Lumber Futures Dump As US Construction Spending Slumps - Worst June Since 2000

Lumber futures prices are limit down today, falling to their lowest price since Dec 2017, erasing much of the post-tariff surge in prices as US construction spending unexpectedly tumbles in June.
Lumber prices are freefalling back towards pre-tariff levels...
And with home starts, permits, and sales all weaker...
It is no surprise that US construction spending tumbled in June...
Bearing in mind the upward revision for May, this is the worst construction spending drop for a June since the year 2000...
Still seem like a sustainable 4% economy?
I can't wait for the FED conference when they pause/reverse rate hikes. It's going to be a glorious day.
cost to build home:
government fees , red tape and resultant time delays 50%
Going through that now. JFC it's so expensive and time consuming to fucking build a house. House plan reviews and permits, septic plan reviews and permit, grading and drainage plan reviews and permit, dust permit, electrical hookup plan and permit.
Finally moving dirt.
Great Newz, 2X4's Osb's insanely high priced ...
Isn't this what happened in 2007?
No worries. "Everything is Awesome!" Haven't you heard about it all.....Trump's in charge.....we are almost energy independent.....the jobs market is tighter than Dick's hat band......Tariffs are Greeeaaaattt!.......interest rates are moving up......debt (on all fronts) is at an all time high......the housing market has started its move downward.....car sales are flat to dead.....wages are at 1986 levels....
But I got it from a little birdy that Elon is about to have a "blowout" quarter.....so we are all saved.....again.
And this is after all the hurricanes, floods and fires that destroyed hundreds of thousands of houses, if not millions, that are being rebuilt or replaced?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2017/10/18/2017-could-tie-record…
Fine by me. I have been kicking around building a small cabin on my 30 acres vs buying a small house on a 15 year note and later renting it out. The market I shop in is somewhat isolated from price increases or drops (at least it doesn't move rapidly either way, fairly stable even in the downturn). Been seeing a good bit of foreclosures hitting the market of late and so long as I am not stretching myself thin locking in a %5 loan doesn't sound half bad. I have also resisted the urge to simply buy more property. Had my eye on a 60 acre parcel for a couple weeks. I could swing it but it would take a bit of my savings cushion away and it doesn't feel like a good time to be doing that.
Maybe P&G will reconsider their price hike on toilet paper
They won't do that. The 4% is intended to fly under most shoppers alertness levels. It's like beer, when the fuel prices went up so did beer prices, when the fuel prices came back down the beer prices held firm.
Real U3 is 8 percent.
But besides that, I've seen plenty of new apartment buildings built in the last few years in the Portland area made primarily with lumber. The first floor is reinforced concrete, and everything above that is lumber.
Well, who's going to buy a home, millennials still living with their parents, or all the millennials who earn 40% less than their parents? Because the greedy rich don't want to pay them, and replace workers with robots, but robots don't buy homes. And you know what else? Robots do not purchase what robots manufacture. So a robot workforce sounds interesting, but it's just not practical, and will fail.
The whole thing is just going to fall apart because the greedy rich hoard their money not wanting to pay anybody a good wage. And then there's wealth inequality and the rich have to squeeze other rich to feed their insatiable greed, and then everything just falls apart. :)
And it will happen because the rich have a deep addiction of having to have other rich people admiring them. So, don't even entertain the idea that what I just said isn't going to happen.
Data for May was revised up to show construction outlays rising 1.3 percent instead of the previously reported 0.4 percent gain.
April's outlays were also revised up to show them increasing 1.7 percent instead of 0.9 percent.
Construction spending accelerated 6.1 percent on a year-on-year basis.
