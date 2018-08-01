A Fork-In-The-Road Approaches: 95 Revelations From July, 2018

Authored by Doug "Uncola" Lynn via TheTollOnline.com,

Beginning in May of this year (for April), this blogger had the idea to track linked internet headlines from various link-aggregating websites as documented transitions and arrange them into catalogued anthologies. The goal was to map a veritable road, if you will, on the way toward future revelations.

Beyond that, the series of encyclopedic atomization was meant for posterity, a means to compare tracking from previous months, and assembled in outright defiance against increasing internet censorship and memory-holed search engine results.

Predictably, like dots formulated into patterns on a grid, or in a matrix, so too have trends come into better focus as we continue our monthly trek toward the 2018 Midterm Elections.

As stated by this blogger before, President Donald Trump is the manifestation of one of the following three possibilities:

A.) The Real Thing B.) Serving the agenda of the global financial elite unwittingly C.) Controlled opposition as a Judas Goat or Trojan Horse

If B or C, he was installed to bleed the remaining air out of the brake-lines before the big stop; a last gasp, if you will. America’s death rattle.

If A – then Trump is truly at war against the Financial-Military Industrial Complex, and if he loses, then the musical artist Frank Zappa described what will happen next:

The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater. – Frank Zappa

Therefore, if the war in government is real, the midterm elections would represent a fork-in-the road, so to speak. If the Republicans do well, Trump could (possibly) be provided some breathing room to continue with his professed agenda. If, on the other hand, the Democrats win big – it would be perceived as a mandate against Trump, and ensure a further loss of support for the President in the GOP; even as congressional impeachment proceedings commence in the House.

In any case, while traveling toward the approaching fork-in-the-road, it should be no surprise that July was a very eventful month. In fact, the overall itemized compilation was likely too sizable (over 8,000 words) for most web surfers to process adequately and enjoyably during the course of their busy day.

Consequently, and with that in mind, the FULL LIST for July 1-31, 2018 was compiled and placed right here should anyone wish to take the time to read it all through.

Accordingly, the items below represented what I consider to be the most identifiable 95 signposts on our mid-summer’s journey to either making America Great Again or into a neo-Orwellian hell on earth.

Again, for the reader’s convenience, the revelations are sorted into the same category headings that were utilized last month and the month prior. For those blog-rolling on a breakneck blitz and wanting to bypass the piddling incidentals, there are some concluding comments and questions at the very end:

The American Experiment

(Short List # / Full List #)

1 / 4.) Two days prior to the Fourth of July, vandals threw a brick through the window of the Nebraska Republican Party’s headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska and spray-painted “ABOLISH ICE” in blood-red capital letters there.

2 / 7.) In the Democratic National Committee’s annual Fourth of July statement, chairman Tom Perez said “our most fundamental values are under attack” and lamented the “problems” of low-paying jobs, health care, immigration, injustice to people of color and members of the LGBTQ community, a recent Supreme Court decision on public unions, and the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. He also expressed concerns that “thousands of children have been separated from their parents at our southern border,” and added:

At our highest court, workers’ rights are being taken away, voting rights are under assault, Muslim Americans are being discriminated against for their faith, and women’s right to choose is under threat like never before.

3 / 9.) In the aftermath of Rep. Maxine Waters calling for unwarranted harassment of Trump administration officials, nearly 200 black female leaders and allies wrote a letter to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer excoriating them for their “failure” to protect Rep. Maxine Waters from “unwarranted attacks from the Trump administration and others in the GOP”.

4 / 11.) A Reuters/Ipsos opinion showed immigration as a top issue for U.S. voters, with the economy as a close second.

5 / 14.) Texas land owners reported receiving letters from the government notifying them that their land will be surveyed for “tactical infrastructure, such as a border wall”.

6 / 15.) As President Trump nominated U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court who believes judges must “interpret the U.S. Constitution as written” and “not make law”, the Democrats, in turn, vowed “the fight of a lifetime” to keep Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court. Senate Democrats later conspired in a plan to stall Kavanaugh’s nomination process.

7 / 18.) Republican alarm bells were sounded upon reports of Democrats having registered 12 million more voters.

8 / 19.) It was reported that a huge child-sex-trafficking ring was exposed by Trump’s enforcement of the Zero-Tolerance border policy.

9 / 24.) Non-citizens legally registered to vote in San Francisco school elections as Republicans pushed back against the “noncitizen voting push in liberal jurisdictions”.

10 / 26.) July was revealed to have been a “busy month for illegal immigrants committing heinous crimes” as “an illegal immigrant who had been deported eleven times attacked his wife with a chainsaw in front of their children, another got charged with a series of violent rapes and dozens were arrested for operating a major human and drug smuggling enterprise in a major U.S. city”.

11 / 27.) Authorities in Sioux Falls, South Dakota arrested a 43-year-old man after they found explosive devices at his residence, as well as ammonium nitrate, aluminum powder, firearms, and multiple items related to the anti-fascist militant group, Antifa.

12 / 28.) Students at Lee University in Tennessee petitioned to override Vice President Mike Pence’s First Amendment right because they perceived his political views as being “at odds with Christian values” and accused Pence of “outright bigotry against the working and poor classes, the LGBTQI+ community, immigrants, and the black community”.

13 / 30.) A report from the Migration Policy Institute found that 22% of the U.S. population does not speak English at home.

14 / 32.) Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed with a pickaxe. The stars of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, and Kevin Spacey were not damaged in the least.

15 / 33.) As California Rep. Maxine Waters said that Americans should be “out in the streets screaming” about President Trump, a Marine veteran and a man wearing a Trump shirt were violently attacked in Los Angeles.

16 / 35.) According to a new analysis by David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report, the Democrats “remain substantial favorites for House control” because “Republicans are defending 42 open or vacant seats, a record since at least 1930”.

17 / 36.) President Trump tweeted that he would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats did not give Republicans the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall. He added:

Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes. Congress must act on fixing the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world! Vote “R”

18 / 37.) Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saidborder “wall funding looked unlikely to be included in the current legislation”.

19 / 39.) There were reports of a violent Portland, Oregon Antifa cell planning a “direct confrontation” with participants of an upcoming pro-Trump rally.

20 / 40.) Republican strategists claimed President Trump’s approval was sinking “in some educated, affluent congressional districts with lots of independent voters the party needs to hold the House”. The “current anguish” of the Republican strategists was due to the fact they have swallowed hook-line-and-sinker the Mainstream Media’s false narratives of “Trump’s decision to separate families crossing illegally into the United States” and “his performance at the Helsinki summit”.

Capitalism & Marxism

21 / 44.) Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman, Tom Perez, declared the Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be the future of the Democratic Party.

22 / 50.) The Census Bureau released data showing the U.S. merchandise trade deficit with China set a record through May, hitting $152,237,500,000 for the first five months of 2018.

23 / 56.) The new darling of the Democratic Party, Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said: “Capitalism will not always exist”.

24 / 58.) The Wall Street Journal reported expectations by the Trump administration for annual budget deficits to rise nearly $100 billion more than previously forecast in each of the next three years, pushing the federal deficit above $1 trillion starting next year.

25 / 59.) After President Trump Tweeted that “China, EU are manipulating their currencies” and that “Fed “tightening now hurts all that we have done”, the U.S. dollar tumbled; because truth should be seen but not heard. Trump also added that “the U.S. should be allowed to recapture what was lost due to illegal currency manipulation and BAD Trade Deals” and said:

Debt coming due & we are raising rates – Really?

26 / 60.) As the Associated Press (AP) reported that Democratic socialism was surging in the age of Trump, former FBI Director, James Comey, implored his perceived saviors in the Democrat Party to “dump the Socialist Left” because “America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership”.

27 / 61.) In an interview on CNBC, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) said that Democrats will end the Trump tax cuts if they take power in November and also promoted a 50% tax hike on American earners.

28 / 64.) Facebook stock entered bear market territory, losing 20 percent off its 52-week highas the company’s daily active users declined and its worldwide daily user growth slid for its sixth straight quarter. The more than 100 billion dollar rout was reported as the biggest loss in stock market history.

29 / 65.) Unsurprisingly, The New York Times blamed Russian fake news and the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica (i.e. alleged scandal of data-harvesting on behalf of Donald Trump) for Facebook’s stock rout instead of the company’s increasingly Orwellian inclinations.

30 / 68.) As America’s second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) jumped 4.1%, The New York Times warned its readers: “don’t expect the boom to last” because the growth was skewed by “a surge in soybean shipments” in advance of “President Trump’s trade policies”.

Global Geopolitics

31 / 75.) European Union leaders announced that officials from the EU and China were coming together to strengthen and protect their international trade relations from Trump’s “America First” agenda.

32 / 77.) At the NATO Summit in Belgium on July 11, 2018 President Trump told the Secretary General of NATO that it was “totally unfair to the American taxpayer to have to pay to defend Germany from Russia, only to have Germany turn around a pay billions for fuel to Russia and that “something’s got to be done about this”.

33 / 81.) The New York Times admitted that: “Trump Got From NATO Everything Obama Ever Asked For”.

34 / 83.) In an interview with CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor in Scotland, President Trump named the European Union his “biggest foe globally right now”.

35 / 87.) Knife attacks, gun attacks, rape attacks, and homicide, continued to rapidly rise in England; quite possibly due in part to “Leftist London Mayor Sadiq Khan” doing everything in his power to cut “police stop and search tactics” that have “unfairly targeted minority ethnic groups” before “reversing his stance as crime began to surge”.

36 / 88.) In response to Iranian President Rouhani’s warning to U.S. President Donald Trump that hostile policies could lead to the “mother of all wars”, Trump Tweeted back in all capital letters that Rouhani better stop the threats or suffer historic consequences; as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, lowered the boom on Putin and put Iran on notice.

37 / 89.) Two days after he sent an all-caps warning of future conflict with Iran, President Donald Trump “tempered his threatening rhetoric” and said “his administration stands ready for Iran to come back to the negotiating table”.

38 / 91.) The EU chief caved-in to Trump’s art of the deal and pledged to lower trade barriers with the US.

Sex Crimes

39 / 95.) It was reported that “President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded a conversation with Trump two months before the presidential election in which they discussed payments to a former Playboy model”. In response, Trump waived his attorney-client privilege on the secret recordings and Tweeted that he “did nothing wrong”. It was later reported that U.S. Prosecutors were reviewing 12 audio recordings seized in the April 2018 raid of Cohen’s home, office and hotel room.

40 / 96.) CNN broadcast an audio recording of Presidential Candidate Donald Trump discussing with his attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model’s story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier.

The President & the Porn Star

41 / 97.) In the investigation of President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, it was revealed that federal prosecutors had 1.3 million of Cohen’s files.

42 / 98.) President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen hired Lanny Davis who once served as special counsel to former President Bill Clinton.

43 / 99.) President Trump’s attorney and spokesman, Rudy Giuliani, said Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen should cooperate with federal investigators.

The President, Lawyers, Spies, & Media Lies

44 / 101.) Ten days after Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) told Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to release whatever evidence he had in the Russia investigation and “finish it the hell up because this country is being torn apart”, Special Counsel Robert Mueller tapped even more prosecutors to help with his growing Trump probe. According to Bloomberg’s update on the inquisition of Trump’s suspected treason with Russia:

…more money is being spent on work done by permanent Department of Justice units than on Mueller’s own dedicated operation. The DOJ units spent $9 million from the investigation’s start in May 2017 through March of this year, compared with $7.7 million spent by Mueller’s team.

45 / 103.) In apparent “violation of Justice Department policies and, perhaps, legal prohibitions on disclosure of grand jury secrets”, claims were bolstered that AP reporters and FBI agents colluded in a conspiracy against Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

46 / 106.) During Peter Strzok’s testimony to Congress, Jim Jordon (R-Ohio) got the former FBI agent to admit that the FBI received the Hillary Clinton Funded “Golden Shower” dossier on Trump from the FBI’s Bruce Orr (whose wife worked for Fusion GPS) – which was an astounding admission on internal collusion – before Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) interrupted the exchange.

47 / 107.) Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas said during the hearing with former FBI official, Peter Strzok, that the Inspector General discovered that nearly all of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails were sent to a foreign entity and that the FBI didn’t follow-up on that finding.

48 / 108.) Furthermore, it was revealed that Strzok, himself, actually knew Clinton’s emails were in the hands of a foreign entity, that a whistleblower from the State Department tried delivering significant evidence in the Clinton email investigation which went nowhere, and that Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, was called four times from someone wanting to brief him about this, and he never returned the call.

49 / 109.) In an effort to divert publicity away from the Capitol Hill testimony of disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, and to subvert President Trump’s efforts toward peace with Russia, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the Mueller Investigation’s single indictment of Twelve Russian intelligence officers for alleged election hacking under President Obama’s watch; even though, according to Rosenstein , “no American was a knowing participant” in the Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election and there was “no allegation in the indictment of any effect on the outcome of the election” .

50 / 110.) Regarding the Russia indictment, President Trump Tweeted questions as to “why didn’t Obama do something”, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September [2016], before the election”. Trump also Tweeted these questions: “Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State?

51 / 111.) In the wake of Robert Mueller’s 29-page (evidence free) indictment of 12 Russians for election hacking, some in the media once more began to question the extent of American involvement.

52 / 112.) The veteran GOP political operative, Roger Stone, said he was the ‘US person’ mentioned in the Mueller indictment of the 12 Russians.

53 / 113.) Initial claims were made that Republicans were preparing to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein because they felt Rosenstein had “continually stonewalled their investigation into corruption at the FBI” but Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) later ruled out the possibility of impeaching Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying there was “not enough support for his ouster”.

54 / 114.) In the aftermath of FBI agent Peter Strzok’s appearance before Congress, the full Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal said: “President Trump will have to declassify a host of documents if he wants Americans to learn the truth about what happened in 2016”.

55 / 120.) In the press conference following the Trump-Putin meeting in Helsinki, Trump shocked the Mainstream Media by again raising legitimate (and still unanswered) questions regarding the Democratic National Committee’s missing server and Hillary Clinton’s missing emails; as Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed U.S. intelligence agents funneled $400 Million to the Hillary Clinton Campaign.

56 / 121.) The AP later reported on Trump’s “week of walk-backs” on Russia and the Federal Reserve and cited the Russian general prosecutor’s office retraction of Vladimir Putin’s claims of his Helsinki reference to $400 million being funneled to Hillary Clinton because, according to the AP: “The notion of a $400 million donation to the Democrat’s campaign would be out of the question”.

57 / 122.) In the immediate aftermath of the Trump-Putin meeting, the Obama Administration’s CIA director, John Brennan, charged that President Trump’s post-summit press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin was an act of treason; as disgraced former FBI Director, James Comey, called for a coup against the sitting president by means of patriots standing up and rejecting Trump’s behavior.

58 / 123.) In a continuing effort to demonstrate his unquestionable professionalism and complete lack of bias, former FBI Director, James Comey, also Tweeted that “anyone voting Republican this fall is un-American”.

59 / 125.) “Just days after special counsel Robert Mueller charged 12 Russian intelligence officials with directing a sprawling hacking effort aimed at swaying the 2016 election” and “just hours after President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin”, federal prosecutors charged an alleged Russian agent and “Gun Rights Activist”, named Maria Butina, for using the National Rifle Association (NRA) as a conduit to influence members of the Republican Party. It was later discovered that Butina had high-level contacts in Washington DC; even taking part in 2015 meetings between a visiting Russian official and two senior officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve and Treasury Department.

60 / 126.) In the wake of the Trump-Putin meeting, Russia’s elite and media celebrated the meeting as victory for Putin and “an end to the West’s attempt to isolate Russia”, as U.S. cable news networks saw “the apocalypse”, Trump as a worse-case-scenario Russian mole, and Trump’s performance as an act that will ‘Live in Infamy’ as much as Pearl Harbor or Kristallnacht.

61 / 132.) During a Q&A with CNN’s Lester Holt at the Aspen Security Forum, FBI Chief Christopher Wray threatened to quit if Trump invited Russian agents to the U.S. and said:

I do not believe Special Counsel Mueller is on a witch hunt. I think it is a professional investigation conducted by a man I’ve known to be a straight shooter.

62 / 137.) As it was announced that Special Counsel Robert Mueller would give Democratic lobbyist, Tony Podesta, immunity to testify against Trump’s former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, claims were made that the Deep State was “using the Mueller probe to protect Clinton insiders from criminal investigation”.

63 / 139.) An author by the name of Tim Wiener, who won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award for reporting and writing on American intelligence, wrote the following in a Reuters commentary:

…Trump has made real enemies in the realm of American national security. He has struck blows against their empire. One way or another, the empire will strike back.

64 / 140.) The Wall Street Journal identified former CIA Director John Brennan as an “Obama-Clinton partisan” who “was pushing information to the FBI and pressuring it to act” and who “then took the lead on shaping the narrative that Russia was interfering in the election… which quickly evolved into the Trump-collusion narrative”.

65 / 141.) Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper admitted in a CNN interview that former President Obama instigated the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump and those in his orbit.

66 / 142.) In an example of apparent selective cooperation, the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted copy of the Carter Page FISA warrant application and several renewals to The New York Times, which accused Page of being a Russian spy; even though Page hasn’t been charged in the nearly two years since the application was filed with any of the allegations contained therein.

67 / 143.) The National Review’s Andrew McCarthy described why the FISA applications on Carter Page confirmed the FBI’s reliance on the unverified Steele Dossier.

68 / 145.) As the DoJ released the redacted FISA applications on former Trump aide Carter Page, President Trump Tweeted that it was “Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC”, before Republican Senator Marco Rubio refuted Trump’s contentions by telling CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he “wouldn’t consider that spying on a campaign”. Rubio’s soundbite refutation was then conveniently proliferated all throughout the mainstream media to counter the reporting of Trump’s Tweet on Spygate.

69 / 146.) Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) said during a Fox News Sunday interview that President Donald Trump’s advisers should consider leaving the White House if Trump “continues to publicly disparage the nation’s intelligence community and cast doubt on the evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 election” before saying: “if there were any evidence that President Trump committed any crime with regard to Russia, [the Ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee] Adam Schiff would have leaked it”.

70 / 147.) It was reported that President Trump was looking into revoking the security clearances of several top Obama-era intelligence and law enforcement officials, including former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and former Director of National Security Michael Hayden (who worked under President George W. Bush). Of course, Congress pushed back against revoking the clearances.

71 / 149.) The New York Times reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was now examining President Trump’s tweets in a wide-ranging Obstruction of Justice inquiry. But the times did not identify Mueller in that article as the man who delivered highly enriched stolen uranium to Russia in 2009 on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

72 / 150.) Pursuant to # 53 / 113 above, Republicans began impeachment proceedings against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein before backing down once again; this time saying “contempt charges will do”.

73 / 153.) As the New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger warned President Trump about his “divisive but increasingly dangerous” language that could generate “potential” violence against reporters, it was reported that The New York Times had ignored over 538 violent attacksagainst Trump supporters since the 2016 election season.

74 / 154.) In another Tweetstorm, President Donald Trump challenged Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “conflicts of interest” and questioned why Mueller wasn’t “looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion” by the Democrats.

Guns R Us

75 / 157.) Just as a headlined-link on The Drudge Report revealed porn websites as dominating online traffic rankings for all internet categories in United States, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared sex addiction a mental-health disorder termed ‘compulsive sexual behaviour’.

76 / 158.) It was reported that the United States, under United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, had signed on to a measure to track every gun in America.

77 / 159.) Ontario police identified the man responsible for a shooting rampage in Toronto’s Greektown as Faisal Hussain. The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the shooting. In response to the shooting, Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters the city has a gun problem, with weapons too readily available to too many people.

78 / 160.) Since the tragic shooting in Parkland Florida in February 2018, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence has tracked and recorded a whopping 55 new gun control measures in 26 states.

Big Brother Cometh

79 / 162.) Because a Democratic Party caucus server was replaced by a look-alike, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) stated there was “no evidence” that house computer systems were compromised by Pakistani-American information technology worker Imran Awan. The judge presiding over the case was Tanya Chutka, who was appointed by Obama after years of contributing to him, was a partner at a very Clinton-friendly law firm, and her husband was also appointed by Obama to the D.C. Superior Court in 2011.

80 / 163.) On July 4th, 2018 it was reported that a Facebook algorithm flagged the Declaration of Independence as hate speech. Ten days later, Facebook’s non-biased algorithms also censored a new gospel song, entitled “What Would Heaven Look Like”, for political content.

81 / 165.) It was revealed that Facebook uses foreign state-run news outlets to online fact-check U.S. “conservative sites into oblivion”.

82 / 167.) In the aftermath of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) claiming that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had “personally redacted information and threatened House Intelligence Committee staffers” and Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert telling a TV morning show that he believed government personnel working for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were spying on his office, NBC News reported the following:

Powerful GOP Rep. Jim Jordan accused of turning blind eye to sexual abuse as Ohio State wrestling coach “It’s sad for me to hear that he’s denying,” said one former wrestler. “I don’t know why he would, unless it’s a cover-up.”

83 / 168.) It was later reported that the law firm investigating the accusations against Jim Jordan were also involved in the FISA abuse scandal by assisting both the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to fund the now discredited Steele Dossier.

84 / 173.) After the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Hispanic unemployment in the United States had reached its lowest level ever, in the 45 years since the agency first started keeping records on the statistic, the findings were ignored by the Spanish television networks, Univision and Telemundo.

85 / 179.) Jack Burkman, a Washington-based attorney and lobbyist who has worked with a private investigative team to find the killer of DNC staffer, Seth Rich, claimed to have found a “credible” witness who will identify the murderers as “a current DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent” and a “current ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) agent”.

86 / 186.) Lawmakers clashed during a contentious hearing over claims that social media platforms and tech companies are biased against conservative viewpoints.

87 / 188.) Rick Newman, a Senior Columnist for the Finance Division of 5th most visited online platform in the world said President Trump made “Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill look like ethical exemplars” and lamented “Trump’s knifing of American law-enforcement agencies, while on a podium at the Helsinki “summit” with American enemy Vladimir Putin”.

88 / 190.) Just two days after Twitter told Congress that they aren’t politically biased when censoring content, the online social media platform was caught censoring conservative journalists with site-wide shadowbans.

89 / 191.) Days later, it was again reported that Twitter was shadow-banning prominent Republicans including the RNC chair and Trump Jr.’s spokesman.

90 / 192.) President Donald Trump accused Twitter regarding the company’s “discriminatory and illegal practice,” and vowed in a tweet to “look into” the matter and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said he was looking at “legal remedies” to deal with Twitter’s censorship of conservatives.

91 / 193.) A study for the House Judiciary’s Constitution & Civil Justice Subcommittee showed that Facebook has eliminated 93% of traffic to top conservative websites since the 2016 election.

92 / 195.) In early July, “it came out that among Facebook’s myriad algorithmically induced advertising categories was an entry for users whom the platform’s data mining systems believed might be interested in treason against their government”, causing a contributor writing for Forbes Magazine to question if Facebook was the “ultimate government surveillance tool”.

93 / 196.) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed that facial recognition camerasinstalled at bridge and tunnel toll plazas across New York City were scanning every driver’s face and feeding them into a massive database.

94 / 198.) A study revealed that immigration had received more airtime on the three broadcast evening news shows than any other policy topic during the 18 months of the Trump presidency with 92% “relentlessly hostile to the administration” and “just 8% positive” while all networks “virtually ignored law enforcement or anyone harmed by illegal immigration”.

95 / 208.) Twitter hired academics from institutions including Oxford University and the University of Amsterdam to study the spread of “hate speech” and combat “intolerant discourse”. Of course, the woman selected to help Twitter develop the algorithm which will target the “hate speech” was reported as a hardcore leftist who hates President Donald Trump.

Conclusion

America continues to break apart as the Political Left grows increasingly unhinged and, now, more violent. Immigration and the battle for the Supreme Court further divide the country just as Socialism now threatens a burgeoning rift within the Democratic Party.

On the economic front, interest rates continued to rise as deficits soared and rumors of trade wars, and threats of literal wars, created a sense of impending unease around the world.

As the Political Left leveled accusations against Trump for alienating allies while coddling to Russia’s Putin, Trump’s domestic battle raged on across many fronts – from Cohen and sex crimes, to the ongoing work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney Rod Rosenstein as they continue to fabricate a political gallows and knot an imaginary rope into a legal noose around the President’s neck.

Nevertheless, as the nation divides in two like Sean Hannity’s and Rachel Maddow’s childhood friends at a junior high dance, Big Brother runs forward, unencumbered, and with ever-accelerating speed; in an obvious race to the inevitable finish-line at the end of nowhere good.

In the full compilation of 209 transitional revelations for July, and according to this blogger, 28 could be considered making America (and/or the world) great again, with 27 as being neutral or questionable, and 154 as representing the ever-accelerating slide into Orwellian hell. These counts were 32, 8, and 104 last month and 40, 8, and 75, respectively, the month prior.

Does it appear the nation is transitioning in the right direction? Or is it too soon to tell?

Can even a fork in the road make a difference at this point for good or bad?

We’re about to find out.

In the meantime, prepare to round the next corner toward the midterm elections in a final thrust.

It’s August.