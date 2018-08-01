Fed Holds Rates Unchanged As Expected, Upgrades Economic View To "Strong"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:03

Expectations were for a snoozefest from the Fed today, reassuring market participants that all is well, inflation is well managed and there will be two more rate hikes in 2018 (there was a 1% chance of hike today, a 80% chance of a hike in Sept, and 66% chance of Dec hike in addition). Despite The Atlanta Fed's model now forecasting 4.9% for Q3, The Fed was likely to play down the 4.1% growth in Q2 with the word "solid" critical to watch, and how much will The Fed continue to play down the collapsing yield curve.

*  *  *

The Fed tilted notably hawkish - choosing (as expected) unanimously to keep rates unchanged, confirming "gradual rate hikes" but upgraded its view of the economy from "solid" to "strong."

Here are the Key Takeaways from the latest Fed decision, according to Bloomberg:

  • Economic activity is "rising at a strong rate,'' an upgrade from prior wording of "solid rate''

  • Most of the minor wording changes are mark-to-market in the first paragraph's economic assessment

  • Job gains "have been strong,'' and household spending and business fixed investment "have grown strongly''

  • Unemployment has "stayed low" rather than "declined"

  • Both headline and core inflation remained "near 2 percent''

  • Household spending has "grown strongly" rather than "picked up"

  • "Further gradual increases'' repeated as expected policy path

  • Risks to the outlook still "appear roughly balanced''

  • Decision unanimous, with George voting as an alternate for San Francisco vacancy

One surprising omission was the Fed's lack of reference to the recent slowdown in the housing sector, which some Fed watchers were expecting would be inserted; the result is an even more hawkish reading of the Fed's upbeat assessment of the economy.

That said, the Fed has a lot of work to do to convince markets that its rate-trajectory is going to happen. The market is slightly unconvinced for 2018, completely non-believing for 2019 and see rate cuts more likely in 2020...

Since The Fed hiked rates in June, Gold has been monkeyhammered, the dollar is modestly higher with the Dow and Long Bond approximately unch...

With 10Y yields having round-tripped back to the same level as at the June hike...


Full redline comparison with the June statement - which shows barely any changes - below:

DingleBarryObummer DingleBarryObummer Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

 

"Gentlemen, I have had men watching you for a long time and I am convinced that you have used the funds of the bank to speculate in the breadstuffs of the country. When you won, you divided the profits amongst you, and when you lost, you charged it to the bank. You tell me that if I take the deposits from the bank and annul its charter, I shall ruin ten thousand families. That may be true, gentlemen, but that is your sin! Should I let you go on, you will ruin fifty thousand families, and that would be my sin! You are a den of vipers and thieves. I intend to rout you out, and by the Eternal God, I will rout you out."

- Andrew Jackson

http://dosmosis.blogspot.com/2011/05/quote-andrew-jackson-den-of-vipers…

Kaiser Sousa Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

yeah everything is great...

economy firing all all hamster cylinders...

BUT YOU CANT RAISE THOSE RATES NOW CAN YOU???

chicken shit mother fuckers u know u r TRAPPED!!!

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.

nsurf9 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

You expect me to believe anything these "people" say . . . they're the same "people" who have repeatedly lied, with a straight face, that there's no inflation in houses, health care, education, autos, etc. etc. etc!

south40_dreams Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

George Soros was president for eight years, all the jerk obama did was sneer and smirk and read the teleprompter.  GDP under Soros was ~2% lower than what Donald has achieved in 18 short months.  This difference is what the cabal was able to siphon off for EIGHT YEARS.  Now you understand why the deep state cabal is fighting Trump so viciously, there's LOTS of money at stake.

Aubiekong Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

LOL, strong and yet the federal debt should be about 24.6 trillion at the end of 2018.  Take out the increase in debt and GDP contracted and shows we are in a recession.

GooseShtepping Moron Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

"The market" had better pull its head out of its ass, because quantitative easing and low rates are not coming back. Interest rates will have to rise in order to attract deployable capital into areas where it can actually generate a return. When you realize that the entire stock market rise since 2008 has been attributable to buybacks and profitless, momo-chasing FAANGS, the term "lost decade" acquires a poignant new significance.