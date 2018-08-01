Krugman Skeptical About Crypto, Predicts Collapse

Authored by Max Yakuboeski via CoinTelegraph.com,
Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman has expressed his skepticism about the value of cryptocurrencies in a New York Times Opinion piece published July 31.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
Krugman, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2008, explains his position as a “crypto skeptic” by noting the high transaction costs and an “absence of tethering” associated with cryptocurrencies.
Krugman describes how the history of money has been slowly moving away from gold and silver coins, to banknotes, and now to credit cards and other “digital methods,” all of which served the purpose of making purchases less costly.
According to Krugman, those that celebrate cryptocurrency - which he notes has a relatively high cost of doing business - are thus “effectively celebrating the use of cutting-edge technology to set the monetary system back 300 years.” Krugman further poses the query:
“Why would you want to do that? What problem does it solve? I have yet to see a clear answer to that question."
In regards to crypto’s lack of “tethering,” Krugman notes that “total collapse is a real possibility:”
“If speculators were to have a collective moment of doubt, suddenly fearing that Bitcoins were worthless, well, Bitcoins would become worthless."
The economist goes on to note that in the future, while there might be a “potential equilibrium” where only Bitcoin — out of all cryptocurrencies — survives simply for use in “black market transactions and tax evasion,” the reality is that “disappointment will probably collapse the whole thing.”
Krugman concludes by noting that he could be wrong, adding a call to all crypto enthusiasts to prove his crypto skepticism false:
“But if you want to argue that I’m wrong, please answer the question, what problem does cryptocurrency solve? Don’t just try to shout down the skeptics with a mixture of technobabble and libertarian derp."
Other well-known traditional financial figures and economists have shown similar pessimistic views about the nature of cryptocurrencies and blockchain tech. Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger referred to Bitcoin this spring as “freshly harvested baby brains,” and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said in June that blockchain is a “bubble.”
Time to buy if Paul is against it.
BTC is expensive and slow to use... the cryptosphere has already moved beyond it.
But you can expect Krugman and his ilk to point to BTC when it does collapse... "ooh look! This is why you need us!"
… Krugman, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences
Well, not exactly, Max… He was awarded the Nobel Participation Trophy. ;-)
Looney
Since Krugman is literally always 100% wrong about everything, this is probably one of the strongest endorsements of BitCoin that has come from a mainstream authority figure.
Krugman sceptical?? It's going to crash??
Buy buy buy!!
*this has not been financial advice.
They only give 'Nobel Prizes' to people that don't know what they're talking about... so we're safe
WTF I love bitcoin now.
I assume he dislikes it because no central unelected monetary authority can print at will to bailout the system once turned toxic by greed.
Thats his version of monetary policy.
Krugman is one of the biggest fanboys of central banks and fiat, so it's hardly surprising that he would come out against BTC. What a tool.
Of course crypto is going to crash. Why in the hell would we need 2,000 Bitcoins?
Buy Bitcoin, not shitcoins.
this coming from a man that doesn't understand that banks create money 'ex nihlo' . wish i had the krugman/keen debate link for ya...
tell it to the masses that must adopt for crypto to grow. You have no new accounts or wallets and volume is zippo.
They gonna believe crypto enthusiasts on hedge or this guy. That answer should be obvious.
Regardless of what these crypto articles are about look and see how there are so few if any comments then look and see how many people follow Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel.
Middle america can also pull up a chart from any where in the cyrptosphere and see the 3 minutes spike bars and no follow through volume and see the bot and whale manipulation. It is painfully obvious to even the newest trader and investor.
How is it that this asshat (krugman) has an audience?? - I agree w/ Buckaroo, I may even go in on BTC after this!
Now all 1700 cryptos will boom and everyone will be rich from making "money" out of thin air.
Asking Krugman about crypto's (or anything economic) is like asking Harvey Weinstein about sexual harassment. PK has disqualified himself many times over.
"BTC is expensive and slow to use... the cryptosphere has already moved beyond it."
Wrong. My last transaction went through in minutes and cost 9 cents.
Segwit is slowly, but surely, getting adopted which is making the network more efficient. Bitcoin continues to evolve and adapt.
I know it will be somewhat faster now Buck but just wait until you see another vol spike and the memory pool bloat. Nothing has been fixed here.
Wrong-- something has obviously been fixed, otherwise the network wouldn't be working so much more efficiently. And with development of Lightning Network proceeding apace, the BitCoin network will only get more robust moving forward.
Let's wait and see how the network behaves once you see major moves again. Myself, I am not convinced.
Remember back in 2013 when LiteCoin was going to blow BitCoin away? So many challengers over the last 8 years, yet BitCoin remains the undisputed king of the crypto space.
Bitcoin is King, but there are other exciting "Paradigm-shifters" in this space:
Segwit is introducing a massively complex solution to a very simple problem.
Increase the block size.
Bitcoin and Litecoin are brothers.
"... something has obviously been fixed ..."
Yep, you can bet it's been fixed since day one.
LN
...and here come the idiot junkers.
Shut up with your scam coin.
All of Krugman's arguments against bitcoin are precisely the reasons it will succeed.
All it takes to crush Bitcoin and the other fake alt coins is one major hack, BTC used as payment in a terrorist attack, or Amazon coin to come out.
I can't wait to see you greedy lucifarian HODL'ers get wiped out. It's coming!
Economist Paul Krugman 1998 "It would become clear that the Internet's effect on the economy is no greater than the fax machine's."
This guy was so out of touch he couldn't even tell that the Internet was going to revolutionize the world. Even a teenager in 1998 could see it coming miles away. What a total doofus.
The problem with cryptocurrencies is that they kinda go against the flow of Krugman's utopian economic philosophies:
1) Tax moar
2) Spend moar by the gubmint
3) Keep the FED's fingers jammed down on the CTRL+P buttons
Yes, and since Krugwoman is nothing more than a bankster schill, of course he’s jawboning against crypto.
Since when is school lunch a fuckin' free gig? 2) Spend moar by the gubmint
Another thing to be wrong about.
As qualified for his Nobel as Obama was for his.
Bitcoin eliminates custodial risk, allows for fast and cheap cross-border payments, and cannot be diluted. Only "problems" are Keynesians have no influence over it, and governments cannot seize your account.
if he's agin it, i'm for it
I still think xrp wins/is one of, if not the only survivor. Look at partnerships. Who they have hired. Solving cross border payments and instant settlement (which is normally once a day). Solves bank's biggest problems. Any other 'coin' is a joke IMO
It is without a doubt the deepstate coin.
The partnerships are for the network, NOT the actual coin. XRP is a bad bet.
Yawn. Really I had no idea!!!! (/s).... Someone is behind on the developments...
Closed door meetings with central banks last year told me everything I need to know. They said that most of the pain of the fin crisis could have been avoided using xrp and their settlement. Fastest ctrl p.
Now they hired the exchange regulator that is essentially the executioner.
Codius takes the smart contracts cake from eth. Best part is that vinnik worked on codius before getting the ban hammer due to work visa issues.
They have real employees from the deep state business world. Vs 10 asians from a college. Yaaaa bad bet!!!!!
Im waiting for a real bottom.
My guess is that SBI comes out first. My small credit union used xrp 2 summers ago to settle a payment to germany on less that 10 seconds.
At the end of the day it is all a matter of opinion.
XRP is in it's own niche... Bitcoin is something else all-together...
Bet on the whole ecosystem of blockchain and crypto
Be diversified...
Already played the game waiting to tenbagger again. I feel like we on the edge of the great consolidation.
Xrp could be used by retail. Download the wallet, scan phone for pmt, settled faster than you can type btc.
What exactly is btc that xrp cant be?
Just read the article and replace "cryptocurrencies" with "paper money". Then Krugman would make sense. As for cryptocurrencies, if everyone can create one, then how valuable are they?
You understand that I could design and print up my own paper money right? In fact anybody could, it's not hard with today's inkjet printing technology, you could make some very nice looking bills. That doesn't affect the value of the dollars (or euros or yen) in my wallet.
Just because someone clones the BTC blockchain doesn't mean anybody is going to care.
Actually there was a time when banks printed there own money in Amerika
another econo-terrorist foams at the mouth and expects the public to lap it up...hey John Q Public, freedom from the tyranny of central banks is bad for you!
"People with brains skeptical of Krugman, predict that reality will cause him to have a mental collapse".....
By the way Paul.....Japan called and wants a refund for the lousy advice you gave them.....
LOL
