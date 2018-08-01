California's Native Americans Now Want to Secede From Trump's America

While the left-er members of California's sanctuary state decry those who refuse to hug a tree/illegal-immigrant/paper-straw, it was a Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist that most recently attempted to split the state into more co-operative communities (but was denied by the California's Supreme Court despite over 365,000 signatories believing in the plan).
Now, a month later, a different group of well-meaning Californians wants out of America as it stands.
As RT reports, supporters of a long-running effort to see California secede from the United States have revamped their plans to include the creation of an “autonomous Native American nation,” which would encompass almost half of the new state.
The Calexit campaign held a rally at the California state capitol in Sacramento on July 4, calling for an end to the American “occupation” of the state. A statement released by the campaign said that US Independence Day was “no longer a day to celebrate.”
Having failed in 2017 with CalExit 3.0...
CalExit 4.0 is about to be relaunched with a whole new angle - instead of simply seceding from the US, however, the new plans involve creating a special Native American “autonomous nation” within the new independent state, creating a “buffer zone between between Donald Trump’s America and the new independent California Republic,” according to Yes California co-founder Marcus Ruiz Evans.
Tomorrow we are releasing the details of the new #Calexit plan which establishes an autonomous Native American nation (not a reservation) - the first of its kind in North America - created through the retrocession of (most) federal properties in California to Native Americans. pic.twitter.com/0iFzosNSPL— #Calexit Campaign (@YesCalifornia) July 31, 2018
Now bear in mind that CalExit 4.0 will also have to get the 365,880 signatures required (just as Tim Draper did above before the Supreme Court banned it) to get the question of California independence on a special 2021 ballot.
Another movement co-founder, Louis J. Marinelli - whose wife is Russian and had previously run into trouble for asking that California "independence" be recognized by Putin, explained the decision as a way to “right the some of the wrongs of the past” by giving back land to Native American people.
In our new #Calexit plan, we retrocede federal land back to Native Americans. Here's a map of federal lands in California. We return virtually all of it Native Americans to establish the first ever Native American nation in North America. pic.twitter.com/CI2wdNoh7i— #Calexit Campaign (@YesCalifornia) July 31, 2018
The Calexit campaign said on Twitter that the new Native American autonomous buffer zone would help the new California advance its progressive platform “without all those Trump supporters trying to derail” the new state “at every turn.”
We have two awkward questions - do the native Americans know they are being 'given back' the least productive part of the state? And what will happen to the Trump-Buffer-Zone when President Trump's term expires?
Comments
Okay. What next? Free money from the government money tree?
'Native' Americans? Based on what? Living in houses built on engineering principles they could never have possibly conceived? Driving in BMWs they never could have created? Wearing clothes designed by europeans (suits at least)?
Just another POS special interest.
They get a cut of casino action.
"Autonomous Native Nation"
Anybody with a brain-fart has a right to stink up the place with their drivel.
Indians have reservations. Film at 11.
Impose tariffs on on the Indian nations of Commiefornia!
Smart move!
In any conflict, we walk away;
Atlantis Rising !
Go in peace brothers ...
NO.... they can't have the sierra!!!
this is a plan to take all CA water away and sell it to them. even then, they'll probably come out on the losing end.... no more us welfare, no more govt maintenance of all those lands (and water infrastructure).
Come, we sit for awhile, smoke pipe ..
Yeah, whateveh...
The land was stolen fair and square by the whitey.
Land that Indian nations own, lease out to corporations to mine, harvest natural resources, pipelines etc. is not murican peoples tax dollars. The Gov't collects the lease money for them from the leased corporations and pays it out to the leaders of the Indian Nations leaders.
Now the muslims are coming to take it away from whitey.
Shoe on the other foot.
Funny how the indians don't get the waterfront property, even from their liberal benefactors.
By the shores of Gitche Gumee,
By the shining Big-Sea-Water,
Stood the wigwam of Nokomis,
Daughter of the Moon, Nokomis.
Dark behind it rose the forest,
Rose the black and gloomy pine-trees,
Rose the firs with cones upon them;
Bright before it beat the water,
Beat the clear and sunny water,
Beat the shining Big-Sea-Water.
Are you Diane from Cheers?
No, just a guy without a TV.
He's lying...He really is Diane from Cheers.
no, he's BillyThe Bunghole.
Billy, I usually like what you post- but your icon sure does look like a bung hole!!!
The Vonnegut graphic has been explained to you before. And yes, it is an asshole. Truth in advertising and all that.
https://scienceleadership.org/blog/the_use_of_illustration_in_kurt_vonn…
Dayummm, cue the cute ABC jingle, the more you know ...
In newsgroup alt.tasteless, we call it one's Starfish.
Quite a tale that is, I don't care what anyone says, a little Longfellow now and then never hurt nobody ..
a little Longfellow now and then never hurt nobody ..
That's what she said.
God dammit Billy you sure can come up with em, walked right into I did !
walked right into I did !
That's what she said.
That's some funny shit right there!
They would have rather not gotten conquered in the first place. sucks to have bows and arrows up against guns. mother nature is a bitch like that.
They got some repeaters. Cannons is what they was short on, and numbers ...
Just learned about the most disastrous campaign in US history in which one quarter of the army was wiped out.
The Battle of the Wabash: The Forgotten Disaster of the Indian Wars
https://armyhistory.org/the-battle-of-the-wabash-the-forgotten-disaster…
casinos? casinos? ,,, that looks like prime beach front property to me
Wait until the Russians reclaim northern California. Meuller, Brennan and the neocons will have a fit!
When Russia Colonized California: Celebrating 200 Years of Fort Ross
Although Fort Ross had the appearance of a military installation, it was never involved in warfare. For three decades, Russian colonists lived and intermarried with Native Americans, traded with Spain and the United States, and made a living through agriculture, otter-hunting and shipbuilding.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/when-russia-colonized-california-…
Don't forget casinos. What would injuns do without those?
Sell smokes. And God Bless em for that !
I'd travel those few extra miles to Oklahoma to get a cheaper price on the Cowboy Killers I loved (I lived not far from their state line at the time) I trashed the things over twenty loops around the Sun ago and don't miss the fuckers. That's a huge change in my attitude.
Should Las Vegas be that big?
Sure we can do that no problem. But here's your free blanket first.........
They already get free shit, its called the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Oh please do, and take as many Socialist Shitards as you can ;)
Can't say no to the Native Americans, dat be rayciss
Hey, be careful! Don't step on toes here.
I recently started to self-identify as a disabled afro-native American muzlim non binary trans-female to improve my chances of getting a promotion.
I identify as a Meat Popcicle. What kind of free shit do I get since I'm a minority ?
Silly Goose, Meat Popsickles get nuthin !
Trump and the Trumptard's response:
If they don't like it here in America, they can go back where they came from
this makes literally zero sense in the context of this article, kill yourself
Yes, back across the Bering Strait into Siberia.
the hunter gatherers with sticks and stones lost to folks with gunpowder and horses... shit happens in nature. it's called survival of the fittest. Nobody cried for the neanderthals when the black homo sapiens conquered them. We just called them Europeans.
Over the land bridge back to Russia? People like you are too stupid for words.
AMERICA IS FOR AMERICANS!
Not the people/cultures we have crushed and ruined.
They crushed themselves when they failed to recognize property rights. They thought they could steal from, rape, and murder whites just like they did to their other neighbors.
They were mistaken.
You mean they're going to cross the ice bridges of the Bering Strait and head back to Asia?
[edit] whoops we all had the same witty response
But...but..but, won't Trump build The Wall there and keep us here? (/BIG sarc)
