty-three percent of rural voters support the assistance. Additionally, 30 percent of this group ‘strongly’ approve of Trump’s job performance overall.”
And when it comes to trade policy, 31% of those surveyed say the United States has benefitted less than other countries on free trade, while 26% say it has benefitted equally. 12% meanwhile, say that the US has benefitted more.
Comments
Another rigged poll. Expect the same for the upcoming election. Biden is an embarrassment to this country.
Like we believe politico
In reply to Another rigged poll. Expect… by benb
There's no hidin' from Joe Biden!
In reply to Like we believe politico by SWRichmond
I’d love to see Uncle Joe shooting himself in the G-Spot with a shotgun, during a televised debate. ;-)
Looney
In reply to There's no hidin' from Joe… by Buckaroo Banzai
Creepy Joe likely wont survive #TheStorm or #PedoGate.
In reply to I’d love to see Uncle Joe… by Looney
PopSugar and Vox probably show Biden has 99% chance of winning.
I'll have to ask Woof Shitzer what he thinks.
In reply to Creep Joe by TahoeBilly2012
I think I heard on CNN that Biden already won the 2020 election.
In reply to PopSugar and Vox show Biden… by Handful of Dust
And in related news- only Ted Cruz beats Trump- and only Ted Cruz beats Hillary!
Errrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!
In reply to I think I heard on CNN that… by HockeyFool
what people say publicly and what people do privately are often 2 different things
In reply to And in related news- only… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Biden??????
Biden is the Dream Candidate for Trump to take on.
He can't even remember what State he's in; and he can't keep his hands off the women, especially the young ones.
Creepy Old Joe vs Trump.
You have to be F#cking Kidding Me.
In reply to what people say publicly and… by james diamond squid
Didn't Politico have Hillary beating Trump by a landslide?
Thought so.
In reply to Biden? by The First Rule
U beat me on it. Aren't people stupid? Few minutes ago everybody agreed everybody was wrong and lying on purpose to fabricate a winner image for the Hillary'ous Clinton and also agreed that MSM is Fake News and now everyone is panicking like headless chickens because same MSM Fake News fabric is booting again the social manipulation machine on biased political grounds.
In reply to Didn't Politico have Hillary… by MANvsMACHINE
LMAO.
Bigfoot has a better chance than Biden.
Some old uppity White guy with a fake smile is going to turn out the necessary Mexicans and Niggers?
In reply to W by Luc X. Ifer
I actually believe this poll. Take a look at the Democrat 'Bench.'
HILARIOUS.
In reply to Didn't Politico have Hillary… by MANvsMACHINE
yeah because people are going to tell a pollster the truth after all the trump bashing that has taken place. LOL. Idiots setting themselves up again.
In reply to Didn't Politico have Hillary… by MANvsMACHINE
Perfect example, when I was called by pollsters in 2016, I always told them I would vote for Clinton.
In reality, I voted for Trump, and I am not the only one who did this.
In reply to what people say publicly and… by james diamond squid
All Trump would need to do in his ads is play the creepy footage of Ol' Gropin' Joe touching children inappropriately. Then, when you expect "Would you vote for this man?", hit 'em with "Shouldn't this f***stick be behind bars?!?".
In reply to Perfect example, when I was… by Dr.Strangelove
When asked for comment Biden kissed a struggling child and whispered, "Don't tell anyone."
In reply to And in related news- only… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Politico and journalism hasn't been a pair ever. If actually true, does that mean the whole country is starting to go groper/pedo???
In reply to When asked for comment Biden… by Billy the Poet
He's been caught dozens of times fondling these little kids on camera. Ii guess that's the future of the Democrat Party; pedophiles and /or beating up, choking women and spitting on them.
BTW, how is Schneidermann's criminal case going? he locked up yet?
In reply to When asked for comment Biden… by Billy the Poet
55% of the people polled were Demonrat, 90% of the pollers were from a major (liberal) city, the other 10% of the polled were under 21 yo liberal art majors at Mizzou, 45% of the poll was flat out made up, and 20% of the poll was spun in favor of Politico's liberal leaning, coming out to a confidence of:
.000001% that the poll has any semblance of reality
In reply to And in related news- only… by Occams_Razor_Trader
"Creepy Joe, Creepy Joe, Creepy Joe!"
Sorry, just practicing.
In reply to 55% of the people polled… by inhibi
Or, Woof Shitzer what he stinks.
In reply to PopSugar and Vox show Biden… by Handful of Dust
Believe the polls Joe. That's the ticket. Run Smuck.
In reply to Creep Joe by TahoeBilly2012
I think we can all agree the DNC should do everything in their power to get Biden the nomination. It’s his turn.
In reply to Believe the polls Joe. That… by Got The Wrong No
But it also says they prefer any Democrat of any kind over Joe, so there is that, too.
In reply to I think we can all agree the… by Big Whoop
Nothing Like a Q fairy tale before my afternoon nap.
In reply to Creep Joe by TahoeBilly2012
83% of the time 47% of all poles quoted, make their quotes up 53% of the time with -23.149375% accuracy.
In reply to Creep Joe by TahoeBilly2012
Doesn't matter if any Democrat wins. Real Americans will not follow the orders of traitors. It will be time to light this fucker up.
In reply to I’d love to see Uncle Joe… by Looney
3 D Gun Printer of the Day Comment! WOW!
In reply to Doesn't matter if the… by Billy the Poet
You got to admit the hair plugs came in decent after his brain surgery although it did take some time. Maybe he rubbed his scalp with baby blood?
In reply to There's no hidin' from Joe… by Buckaroo Banzai
Why do all the kids push Uncle Joe away when he tries to kiss them or feel them up?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ-YjGmpO4Q
He's just being "very very friendly" according to CNN.
In reply to You got to admit the hair… by benb
Especially when he skinny dips in his pool in front of female secret service agents.
In reply to There's no hidin' from Joe… by Buckaroo Banzai
'There's no hidin' from Joe Biden!'
..especially if you're a 10 year old girl
In reply to There's no hidin' from Joe… by Buckaroo Banzai
Duped.
In reply to Like we believe politico by SWRichmond
FAKE and gay.
No way if people knew how creepy he is. And 90% of polls are FAKE.
I challenge all of you to post links of pics where he is PAWING and petting prepubescent girls.
Sick!
In reply to Like we believe politico by SWRichmond
Creepy Joe likely won't survice #TheStorm or #PedoGate.
In reply to Another rigged poll. Expect… by benb
Sounds like fake news.
In reply to Another rigged poll. Expect… by benb
Yuge Lead for Biden-! (Poll taken at Hillary / Soros fundraiser of Spirit Cookers)
In reply to Another rigged poll. Expect… by benb
Biden= another Zionist puppet bending over for israel... Pizza or 9/11 Jelly...anyone?
Death to the zionist money changers
In reply to Another rigged poll. Expect… by benb
Why wud U ever say: I Like Trump to anyone who calls you on the phone (how far it has come from the '50s I LIKE IKE).
If U say yes, U cud have a MOB at your door, lose your job, have your children stoned at their elementary school. LMAO
In reply to Another rigged poll. Expect… by benb
I went on a pro-Trump tirade at the insurance office today. The boss always comes out of his office to ask my opinions and everyone within earshot gets it good and loud.
In reply to Why wud U ever say: I Like… by izzee
Biden ran 30 years ago. How old is this old fossil? I believe the internet wasn't invented and personal computers were in their infancy.
In reply to Another rigged poll. Expect… by benb
Let me just say....for those of you who haven’t seen it already on YouTube....
’Creepy Uncle joe’...watch this and then make your mind up.
In reply to Another rigged poll. Expect… by benb
Biden is a great exemplary manifestation of our sick society.
I'm sure he can get permission from the Chinese to run. Plus a few bucks on the sly, so no problem there.
In reply to Biden is a great exemplary… by DingleBarryObummer
Jail that pizza pedo
LOL on what planet?
Martha's Vineyard?
Did they conduct this poll at a pussyhat convention?
No. At Chucky Cheese.
In reply to Did they conduct this poll… by markar