Cheesecake Factory Tumbles Most Since 1999 After Surge In Labor Costs

With investor fears growing about the negative impact of tariffs and the strong dollar, one concern that had fallen between the cracks in recent weeks has been the rise of labor costs. Today, shareholders of Cheesecake Factory got a swift and painful reminder just how acute the impact of wage inflation is on the corporate bottom line when they dumped shares of the restaurant chain the most in more than 19 years after the company posted Q2 earnings that missed analysts’ estimates and lowered its full-year profit forecast.

While Cheesecake reported same-store sales that matched estimates, the company blamed rising labor, group medical insurance and legal costs for hurting the bottom line.

CAKE reported adjusted EPS of 65, far below the consensus estimate of 80 cents; the company also slashed guidance and now sees full-year earnings of $2.40 to $2.48 a share, down from a previous outlook of $2.62 to $2.74. Cheesecake Factory also cited $4.6 million in higher group medical insurance costs year-over-year and $4.5 million in increased legal expenses which they didn't detail except to say there are a number of current litigations.

But the biggest factor was the sudden surge in labor costs: on the conference call, CFO Matthew Clark said that increases in the minimum wage pushed labor costs up to almost 36% of revenue.

As Bloomberg notes, Cheesecake Factory isn’t alone in its struggle as restaurants nationwide compete for workers in a tight labor market even as minimum wages have been rising across numerous states and cities.

Commenting on the result, Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower said that “we have limited confidence in a positive top-line or cash flow surprise on the horizon."

The shares tumbled as much as 14 percent to $48.03 in New York, the biggest intraday decline since January 1999. The stock had been up 16 percent this year through Tuesday’s close.

Son of Loki Bud Dry Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

Must be an alt left writer of the article. has nothing to do with "tariffs" and everything to do with pricing and quality.

8 years of Obamanomics and people are reluctant paying $$$ for mere spaghetti with a sprinkle of red sauce. Same with Olive Garden last time I was there almost no red sauce on the pasta and when i asked the waitress for more she gave me the death stare. It's as if she were paying for the red sauce! I sympathize with the hard work waitresses do but when i get this attitude, my gratuity reflects my reaction to her sh*tty attitude.

Screw it; I can make better pasta at home for 1/10th the price and have amiable company at the same time.

Justin Case gatorengineer Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

The little guy without a union has nothing to say what is a fair wage or policies or benefits etc. Don't like it F off and find another job that likes you.

Greater education and the need for more workers to receive it are not adequate explanations of inequality. The decline in union density is. Providing opportunity to American families will require a robust labor movement that balances corporate power and pushes back against the wage stagnation affecting most workers.

Competition from emerging-economy exports has surely been a factor depressing wages in wealthier nations, although probably not the dominant force. More important, soaring incomes at the top were achieved, in large part, by squeezing those below: by cutting wages, slashing benefits, crushing unions, and diverting a rising share of national resources to financial wheeling and dealing...Perhaps more important still, the wealthy exert a vastly disproportionate effect on policy. And elite priorities — obsessive concern with budget deficits, with the supposed need to slash social programs — have done a lot to deepen [wage stagnation and income inequality.

Ya got what ya wished for. MAGA for some. Envy disguised as social justice.

alangreedspank Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

Great. Another company that takes a shit when it comes to paying its employees slightly more. Last 30 years of growth were made on the back of labor price suppression with a smiling progressive face.

RTUT alangreedspank Wed, 08/01/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

Alangreedspank, Growth is due to a balance in competitive purchasing, competitive pricing, good food, good service, and good management, all combined with a great idea and an excellent menu.  This is not a slave economy.  People can work for a restaurant or work somewhere else.  You have a choice in American, comrade.  Your assessment indicates you have never run a successful retail business while dealing with economic ignoramus's that get elected to political office.  

Question to liberal Alan:  Whose greed is unattractive, a person or group who want to better themselves by creating a great product or a person or group who want to suck the life blood out of a creator, a successful product, until it dies?

RubberJohnny Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:25 Permalink

I know.

It's a pain in the ass to have to pay people to work for you.

I feel for you Cheese Factory big shots.

kbohip Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

Many years ago CF wasn't a bad place to eat.  The food was good (for it's price) and the service was great.  Now the prices have gone WAY up and the food quality is definitely down.  The last time I was there the service sucked too which of course made me angry knowing I'd have to tip the twat another 15% on top of the much higher food price.  I did get cheesecake but I got it on the way out the door so I wouldn't have to tip on that too and wait another 20 minutes for her to get around to bringing it to me.

 

Oh and btw this isn't just a CF problem.  It's across the board at just about every chain restaurant I've had to eat at in the last year.  Macaroni Grill is the worst out there right now as far as I'm concerned.  Sky high prices, terrible service, and the food has taken a turn for the worse in quality too.  Years ago when you went there you could expect to wait at least 20 minutes to be seated on a weekend night.  Last time I went on a Saturday night there was no wait and half the seats were empty.

Skateboarder kbohip Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

And that is why you go to a small family operated business whenever you can.

When I go get a sandwich from my favorite local cafe, I catch up with the owner and he asks how mom and dad are doing because he knows them too. The lady who makes most of the food, I have known for years, and she is always so happy to see me, as I am to see her. Food made by loving hands tastes better.

You can go to the fanciest or the most-raved about place, but you will never get love.