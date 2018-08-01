Fed Holds Rates Unchanged As Expected, Upgrades Economic View To "Strong"

Expectations were for a snoozefest from the Fed today, reassuring market participants that all is well, inflation is well managed and there will be two more rate hikes in 2018 (there was a 1% chance of hike today, a 80% chance of a hike in Sept, and 66% chance of Dec hike in addition). Despite The Atlanta Fed's model now forecasting 4.9% for Q3, The Fed was likely to play down the 4.1% growth in Q2 with the word "solid" critical to watch, and how much will The Fed continue to play down the collapsing yield curve.
The Fed tilted notably hawkish - choosing (as expected) unanimously to keep rates unchanged, confirming "gradual rate hikes" but upgraded its view of the economy from "solid" to "strong."
Here are the Key Takeaways from the latest Fed decision, according to Bloomberg:
Economic activity is "rising at a strong rate,'' an upgrade from prior wording of "solid rate''
Most of the minor wording changes are mark-to-market in the first paragraph's economic assessment
Job gains "have been strong,'' and household spending and business fixed investment "have grown strongly''
Unemployment has "stayed low" rather than "declined"
Both headline and core inflation remained "near 2 percent''
Household spending has "grown strongly" rather than "picked up"
"Further gradual increases'' repeated as expected policy path
Risks to the outlook still "appear roughly balanced''
Decision unanimous, with George voting as an alternate for San Francisco vacancy
One surprising omission was the Fed's lack of reference to the recent slowdown in the housing sector, which some Fed watchers were expecting would be inserted; the result is an even more hawkish reading of the Fed's upbeat assessment of the economy.
That said, the Fed has a lot of work to do to convince markets that its rate-trajectory is going to happen. The market is slightly unconvinced for 2018, completely non-believing for 2019 and see rate cuts more likely in 2020...
Since The Fed hiked rates in June, Gold has been monkeyhammered, the dollar is modestly higher with the Dow and Long Bond approximately unch...
With 10Y yields having round-tripped back to the same level as at the June hike...
Full redline comparison with the June statement - which shows barely any changes - below:
Comments
Interest rates up. Stock markets down is the new norm.
Strong ???
I waz Expecting GOLD Plated Fabulous ...
In reply to Interest rates up. Stock… by Rise Of The Machines
1 - Dollar strengthening
2 - Yield curve Flattening
3 - Donny tweetie
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
Somebody wired the currency futures around 1.16, if they punch through that there is going to be alot of pain felt by somebody. I don't think they will get through that though...
Keep raising Mr. Powell, the sooner the collapse the better......
In reply to 1 - Dollar strengthening 2 … by GlassHouse101
Yes, raise them rates!
"Normalized" would be 6%, 8% would be better.
Quit chasing savers and retirees into the Casino markets.
In reply to Somebody wired the currency… by gatorengineer
The Orange Baby got his wish- the Fed isn't going to raise rates again
In reply to Yes, raise them rates! … by ebworthen
The economy is so strong rates must remain at 5,000 year lows.
We’ve Abandoned Free Market Principles To Save The Free Market System ... or something like that.
In reply to The Orange Baby got his wish… by Juggernaut x2
So does this mean if additional interest rate hikes actually happen I can expect more interest on my Vanguard money market or Wells FArgo accounts ? LOL.
No, silly old man. You are a saver. You deserve to get screwed by the full treachery and theft of the banks and the FED.
In reply to Interest rates up. Stock… by Rise Of The Machines
Not only will rates on your Wells account go up, but you will be enrolled in a few credit cards with annual fees.
In reply to So does this mean if… by Hubbs
Interest rates up. Stock markets down is the new norm...
Bullshit, both up to the earth shattering BOOM at the top. Only question is when.
In reply to Interest rates up. Stock… by Rise Of The Machines
upgraded its view of the economy from "solid" to "strong."
If the Fed says so it must be true.
More debt is good
Less debt is bad
-A central banker
In reply to upgraded its view of the… by skoho
were they discussing the economy or this morning's bowel movements?
In reply to upgraded its view of the… by skoho
Upgraded the economy to "strong" but keep the rates unchanged, although there is overvaluation and inflation everywhere.
In reply to upgraded its view of the… by skoho
Phucking liars.
Come on we only needed to monetize 1.3T under big O this year, we should be able to get to at least 1.6 or 1.7, next and if we get a war, well hell, maybe 2T a year....
In reply to Phucking liars. by mtndds
"Strong" but rates still more close to zero,
Great. Make the rich richer baby !
Here comes the inflation train...
Raise them fucking rates since the eCONomy is strong, Mr. ben-janet-jerome powell.
haha. If I could draw I'd draw some type of ben-janet-jerome gruesome chimera beast thing.
In reply to Raise them fucking rates… by FreeShitter
"Gentlemen, I have had men watching you for a long time and I am convinced that you have used the funds of the bank to speculate in the breadstuffs of the country. When you won, you divided the profits amongst you, and when you lost, you charged it to the bank. You tell me that if I take the deposits from the bank and annul its charter, I shall ruin ten thousand families. That may be true, gentlemen, but that is your sin! Should I let you go on, you will ruin fifty thousand families, and that would be my sin! You are a den of vipers and thieves. I intend to rout you out, and by the Eternal God, I will rout you out."
- Andrew Jackson
http://dosmosis.blogspot.com/2011/05/quote-andrew-jackson-den-of-vipers…
In reply to haha. If I could draw I'd… by DingleBarryObummer
That's something you will never hear from the Orange Dotard
In reply to "Gentlemen, I have had men… by DingleBarryObummer
Sad!
In reply to That's something you will… by Juggernaut x2
"...upgraded its view of the economy from "solid" to "strong."
Baffling the world with bullsh*t, since 1913.
yeah everything is great...
economy firing all all hamster cylinders...
BUT YOU CANT RAISE THOSE RATES NOW CAN YOU???
chicken shit mother fuckers u know u r TRAPPED!!!
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
You expect me to believe anything these "people" say . . . they're the same "people" who have repeatedly lied, with a straight face, that there's no inflation in houses, health care, education, autos, etc. etc. etc!
I believe the fun de mentals of the E CONome are strong. Now get out there and shop, go to Disney World even! Can’t hoit!
In reply to You expect me to believe… by nsurf9
George Soros was president for eight years, all the jerk obama did was sneer and smirk and read the teleprompter. GDP under Soros was ~2% lower than what Donald has achieved in 18 short months. This difference is what the cabal was able to siphon off for EIGHT YEARS. Now you understand why the deep state cabal is fighting Trump so viciously, there's LOTS of money at stake.
Tariffs work.
LOL, strong and yet the federal debt should be about 24.6 trillion at the end of 2018. Take out the increase in debt and GDP contracted and shows we are in a recession.
"The market" had better pull its head out of its ass, because quantitative easing and low rates are not coming back. Interest rates will have to rise in order to attract deployable capital into areas where it can actually generate a return. When you realize that the entire stock market rise since 2008 has been attributable to buybacks and profitless, momo-chasing FAANGS, the term "lost decade" acquires a poignant new significance.
The Princes of Yen. In short everything been japanized ...
In reply to "The market" had better pull… by GooseShtepping Moron
Party on!
Lots of propaganda and utter bullshit being fed to everyone. Truth is, unemployment is well over 20%:
http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/unemployment-charts
Raise to 3% so they can cut 6%. Better hurry Jay...
Fucking joke. The economy is so "strong" that interest rates still need to be chained down in the historical basement.
FFR stuck at 1.75% is pretty darn sad considering everything. This ivory tower institution needs to be burned to the ground.