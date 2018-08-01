California's Native Americans Now Want to Secede From Trump's America

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 22:50

While the left-er members of California's sanctuary state decry those who refuse to hug a tree/illegal-immigrant/paper-straw, it was a Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist that most recently attempted to split the state into more co-operative communities (but was denied by the California's Supreme Court despite over 365,000 signatories believing in the plan).

California

Now, a month later, a different group of well-meaning Californians wants out of America as it stands.

As RT reports, supporters of a long-running effort to see California secede from the United States have revamped their plans to include the creation of an “autonomous Native American nation,” which would encompass almost half of the new state.

The Calexit campaign held a rally at the California state capitol in Sacramento on July 4, calling for an end to the American “occupation” of the state. A statement released by the campaign said that US Independence Day was “no longer a day to celebrate.”

Having failed in 2017 with CalExit 3.0...

CalExit 4.0 is about to be relaunched with a whole new angle - instead of simply seceding from the US, however, the new plans involve creating a special Native American “autonomous nation” within the new independent state, creating a “buffer zone between between Donald Trump’s America and the new independent California Republic,” according to Yes California co-founder Marcus Ruiz Evans.

Now bear in mind that CalExit 4.0 will also have to get the 365,880 signatures required (just as Tim Draper did above before the Supreme Court banned it) to get the question of California independence on a special 2021 ballot.

Another movement co-founder, Louis J. Marinelli - whose wife is Russian and had previously run into trouble for asking that California "independence" be recognized by Putin, explained the decision as a way to “right the some of the wrongs of the past” by giving back land to Native American people.

The Calexit campaign said on Twitter that the new Native American autonomous buffer zone would help the new California advance its progressive platform “without all those Trump supporters trying to derail” the new state “at every turn.”

We have two awkward questions - do the native Americans know they are being 'given back' the least productive part of the state? And what will happen to the Trump-Buffer-Zone when President Trump's term expires?

Justin Case runswithscissors Wed, 08/01/2018 - 23:22 Permalink

The land was stolen fair and square by the whitey.

Land that Indian nations own, lease out to corporations to mine, harvest natural resources, pipelines etc. is not murican peoples tax dollars. The Gov't collects the lease money for them from the leased corporations and pays it out to the leaders of the Indian Nations leaders.

Now the muslims are coming to take it away from whitey.

Shoe on the other foot.

Billy the Poet LetThemEatRand Wed, 08/01/2018 - 23:27 Permalink

 By the shores of Gitche Gumee,
By the shining Big-Sea-Water,
Stood the wigwam of Nokomis,
Daughter of the Moon, Nokomis.
Dark behind it rose the forest,
Rose the black and gloomy pine-trees,
Rose the firs with cones upon them;
Bright before it beat the water,
Beat the clear and sunny water,
Beat the shining Big-Sea-Water.

Son of Loki inosent Wed, 08/01/2018 - 22:55 Permalink

Wait until the Russians reclaim northern California. Meuller, Brennan and the neocons will have a fit!

When Russia Colonized California: Celebrating 200 Years of Fort Ross

Although Fort Ross had the appearance of a military installation, it was never involved in warfare. For three decades, Russian colonists lived and intermarried with Native Americans, traded with Spain and the United States, and made a living through agriculture, otter-hunting and shipbuilding.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/when-russia-colonized-california-…