Leaving Illinois: How Simple Math Chased Away A Village Mayor & His Family

If there was one guy you’d think wouldn’t succumb to the pressures of living in Illinois, it’s Lakewood Mayor Paul Serwatka.
He’s a reformer and a fighter. In the past year he’s succeeded where most politicians refuse to go. He lowered the Village of Lakewood’s property taxes by 10 percent and eliminated a TIF district, going against the trend of higher spending and bigger tax bills in communities across the state. And he did all that without cutting services. He was showing Illinoisans what reform-oriented leadership could look like.
But every family that’s chosen to flee Illinois in recent years hit a breaking point and Serwatka finally hit his. For him, it was the risk he wouldn’t be able to care financially for his growing family.
You can’t blame him and those families that have already left. For many, it’s become too expensive to live in Illinois. For others, good-paying working class and manufacturing jobs have disappeared. And for yet others, they’re tired of being taken for granted and mistreated by their politicians.
At the core of the decision for many families to leave is the burden of higher property taxes. They’ve become punitive in too many parts of the state, as Wirepoints has covered in detail.
That’s true even in Lakewood, a city of nearly 5,000 people located in McHenry County. Residents in that county pay some of the state’s – and the nation’s – highest effective tax rates, measured as a percentage of household incomes.
Serwatka has four young children to think about – ages 3 to 8 – and he did the basic math that many Illinois families are doing in their kitchens or family rooms. They’re comparing what their property taxes are in Illinois to what they could be in other states – and what they could do with all the money they save.
For Serwatka, his comparison city was Decatur, Alabama.
There his family found 10 acres and a house that’s 25 percent bigger than their current Illinois home, all at roughly the same cost. The Alabama house also has access to a private lake shared by some 60 homeowners. And his home in Decatur is only 20 miles from Huntsville, which is booming in all kinds of ways.
What are his Alabama property taxes going to cost him? Just $2,200 a year. That’s a lot lower than the $15,400 he’s paying on the home in Lakewood.
If Serwatka saves that $13,000 difference every year and invests it at 6 percent annually for the next 20 years, he’ll have accumulated savings of more than $600,000 dollars.
It’s a difference Serwatka and his wife, Robin, just couldn’t ignore.
Sadly, Illinois politicians continue to push property tax rates to record levels. They are the highest in the nation, double the rate in Missouri and three times higher than those in Indiana.
Serwatka is confident he’s delivered on the promises he made when he took office. Residents who were looking for reforms, lower taxes and more respect from their politicians got exactly that from him .
But in the end, the savings he produced as the mayor of a small town weren’t enough to offset the tax increases coming from the school district and the other myriad of local governments, not to mention the state itself.
Those taxes are now so high they’re chasing out even the reformers – those bold enough to buck the system in Illinois.
The reality is, Illinois’ failed policies discriminate against no one. People are being forced to do what’s best for their families. And if that means leaving, they’re doing it.
Comrades you must pay your (((fair share)))
Look at Nassau and Suffolk NY property taxes, I bet County wise they are among the highest in the nation
Over $15,000 per year property taxes. Wow. And raising 4 children, and other life expenses. How did Abraham Lincoln ever afford his log cabin?
Progress over the last 70 years almost, more total hrs worked, less over all personal wealth. Spending power has diminished.
Look on the bright side. The Rothschild's, FED members, and ECB, and central political leaders are very happy.
BWahah ahahahahha ahahahah lolz ahaha.... ohhh mannn lolz
I never was able to understand the concept of paying a tax on something you supposedly own and maintain yourself? Isn't that just complete extortion?
America a, It's the money,Stupid.!!!
Check out onondaga county. Taxes are out of hand 12,000 for 2000 sq ft house. All over ny state the taxes are nuts.
It is nuts, then you look at NC and say, what the hell am I doing here?
politician w/4 kids is a definite red flag
Not if they're White!
What's wrong with North Carolina?
NC is becoming overrun w/Dindus and Yankees escaping high taxes - many are government union retirees that leave the North and stick the people left behind with the high taxes to pay the pensions
Please don't come to NC, especially if you're from NY, CA, IL or NJ or any other high tax blue state. All from those places want to vote for the same policies/perks that made their former state a pos.
Only problem is he'll now have to send his 4 kids to private school because, as you can guess, the schools (usually the bulk of your tax bill) in Alabama will NOT provide his kids with the education he will expect. I'm thinking $2200 in taxes doesn't go far in providing a very good public education system. So the savings he will actually see will be a lot less.
I've known quite a few families that have moved from NY down south to save on taxes... only to find they have to send their kids to private schools. That and the fact that banging nails or other jobs that pay well up north pay peanuts further south. I it a few have returned.
The move to low tax areas only works if you're retired without kids, bring a big pension or big savings... and don't need services like schools and all the stuff that high taxes pay for.... then you're fine!
$7500 in Suffolk. Under 1200 sq/ft on 8/10 of an acre. Bay Shore
In reply to Look at Nassau and Suffolk… by JimmyJones
Someone has to pay for Bernie/Ocasio's free stuff, right?
He didn't have the moral courage to pay his fair share. New York Commie Cunt will not be pleased.
I am surprised that Illinois doesn't follow the US Federal government and take 33% of all assets, when you renounce your citizenship.....just saying. ;)
Good luck, dude. Good choice.
My property taxes went up 17% this year alone. I bought my house 5 years ago and my prop taxes were $9K/yr at the time. This year I paid almost $17K and my property value went down. I do not live in a big house (2300 sq/ft ranch built in 1977 Cook County Chicago). I've lived in Illinois my whole life (50yrs) and I'm leaving. i'm not alone.
That's unbearable. I see why you are selling, but who's buying?
WTF???
Those tax bills are like house payment sized!!!
My property taxes are almost as much as my mortgage. At this rate I'll be paying more in prop taxes than my house loan. I have no kids, grow my own food (veg) and legally hunt for protein (venison, fish, duck, pheasant.) I'm about as self sufficient as you can get and I can't afford it any longer.
Run don't walk
Just had my family in town this weekend. My brother is a retired State Police Lieutenant (retired at age 50). His pension is $125K/year with a 3% increase every year. He screamed that we need to raise taxes in Illinois because the pension funds are going broke. Pensioned Illinois State employees do not pay income tax. 0%. This is the idiocy we're dealing with. Promises to the union (D) union vote will break this State. Illinois is bankrupt not only in finances, but logic.
There's more than corn in Indiana!
1 pension? WTF is wrong with him? I meet Massholes with 3 pensions. Retired fire, Natty Guard and then on to a fed.gov yob. We got .gov couples pulling in combined $200k/yr up the wazoo.
America. For the government, by the govetnment.
Funny you would mention 1 pension. My brother's wife is a State employee as well (Health and Human Services). She retired at the same time (50 yrs/ old) at $45/yr. But the State said they didn't have enough knowledgeable employees to replace her. So what did Illinois do? they hired her back. At the same salary as before, only 3 days a week - PLUS she still gets her pension (tax free). She wanted to retire but the money is so good, she can't. Again, I don't blame her. But between my brother and her they are 50 years old with a guaranteed combined $170K/yr pension w/ 3% raise every year. This is really happening.
I just checked just beyond the "cheddar curtain".
House of the approximately the same size and ammenities is about 2/3 the price. Property taxes are 1/4 of mine.
Let's not forget illinois sales tax of 8 - 10% ; 5% income tax with nearly no deductions on base income. And I am leaving off a littany of state fees for licensing, and state services.
I have family here, when that changes, I'm leaving.
Crap. More of you coming to Florida and the South. Carpetbaggers galore.
What's fucked up is that my family are redneck duck hunting, deer hunting, crappie slaughtering folks. They are dead Red in their beliefs. Good people. But 20 years ago the State politicians promised them a life of luxury for their votes. I don't blame them for taking the bait. But the fallout is disastrous to not only the State but our Families. All done on purpose (IMO).
Paul Revere 1775: The Red coats are coming! The Red coats are coming!
John Galt 2018: The Blue voters are coming! The Blue voters are coming!
Glad I don't live in Florida. Its about to get over run by a blue stampede!
But wait, do you vote ? Did you vote the liars and thieves into office from which you now wish to flee their policies ?
I'll find it hard to believe that the only people leaving are small govt conservatives.
Ness, somehow I just can't feel sorry for you on that. 17k? Why struggle with the daily toil only to have to give all that up (and more)?
I feel you Ness. Even funnier is that all of the asshole politicians responsible for this fuckery specialize in ad valorem (property tax) mitigation.
Mike Madigan - Speaker of the Illinois House and one of the most powerful politicians in the Illinois/ Daughter is Attorney General Lisa Madigan / Property tax reduction specialist!
Robert Martwick - Member of house / One of the big untouchable families that pretty much runs Democratic Party / Property tax reduction specialist!
Ed Burke - Chicago's most powerful alderman / Property tax reduction specialist!
I'm not sure if Rauner's executive order to bar lawmakers from representing clients in front of state tax boards. I'm not sure how his executive order went through or how it is enforced. All of the guys posted above still have their web pages up! Fun times!
They are welcome as long as they don't vote for the same liberal bat shit ideas that destroyed Illinois.
"That’s true even in Lakewood, a city of nearly 5,000 people located in McHenry County. Residents in that county pay some of the state’s – and the nation’s – highest effective tax rates, measured as a percentage of household incomes."
Hmmm. McHenry County is loaded with Republicans. Wonder why the taxes there are worse than even most of Illinois?
It is called one party socialist rule. Where the democrats gain control they bring a unique form of socialism that is almost exactly the same as NAZiSM but the big difference is they have a race war against whites. In fact, that is the only difference.
Why do you think they always try to smear us right wingers by suggesting NATIONAL SOCIALISM is a right wing phenomena???
Since when is SOCIALISM right wing????
To the Jews, White ethnic nationalism is right wing, no matter how leftist its government actually is.
Right wingers didn't kill Odumbocare when they had the chance now did they? Don't get me wrong, I'm no lefty by any stretch, but the boys and girls on the red team had a chance to kill it, and what did they do? Nothing!!!!!
If you believe in the red team over blue team bullshit then that's what your gonna get. More of the same trash we've been gettin.
These con artists use this shit to manipulate the masses for votes, plain and simple. All the while they have their hand deep in your wallet taking what they can, promising next election "we're really gonna get em next time, but I need one more election to get there".
Horseshit!
You get them this time, then maybe we'll give you a crack at getting more done next time.
The populace being played for suckers every time. I believe it was Bush jr, from the red team that started all the spying on it's own people with the Dept of Homeland Security bullshit. That in itself should speak volumes about who's side they're really on.
Here's another, remember the name Lois Lerner? She targeted conservatives using the IRS. She in prison yet? No she's cashing in on a big fat pension at your expense.
You can be conservative all you like, but when you go into that voting booth, make damn sure you know who's gettin yer vote.
Mines for freedom, and it's starting to look like the libertarians are the only ones talking my language.
Run like HELL! But think twice about living here! https://www.city-journal.org/html/connecticut-brink-15645.html Pension Doom 2019! Next!
Not sure where they will get 6% after tax. Stocks?
"6% return..."
I noticed that also. Good luck with that.
But at least his taxes will be lower. property taxes in Texas are outrageous i read with some areas 3.6%. The far left Democrat socialist, Beto O'Rouke, running against Ted Cruz wants them to be even higher to pay for moar free sh*t such as house illegals, etc. Beto is also a BIG supporter of sanctuary cities. if left wingers like him get elected in Texas, they'll go down the tubes like Cali and Colorado.
Texas has no State income taxes. It makes quite the difference.
+1
Very first thing that stuck out like a pink elephant (or donkey)...
Yeah..for 20 years...right, sure thing.
My property taxes keep going up. But the 9% sales tax gets me fired up every time I go through the checkout at the grocery store!!! Time to cut government spending to the bone and do without....