Entire Police Force Quits In This Massachusetts Town

The citizens of Blandford, Massachusetts, a small town in Hampden County, are in complete disarray after the entire police department resigned Monday night, citing faulty equipment and hazardous working conditions.

Interim Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki and three officers submitted resignations in a letter to Blandford officials on Monday, effective immediately.

“We refuse to put our lives on the line anymore for a town that seemingly cares so little about us,” read a statement signed by Sarnacki, the interim police chief, and the three officers. Immediately after resigning, the officers shut down the police station and said they were never coming back.

Around 8:53 pm on Sunday, the Blandford Police Department’ s Facebook page announced: “Attention Blandford residents: If you have a police, fire or medical emergency, please continue to call 911 as you normally would. Until further notice, please call the Russell State Police Barracks at 413-862-3312 if you need any other police services. The entire Blandford Police Department resigned this evening, effective immediately.”

According to The New York Times, Sarnacki alerted local officials on Sunday about how the job has become too dangerous for her and the town’s three part-time officers. The email cited failing brakes and inadequate air conditioning in the police cruisers, ill-fitting and expired bulletproof vests, and, of course, low wages that barely paid a living wage.

As many media outlets descended on the police station Tuesday, Ciara Speller, a morning reporter for WWLP-22 News, was one of those journalists who documented how the town of Blanford is now without a police department.

Speller captures a photo of the closed police station with one cruiser parked in front.

However, as news of the resignations disseminated through town, officials like Mr. Levakis told the NYT other forces had played a significant part. For example, town officials had been examining a possible merger of law enforcement services in Blandford with the neighboring town of Chester as a way to streamline costs.

The merger, Mr. Levakis said, had frightened and angered Blandford’s officers, who, he said, never before complained about their safety and or the police equipment.

“You’ve got to move with the future,” Mr. Levakis said. “We’re just trying to find better ways to use our money.”

Glancing at Blandford’s crime statistics for 2012, well, not much has happened in the town of 1,233 (at the 2010 census).

“Around the country, towns with shrinking tax bases and rising costs have been forced to make hard choices. In some cases, that has meant merging local police departments or cutting them altogether. Earlier this year, Brooksville, Fla., shuttered its 30-person police department and handed law enforcement duties over to the local sheriff. Other departments have disbanded after problems; Galesburg, Mich., for instance, closed its police department in January after firing the chief,” said the NYT.

“Small towns are having this discussion around maintaining the most basic functions of local government, police services being one of them,” said Josh Garcia, the acting town administrator for Blandford.

It seems as the NYT has discovered the next emerging trend: The Collapse of police departments in rural America.

"The email cited failing brakes and inadequate air conditioning in the police cruisers, ill-fitting and expired bulletproof vests, and, of course, low wages that barely paid a living wage."

So now ZH is coming to the rescue of people who don't earn a living wage? Well that's odd, because when a person works for a coffee place or a burger joint ZH doesn't have that much sympathy. To the contrary, ZH praises barista/burger-flipping robots and claims that it's all because of minimum wages being too high. 

So when will ZH jump on the AI and Robocop bandwagon? 

Three part time cops? A news reporter being her own producer, sound, and cameraman? How many people actually live here? 

Sounds to me like the beginning off a Johnny Knoxville movie. I wonder who his deputies will be? Shaq? Arnold “getting too old for this shit” Schwarzenegger? A resurrected Perry Mason? Maybe Eddie Murphy! Yea that could be it!

Note: without a police force, the residents shouldn’t be looking for a lower tax bill in the mail.

What this article isn't saying is that Interim Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki only resigned after the town listed a job posting for a full time Police Chief. She thought she deserved the job and got mad.

In hindsight it was probably a good idea to hire someone ...more trustworthy.

 

" In addition to unsafe conditions, Sarnacki said officers were frustrated that the town had not offered her a permanent position as chief. Plus, she said, the possible merger "seems like it would be a logistical nightmare.""

8 months ago moved out of MA, sold home and have never looked back.  As a 60 yo female I conceal carried like so many in MA.  The crime, rape, assault, breakin, vandalism is over the top.  Gang shoot 'em ups evry weekend in Southie, Roxbury and Jamaica Plain...but never reported by MSM.  Boston is not only a dangerous city, it's a sanctuary city along with a state that is unofficially sanctuary.  Former Gov Patrick buddy of Obummer of beer summit fame, invited massive numbers of adolescent/young adult So/Central Americans and Mideast Muslims.  They were transported in droves to Hansom AF base, checked in/med exam by health professionals who were forced to sign Confidentiality Agree.  The illegals were then spread across the state.  There's no accurate number but 3500+.  This also is the state where AG (Maura Healey bull dyke extraordinaire) reinterpreted the failed 1999 Fed Assault Weapons ban then issued interpretation to ban sale of all ARs and any "look alikes".  The state is corrupt, the State Police are politicized and bad asses if they see a conservative/repub sticker on your car.   MA and CA need to succeed from the Union and stop taking our tax dollars for their Marxist ideologies.  Any community across America would welcome these officers and likely help with relo costs and housing.

Just found Colin Flaherty's latest Utube channel. I have been watching him on www.minds.com/Colinflaherty but am happy to see he has a new Utube channel: Truth Incredible Truth with a cigar as his logo. He woke me up to the attitude that coloreds have towards non-coloreds. I turned 55 recently and I am the same as you are. Right now I keep a Mossberg in my bedroom and the next step would be to CC. I am not going to be a victim. It is is sickening how the MSM misrepresents many incidents and fuels this ongoing hatred, and abuse, of white people.

https://youtu.be/xqySZg4qMrQ (One of Colin's new Utube channel videos of a nice, young white couple out walking their dog when they are attacked, and robbed, by a mob of teens).

I am looking to rent out my house while I live in an RV for a year or two and find a nice, quiet small town to retire in and grow old.

Oh, just read a story about Barnstable County and how a woman rammed into another vehicle because it had a Trump sticker on it! OMG my great aunt (and my namesake) lived on Cape Cod! This level of insanity is the same in my area as it has been overrun by liberals. I am working on downsizing and buying a rig to live in!

Why does a town of less than 2000 people even have it's own police department? Why would they not contract with the county sheriffs office for law enforcement services?

And, why is a community of less than 2000 even incorporated as a city? dissolve the city charter and become an unincorporated part of the county.

Problem solved...

MA is an unofficial sanctuary state.  Hampden Co is next to Springfield MA a huge Muslim enclave.  Politicians at the State House give little regard to the smaller communities that don't have huge real estate tax bases. So most law enforcement are understaffed and are poorly equiped.  The spill over Muslim population likely keep those officers very busy with all the Sharia Law crap these people bring to the community.  There is also rampant unemployment, most foreign nationals in that area look to public assistance.  The Balkanization experiment had not worked in rural Massachusetts.

 

I was around there this weekend. Bucolic Berkshires. Nothing really happens there which is why city folk go. Locals are kind of what you would expect. Then others have second homes on lakes...more $$$.

Other than drugs or burglaries anything else would be atypical. Not sure what other jobs are around there.  The Lee Outlets? Tanglewood? Restaurants?

I wish the Seattle police force would walk off the job, but the politicians they defended so dearly have brought in the world's trash and turned this city into a third world techno hellhole like something out of the movie Elysium.

Having brakes that work on a car seems to be a reasonable request. 

Same with working AC given the amount of gear including stale dated body armor that won't stop a 22 LR round that a patrolman is having to wear these days. 

Not unreasonable requests at all. Not like they wanted new Hummers and turret mounted mini guns.

And, given that the state is incredibly restrictive with respect to gun control, one would think the town would at least pay the cops enough money to encourage them to come do clean up on aisle 3 after a homicide.

You know, just to make the snowflakes feel safe. 

The insertion of ", and, of course," infers that the author agrees with you. If he did not agree with you he would have just stated it as fact.

I am amazed many times at peoples complaints about articles here on ZH. Many times it is obvious that a piece is from the "opposition". Usually it is a well written article but completely wrong headed. I believe that the Tyler's generally do a good job in picking the articles that coalesce the sometimes erratic thoughts and arguments of "the opposition". It is good to know what and how your enemy thinks.

Small town police departments in rural Texas have been dieing for 15-20 years. You generally get the dregs: morbidly obese, steroid freaks, women who are 5' 2" and weigh 105#, or women with two hippos in their pants who don't smell much better than a pig sty and a whole lot of Barney's.

~

State police officer who fatally shot LaVoy Finicum outed by slip-up in court

https://www.oregonlive.com/oregon-standoff/2018/08/state_police_officer…

From the beginning, investigators moved to keep the officers' identities secret, citing threats to their safety. On the night of the 2016 shooting, the officers held paper bags in front of their heads to conceal their faces when detectives photographed them and their gear as evidence.

 

Yea!   Hopefully the citizens of this town can now hire private security that can demonstrate the superiority of the private market like Dale Brown has done in Detroit!   Of course, they will need the taxes taken from them that funded the socialist police BACK! The entire nation needs to make the transition from socialist public safety to free market public safety ASAP!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onWC8nNpIco