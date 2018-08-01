Gold Pops, Dollar Drops Despite Hawkish Fed Tilt

The initial reaction to what appears to be a hawkish-tilted Fed statement is dollar weakness, bond and gold gains... The biggest mover for now is the dollar... lower... Bond yields are inching lower... Gold is rising and stocks are undecided... September rate hike odds rose from 80% to 92%. Tags Business Finance
Up $3. Knock me over with a feather.
And EUR/USD has waffled within a 10 pip range since the release.
Laughable lack of volatility is what we have here.
In reply to Up $3. Knock me over with a… by tmosley
$1223 to da moon!
In reply to Up $3. Knock me over with a… by tmosley
"Despite Hawkish Fed Tilt" - Uh, you are aware that they left rates unchanged?
Yeah - real Hawkish - the Orange Dotard must be ecstatic, though
In reply to "Despite Hawkish Fed Tilt" -… by shizzledizzle
It took 3 years for Fed funds rate to get to 2%.
It will take just one day for them to cut back to zero. QE4 inevitable, buy gold.
Gold did NOT pop . Stop with the misleading headlines
"Gold pops" LMFAO
Did I see $1215? Everybody knows that there is only one way precious will trend, and its down. Jeeze Louise, this is worse than watching paint dry with all the two-dollar drama. Get it over with for Pete's sake. Rock-holders, the mid $800's just can't get here fast enough.
WTF is this talking about? The dollar did not drop today.
Hey Tyler bots, your click bait articles don't work anymore since most on this site use ad blocking browsers. Gold trading up .15% is a pop? It's down 10% in the last 3 months.
You'd get more views if you cut and pasted an article I read today about parents paying "coach's" $10-20 an hour so their kids get better at Fortnite.
What a Fucking country.