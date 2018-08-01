Entire Police Force Quits In This Massachusetts Town

The citizens of Blandford, Massachusetts, a small town in Hampden County, are in complete disarray after the entire police department resigned Monday night, citing faulty equipment and hazardous working conditions.
Interim Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki and three officers submitted resignations in a letter to Blandford officials on Monday, effective immediately.
“We refuse to put our lives on the line anymore for a town that seemingly cares so little about us,” read a statement signed by Sarnacki, the interim police chief, and the three officers. Immediately after resigning, the officers shut down the police station and said they were never coming back.
Around 8:53 pm on Sunday, the Blandford Police Department’ s Facebook page announced: “Attention Blandford residents: If you have a police, fire or medical emergency, please continue to call 911 as you normally would. Until further notice, please call the Russell State Police Barracks at 413-862-3312 if you need any other police services. The entire Blandford Police Department resigned this evening, effective immediately.”
According to The New York Times, Sarnacki alerted local officials on Sunday about how the job has become too dangerous for her and the town’s three part-time officers. The email cited failing brakes and inadequate air conditioning in the police cruisers, ill-fitting and expired bulletproof vests, and, of course, low wages that barely paid a living wage.
As many media outlets descended on the police station Tuesday, Ciara Speller, a morning reporter for WWLP-22 News, was one of those journalists who documented how the town of Blanford is now without a police department.
ON 22NEWS AT 6: Blandford residents are reacting to the resignation of their police department and want to know what's next for the town. I spoke with the town selectmen this morning and will have that answer for you coming up. pic.twitter.com/aYcYMC5ARC— Ciara Speller (@CiaraSpeller) July 31, 2018
Speller captures a photo of the closed police station with one cruiser parked in front.
The town of Blanford is now without a police department. I’m live in town this morning and will have another update coming up in the next few minutes, with what led to this outcome. pic.twitter.com/6vDXD3ylyg— Ciara Speller (@CiaraSpeller) July 31, 2018
However, as news of the resignations disseminated through town, officials like Mr. Levakis told the NYT other forces had played a significant part. For example, town officials had been examining a possible merger of law enforcement services in Blandford with the neighboring town of Chester as a way to streamline costs.
The merger, Mr. Levakis said, had frightened and angered Blandford’s officers, who, he said, never before complained about their safety and or the police equipment.
“You’ve got to move with the future,” Mr. Levakis said. “We’re just trying to find better ways to use our money.”
Glancing at Blandford’s crime statistics for 2012, well, not much has happened in the town of 1,233 (at the 2010 census).
“Around the country, towns with shrinking tax bases and rising costs have been forced to make hard choices. In some cases, that has meant merging local police departments or cutting them altogether. Earlier this year, Brooksville, Fla., shuttered its 30-person police department and handed law enforcement duties over to the local sheriff. Other departments have disbanded after problems; Galesburg, Mich., for instance, closed its police department in January after firing the chief,” said the NYT.
“Small towns are having this discussion around maintaining the most basic functions of local government, police services being one of them,” said Josh Garcia, the acting town administrator for Blandford.
It seems as the NYT has discovered the next emerging trend: The Collapse of police departments in rural America.
Comments
"Entire Police Force" is Four people.
This item was on Newser two days ago. "Read Less Know More"
New low for "Tylers".
In reply to CNN Sucks! https://www.cnn… by monad
"The email cited failing brakes and inadequate air conditioning in the police cruisers, ill-fitting and expired bulletproof vests, and, of course, low wages that barely paid a living wage."
So now ZH is coming to the rescue of people who don't earn a living wage? Well that's odd, because when a person works for a coffee place or a burger joint ZH doesn't have that much sympathy. To the contrary, ZH praises barista/burger-flipping robots and claims that it's all because of minimum wages being too high.
So when will ZH jump on the AI and Robocop bandwagon?
In reply to . by any_mouse
Police duuudes don't get no respec in Happy Valley.
All y'all (not in the Commonwealth) can observe this and see it coming to a town/community near you.
- Ned
In reply to The email cited failing… by Bokkenrijder
Three part time cops? A news reporter being her own producer, sound, and cameraman? How many people actually live here?
Sounds to me like the beginning off a Johnny Knoxville movie. I wonder who his deputies will be? Shaq? Arnold “getting too old for this shit” Schwarzenegger? A resurrected Perry Mason? Maybe Eddie Murphy! Yea that could be it!
Note: without a police force, the residents shouldn’t be looking for a lower tax bill in the mail.
In reply to Police duuudes don't get no… by New_Meat
What this article isn't saying is that Interim Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki only resigned after the town listed a job posting for a full time Police Chief. She thought she deserved the job and got mad.
In hindsight it was probably a good idea to hire someone ...more trustworthy.
" In addition to unsafe conditions, Sarnacki said officers were frustrated that the town had not offered her a permanent position as chief. Plus, she said, the possible merger "seems like it would be a logistical nightmare.""
In reply to . by bfellow
A "Take this job and shove it" moment.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to What this article isn't… by ufos8mycow
So it's fucking minimum wage!
Just think of the money you could make on the side as Police Chief by bringing the mob into town!
Retards.
In reply to A "Take this job and shove… by DaBard51
"I don't know any of the facts yet, but it's the white cop's fault."
~Another Obama classic!
In reply to So it's fucking minimum wage… by Bubba Rum Das
hahahahhaahahahahaha good
They serve themselves and protect no one!
When seconds count the police are minutes away.
They draw chalk circles and clean up the mess! Sometimes they catch a perp after the fact.
To add to cheap's analysis - "The police acted stupidly"
They are not all bad, but more and more I see a police state.
In reply to "I don't know any of the… by CheapBastard
cops are like the military these days, cant even maintain their own shit. Guess the how much does it cost? i'll buy it. Is no longer valid
In reply to hahahahhaahahahahaha good by Free This
Gotta agree MRAPS for everyone is a mistake!
In reply to cops are like the military… by 1 Alabama
In a related story, the towns donut shop went out of business.
In reply to cops are like the military… by 1 Alabama
That town probably does not need a full time police force....
In reply to So it's fucking minimum wage… by Bubba Rum Das
8 months ago moved out of MA, sold home and have never looked back. As a 60 yo female I conceal carried like so many in MA. The crime, rape, assault, breakin, vandalism is over the top. Gang shoot 'em ups evry weekend in Southie, Roxbury and Jamaica Plain...but never reported by MSM. Boston is not only a dangerous city, it's a sanctuary city along with a state that is unofficially sanctuary. Former Gov Patrick buddy of Obummer of beer summit fame, invited massive numbers of adolescent/young adult So/Central Americans and Mideast Muslims. They were transported in droves to Hansom AF base, checked in/med exam by health professionals who were forced to sign Confidentiality Agree. The illegals were then spread across the state. There's no accurate number but 3500+. This also is the state where AG (Maura Healey bull dyke extraordinaire) reinterpreted the failed 1999 Fed Assault Weapons ban then issued interpretation to ban sale of all ARs and any "look alikes". The state is corrupt, the State Police are politicized and bad asses if they see a conservative/repub sticker on your car. MA and CA need to succeed from the Union and stop taking our tax dollars for their Marxist ideologies. Any community across America would welcome these officers and likely help with relo costs and housing.
In reply to So it's fucking minimum wage… by Bubba Rum Das
Just found Colin Flaherty's latest Utube channel. I have been watching him on www.minds.com/Colinflaherty but am happy to see he has a new Utube channel: Truth Incredible Truth with a cigar as his logo. He woke me up to the attitude that coloreds have towards non-coloreds. I turned 55 recently and I am the same as you are. Right now I keep a Mossberg in my bedroom and the next step would be to CC. I am not going to be a victim. It is is sickening how the MSM misrepresents many incidents and fuels this ongoing hatred, and abuse, of white people.
https://youtu.be/xqySZg4qMrQ (One of Colin's new Utube channel videos of a nice, young white couple out walking their dog when they are attacked, and robbed, by a mob of teens).
I am looking to rent out my house while I live in an RV for a year or two and find a nice, quiet small town to retire in and grow old.
Oh, just read a story about Barnstable County and how a woman rammed into another vehicle because it had a Trump sticker on it! OMG my great aunt (and my namesake) lived on Cape Cod! This level of insanity is the same in my area as it has been overrun by liberals. I am working on downsizing and buying a rig to live in!
In reply to 8 months ago moved out of MA… by Totally_Disill…
Happy trails, hope ur not over about 5.5 feet, gets cramped after a while.
In reply to Just found Colin Flaherty's… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
He does great work, and got banned from gluetube a while back. Thanks for sharing!
In reply to Just found Colin Flaherty's… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Why does a town of less than 2000 people even have it's own police department? Why would they not contract with the county sheriffs office for law enforcement services?
And, why is a community of less than 2000 even incorporated as a city? dissolve the city charter and become an unincorporated part of the county.
Problem solved...
In reply to A "Take this job and shove… by DaBard51
MA is an unofficial sanctuary state. Hampden Co is next to Springfield MA a huge Muslim enclave. Politicians at the State House give little regard to the smaller communities that don't have huge real estate tax bases. So most law enforcement are understaffed and are poorly equiped. The spill over Muslim population likely keep those officers very busy with all the Sharia Law crap these people bring to the community. There is also rampant unemployment, most foreign nationals in that area look to public assistance. The Balkanization experiment had not worked in rural Massachusetts.
In reply to Why does a town of less than… by claytonmoore50
I'm in Quincy , and the amount of Arab & Chinese that have been transplanted here in the last few years , is astounding . Less than 2 years left here for me , and I am GONE .
In reply to MA is an unofficial… by Totally_Disill…
Good decision. I moved out 8 months ago and never looked back.
In reply to I'm in Quincy , and the… by 4Celts
I was around there this weekend. Bucolic Berkshires. Nothing really happens there which is why city folk go. Locals are kind of what you would expect. Then others have second homes on lakes...more $$$.
Other than drugs or burglaries anything else would be atypical. Not sure what other jobs are around there. The Lee Outlets? Tanglewood? Restaurants?
In reply to What this article isn't… by ufos8mycow
Hampden County is hardly bucolic. Berkshires yes but not those surrounding counties, like Springfield Co.
In reply to I was around there this… by Bigly
Join the Berkley Pussy Police Force of the SF Pink Pussy Brigade where they do nothing and get $$$$$ plus a fat pension $$$$.
In reply to . by bfellow
I wish the Seattle police force would walk off the job, but the politicians they defended so dearly have brought in the world's trash and turned this city into a third world techno hellhole like something out of the movie Elysium.
In reply to . by bfellow
If Sessons would get off his ass he would send the doj civil rights team there. People inside the fed building were dialing 911 for help during the violent protests and the Portland mayor ordered the police NOT TO RESPOND.
wtf?!
In reply to I wish the Seattle police… by Solosides
we should kill the H1B1 visa program
In reply to I wish the Seattle police… by Solosides
Neighborhood watch，get a gun, problem solved
In reply to . by bfellow
Having brakes that work on a car seems to be a reasonable request.
Same with working AC given the amount of gear including stale dated body armor that won't stop a 22 LR round that a patrolman is having to wear these days.
Not unreasonable requests at all. Not like they wanted new Hummers and turret mounted mini guns.
And, given that the state is incredibly restrictive with respect to gun control, one would think the town would at least pay the cops enough money to encourage them to come do clean up on aisle 3 after a homicide.
You know, just to make the snowflakes feel safe.
In reply to Police duuudes don't get no… by New_Meat
That describes about....lets see...80% of all jobs in US?
In reply to The email cited failing… by Bokkenrijder
I know, that information was in the Newser article that ZH reposted verbatim two days after posted on Newser.
Still "Entire Police Force" is just four people. Sensational headline.
In reply to The email cited failing… by Bokkenrijder
the first chance they get, robots before bros
In reply to The email cited failing… by Bokkenrijder
In reply to the first chance they get,… by cookies anyone
I told you they were liars, WTF, you didn't believe me?
In reply to "CNN reports it came in… by Son of Loki
ACCORDING TO THE NEW YORK TIMES...............
In reply to The email cited failing… by Bokkenrijder
I think being a cop is a bit different then flipping burger. Without the rule of law we are a bunch of apes throwing shit at each other. So, yes pay them a living wage and proper gear.
In reply to The email cited failing… by Bokkenrijder
We've gotten along without the rule of law for 68 years. Defend yourself. It isn't a full time job.
In reply to I think being a cop is a bit… by kahplunk
The insertion of ", and, of course," infers that the author agrees with you. If he did not agree with you he would have just stated it as fact.
I am amazed many times at peoples complaints about articles here on ZH. Many times it is obvious that a piece is from the "opposition". Usually it is a well written article but completely wrong headed. I believe that the Tyler's generally do a good job in picking the articles that coalesce the sometimes erratic thoughts and arguments of "the opposition". It is good to know what and how your enemy thinks.
Small town police departments in rural Texas have been dieing for 15-20 years. You generally get the dregs: morbidly obese, steroid freaks, women who are 5' 2" and weigh 105#, or women with two hippos in their pants who don't smell much better than a pig sty and a whole lot of Barney's.
In reply to The email cited failing… by Bokkenrijder
No cops, and my guess is that Massa don't like guns in the hands of his peons. Gotta let the boys know about this great new place I've discovered full of easy marks.
In reply to . by any_mouse
looks like this town is begging for some new section 8 housing to be put up. keep asking and you'll get those shiny new squad cars in no time
In reply to CNN Sucks! https://www.cnn… by monad
Moar cultural enrichment is wat they nead. Looks like that all white Po Po force should be investigated by Holders doj for diskriminashun.
In reply to looks like this town is… by ted41776
While I still do have positive feelings, in general, for our law enforcement community, I think the following needs to be understood as well:
73-Year-Old Vietnam Vet Killed in His Home by Police After Home Invasion by Naked Black man
Andrew Anglin August 2, 2018
In reply to CNN Sucks! https://www.cnn… by monad
Bland
In reply to CNN Sucks! https://www.cnn… by monad
At least they'll have lower crime rates, now.
Well,
the Cops don't need you and
man, they expect the same.
In reply to At least they'll have lower… by cankles' server
State police officer who fatally shot LaVoy Finicum outed by slip-up in court
https://www.oregonlive.com/oregon-standoff/2018/08/state_police_officer…
In reply to At least they'll have lower… by cankles' server
I can't stop nodding my head, stomping my feet on the ground and Laughing My Fuckin' Police Uniform off! UP!
In reply to At least they'll have lower… by cankles' server
Yea! Hopefully the citizens of this town can now hire private security that can demonstrate the superiority of the private market like Dale Brown has done in Detroit! Of course, they will need the taxes taken from them that funded the socialist police BACK! The entire nation needs to make the transition from socialist public safety to free market public safety ASAP!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onWC8nNpIco
I hear George Zimmerman is available.
edit: At least he gets it done.
On a related note, the true sickness of this article, (from only yesterday) and the censorship of the comments, truly needs to be witnessed.
Fuck the Boston Globe
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/massachusetts/2018/08/01/the-pain-tra…
In reply to Yea! Hopefully the… by Gatto