Finally... A Major Victory For Common Sense

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
In a major victory for common sense, a group of cosmetologists defeated an insanely stupid regulation passed down by the state of Louisiana.
Louisiana, just like the other 49 states in the Land of the Free, governs licensing requirements for dozens… hundreds of professions… ranging from athletic trainers to tour guides to barbers and cosmetologists.
And most of the time the licensing requirements are just plain idiotic.
In Louisiana, for example, the State Board of Cosmetology had formerly required an unbelievable 750 hours of training (which costs thousands of dollars) simply to be able to thread eyebrows.
(If you’re like me and totally unfamiliar with eyebrow threading, check out this video. You’ll probably agree that 750 hours of training is totally ridiculous.)
And so, in conjunction with the Institute for Justice, several Louisiana-based cosmetologists filed a lawsuit against the Board.
The Board backed down… passing a new regulation exempting eyebrow threaders from such pointless licensing requirements.
One down. 2,214 to go.
That’s right. According to the Institute of Justice’s study License to Work, there are over two thousand licensing requirements across the Land of the Free... and that’s just for low income jobs like manicurists or floor sanders. We’re not even talking about doctors and dentists here.
Another study from the Brookings Institute shows that nearly 30% of US workers require some sort of state license. That’s up from just 5% in the 1950s.
Many of the licenses truly defy any logic whatsoever.
The State of Michigan, for example, sees fit to require 467 days of education and training to receive a barber’s license, but only 26 days to be a licensed Emergency Medical Technician.
The State of California requires aspiring tree trimmers to have 1,460 days of education and training. But pre-school teachers only require 365 days.
The District of Columbia requires 2,190 days of education and training to be an Interior Designer, but ZERO days to be a school bus driver.
The State of Iowa requires 1,460 days for athletic trainers, but just 370 for dental assistants.
What exactly are these people trying to tell us about their priorities? Trees and furniture are more important than children? Hair is more important than health? Abs are more important than teeth?
It’s all quite bizarre.
But there is one occupation I noticed that is conspicuously absent from this list.
And it’s a big one.
Not a single state in the union has a licensing requirement for this profession.
And that’s an incredible irony given that this occupation gets to tell the rest of the occupations how much training they require.
Did you figure it out?
It’s politicians.
Just think about it: Barbers and manicurists require hundreds of hours of training.
But the people who have the power to pass idiotic legislation, waste taxpayer funds, declare war, tell us what we can/cannot put in our own bodies, and regulate every aspect of our lives, don’t even have to be literate.
(And judging by some of the laws they pass, that may very well be the case.)
Comments
collectively, the human species has no common sense
Net negative for damn sure
In reply to collectively, the human… by james diamond squid
Its called corruption.
Preventing others from competing in the market by creating a wall of red tape, while the ones already making money (and who payed off the politico whores) are grandfathered in.
In reply to Net negative for damn sure by E.F. Mutton
Licensed activity is privileged activity. They use legal fiction to turn your rights into privileges, but it is a lie.
In reply to . by GoFuqYourself
Competition suppression.
In reply to collectively, the human… by james diamond squid
Dems think it is common cents.
In reply to Competition suppression. by css1971
Manure Movers International
Licensed, Bonded, and Unionized!
Local 201
In reply to Dems think it is common… by Friedrich not Salma
Lol!.......and their biggest manure producers, need no licensing......politicians.......
In reply to Manure Movers… by hedgeless_horseman
HH, I see you're talkin' shit again...!
In reply to Manure Movers… by hedgeless_horseman
Most of them are just stupid, but having a license for trimming trees is probably a good idea considering that if it isn't done properly, it can easily destroy property or kill someone. I don't know if it needs to require 4 years experience, but there is a steep learning curve when it comes to removing trees in a dense urban setting.
In reply to Competition suppression. by css1971
gotta have a handy man license where I live. Height of absurdity
In reply to Competition suppression. by css1971
And regulations hasten the stupidity. Without passion to improve all is lost.
In reply to collectively, the human… by james diamond squid
Just go to Books a Million,,, pick up the exam books for the trade of choice,,, memorize,,, take the test,,, and you're an expert.
In reply to And regulations hasten the… by ThanksIwillHav…
Sorry, it doesn't work that way. You could be prepared to score 100% on the test but the requirement is that you spend a certain number of hours "in training". That's why the schools lobby as hard for increased licensing requirements as the people who are already in the industry.
In reply to Just go to Books a Million,,… by rejected
You wrote:
"collectively, the human species has no common sense"
"Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that."
George Carlin
In reply to collectively, the human… by james diamond squid
james diamond squid Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:48 Permalink
"collectively, the human species has no common sense"
-------------------
That's a bit harsh and unfair. There are millions and millions of people with common sense. Those are the ones who get out there and try to make a living for themselves and their families. That's just common sense.
The people with no common sense don't know how to do that, so they end up working for governments where they are paid to write up regulations. There should be regulations about who qualifies to write regulations, but amazingly, there aren't any.
A sad and destructive situation indeed. Bottom line is that we really don't need government for much of anything at all. They offer basically nothing to the progress of humanity.
In reply to collectively, the human… by james diamond squid
I disagree. Politicians have the common sense that they get campaign cash from people in business to help them keep the competition away. The problem is we let them do this kind of crap, but we don't have much choice in who gets elected (the candidates are typically chosen by party insiders before the primaries, and people don't have time to investigate the candidates, and it didn't matter much when government was limited and restricted - limits and restrictions they removed) and once elected they change the rules.
In reply to collectively, the human… by james diamond squid
Politicians excluded. That's how we get people like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
politically protected Unions are the worst perps, Guilds have been crushing economic freedom for centuries
Yeah yeah yeah. Blah blah blah. Where's my QE? I need it. Its only a matter of time.
At least Florida no longer pretends they're occupational licenses anymore and calls them what they are:
Business Tax receipts.Which reminds me I still have to do my mandatory 14 hours of continuing education this month
before renewing one of my licenses.The gift that keeps on giving.
You mean like, "I am worried that Guam might tip over..."
If you have to hire an accountant to run your business and make decisions. You must be an American
Stop complaining peasant. Indenture yourself and get to work!
Our government has morphed from the protector of liberty and freedom to a demonic, god overlord. All in it are guilty, even if ignorant, they have the duty to know tyranny when they see it and much more so when enforcing it!
There’s not even a requirement that a politician know how to read English. There has to be at least 12% of them that can’t read at an 8th grade level
I have all of my mother's scratch cake recipes (banana cake, chocolate maraschino cherry cake, coconut cake, etc). I have considered making cupcakes to sell, but the state would never allow it without paying them their vig and complying with all sorts of requirements and regulations. It's way too expensive and much too much trouble to go through for such a small enterprise.
Then we have "journalists" who are licensed by.......$$$
Great piece........
And so true........
How about a new write in candidate for elected office......nobody......
Vote to leave the position unfilled........
Better yet, where was that town that kept reelecting a cat?.......
Wonder how many hours of training it takes to be a certified shit scooper in San Fran?
Trumptardism has nothing to do with common sense.
A troll bot like you mentioning common sense?......
Thats an oxymoron.......
In reply to Trumptardism has nothing to… by MikeMilkensGhost
Bot would suggest robotic hahahahaha got ya retard!
In reply to A troll like you mentioning… by surf@jm
Common sense is anything but "common" these days.
After over a half century of observation I have come to the conclusion that the common sense gene has been systematically bred out of the species and been replaced with common idiocy.
Additionally ; we have been bureaucratized ,categorized and numbered for easy processing or control the same as livestock lining up for a one way ticket to the local abattoir.
Their 'Pay To Work Programs' are dominating every job market and they wonder why more have become self employed or not employed at all ... Then there's the creation of the term "Un-employable"...
Follow the fucking money...again! Training? $ License? $ Ongoing training? $ Annual license fee? $ Tiered licensing? $ ...