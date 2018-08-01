Explaining The High Cost Of US Health Care: No Skin In The Game

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Costs are expensive because there is almost no skin in the game. Graft has taken over.
The Wall Street Journal has an interesting article on healthcare: Why Americans Spend So Much on Health Care—In 12 Charts.
The U.S. spends more per capita on health care than any other developed nation. It will soon spend close to 20% of its GDP on health—significantly more than the percentage spent by major Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations.
What is driving costs so high? As this series of charts shows, Americans aren’t buying more health care overall than other countries. But what they are buying is increasingly expensive. Among the reasons is the troubling fact that few people in health care, from consumers to doctors to hospitals to insurers, know the true cost of what they are buying and selling.
Contributions to employer-sponsored health coverage aren’t taxed, which makes it less expensive for companies to pay workers with health benefits than wages. Generous benefits lead to higher spending, according to many economists, because employees can consume as much health care as they want without having to pay significantly more out of their own pockets.
The prices of many medicines are hidden because pharmacy-benefit managers—the companies that administer drug benefits for employers and health insurers—negotiate confidential discounts and rebates with drugmakers.
Price Growth Since 2000
Hospitals are becoming more consolidated and are using their market clout to negotiate higher prices from insurers.
Tax Benefits
WSJ Misses the Big Picture
The charts are interesting but the WSJ misses the big picture: There is no incentive anywhere to reduce costs.
No Skin in the Game
Where the hell is "skin in the game"?
-
Those covered by Medicare have no skin in the game. And that is precisely why Medicare for All would be an abomination.
-
Those covered under company plans have little incentive to reduce costs. Once deductibles are met, there is "no skin in the game".
-
Lobbyists wrote Obamacare. The results speak for themselves.
-
Congress had a golden opportunity to allow drug imports but failed to act. Drug companies can charge what they want and insurers will pony up.
-
There is no right to refuse service. Hospitals take anyone and everyone whether or not they have insurance. As such, many don't have insurance. They have no skin in they game. Bankruptcy is a way out.
-
Massive amounts of money are wasted to keep terminal patients alive. Why? Because hospitals get paid by insurers. If hospitals didn't get paid, and had they had right of refusal, such nonsense would stop.
-
Obama himself: Obama dictated what had to be be in healthcare plans. They labeled them Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Lovely. Arguably they should have been called dumb, dumber, and dumbest. Why? Millennials and healthy people had to overpay to support everyone else. The millennials dropped out, just as free market principles would have dictated.
Let the Free Market Work
Please, let the free market work. Let insurers offer whatever plans they want. Let people buy whatever they want. And let those without insurance pay the price. I assure you, prices will plummet.
If you need a liver transplant and your insurance doesn't cover it. Sorry, you lose.
Costs for routine services will plunge because hospitals will not have to pay $200 for one aspirin to make up for the cost of an unpaid liver transplant.
Insurance plans ought to be able to force treatment overseas if someone is healthy enough to travel. A heart bypass operation in India is 10% of the cost here.
At a bare minimum, insurance companies ought to be able to offer such plans.
Personal Experiences - Stop and Smell the Lilacs
I seriously wonder if chemotherapy is more of a torture than a blessing. I watched my mom die in misery. The cost today is surely thousands of times higher. For what? To prolong someone's life for six months? At what cost? And who should pay?
When my mom stopped breathing, they asked my dad if he wanted them to try and revive her. He said no. Had he not been there, what would they have done? Why?
My wife, Joanne, died from ALS (Lou Gerhig's Disease). She was on extremely expensive drugs paid for under Medicare. Note that one does not have to be 65 to be under Medicare. Rather, Medicare picks up all costs on some terminal diseases.
Did those drugs do her any good? I doubt it. We also need to define "good". If they kept her alive for another three months (which I highly doubt), it was another three months of pain and suffering.
I sponsored a raffle for the benefit of the Les Turner ALS Foundation. And we put on a economic conference. John Hussman did a generous match of non-raffle proceeds. All told, we raised $500,000 for the Les Turner foundation.
This was an early post promoting the fund raiser: My Wife Joanne Has Passed Away; Stop and Smell the Lilacs
I am very proud of that, and also the amazing support from the Hussman Foundation.
That's skin in the game. Thanks again John!
Brass Tacks
We really need to get down to brass tacks.
Other countries seemingly have better healthcare because they control the cost of education, doctors fees, etc. They get cheaper drugs from the US than we have here.
Unless the US wants to control the cost of education, the cost of drugs, the cost of hospital care, and literally the cost of everything related, the US will not compare favorably to other countries.
In case you missed it, please consider "Free Stuff": Medicare for All Cost Pegged at $32.6 Trillion for 10 Years.
Medicare for All cannot possibly work here, even if it "seems" to work elsewhere. I suggest we try the free market, not more Obamaism.
Why do you think that Demo/Socialists want Medicare FOR ALL.
I pay half price at every doctor I see as soon as I tell them I have no insurance.
I learned this 15 years ago. Insurance costs are high because you clowns are being double charged...... LOL.
… Unless the US wants to control the cost of education, the cost of drugs, the cost of hospital care, and literally the cost of everything related, the US will not compare favorably to other countries.
That’s the problem, right there!
The government should get the fuck out of all businesses altogether, remove all “controls”, and let the market sort the shit out.
The Dim/Libs wanted Government-Controlled Health Care for one simple reason.
Total control over the citizen's lives and everything they do.
Wrong.
People in America are not buying healthcare, rather health insurance.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-09-04/you-have-health-insurance-you…
Actually insurance is for UNKNOWN costs while healthcare covers EVERYTHING. The reason it is expensive is the goal is wealth transfer, not insurance.
Thank you homosexual Obama.
They aren't actually buying health insurance either. The majority of people are covered under an employer plan or government plan. They pay little or nothing for the "insurance".
Consumers have no skin in the game. They don't shop for insurance. they don't shop for a doctor or medical service. They aren't buyers but simple consumers who will consume as much as they can because there isn't a cost to them.
The government screwed us when they adopted rules mandating that employers had to supply health insurance back in the 1940s. from then on the system has gotten fucked up and it just continues to get worse and worse.
And the leftist fucks who started the mess will scapegoat the free market as the problem just like they always do.
I cannot build guillotines fast enough.
they very briefly mentioned that no one knows what anything really costs. THATS the issue. If there was price discovery and prices were posted one could actually shop. i pay (along with the alleged amount my employer pays) $2600/month or more than $30,000 per year for a family of 4.
If I could see the prices i could shop and pay out of pocket for most everything and then buy a private catastrophe policy or something.
I have 100% coverage and no deductibles or co-pays. With that said, the last thing I would ever do is to go see a "doctor". As with any other "profession", the medical industrial complex has their fair share of hacks. In fact, I'd bet that they have more than their fair share of hacks since they have been getting away with murder for decades. I love how uptight they become when you start questioning their prices. The entire corrupt system should be blown up and rebuilt.
Privatize the single payer system. Set it up as a regulated, profit based utility traded on the NYSE. Let the publicly traded insurance companies bid for geographic blocks of coverage. Federal government is the buyer of last resort. Bad companies go broke. Good companies take over. Cost average the insurance coverage for all participants. Subsidize base on income and assets. Watch insurance prices decline and also watch the Big Pharma/Medical Industrial Complex take a haircut. Of course, it will never happen because our entire system is based on fraud.
Exactly. High cost of health care is about one word......INSURANCE!
Insurance companies sit on mountains of money, spend it foolishly, and often own stock or interest in the companies to which they pay "claims". Insurance companies are nothing but a division of the bankster cabal in this country.
Do away with health insurance and the prices will get right.......overnight.
Personal experience: We had a long time vet in our town with first class facilities. He had a major book of business. So he retires and two young, from California, vets (husband and wife) move in and buy him out. Right away they jack prices up by 60-150% on basic supplies and services. Twenty miles away, another vet moves in the area. Very reasonable, sometimes doesn't even charge for basic advice or when he can offer no help at an appointment. Prices on meds, x-rays, office visit are less than half the other vets office. And did I mention he built a new office and has 1st class equipment and assistants.
Went to the reasonable vet's office the other day and had to drive by the expensive vets office on the way. Expensive vet's lot was empty.....reasonable vet's office was standing room only.
Apply this experience to the healthcare industry and tell me what's missing. Hint: It starts with an "I". Without it, competition has a chance to thrive and the customer can make their own choices......just as it should be.
Yes. Let hospitals and clinics compete with each other for our business.
I could not agree more. I could list a dozen similar experiences.
The current system is one big FRAUD.
your comment is all about cost comparison, not insurance. prices at the vet are known....prices at the Dr are a mystery, NO ONE in the office really knows what a person should pay for an office visit.
Uniform price postings for cash payers would be a step in the right direction.
The doctor's contracts with insurance companies prohibit him from disclosing prices.
Is this even possible in the age of Obombyacare? Isn't everyone supposed to carry insurance or otherwise pay a penalty? I've had insurance all along at work, but as others have posted....the premiums are hefty, and the deductibles keep creeping upwards. Clearly this is in order to subsidize 'free healthcare' for illegals etc, but how exactly does one remove themselves from this system and what doctor's will charge half price to uninsured patients? Typically I hear the opposite, where doctors will charge cash paying no-insurance patients HIGHER prices.
You need to "shop" those criminals.
Be sure to call them and let them know you received better service, at half the price, a few blocks down the street.
The other misconception is that Medicare is free.
The truth is that it is anything but free.
New hearing aid perhaps
the guy your are responding to is talking about a vet...vetinarian
And it really works if you pay cash, green, saving all that paperwork and delays in payment.
Fabulous idea! And that will work wonders for you so long as you’re not in a serious accident. Then, when you’re filing for bankruptcy and beating off the collection agencies with a stick you’re plan may not be so clever.
look, I loathe the insurance companies and the medical industrial complex with a passion. But until we have direct cost decreasing intervention and removal the profit motive (obviously continue to pay the actual providers decent salaries) and cut out all the admin bs the prices won’t go down.
The name of the game is greed.
Graft and stupidity, sounds like a another way to say government bureaucracy. I read recently that the insurers profit is pegged to a percentage of claims paid out. That would be considered to be a conflict of interest except that the government mandated that it be done that way.
Government also mandated that health insurance for me be required to cover pregnancy. Being as though I'm not a woman (and not gay), one would think that is unnecessary. However, that would be wrong. Having sold insurance in the past for pregnancy (and other general health insurance I can tell you pregnancy insurance is not cheap. For me it would be money never spent by the company, but still paid by me.
Stupid and ridiculous, but that is typical for LEFTIST ideas.
Once deductibles are met, there is "no skin in the game".
No skin, eh? Only cost me $6k out of pocket to reach the deductible and another $5k in insurance premiums. If $11k is "no skin", I'd hate to see what real skin looks like.
That's a different point. I pay cash for services, no insurance premiums except $80 a month to for $250000 of catastrophic high deductible (15k) coverage. I always get at least a 50% reduction in fee.
Studies have shown that over 90 percent of the health claims top out at around $6000. They planned the "sweet" spot to cost just about that much. So you pay your $6000 in premiums and then you pay $6000 in deductibles. You pay for everything and they don't pay jack. Except their executives, who are some of the highest paid people on the planet.
That's the plan.
Just like they would rather you wait till 70 to collect SS because the chances of you dying are way greater and you will never collect a penny. They win again. Wake the fuck up.
Trust me, I'm woke. Used to work in the health insurance field. I know what they did to us. It was their lobbyists writing this monstrosity known as PPACA. It was designed to force more people into their products while destroying the quality of coverage to discourage people from even using it once forced in.
Democrats declared "victory over health insurance companies" while they laughed all the way to the bank.
Exactly. I began collecting at 63. Collecting at 62 is a big fat lie. You'll find out soon enough.
I collected SS/Medicare on my 62nd bday
When you aren't simply controlling peoples lives, all that's left is graft, corruption & bribery ... and of course, this is the reason Libtards everywhere demand the levers of power ... it's the fucking money stupid! Now that they've been stripped of the money laundering operation of unions, in their view it's time to move on healthcare
Walk into see a specialist and you're basically a human ATM machine for the "practice".. they will push the boundaries of what the insurance companies consider a necessary procedure/treatment.. its all about the billing codes. Doctors are worse than bankers.
Medicare for all does not work in the UK with the NHS.
Contrast the service here, you can wait 3+ months to start cancer treatment, so people die much earlier, and less people survive.
If you want a non-emergency op then get on the waiting list, even if it means you need to go into A&E to pee every other week your urology op has a 18 month waiting list. Or pay privately £6k and get it done next week.
Unlimited demand and fixed supply is a disaster, people who work actually have less time to petition for treatment then those out of work too. And if you want an expert, the one country with the best expertise in multiple areas is the USA, expensive, but you get what you pay for.
Healthcare is not a right as some people think...you should be able to buy the plan you want..if you want everything covered buy it..if you just want the basics get a clinic plan or something...and no free lunch...no money..no healthcare...let that be a donation by someone else...a Church group or something
And how much of that 32 Trillion is going right into a leech shareholders pocket?
Oh... Most of it. Maybe we should do like many countries and place limits on leech profiteering for "healthcare".
We could easily afford to give every american healthcare, seeing how most of that 32 trillion is being paid out to layer upon layer upon layer of leeches.
but ... but ... but ... it has been such a successful job creation program ....some of them even are good jobs ....what is wrong here?????
I would welcome death panels if this ever happened.
Make health care insurance illegal. Individuals pay for their own health care as they incur actual health care costs.
right now, it would be cheaper for americans to go to europe or japan to get treated than it would be to get treated in the US.
if it's good for 10 million MENA migrants, it's good for americans?
the point is, the more opaque market pricing is and the more market access is restricted, the bigger the rip-offs by those in the market.
imagine if you could only trade in gold at 11 a.m. on the second tuesday of every third month - and then you could only take the price that someone on the exchange gives you, whether you wanted to pay that price or not.
that is the health care insurance system
abolish it.
" opaque market pricing "
Who else gets away with that shit?
This author misses one major point, as he's still pursuing "insurance."
Incentivize doctors to set prices for, and accept cash directly from, individuals.
Set a lower income tax rate on doctors income derived from direct payments from individuals. Expand tax-free health-savings accounts for individuals to use directly with doctors.
I like that idea.
Doctor's income from customers who pay cash is tax free.
Who knew skin grafts were so expensive...
Nobody talking about the starting point, maybe we pay more because we are sicker. 40% of Americans are obese and many are suffering from chronic disease due to over-comsumption and lack of exercise, plus alchohol and drugs. 50% spend almost nothing on health care, while chronic disease is 60% of spending and 95% for older people.
Damn libertarians! The “free market” doesn’t work for everything *especially* healthcare. Why? Because you don’t shop around for treatment when you’re having a stroke or have been in an accident; you don’t haggle at the pharmacy for a lifesaving drug; they have you by the balls.
Medicare for all with built-in cost controls is the only solution. Take the profit out and only pay the direct providers and scientists/researchers developing innovative treatments.
ok, I realize some idiot is going to come on here and yell “socialism” or complain about “creating lines” for service. Well, we have the most expensive AND the shittiest healthcare system in the world not because the free market is absent but because it’s working exactly as one would expect.
Routine yearly Lab work was billed at 5K for a friend who had insurance. The insurance company will only pay a small fraction of this to settle the bill. Now I can walk into a local lab and have the same test for about 100. Why is the Insurance company allowed to bill for 5K. If my friend had no insurance he would have been screwed...
how about making doctors POST THEIR FEES
Every doctor's contract with every insurance company prohibits disclosure of reimbursements. The insurance company insists on this.
Fat sick Americans who have ruined their own health all want somebody else to pay for their stupid choices, they all want a free for them government paid healthcare system..
Understand one thing, you need INSURANCE not healthcare. If we all had access to one major medical insurance pool then we would be fine. If we got the cancers or a heart attack we would be covered. BUT if we want an annual checkup, then dig into your wallet or HSA. As soon as you have "healthcare" that is an attempt to transfer wealth for known costs. Just look at the parasite who get free healthcare but sport tats, nails, spinning hubs, drugs, smokes, etc.
You can fix health care in one afternoon. Give everyone health care accounts that their employers or they may contribute tax free. All payments to providers are made by the account owner. All providers must publish a general list of costs including the costs they get for the same procedures from insurance companies or medicare or medicaid.
Providers save a fortune because now they are paid C.O.D. for most services. People who pay cash save a fortune as well. It also brings personal responsibility back because now you are spending your own money.
I have done this with my employees and those who have been with us more than 10 years have accounts with $50K - 100K plus in them and can easily afford a very large deductible catastrophic insurance policy with the interest on their account.
To help those who do not work you do what doctors did before health insurance got involved. To be a member of the AMA you had to commit to taking care of your share of poor in your community. If the government ads a tax deduction for doctors and providers to care for the poor all of a sudden you have the following.
Health care costs will fall by 80%.
Providers will make more money
and Insurance companies will piss their pants.