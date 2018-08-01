'Fake News' Photographer Admits: "We Lost Control Of The Narrative"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
A National Geographic photographer has admitted that the viral image of a polar bear suffering from climate change is fake news almost a year later. “We had lost control of the narrative,” admitted Cristina Mittermeier, the photographer of the polar bear.
According to The Daily Wire, the magazine’s most viral video ever, which featured heart-wrenching images of a starving polar bear, perpetuated the narrative that the animal’s imminent death was caused by climate change. However, the climate change aspect of the story is void of any real evidence. Mittermeier has now explained the climate change deception and fake news stunt National Geographic pulled in a piece titled “Starving-Polar-Bear Photographer Recalls What Went Wrong” for the magazine’s August issue.
“Photographer Paul Nicklen and I are on a mission to capture images that communicate the urgency of climate change. Documenting its effects on wildlife hasn’t been easy,” she wrote.
“With this image, we thought we had found a way to help people imagine what the future of climate change might look like. We were, perhaps, naive. The picture went viral - and people took it literally.”
So basically, in summation, Mittermeier admitted that the images of the bony, emaciated polar bear were meant to sound an alarm about climate change, though now she is complaining that people took the image “literally” when that was the exact fake news message she wished to convey.
Perhaps people took the gloom-and-doom climate change narrative “literally” because National Geographic‘s first line of the video was, “This is what climate change looks like.”
Oh, and let’s not leave out the fact that the words “climate change” were even emphasized. They were highlighted in the magazine’s signature yellow. “In retrospect, National Geographic went too far with the caption,” says Mittermeier.
National Geographic admits their mission is to propagate the minds of the public with scary images in order to call for more government control over the masses in order to confiscate even more money. But it’s all for the greater good, right? In the video below, The Health Ranger explains how climate change alarmists have pulled off the most insane, large-scale mass hypnosis in human history.
And National Geographic has now admitted that they are doing their part to brainwash the masses into accepting the false narrative of climate change.
As noted by Fox News, experts have suggested that other reasons for the polar bear’s condition could have been old age, illness, or injury. Mittermeier even admitted that she could not say for sure “that this bear was starving because of climate change.”
Comments
Climate Hoax...it's real!!
The entire (((MEDIA))) is a MIND BENDER...
The fact that speaks volumes is that they had to stop using the term "global warming" because global temperatures have actually dropped over the last 20 years. So, "climate change" was the next best substitute.
In reply to The entire (((MEDIA))) is a… by Skip
"The picture went viral - and people took it literally."
You mean because you told them to take it literally? I'm too lazy to look, but I'm sure the apologists are out saying it was the readers' fault for believing what they were told to believe, and that there will be no apology for lying. Well, maybe a "sorry you fucked up and trusted us."
In reply to The fact that speaks volumes… by philipat
Liars never apologize for breaking some preconceived or imaginary trust, they just move on.
In reply to "The picture went viral -… by LetThemEatRand
Climate change has always existed.
The "Petrified Forest" in Arizona is an example. That's why you find Fossils there.
In reply to Liars never apologize for… by nmewn
Another example of how Satan roams the earth searching for souls it can capture and drag to hell. I stopped believing in devils and stuff awhile back. But the Democrats and liberals have now awaken my senses to the facts there are, indeed, devils roaming the earth in the form of MSM, alt lefties, etc.
Evil does exist. They are proof.
In reply to Climate change has always… by Dutti
Don't you love how easily the left uses the statement, "We had lost control of the narrative" when what they really mean is we lied.
The left is great at wordplay, too bad Americans with common sense can smell it a mile away.
Perhaps one of the reasons you've had trouble documenting its effects on wildlife is because wildlife is a lot more robust than you give them credit for. After all, the planet is constantly in a natural state of flux and they did manage to survive here for a long time already.
In reply to Another example of how Satan… by Son of Loki
APARTHEID Israhell also lost control of the narrative.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Don't you love how easily… by glenlloyd
Was powow banned?
Are they still going on about supposed climate change? They really need to step up their game and find a more plausible crisis to promote.
I would not be surprised that this Polar Bear was kept in a cage without food for a couple of weeks and dumped there just before the photo crew got on location. The men in black have no shame.
They're wizards, sent to put a spell on you.
Was with the missus the other night and caught some random blurb in the background that Beyonce was righting a wrong at Vogue (Vogue!) by ensuring that they would have a black photographer's work on the cover. Supposedly, in it's 100+ history, Vogue had NEVER had a black photographer's work on the cover. First thing out of my mouth was, "And who the hell do you think the Vogue people have been voting for over the last 60 years?" Liberals...they accuse everyone else of what they are plotting and actively doing. Freud called it projection. Our forefathers called it perfidy.
thats why you find fish fossils on mountains.
Sounds like Democrats?
Climate change isn't killing nature. Habitat destruction is.
7 billion humans and counting. Each additional person requires more land taken over for housing, farming, mining and manufacturing. Animals get less and less space in worse areas.
If you love nature, find a way to stop niggers, spics, muzzies and asians from breeding like roaches. Whites are already at steady state.
Donald Trump did the RIGHT thing on pulling out of Paris Accords (presented by Dr Shiva who is running against Pocahontas)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bkar4jn3JWw
"The fact that speaks volumes is that they had to stop using the term "global warming" because global temperatures have actually dropped over the last 20 years."
Actually, according to NASA's unrestated numbers (ie before the global warming con-men can alter them), Temperatures are actually LOWER THAN 80 YEARS AGO.
Just like they deny that many competent scientists were concerned about global cooling in the 60s and 70s. Hundreds of papers were published in prestigious journals. Some even said that it was odd that CO2 was rising yet temperatures were dropping. Some claimed that the ice age was returning. Most scientists blamed it on pollution.
Absolutely there was a member of England's House of Lords who PROVED it was BS and they THREW HIM OUT of the Global Warming conference, I think it was being held in Australia but it was only abut 4 years ago.
They are PUSHING an agenda, they want the masses to BELIEVE their Big Lie and it is not for the good of people but CONTROL and so they can pursue their aims.
Look at all the BS about Russia affecting the Presidential election.
There is an agenda and if you keep looking you'll find out what it is.
In reply to The fact that speaks volumes… by philipat
The picture and its caption reminds me a lot of the pictures of all the poor innocent women and children killed by the "Chemical weapons attack on his own people by Assad", which resulted in "chemical weapons" facilities being trageted by "the allies". Never mind that it was a White Helmets setup (they needed evacuation from Syria into Israel because they were so popular with the Syrian people) and never mind that striking a "chemical weapons" facility is the same thing as a chemical weapons attack (but of course they knew it wasn't true). How many media outlets ever covered that correctly? SKripal 1 and 2 would be another good example.
More people are understanding that your default position on anything you read in MSM or anything that Government tells you should be "OK prove it. where is the evidence". Unfortunately, the majority still just accept everything.
Nope I think the USA and the inhabitants of Isreal ‘pulled off the most insane, large-scale mass hypnosis in human history.’ Called the holocaust.
Reality does not matter, it's the narrative that counts.
"Hard to document climate change effects on wildlife. "
Err, maybe that is something to think about before making conclusions based on faith.
"."
Very prescient comment indeed...
Just playing the game as it is played.
Soooo. The problem is that people took the reporting of news literally.
"Climate change" is a global scam designed to separate you from your wallet using carbon credits. It's a way to add a hidden tax to everything you use, and is the brainchild of the deep state.
Shun anyone who promotes or supports it.
[According to Nobel prize winner Al Gore, the arctic ice cap should be gone by now - complete self serving idiot. An inconvenient truth indeed...]
Complete self serving idiot who stands to make a lot of money from 'carbon credit' trading. He's got to buy another 15,000 sq ft house and jet-set around the world a few more times, don't y'know.
Arctic and especially Greenland are colder than their summer averages right now. Greenland is accumulating ice and snow like crazy. They never mention that.
Yes,
Its a lot like having a picture of a polar bear floating on a block of ice out in the middle of the ocean, one depends on the camera not being focused on the "the subject" (in this case a polar bear) in the opposite direction showing a much bigger land mass/block of ice behind it...he's just chillin.
Of course there is never any discussion of how far a polar bear can swim in the icy water it has adapted to over millenia or how deep it can dive for food or what complete imbeciles the photographers & editors must think their "customers" are ;-)
65 million years ago dinosaurs were sunning themselves in alaska. There were no polar ice caps. It was much warmer than today, yet nobody was burning coal or oil.
Large scale climate is determined by the positioning of the sun. It will happen again in millions of years. There will be no ice caps and the ocean will flood much of the continent.
It isn't a game. It is propaganda and a subversion of science. It's nuts that Congress permits the government to legally propagandize the public for its purposes. Government and its agents should be punished for knowingly disseminating fallacious propaganda. This means budget, employment and jail time. If damage results then compensation and penalties are in order. As much as I admire Thomas Jefferson, he was naive as regards state education and government reporting and publication functions.
That makes reality the narrative.
Off topic, Friday is "National Grab Some Nuts Day". Seriously.
Aaaaand tomorrow is National Breastfeeding Day.

YCMTSU
YCMTSU
Better caption: Polar bear assulted by Hillary's cabbage farts and BO.
As if thinking people had any doubts anyway.
Climate change is just a scheme to tax the shit out of everyone and they won't be terribly upset because it is for "a good cause". These people make me sick. All to separate you from your money so they can give away more shit and stay in power.
It is too late to put the genie back in the bottle. Old media/MSM whatever you want to call them is dying with no hope of resuscitation. Even the "new" media types like Google and Facebook cannot prevent people from sharing on the internet. We were always being lied to. We were always being suppressed. It is an open secret now and there is no going back. Forget the financial reset that many of us have been waiting for, and prepare for the widescale, global societal reset. The tectonic shift is already underfoot.
i believe the word you are looking for is, "operation mockingbird".
Is that a Chicago bear?
Yeah but underneath his white fur is black skin, so the bear was undoubtedly an oppressed minority.
It's not taking a knee. So probably not.
Although it looks feeble enough to be one.
Whatever. Fuck these pieces of shit.
Yea man Im with you...Fuck polar bears!
BECAUSE YOUR NARRATIVE IS FALSE, FAKE, A LIE.
These people think you are all stupid! Some truly are. But certainly not all.
Fact...about 55 million are actively following Q and today everyone put out the fake narrative that followers are crazy conspiracy people.
First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.
– Mahatma Gandhi
Right now they are in the laugh, fight stages.....
The 'masses' indeed...
And among those masses, are hordes of highly educated individuals with degrees which one must employ rigorous logic and deductive reasoning capabilities in order to attain...
All of which to say is that very much like religion (not to be confused with spirituality), it can take over a mind, regardless of facts in evidence presented which run counter to their predisposed beliefs.