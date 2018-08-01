Trade War Returns: China Vows Retaliation To US "Blackmail" If Trump Hikes Tariffs

It took less than a day for the latest trade war ceasefire with China to crash and burn.
Just hours after reports spread that Trump is considering more than doubling planned tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, raising the rate from 10% to 25%, China vowed it would retaliate, and warned the U.S. against "blackmailing and pressuring" it over trade.
As reported last night, the latest US proposal - which Trump could unveil as soon as today - would increase the potential tariff rate from 10% the administration had initially put forward on July 10 for that wave of duties in a bid to pressure Beijing into making trade concessions, to 25%. At the same time, representatives of Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are reportedly having private conversations as they look for ways to reengage in negotiations, however as the WSJ also reported on Tuesday, these negotiations haven't had much, if any, success. As Bloomberg notes, "while American and Chinese officials have hinted at the possibility of restarting talks in recent weeks, it’s been almost two months since they last held high-level negotiations."
The two sides held three rounds of formal talks, beginning with a delegation to Beijing led by Mnuchin in May. After Liu visited Washington later that month, the nations released a joint statement pledging to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China, among other things. But within days, Trump himself backed away from the deal, saying talks would “probably have to use a different structure.”
In response to the latest escalation out of the White House, China again accused the United States of bullying, and vowed to retaliate if Trump proceeds with the measures, warning that pressure tactics would fail.
“U.S. pressure and blackmail won’t have an effect. If the United States takes further escalatory steps, China will inevitably take countermeasures and we will resolutely protect our legitimate rights,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing.
Repeating the same futile line that has been used before on numerous occasions, when asked about communication between the two countries on the dispute, Geng said China had “always upheld using dialogue and consultations to handle trade frictions”, but that dialogue must be based on mutual respect and equality.
“Unilateral threats and pressure will only produce the opposite of the desired result,” Geng said.
Trump had said he would implement the $200 billion round as punishment for China’s retaliation against the initial tariffs aimed at forcing change in China’s joint venture, technology transfer and other trade-related policies. The president has also threatened a further round of tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods; we expect him to renew these threats on twitter in the coming hours.
The public comment period on the U.S. tariffs aimed at $200 billion ends Aug. 30 after public hearings Aug. 20-23, according to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office. It typically has taken several weeks after the close of public comments for the tariffs to be activated and will send a signal that the Trump administration is upping the pressure on China to make serious concessions.
Quoted by Reuters, Erin Ennis, senior vice president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said a 10 percent tariff on these products is already problematic, but more than doubling that to 25 percent would be much worse.
“Given the scope of the products covered, about half of all imports from China are facing tariffs, including consumer goods,” Ennis said. “The cost increases will be passed on to customers, so it will affect most Americans’ pocketbooks.”
Meanwhile, Bloomberg notes that in a sign the trade standoff is escalating withint Chinese politics, the Politburo signaled on Tuesday that policy makers will focus more on supporting economic growth, after the latest Chinese manufacturing surveys showed trade tensions have led to a modest slowdown in China's growth rate.
The communique, which followed a meeting of the country’s most senior leaders led by President Xi Jinping, said the campaign to reduce leverage will continue at a measured pace while improving economic policies to make them more forward-looking, flexible and effective in the second half.
Chinese equities and the yuan extended losses Wednesday afternoon, with the Shanghai Composite closing down -1.8% at the lows of the session, as concern over possible higher U.S. tariffs overwhelmed optimism about Beijing’s pledge to support economic growth.
The yuan fell against a trade-weighted basket of currencies to a level that’s near the lowest on record, confirming that Beijing is indeed allowing further weakness. Meanwhile, the offshore Yuan tumbled to the lowest level in the past year before local banks intervened to sell dollars - the PBOC's preferred method of direct market intervention - and prevent a resurgence in capital outflows.
In advance of the Aug. 30 public comment period deadline, the next wave of U.S. tariffs is set to kick in as soon as today with the possible imposition of duties on another $16 billion of Chinese imports. The implementation could be delayed for weeks as the administration works out the details of which products it will target. Officials in Beijing have vowed to respond with the same amount of tariffs on U.S. products.
Comments
I'm pretty sure that the USA has the actual right to do whatever it pleases, as has every other sovereign nation. China has no "right" to demand the USA's taxes are structured in any particular way, the fact is that they've deliberately built up their economy to be export only and totally reliant on the USA importing far more than it exports.
Now the USA has changed its own policy this doesn't work, tough. China can be nationalistic as it wants with its trade, but it shouldn't expect everyone else to somehow ignore the fact that they are deliberately manipulating various markets for their advantage while deliberately shutting Johnny foreigner out of the home market.
In reply to Upping the tariffs is Trump… by peopledontwanttruth
China is in a rock and a hard place. They know they have a weak hand but will push more chips onto the table expecting the USA to blink first because of the globalist traitors in our government. We'll see about that.
They definitely are screwed here, between pissing their neighbours off with their 9-dash line that confiscates waters that go right up to other countries shores, building sand castles in disputed seas, and running a endless ponzi building scheme at home they don't look particularly wise.
There will be a recession some point, there always is. I'm wondering now if the idea from the USA is to export their recession to China so that China has to reduce its supply with all the resulting unemployment while the USA gets away with very little pain.
If we start getting leaders who think like that too in the UK etc then immigration suddenly becomes a very easy way to reduce unemployment. Less unskilled mongs imported in means higher employment and standard of living for all.
In reply to China is in a rock and a… by Rikky
Trading real goods from China for soon to be worthless FRNs and T-Bills?
China has a legitimate right to handle its tariffs and responses any way it chooses. That still doesn't change the facts that Trump is on the right path to fixing many of the trade imbalances that currently exists.
The focus we need to remain on is readjusting how we view trade; especially with China. Their responses have no bearing on the problems at hand.
As trade wars force prices up, the Fed gets the inflation it wants. If you can't have organic inflation you might as well force it. Your economy on drugs.
Wrong bub. This is long overdue after decades of China essentially stealing out innovation to build their economy up. Better late than never I say.
We win. Its simple. We ship only 400 billion in goods over there. They have already a tariff on that. We win because they have 600 billion dollar trade surplus. What else can they do? They have already put tariff's on everything they can, and its mostly food stuffs, which is easily resold.
And the joke with foodstuffs is that, other than the USA, there are not many countries making a net export. In a country with a population over 1 billion that's cutting your nose off to spite your face.
They showed their desperation when they slapped tariffs on oil and gas, all they achieve by that is raising the price they pay while the USA sells the same resources elsewhere for more or less the same price.
Now if some politicians in the UK figure out that we have the EU by the balls when it comes to trade we can start making great deals too.
In reply to We win. Its simple. We ship… by KarlGDenninger
Trade war never went away, except in the 'minds' of the Algos and those who are doomed to be the bag-holders this time around.