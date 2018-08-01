Conservatives Banned From Social Media? Here's What They Can Do About It

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
The past two years have seen a rather aggressive change in corporate policies toward the very customers they used to covet. Not long ago, CEOs tended to keep their political views mostly in the closet. Companies remained publicly neutral because their goal was first and foremost to make money. When they wanted to influence politics or social norms, they bought politicians - you know, the good old-fashioned way. The big banks still do this by funneling cash to both Republicans and Democrats alike.
However, in the wake of the social justice cult frenzy some companies have decided that ideology is more important than profit, and most of these companies are deeply involved in various forms of media.
Some people will argue that the media has always been leftist in its orientation and that this trend is nothing new. But, I think it is clear to anyone who has worked in countering mainstream media disinformation that something is very different today. Conservatives are being “cleansed” from participation in these communications platforms, and conservative ideals are being erased or misrepresented on a massive scale. Not long ago, media companies at least pretended to be “fair and balanced” by tolerating a certain level of participation by conservatives. No longer.
With the advent of the internet and social media, participation in political discussion has become more open to the common citizen than ever before. This is apparently an intolerable side effect that corporate elites would like to do away with.
It is a slightly complex problem, so I’ll try to break it down point by point:
First, companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter are not honest in the presentation of their own image. They initially depicted themselves as bastions of social commerce without any interest in ideological battles. If they had come right out in the open from the beginning and admitted they are running their platforms based on social justice lunacy, then perhaps conservatives would not have bothered to join in the first place. Then Facebook and others could keep their forums “ideologically pure” without misleading people.
Second, while these companies do have standards of behavior and rules for participants, the rules are deliberately broad and vaporous. They claim their rules focus on more abhorrent behaviors like overt racism, but then go on to define almost EVERYTHING that they disagree with as “racist.” This includes most conservative viewpoints and arguments. Therefore, it appears that social media corporations want to fool as many people as possible into joining their platforms, getting them addicted to participation, and then these companies want to have the option of controlling those people’s behavior through the fear of losing access.
Third, while this is clearly ideological zealotry, social media websites are also private property. They are not "free speech zones". They can invite people in, and they can demand people leave anytime they wish. If conservatives are going to argue in favor of private property rights and voluntary participation rights, then they must include private websites in this.
So then, what is the solution?
Some will claim that social media giants represent a public utility rather than private property and that they should be subjected to regulation by government in terms of political discrimination. I disagree.
Giving government EVEN MORE intrusive powers into how businesses function from day to day is not the answer. Allowing government to indiscriminately label a business or website a “public utility” is essentially nationalization of private property; something very common in communist countries but a habit that should be avoided in America. We need less government and less bureaucracy, not more, and conservatives need to remember that while leftists present a constant annoyance, it is big government that remains the ultimate threat to individual freedom.
They may start with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc., but where does it stop? How long before government is enforcing participation rules on all websites? How long before conservative websites are required to allow leftist trolls and disinformation agents of every stripe the freedom to rampage through their forums without any recourse to remove them? How long before government shifts over to the other side of the aisle and conservatives start kicking themselves for passing laws that are then used against them?
That said, there are some issues with corporations in general that need to be addressed when considering this conundrum. For example, many corporations are not normal businesses in the free market sense. Corporations only exist because of government charter and protections like limited liability. This is where many hardcore Anarcho-capitalists I have dealt with in the past tend to go wrong in their rabid defense of corporations and monopolies. The reality is that corporations are a product of government and are not a natural function of free markets.
Facebook has received considerable government aid. For years Facebook has been offered special tax breaks to the extent that in some cases they have avoided taxes to the IRS altogether. Show me how many small-business owners get that kind of treatment from the government!
Facebook has also allowed intrusive data mining operations including government operations and corporate operations to spy on its users and has so far suffered little consequences beyond a slap on the wrist. Facebook has even maintained partnerships with foreign entities considered national security threats to the U.S.
This does not mean that companies like Facebook should be nationalized and turned into public utilities in a socialist free-for-all. But it does mean that corporations should not exist in the form they do today if we are to ever find balance.
I would first advocate for the end of the legal protections afforded under “corporate personhood.” When a company like Facebook is sued or prosecuted for its trespasses and criminality, the company itself is treated as if it is a legal person. Mark Zuckerberg and his ilk are not punished: the company is punished. This usually ends in fines which amount to nothing more than pocket change.
Under Adam Smith’s model of free markets, corporations (or joint stock companies as they were called in his day), were not acceptable. As mentioned, they are not a function of free markets. Partnerships are, though. Reducing corporations down to partnerships and removing corporate welfare and government protections would go a long way in solving the dangers of business elites and their control of entire swaths of public communication (among many other sectors).
This is why I am also a proponent of the breakup of corporate monopolies. If a corporation, unfairly aided by government in numerous ways, becomes so large and influential that free market competition with that company is impossible, then it should be broken up into separate competing companies so that there is more incentive to keep customers rather than discriminate against them. This is just one solution to the problem of social media outlets that are attempting to cut out one-half of the American public.
If the breakup of monopolies is not possible, or if one company is separated into competing parts and these parts STILL cling to ideological zealotry rather than pursuing sound business practices, then it is up to conservatives themselves to create an alternative.
That’s right — I’m saying it’s time for a conservative (or truly neutral) Facebook, a conservative Twitter, a conservative YouTube, etc.
More government domination of business is not an option, and it’s certainly not conservative in spirit. What is conservative in spirit is industry and self-reliance. I see no reason why a conservative or neutral social media outlet would not be financially successful, as long as it is not interfered with by government.
If the system is not offering a necessity or service, or it is restricting a necessity or service, then it is up to free people to provide that necessity or service for themselves instead of relying on others to do it for them.
I do fear that that the social justice aggression within corporations against conservatives is part of a larger and more subversive plan. If one studies the leftist tactics of socialist gatekeeper Saul Alinsky, one would discover that they often use the strategy of harassing their enemies to illicit a vicious overreaction. Meaning, it may be the goal of the leftists or globalists (who have no loyalty to either side) to manipulate conservatives through their own anger.
Conservatives are portrayed as evil and monstrous tyrants, or as dumb bumbling bigots in most current media. The social justice ideology is placed on a pedestal as unassailable and untouchable in movies, television shows and even commercials. It is treated as absolute truth that cannot be questioned or debated. In the meantime, social media companies seek to gain vast market share of communications spaces and then reduce conservative presence there so that we cannot argue our side of the issues.
I get it. There is every reason for conservatives to be pissed off. But, we need to look at the bigger picture.
It is possible that the goal on the part of these companies is not necessarily to merely silence conservative voices on their forums or to slander us in ridiculous misrepresentations. It could be that they hope we will become enraged, and that we will respond by abandoning our own principles to attack them back. They want us to become the monsters that they are portraying us as. Even if we win, we lose.
I have already outlined examples of how we can fight back without breaking our own ideals and morals; moving to expand government power in this area is completely unnecessary. The fight is not just over modes of communication, it is over conscience and identity. The latter must not be sacrificed to obtain the former.
What is it with the obsession with using these stupid social networking systems THEY own and control?\
Keep expecting them to play fair is to not think about the futility of this situation.
Social media is to control your danger. TO lock you in their dungeon and control your entire narrative and others access to it.
In reply to What by Masher1
Screw the antisocial media. Delete your accounts and let them eat shit!
In reply to i'm fucking done, when the… by Free This
Take away their Section 230 Protection - Problem Solved.
These companies are already in blatant violation today, in that they have become publishers rather than neutral 3rd parties.
In reply to Screw the antisocial media… by Ahmeexnal
In reply to i'm fucking done, when the… by Free This
These companies own the IP that make social media possible
In reply to What by Masher1
Forum software is old school. I don't know how to program but used to edit, cut and paste the code for a variety of uses back in the 90s.
https://www.scriptarchive.com/wwwboard.html
In reply to These companies own the IP… by Raymond K Hessel
It's not the coding, It is a matter of the networks they hold complete control of that this software runs.... Then you can see the real power of the little folks ability to get together and communicate.
Keep using their networks and the results will be whatever THEY want them to be.
In reply to Forum software is old school… by Billy the Poet
Of course, social media is jew owned.
(((THEY))) certainly own a lot of it but not all of it but the following explains it all very well...THIS IS A DANGEROUS TIME FOR FREE SPEECH!
After Protests, EU Decides to Reconsider Law Banning Memes July 5, 2018
The internet is making very powerful people very powerfully angry.
All throughout human history, the ruling class had the ability to control the dissemination of information. Now it is all everywhere. Not only are people able to access all information, they are able to freely spread their own thoughts.
This is very bad for a society that is entirely based on a very strict set of lies.
In Europe they pass laws, in America private Jewish lobbying groups (SPLC/ADL) blackmail private companies into shutting down free speech. They can also sue you for your speech.
The Jews attempted to set a new precedent for censorship in their war against the Daily Stormer – when they literally stole our domain, then attempted to keep a new one from being registered anywhere else.
But we stayed alive.
Thanks to weev.
But none of this is going to get any easier.
Well, it might in America. Possibly. I still think Trump might do something. Basically, the plan right now by the tech industry is to shut down any and all support for Donald Trump or anything else right-wing from all social media, and then start shutting down websites by stealing their domains like they did to us, and that is not a good position for Trump to be in.
I’m waiting for him to give the signal to Ajit Pai to give us back our freedoms under some new form of net neutrality where companies are obliged to protect the First Amendment rights of the people.
UN Passes Resolution Declaring Free Expression on the Internet a Human Right
Andrew Anglin writes :
But the honorable Mr. Hughes is correct in stating that these abuses of the right to free expression are happening in all parts of the world.
Virtually every EU member state is violating this ideology by banning criticism of Jews and other minorities on the internet, while also outlawing “denial” of the alleged Holocaust of the Jews.
Much more shocking, however, is that the United States, over the last year, has proven itself to be no better than China or the EU with regards to defending internet freedom.
I just want to make something perfectly clear: my personal rights to freedom of expression and legitimate dissent have been viciously abused by the United States government.
My website, Dailystormer.com, was taken down from the internet by GoDaddy, and then stolen from me by Google. The backbone infrastructure service, Cloudflare, refused to serve my content. Tucows, a major backbone service, denied me service.
As I documented fully at the time, all of these major companies serve Islamic terrorist and pro-pedophilia content.
Following this, I was subjected to an organized campaign of disenfranchisement by virtually every single company capable of providing me with service. I have been denied service by more companies than I can even count. This has been ongoing for nearly a year.
I have done nothing illegal. I have not been accused of, let alone charged with, a single crime.
And yet the US government has allowed for an organized conspiracy of completely unregulated oligopolistic corporations to deny me access to the internet.
This is absolutely no different than if I was told I had a right to eat food, but every single grocery store and restaurant organized together to deny me service, and so I was left to starve in the street while the government watched.
If private companies are allowed to organize to deny freedom of speech to an individual, while the government refuses to intervene, this is absolutely no different than a government ordering content removed from the internet.
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D.
In reply to Of course, social media is… by NemesisteM
Pobrecito RepubTARDS. Maybe if you quit spitting out all the propaganda and hate from Fox, that fat stupid drug addict guy Rush Limbaugh, InfoWars, Anne Coulter, Drudge, and all the other horseshit you call "real news" maybe you wouldn't be getting purged. You're part of the problem.
How many of you know about Executive Order 13583? They have far more momentum than most think.
The Divide and conquer order....Er the diversity thing the Pufta spat out...?
In reply to How many of you know about… by falardea
Here's what you do, take note of the advertisers on the media that discriminates against you.
Look for smaller, local ad buyers. Call their new business sales office and tell them that you and your friends and everyone you know is going to boycott them and you're all going to give them piss poor yelp reviews, unless they stop advertising on a website that is condemning you.
"Since you are buying ads on this website, we all therefore take it that you endorse their editorial positions."
"You don't? Then stop buying ads there."
In looking at the SEC filings of these companies, can it not be argued that they are deceiving investors by running down their subscriber base through the elimination of conservative participants?
If they are claiming in their SEC filings to make every effort to enhance subscriber growth then how are they off the hook for eliminating users for political beliefs? Are they not then liable for fraudulent filings to the investing public?
Is there class action potential?
Elicit.
They're not real "conservatives" anyway...a REAL conservative would shrink government spending, get government out of managing trade and stand up for the individual.
They're neocon military-worshippers addicted to big government...
As always, Brandon's got some great ideas. Personally, I don't view publicly traded corporations as "private." For tech monopolies like Google it should be regulation or breakup, take your pick.
I wonder why the author did not mention:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gab_(social_network)
Gab is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based social networking service formerly based in Austin, Texas.[5][1] It was created as an alternative to Twitter and promotes itself as supporting free speech.[6] It allows its users to read and write messages of up to 300 characters, called "gabs". The site also offers multimedia functionality.
Gab has been described as a platform for white supremacists and the alt-right.[7][8][9][10][11]