Mueller Wants To Ask Trump About Obstruction Of Justice

Amid speculation that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is approaching its end and just hours after Trump told Jeff Sessions on Twitter to end the Mueller probe "right now", ABC reports that the Mueller wants to ask President Donald Trump about obstruction of justice, citing sources close to the White House. ABC also notes that the president learned "within the last day" that the special counsel will limit the scope of questioning and, despite Rudy Giuliani's vehement opposition, would like to ask questions both orally and written for the President to respond to.
The ABC sources report that the genesis of Trump's early morning tweet storm was learning of Mueller's request. Trump took to twitter in one of his strongest attacks against the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, saying:
"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"
..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018
It is unlikely that the Trump team will agree to Mueller's request. Negotiations over the scope of a potential presidential interview with the special counsel have gone on for months, through several different iterations of the Trump legal team.
Rudy Giuliani, the President's current lead attorney, told ABC News a week ago that his team had submitted a response to Mueller asking to limit the scope of an interview with Trump especially as it relates to obstruction of justice.
"We have a list of questions that are fairly narrowed but we are waiting on the special counsel's response," Giuliani said..
On Wednesday, Giuliani told reporters that he had received a response from the special counsel’s office without getting into details. "They took about 10 days and yesterday we got a letter back for them. Now we're in the process of responding to their proposal," Giuliani said.
Then, in an interview on CNN, Giuliani said that “they should render their report,” of the special counsel and his team, adding they should “Put up or shut up. The president has done anything wrong. They don’t have any evidence he did anything wrong.”
“We believe the investigation should be brought to a close … Put up or shut up,” President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani says about the Russia investigation pic.twitter.com/ifiKybi01r— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 1, 2018
Giuliani also echoed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sander’s Wednesday assertion that Trump did not command Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the Mueller investigation in a widely circulated tweet. Giuliani and Sanders both said Trump was merely expressing himself in the tweet.
The President has said many times he would be willing to speak with Mueller but would await his legal teams guidance.
Comments
If Trump talks to Mueller, he would be making a big mistake. If that, so called lawyer Gulianni even suggests Trump respond to Mueller, he should be immediately fired.
Mueller wants to entrap Trump
In reply to If by DavidFL
I want to ask Mueller some questions.
In reply to Mueller wants to entrap Trump by Stan522
Mueller should ask Trump whatever he wants… on Tweeter. ;-)
Looney
In reply to I want to ask Mueller some… by Billy the Poet
mueller wants to catch trump in a lie to justify his investigation. lying to the feds is the equivalent to a disorderly conduct charge by the local police but it is a felony.
In reply to Mueller should ask… by Looney
I want Trump to ask Mueller about obstruction of justice.
In reply to mueller wants to catch trump… by besnook
Same here, I want Trump to ask Mueller about Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, Bruce Ohr, Agents #1 & #2, Tony Podesta not registering as a Russian foreign agent, Mz.Farkas, Susan Rice, Perkins-Coie, Christopher Steele, Mrs.Sunstein, Sally Yates but most of all about...Barack Hussein Obama, John Brennan & Lowrenta ;-)
In reply to I want Trump to ask Mueller… by Buckaroo Banzai
Let RudyG respond:
Dear Bob,
Fuck Off.
Love,
Rudy
In reply to I want Trump to ask Mueller… by Buckaroo Banzai
From my window its Trump who is obstructing justice by not prosecuting Uranium 1, the Dossier, Rosenstein etc... but hey Downvote away.
In reply to Mueller should ask… by Looney
russian collusion-ocaust of the 6 gorillion.
In reply to From my window its Trump who… by gatorengineer
Perhaps Mueller wants to ask Trump what "obstruction" is, 'cause Mueller apparently doesn't know...
In reply to Mueller should ask… by Looney
You Think That's Air You're Breathing? Matrix - YouTube
In reply to Perhaps Mueller wants to ask… by Team_Huli
Uranium one
In reply to I want to ask Mueller some… by Billy the Poet
Just say NO.
In reply to If by DavidFL
It’s Mueller who is obstructing Justice.
In reply to If by DavidFL
Maybe Mueller meant "Obstruction AS Justice" and was hoping for some how-to advice
In reply to Its Mueller who is… by Slippery Slope
Trump should tell Mueller to fuck off already.
YEP
In reply to Trump should tell Mueller to… by BGO
Declassify it all and this BS blows up on the spot.
Stopped caring until someone gets up the balls to prosecute elements of the coup and bring this shit to an end. Until then, I stopped following the bullshit.
Mueller wants to know why Trump turned him down as the new Leader of the FBI? Where is that news? Next!
The Chief Executive cannot obstruct justice - he IS the chief law enforcement officer. What the FUCK is going on and when oh when will it end?!
The career political whores are running a distraction campaign... The deep state does not end until, Trump fires Mueller!
In reply to The Chief Executive cannot… by Hyjinx
Trump should meet with Mueller. The first words out of his mouth should be, "You're fired." Then Trump should get up and walk out.
Epic Political Genius Comment of the Day Club! You WON!
In reply to Trump should meet with… by Usura
You are under arrest would be better.
In reply to Trump should meet with… by Usura
repost:
-It's so obvious I'm pissed I didn't realize it before, but I didn't know that Rosenstein was a trump appointee. All these asshats involved in Russia-gate and Stormy-Gate all create a forcefield around Trump, and suck up all the oxygen in the room so no legitimate criticisms of Trump can have a voice. It garners sympathy for trump as the victim, increasing his political capital as the persecuted "underdog". They are all playing their part quite well, that's why he doesn't fire them.
Ok, now maybe you will call me a conspiracy nutter, but then you will have to concede that Trump is poor at hiring people, which was supposed to be his main strength: hiring the right people for the right job. I don't think that's the case though. Trump is a master puppeteer and is in fact great at hiring the right people for the right job. The Legacy media are the mindless puppets, repeating the memes Trump wants them to.
The reason this is bad is because Trump voters are cutting him MAJOR slack on LOTS of things, because they think he is constantly "under attack." He's not under attack. We are supposed to hold our politicians feet to the fire, and hold them accountable, but we are not, because of this dirty trick. And now that you've read the truth in my comment, if you are still fooled you deserve to be fooled.
Trump needs to take the gloves off NOW and get rid of these swine, or they WILL get rid of him.
Been saying this for a year and a half, but it's probably all theater anyway...
That he has not is rather telling. There is no valid reason for delaying the truth coming out.
In reply to Trump needs to take the… by Normalcy Bias
Major Trumptard melt down in progress only Hillary commits crimes never ever ever ever ever ever Trump!
How many crimes have the Clinton clan been involved in? And what kind of crimes?
Now if the Clintons had been punished for any of their crimes? Maybe this argument would be valid.
In reply to Major Trumptard melt down in… by MikeMilkensGhost
The deep state is not going to give up easily.
God you are dumb. They won your mind with "fake news!"...think about that.
In reply to The deep state is not going… by jim942
Translation: "I fellate Putin."
Penis envy.
In reply to Translation: "I fellate… by devo
HRC.
The Alpha & the Omega of this entire Shit Show.
Address this Mr. President, as all else matters not.
And You know it.
Sincerely,
Your supporters at ZH and thinking Americans all.
Except for the fact that Mueller would probably construe it as "obstruction of justice", Trump would probably tell him to fuck off...
Politics has devolved into religious factions that are irreconcilable. We all know hardly anything but we believe we know a great deal.
End this now or Mueller will indict as the Dems October Surprise
Muellur was supposed to investigate russian collusion, not obstruction.
Squid
Flynn has to be kept in limbo as the "justice" that was allegedly being obstructed.