Lira Crashes To Record Low As US Reportedly Readying Sanctions Against Turks

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:00

Escalating rhetoric is about to turn into economic actions as Bloomberg reports Washington has prepared a list of Turkish entities and individuals that it will target should it decide to impose sanctions on Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government for imprisoning U.S. citizens and employees of its diplomatic mission, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The Lira collapsed to record lows... at 4.9979/USD, ominously near the psychologically-critical 5.00 level.

Bloomberg adds that while negotiations to release one of the people, evangelical Pastor Andrew Brunson, are ongoing, the preparation of the so-called “designation packages" shows how close the U.S. has come to imposing unprecedented penalties against a NATO ally.

Turkey's ETF is also tumbling...

Interestingly, the sanctions are being prepared under the Global Magnitsky Act of 2016, which allows the U.S. government to target individuals, companies or other entities involved in corruption or human-rights abuses anywhere in the world. Sanctions under the act allow for the seizure of assets in the U.S., travel bans and prohibitions on doing business with U.S. entities.

These is the same method of sanctioning that has been used to target Putin's closest allies.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
DarkPurpleHaze Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Trump will make Erdogan's head explode some point figuratively or possibly quite literally.

This would be a clear public signal in my opinion that Turkey is out of NATO until something big (Turk regime) changes.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Omen IV Uchtdorf Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

The US Policy of sanctions is bad diplomacy and bad economics. Long term the US is unreliable - any dispute can be escalated into major economic problem

This Pastor has a relationship with Gulen - The US used the Gulen organization in Turkey  to take out Erdogan in a coup de etat - if Erdogan allows this guy to leave without a trade for Gulen sitting in Penn., then the CIA will do it all again.

Turkey is slated to leave NATO but other parties are watching as well -  that their dependency on western systems can be destabilizing any time the US wants to get someone in line

 

The reserve currency is probably gone for more reasons than one so is the BIS - the message is get away from the US ---  lessen dependency

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
hotrod Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

WOW  USA IS ON A SANCTION ROLL

 

Europe, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, China, Canada, Mexico  Who else??????

 

Not Israel of course.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
opport.knocks hotrod Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Canada has no sanctions (yet), only tariffs on things like aluminium and steel.

Ironically, these actions mean that the US is isolating itself from everyone else. In the final episode of the reality TV show "Celebrity President"  (Fall 2020) Donald Trump declares himself the winner and "the greatest ever". Meanwhile all the other "weak", "loser" world leaders have sorted out their own trade deals off of the set.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
RagaMuffin Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

Speaking of the Magnitsky Act, anybody seen Nekrasov's documentary on Browder??

Good luck finding it, can't imagine why it's been snuffed    ;-)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

I say we send Newman and Kramer to the usa diplomatic mission in turkey next:

Newman:  You are nothing but a piece of crap.
Erdogan:  Pardon me?
Kramer:  (In Newman’s ear) A piece of crap…
Newman:  A piece of crap.
Kramer:  (In Newman’s ear) I find you extremely ugly…
Newman:  I find you extremely ugly.
Erdogan:  Do you?
Kramer:  (In Newman’s ear) You emit a foul and unpleasant odor…
Newman:  You emit a foul and unpleasant odor.
Erdogan:  Oh, is that right?
Kramer:  (In Newman’s ear) I loathe you…
Newman:  I loathe you.
Erdogan:  That’s it. Get out of my country!
Kramer:  (In Newman’s ear) Make us.
Newman:  Make us!

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
opport.knocks Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

Since the Maginsky Act was a proven fraud, those implementing the Act are engaging in a fraud. It appear the US is only interested in pursuing fraud outside of its political interests and borders.

A must watch documentary about how Bill Browder used Magninsky for his own ends (watch to the end to see his video-taped depositions). Director Nekrasov leaves it to the viewer to conclude whether or not Browder did all this to cover his own tracks, likely to avoid a lawsuit.

https://thedailycoin.org/2018/07/31/banned-documentary-the-magnitsky-ac…

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
Lie_Detector Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

Turkey needs to get counselling. They need to pick their battles. It is so obvious what is going on. They are hard core muslims. They are trying to make an example out of a Christian, letting everyone Christians and NOT welcome there. They drum up false charges to get their point across. President Trump knows this very well. The sanctions will hurt EVERYONE in Turkey. They punish one, President Trump punishes them all. Even Rocket man was smarter than Erdogan who figured out that freeing innocent people will go a long way to getting a deal. The loser here, Turkey. And an innocent man and his family.    

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
Angel Eyes Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

Yes the Zio US government is always concerned about mistreatment of Christians anywhere in the world! After all, “Pastor Brunson” dindu nuffin and he a gud family man too! He loves Jesus and everything! 

Let’s go to war for this “evangelical” and slaughter and starve millions because the good “pastor” is confined to his estate. Who’s with me???

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

Uh oh, then Turkey will just have to get what they need from the BRICS. 

Looks like Turkey is going to be "All in all it's just another brick in the wall
All in all you're just another brick in the wall"

Everything is falling apart because those teachers just couldn't " leave those kids alone."

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
jm Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

It's all superficial and so stupid.  Trump is pandering to evangelical voters, Erdoyan is trying to be reciprocal about the Gul business. 

This is a decent position for contrarians.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
To Hell In A H… Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

Is the USSA  intentionally trying to destroy themselves? I just don't get international politics sometimes. There are at least 40 nations who at this current juncture, despise the USSA enough, they would jump at the chance to be founding members of a new alternative to SWIFT and BIS.

Turkey, Russia, South Africa, China, Iran, Iraq and North Korea, should be chomping at the bit, to start a new financial alternative on the basis of no sanctions. 1/3rd  of the MENA and half of Africa would join, along with 1/3rd of the Caribbean, Latin and South America.

Given the stance of Italy recently, Hungary and a few other Eastern European countries, they would join also. How many South East Asians countries that dislike Uncle Scam and the Brits would join? Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and if the Chinese lead the way with the Russians, you can include Hong Kong as founder members? 

An alternative system side-by-side the existing banking system, allowing new players to come into the banking and financial sphere, is the only thing that would make the USSA and allies take notice.

This financial sanctions hand, has been overplayed once too fucking often by Uncle Scam and its going to backfire sooner rather than later.