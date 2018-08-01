Mueller Wants To Ask Trump About Obstruction Of Justice

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:50

Amid speculation that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is approaching its end and just hours after Trump told Jeff Sessions on Twitter to end the Mueller probe "right now", ABC reports that the Mueller wants to ask President Donald Trump about obstruction of justice, citing sources close to the White House. ABC also notes that the president learned "within the last day" that the special counsel will limit the scope of questioning and, despite Rudy Giuliani's vehement opposition, would like to ask questions both orally and written for the President to respond to.

The ABC sources report that the genesis of Trump's early morning tweet storm was learning of Mueller's request. Trump took to twitter in one of his strongest attacks against the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, saying:

"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"

It is unlikely that the Trump team will agree to Mueller's request. Negotiations over the scope of a potential presidential interview with the special counsel have gone on for months, through several different iterations of the Trump legal team.

Rudy Giuliani, the President's current lead attorney, told ABC News a week ago that his team had submitted a response to Mueller asking to limit the scope of an interview with Trump especially as it relates to obstruction of justice.

"We have a list of questions that are fairly narrowed but we are waiting on the special counsel's response," Giuliani said..

On Wednesday, Giuliani told reporters that he had received a response from the special counsel’s office without getting into details. "They took about 10 days and yesterday we got a letter back for them. Now we're in the process of responding to their proposal," Giuliani said.

Then, in an interview on CNN, Giuliani said that “they should render their report,” of the special counsel and his team, adding they should “Put up or shut up. The president has done anything wrong. They don’t have any evidence he did anything wrong.”

Giuliani also echoed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sander’s Wednesday assertion that Trump did not command Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the Mueller investigation in a widely circulated tweet. Giuliani and Sanders both said Trump was merely expressing himself in the tweet.

The President has said many times he would be willing to speak with Mueller but would await his legal teams guidance.

Tags
Politics
DavidFL Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

If Trump talks to Mueller, he would be making a big mistake. If that, so called lawyer Gulianni even suggests Trump respond to Mueller, he should be immediately fired.

navy62802 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

Stopped caring until someone gets up the balls to prosecute elements of the coup and bring this shit to an end. Until then, I stopped following the bullshit.

Hyjinx Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

The Chief Executive cannot obstruct justice - he IS the chief law enforcement officer.  What the FUCK is going on and when oh when will it end?!

Usura Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

Trump should meet with Mueller.  The first words out of his mouth should be, "You're fired."  Then Trump should get up and walk out.

DingleBarryObummer Wed, 08/01/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

repost:

-It's so obvious I'm pissed I didn't realize it before, but I didn't know that Rosenstein was a trump appointee.  All these asshats involved in Russia-gate and Stormy-Gate all create a forcefield around Trump, and suck up all the oxygen in the room so no legitimate criticisms of Trump can have a voice.  It garners sympathy for trump as the victim, increasing his political capital as the persecuted "underdog".  They are all playing their part quite well, that's why he doesn't fire them.

Ok, now maybe you will call me a conspiracy nutter, but then you will have to concede that Trump is poor at hiring people, which was supposed to be his main strength: hiring the right people for the right job.  I don't think that's the case though.  Trump is a master puppeteer and is in fact great at hiring the right people for the right job.  The Legacy media are the mindless puppets, repeating the memes Trump wants them to.

The reason this is bad is because Trump voters are cutting him MAJOR slack on LOTS of things, because they think he is constantly "under attack."  He's not under attack.  We are supposed to hold our politicians feet to the fire, and hold them accountable, but we are not, because of this dirty trick.  And now that you've read the truth in my comment, if you are still fooled you deserve to be fooled.

Normalcy Bias Wed, 08/01/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

Trump needs to take the gloves off NOW and get rid of these swine, or they WILL get rid of him.

Been saying this for a year and a half, but it's probably all theater anyway...

Consuelo Wed, 08/01/2018 - 19:10 Permalink

HRC.

The Alpha & the Omega of this entire Shit Show.

Address this Mr. President, as all else matters not.

And You know it.

Sincerely,

Your supporters at ZH and thinking Americans all.

 

 

Cloud9.5 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

Politics has devolved into religious factions that are irreconcilable. We all know hardly anything but we believe we know a great deal. 