Gold Pops, Dollar Drops Despite Hawkish Fed Tilt

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:23

The initial reaction to what appears to be a hawkish-tilted Fed statement is dollar weakness, bond and gold gains...

The biggest mover for now is the dollar... lower...

 

Bond yields are inching lower...

 

Gold is rising and stocks are undecided...

 

September rate hike odds rose from 80% to 92%.

ReturnOfDaMac Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

Did I see $1215?  Everybody knows that there is only one way precious will trend, and its down.  Jeeze Louise, this is worse than watching paint dry with all the two-dollar drama.  Get it over with for Pete's sake.  Rock-holders, the mid $800's just can't get here fast enough.

Quivering Lip Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

Hey Tyler bots, your click bait articles don't work anymore since most on this site use ad blocking browsers. Gold trading up .15% is a pop? It's down 10% in the last 3 months.

You'd get more views if you cut and pasted an article I read today about parents paying "coach's" $10-20 an hour so their kids get better at Fortnite.

What a Fucking country.