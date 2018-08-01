Krugman Skeptical About Crypto, Predicts Collapse

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 17:50

Authored by Max Yakuboeski via CoinTelegraph.com,

Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman has expressed his skepticism about the value of cryptocurrencies in a New York Times Opinion piece published July 31.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Krugman, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2008, explains his position as a “crypto skeptic” by noting the high transaction costs and an “absence of tethering” associated with cryptocurrencies.

Krugman describes how the history of money has been slowly moving away from gold and silver coins, to banknotes, and now to credit cards and other “digital methods,” all of which served the purpose of making purchases less costly.

According to Krugman, those that celebrate cryptocurrency - which he notes has a relatively high cost of doing business - are thus “effectively celebrating the use of cutting-edge technology to set the monetary system back 300 years.” Krugman further poses the query:

“Why would you want to do that? What problem does it solve? I have yet to see a clear answer to that question."

In regards to crypto’s lack of “tethering,” Krugman notes that “total collapse is a real possibility:”

“If speculators were to have a collective moment of doubt, suddenly fearing that Bitcoins were worthless, well, Bitcoins would become worthless."

The economist goes on to note that in the future, while there might be a “potential equilibrium” where only Bitcoin — out of all cryptocurrencies — survives simply for use in “black market transactions and tax evasion,” the reality is that “disappointment will probably collapse the whole thing.”

Krugman concludes by noting that he could be wrong, adding a call to all crypto enthusiasts to prove his crypto skepticism false:

“But if you want to argue that I’m wrong, please answer the question, what problem does cryptocurrency solve? Don’t just try to shout down the skeptics with a mixture of technobabble and libertarian derp."

Other well-known traditional financial figures and economists have shown similar pessimistic views about the nature of cryptocurrencies and blockchain tech. Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger referred to Bitcoin this spring as “freshly harvested baby brains,” and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said in June that blockchain is a “bubble.”

lookslikecraptome Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:15 Permalink

tell it to the masses that must adopt for crypto to grow. You have no new accounts or wallets and volume is zippo.

They gonna believe crypto enthusiasts on hedge or this guy. That answer should be obvious. 

Regardless of what these crypto articles are about look and see how there are so few if any comments then look and see how many people follow Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel.

https://www.coininsider.com/bitcoin-retreats-7500-usd/

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/article215857190…

https://www.newsbtc.com/2018/08/01/bitcoin-btc-price-watch-sharp-sellof…

This apparent lack of interest should bother crypto in terms of mass adoption and public relations and industry expansion.

https://www.newsbtc.com/2018/08/01/bitcoin-drops-7-overnight-billionair…

Then try to find crypto articles in places not in the coin universe or in the coin rags.  Good luck. Forbes has them. What is news to the crypto rags and hedge do not even make it as a foot note into 99% of the news.

Then you have stats like the following indicating that middle america is not doing so good.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-01/number-americans-living-their…

The middle classes have to adopt and become invested in crypto. How, when record numbers are living in their cars.

Middle america can also pull up a chart from any where in the cyrptosphere and see the 3 minutes spike bars and no follow through volume and see the bot and whale manipulation. It is painfully obvious to even the newest trader and investor.

SunRise Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Bitcoin is King, but there are other exciting "Paradigm-shifters" in this space:

Bitcoin is King, but there are other exciting "Paradigm-shifters" in this space:

https://platform.jsecoin.com/?lander=3&utm_source=referral&utm_campaign

 

Mind the GAAP Wed, 08/01/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

The problem with cryptocurrencies is that they kinda go against the flow of Krugman's utopian economic philosophies:

 

1) Tax moar

2) Spend moar by the gubmint

3) Keep the FED's fingers jammed down on the CTRL+P buttons

affirmed_78 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 17:55 Permalink

Bitcoin eliminates custodial risk, allows for fast and cheap cross-border payments, and cannot be diluted.  Only "problems" are Keynesians have no influence over it, and governments cannot seize your account.

Rickety Rekt Wed, 08/01/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

I still think xrp wins/is one of, if not the only survivor. Look at partnerships. Who they have hired. Solving cross border payments and instant settlement (which is normally once a day). Solves bank's biggest problems. Any other 'coin' is a joke IMO

It is without a doubt the deepstate coin. 

Rickety Rekt CJgipper Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

Yawn. Really I had no idea!!!! (/s).... Someone is behind on the developments...

Closed door meetings with central banks last year told me everything I need to know. They said that most of the pain of the fin crisis could have been avoided using xrp and their settlement. Fastest ctrl p.

Now they hired the exchange regulator that is essentially the executioner. 

Codius takes the smart contracts cake from eth. Best part is that vinnik worked on codius before getting the ban hammer due to work visa issues. 

They have real employees from the deep state business world. Vs 10 asians from a college. Yaaaa bad bet!!!!!

Im waiting for a real bottom. 

My guess is that SBI comes out first. My small credit union used xrp 2 summers ago to settle a payment to germany on less that 10 seconds.

At the end of the day it is all a matter of opinion.

MoreFreedom Wed, 08/01/2018 - 17:58 Permalink

Just read the article and replace "cryptocurrencies" with "paper money".   Then Krugman would make sense.  As for cryptocurrencies, if everyone can create one, then how valuable are they? 

Buckaroo Banzai MoreFreedom Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

You understand that I could design and print up my own paper money right? In fact anybody could, it's not hard with today's inkjet printing technology, you could make some very nice looking bills. That doesn't affect the value of the dollars (or euros or yen) in my wallet.

Just because someone clones the BTC blockchain doesn't mean anybody is going to care.

small axe Wed, 08/01/2018 - 17:59 Permalink

another econo-terrorist foams at the mouth and expects the public to lap it up...hey John Q Public, freedom from the tyranny of central banks is bad for you!

surf@jm Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

"People with brains skeptical of Krugman, predict that reality will cause him to have a mental collapse".....

By the way Paul.....Japan called and wants a refund for the lousy advice you gave them.....