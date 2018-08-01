Cheesecake Factory Tumbles Most Since 1999 After Surge In Labor Costs

With investor fears growing about the negative impact of tariffs and the strong dollar, one concern that had fallen between the cracks in recent weeks has been the rise of labor costs. Today, shareholders of Cheesecake Factory got a swift and painful reminder just how acute the impact of wage inflation is on the corporate bottom line when they dumped shares of the restaurant chain the most in more than 19 years after the company posted Q2 earnings that missed analysts’ estimates and lowered its full-year profit forecast.
While Cheesecake reported same-store sales that matched estimates, the company blamed rising labor, group medical insurance and legal costs for hurting the bottom line.
CAKE reported adjusted EPS of 65, far below the consensus estimate of 80 cents; the company also slashed guidance and now sees full-year earnings of $2.40 to $2.48 a share, down from a previous outlook of $2.62 to $2.74. Cheesecake Factory also cited $4.6 million in higher group medical insurance costs year-over-year and $4.5 million in increased legal expenses which they didn't detail except to say there are a number of current litigations.
But the biggest factor was the sudden surge in labor costs: on the conference call, CFO Matthew Clark said that increases in the minimum wage pushed labor costs up to almost 36% of revenue.
As Bloomberg notes, Cheesecake Factory isn’t alone in its struggle as restaurants nationwide compete for workers in a tight labor market even as minimum wages have been rising across numerous states and cities.
Commenting on the result, Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower said that “we have limited confidence in a positive top-line or cash flow surprise on the horizon."
The shares tumbled as much as 14 percent to $48.03 in New York, the biggest intraday decline since January 1999. The stock had been up 16 percent this year through Tuesday’s close.
Comments
Or maybe consumers are not eating the shitty food?
And wait until the Financial Cataclysm hits.
In reply to Or maybe consumers are not… by Shizzmoney
For what ever reason chicks love the Cheesecake Factory. Plastic corporate food for the Barbie crowd.
In reply to And wait until the Financial… by sanctificado
Looks like Cheesecake just gut-bombed!
In reply to For what ever reason chicks… by Mr. Universe
The Chairman and CEO of this shitstain made $15 million last year. Big set of stones on these clowns to bitch about minimum wage.... when the boss makes 700x the lowest worker....
In reply to Looks like CheeseCake just… by Erek
I don't understand... why don't they just buy back shares like the rest?
In reply to The Chairman and CEO of this… by gatorengineer
Must be an alt left writer of the article. has nothing to do with "tariffs" and everything to do with pricing and quality.
8 years of Obamanomics and people are reluctant paying $$$ for mere spaghetti with a sprinkle of red sauce. Same with Olive Garden last time I was there almost no red sauce on the pasta and when i asked the waitress for more she gave me the death stare. It's as if she were paying for the red sauce! I sympathize with the hard work waitresses do but when i get this attitude, my gratuity reflects my reaction to her sh*tty attitude.
Screw it; I can make better pasta at home for 1/10th the price and have amiable company at the same time.
In reply to I don't understand... why… by Bud Dry
Agreed. When you can have literally the same quality of food at home for 1/20th the price, why bother going to the restaurant. If it were a 3x price factor I would get it, but 20x, no way.
In reply to Must be an alt left writer… by Son of Loki
And in West L.A. those assholes CHARGE FOR PARKING AT THEIR FEEDING TROUGH.
That's right, if you want to park and eat, you have to pay Mexicans running the "separate lot" in front of their restaurant, ten dollars, plus the tip they expect for getting your car for you.
In reply to Must be an alt left writer… by Son of Loki
The little guy without a union has nothing to say what is a fair wage or policies or benefits etc. Don't like it F off and find another job that likes you.
Greater education and the need for more workers to receive it are not adequate explanations of inequality. The decline in union density is. Providing opportunity to American families will require a robust labor movement that balances corporate power and pushes back against the wage stagnation affecting most workers.
Competition from emerging-economy exports has surely been a factor depressing wages in wealthier nations, although probably not the dominant force. More important, soaring incomes at the top were achieved, in large part, by squeezing those below: by cutting wages, slashing benefits, crushing unions, and diverting a rising share of national resources to financial wheeling and dealing...Perhaps more important still, the wealthy exert a vastly disproportionate effect on policy. And elite priorities — obsessive concern with budget deficits, with the supposed need to slash social programs — have done a lot to deepen [wage stagnation and income inequality.
Ya got what ya wished for. MAGA for some. Envy disguised as social justice.
In reply to The Chairman and CEO of this… by gatorengineer
You reek like Scotch & Cheesecake
http://i36.tinypic.com/15i98gi.jpg
In reply to For what ever reason chicks… by Mr. Universe
Yes, I can't wait till friday night when I can buy a 15 dollar pasta dish with 3 baby shrimps and vegetable oil based jizz sauce, and a 9 dollar glass of box chardonnay.
In reply to Or maybe consumers are not… by Shizzmoney
$18 bucks minimum where I live.
In reply to Yes, I can't wait till… by DingleBarryObummer
Fat slobs love to eat mass quantities at factory direct pricing
In reply to Or maybe consumers are not… by Shizzmoney
Problem is every shitty franchise food is usa based.
Should have a health tax placed on it, and help improve society well-being.
In reply to Or maybe consumers are not… by Shizzmoney
Great food. Great comfort food.
In reply to Or maybe consumers are not… by Shizzmoney
or as I call it "Cheesecake UnsatisFactory"
place sucks
The only Cheesecake that is satisfying is somewhere around 115 to 125 lbs., wears a mini skirt and hot underwear and enjoys extra-curricular activies.
In reply to or as I call it "Cheesecake… by DingleBarryObummer
Sounds like Rod Rosenstein.....
In reply to The only Cheesecake that is… by Erek
Comey says Rosenstein looks terrific in heels!
In reply to Sounds like Rod Rosenstein… by gatorengineer
cheescake robots want a raise? who knew...
There is a beginning and an end to everything; most people forget this.
nope. Russia-gate has torn the fabric of the time space continuum asunder, and gained immortality as the collective conscious god of pointlessness and confusion.
In reply to There is a beginning and an… by Sonny Brakes
Large portions and poor quality are not what I look for in a restaurant. I refuse to eat there anymore...
Just Like Mom's... Large portions and poor quality
In reply to Large portions and poor… by Aubiekong
Move to China assholes, put beds in the kitchen.
https://www.myfooddiary.com/brand/cheesecake-factory
Cheesecake Factory
Appetizer – Factory Nachos w/ Spicy Chicken
1 order
Calories 1930
Just an appetizer, so the calories don't count.
You can reduce the calorie intake to only 965 by sharing with someone.
Clever, huh?
In reply to https://www.myfooddiary.com… by wwwww
plus the explosion in your trousers on the ride home, priceless
In reply to https://www.myfooddiary.com… by wwwww
Look on the bright side; they don't have rats falling from their ceiling or customers dying from e Coli.
In reply to plus the explosion in your… by Squid Viscous
Trump dump.
Cake tins are imported. Bailout the factory.
Great. Another company that takes a shit when it comes to paying its employees slightly more. Last 30 years of growth were made on the back of labor price suppression with a smiling progressive face.
Alangreedspank, Growth is due to a balance in competitive purchasing, competitive pricing, good food, good service, and good management, all combined with a great idea and an excellent menu. This is not a slave economy. People can work for a restaurant or work somewhere else. You have a choice in American, comrade. Your assessment indicates you have never run a successful retail business while dealing with economic ignoramus's that get elected to political office.
Question to liberal Alan: Whose greed is unattractive, a person or group who want to better themselves by creating a great product or a person or group who want to suck the life blood out of a creator, a successful product, until it dies?
In reply to Great. Another company that… by alangreedspank
BUt, but, but ... fundamentals do not matter.
That's interesting. Wages go up, financial assets go down. All the vested cry babies scream if working people get raises.
LOL my company is eating there tomorrow.
Don't forget the Sharpie. (and the ZH logo).
In reply to LOL my company is eating… by EcoJoker
Time to find a new employer or just go self-employed, that way you can eat anywhere you want - or not.
In reply to LOL my company is eating… by EcoJoker
With higher minimum wage, can we finally stop tipping?
With higher minimum wage, can we finally stop tipping?
This shit is loaded with carcinogens.
GTFO.
Its about time Cheesecake Factory started to share some of those profits with its workers.
I know.
It's a pain in the ass to have to pay people to work for you.
I feel for you Cheese Factory big shots.
One observation I made during my initial and only visit to the establishment was the overabundance of fat Black folks.
So you have been added to my "never go there again list" along with those liberal hangouts Starbucks coffee houses.
But I put my prejudice aside in the case of Starbucks if I'm caught short and really need to take a shit.
Many years ago CF wasn't a bad place to eat. The food was good (for it's price) and the service was great. Now the prices have gone WAY up and the food quality is definitely down. The last time I was there the service sucked too which of course made me angry knowing I'd have to tip the twat another 15% on top of the much higher food price. I did get cheesecake but I got it on the way out the door so I wouldn't have to tip on that too and wait another 20 minutes for her to get around to bringing it to me.
Oh and btw this isn't just a CF problem. It's across the board at just about every chain restaurant I've had to eat at in the last year. Macaroni Grill is the worst out there right now as far as I'm concerned. Sky high prices, terrible service, and the food has taken a turn for the worse in quality too. Years ago when you went there you could expect to wait at least 20 minutes to be seated on a weekend night. Last time I went on a Saturday night there was no wait and half the seats were empty.
And that is why you go to a small family operated business whenever you can.
When I go get a sandwich from my favorite local cafe, I catch up with the owner and he asks how mom and dad are doing because he knows them too. The lady who makes most of the food, I have known for years, and she is always so happy to see me, as I am to see her. Food made by loving hands tastes better.
You can go to the fanciest or the most-raved about place, but you will never get love.
In reply to Many years ago CF wasn't a… by kbohip
They have huge portions.....and that is the catch....take home and eat for a week on the leftovers
Somehow, the last survey I saw named CAKE as America's favorite restaurant.