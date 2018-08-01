Lumber Futures Dump As US Construction Spending Slumps - Worst June Since 2000

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 13:10

Lumber futures prices are limit down today, falling to their lowest price since Dec 2017, erasing much of the post-tariff surge in prices as US construction spending unexpectedly tumbles in June.

Lumber prices are freefalling back towards pre-tariff levels...

And with home starts, permits, and sales all weaker...

It is no surprise that US construction spending tumbled in June...

 

Bearing in mind the upward revision for May, this is the worst construction spending drop for a June since the year 2000...

Still seem like a sustainable 4% economy?

Comments

bshirley1968 Buck Johnson Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

No worries.  "Everything is Awesome!"  Haven't you heard about it all.....Trump's in charge.....we are almost energy independent.....the jobs market is tighter than Dick's hat band......Tariffs are Greeeaaaattt!.......interest rates are moving up......debt (on all fronts) is at an all time high......the housing market has started its move downward.....car sales are flat to dead.....wages are at 1986 levels....

But I got it from a little birdy that Elon is about to have a "blowout" quarter.....so we are all saved.....again.

shizzledizzle StreetObserver Wed, 08/01/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

Fine by me. I have been kicking around building a small cabin on my 30 acres vs buying a small house on a 15 year note and later renting it out. The market I shop in is somewhat isolated from price increases or drops (at least it doesn't move rapidly either way, fairly stable even in the downturn). Been seeing a good bit of foreclosures hitting the market of late and so long as I am not stretching myself thin locking in a %5 loan doesn't sound half bad. I have also resisted the urge to simply buy more property. Had my eye on a 60 acre parcel for a couple weeks. I could swing it but it would take a bit of my savings cushion away and it doesn't feel like a good time to be doing that.    

NoDebt Wed, 08/01/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

"The market grabbed it's axe, yelled "timber!", and felled dead tree carcass futures today"

You know, just in case anyone was hoping for a snappier title on this article.

 

Byrond Wed, 08/01/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

Real U3 is 8 percent.

But besides that, I've seen plenty of new apartment buildings built in the last few years in the Portland area made primarily with lumber. The first floor is reinforced concrete, and everything above that is lumber. 

MusicIsYou Wed, 08/01/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

Well, who's going to buy a home, millennials still living with their parents, or all the millennials who earn 40% less than their parents? Because the greedy rich don't want to pay them, and replace workers with robots, but robots don't buy homes. And you know what else? Robots do not purchase what robots manufacture. So a robot workforce sounds interesting, but it's just not practical, and will fail.

MusicIsYou Wed, 08/01/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

The whole thing is just going to fall apart because the greedy rich hoard their money not wanting to pay anybody a good wage. And then there's wealth inequality and the rich have to squeeze other rich to feed their insatiable greed, and then everything just falls apart. :)

And it will happen because the rich have a deep addiction of having to have other rich people admiring them. So, don't even entertain the idea that what I just said isn't going to happen.

MuffDiver69 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

Data for May was revised up to show construction outlays rising 1.3 percent instead of the previously reported 0.4 percent gain.

 

April's outlays were also revised up to show them increasing 1.7 percent instead of 0.9 percent.

 

Construction spending accelerated 6.1 percent on a year-on-year basis.