The Number Of Americans Living In Their Vehicles "Explodes" As The Middle Class Collapses

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
If the U.S. economy is really doing so well, then why is homelessness rising so rapidly?
As the gap between the rich and the poor continues to increase, the middle class is steadily eroding. In fact, I recently gave my readers 15 signs that the middle class in America is being systematically destroyed. More Americans are falling out of the middle class and into poverty with each passing day, and this is one of the big reasons why the number of homeless is surging. For example, the number of people living on the street in L.A. has shot up 75 percent over the last 6 years. But of course L.A. is far from alone. Other major cities on the west coast are facing similar problems, and that includes Seattle. It turns out that the Emerald City has seen a 46 percent rise in the number of people sleeping in their vehicles in just the past year…
The number of people who live in their vehicles because they can’t find affordable housing is on the rise, even though the practice is illegal in many U.S. cities.
The number of people residing in campers and other vehicles surged 46 percent over the past year, a recent homeless census in Seattle’s King County, Washington found. The problem is “exploding” in cities with expensive housing markets, including Los Angeles, Portland and San Francisco, according to Governing magazine.
Amazon, Microsoft and other big tech companies are in the Seattle area. It is a region that is supposedly “prospering”, and yet this is going on.
Sadly, it isn’t just major urban areas that are seeing more people sleeping in their vehicles. Over in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, many of the homeless sleep in their vehicles even in the middle of winter…
Stephanie Monroe, managing director of Children Youth & Family Services at Volunteers of America, Dakotas, tells a similar story. At least 25 percent of the non-profit’s Sioux Falls clients have lived in their vehicles at some point, even during winter’s sub-freezing temperatures.
“Many of our communities don’t have formal shelter services,” she said in an interview. “It can lead to individuals resorting to living in their cars or other vehicles.”
It is time to admit that we have a problem. The number of homeless in this country is surging, and we need to start coming up with some better solutions.
But instead, many communities are simply passing laws that make it illegal for people to sleep in their vehicles…
A recent survey by the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty (NLCHP), which tracks policies in 187 cities, found the number of prohibitions against vehicle residency has more than doubled during the last decade.
Those laws aren’t going to solve anything.
At best, they will just encourage some of the homeless to go somewhere else.
And if our homelessness crisis is escalating this dramatically while the economy is supposedly “growing”, how bad are things going to be once the next recession officially begins?
We live at a time when the cost of living is soaring but our paychecks are not. As a result, middle class families are being squeezed like never before.
A recent Marketwatch article highlighted the plight of California history teacher Matt Barry and his wife Nicole…
Barry’s wife, Nicole, teaches as well — they each earn $69,000, a combined salary that not long ago was enough to afford a comfortable family life. But due to the astronomical costs in his area, including real estate — a 1,500-square-foot “starter home” costs $680,000 — driving for Uber was a necessity.
“Teachers are killing themselves,” Barry says in Alissa Quart’s new book, “Squeezed: Why Our Families Can’t Afford America” (Ecco), out Tuesday. “I shouldn’t be having to drive Uber at eight o’clock at night on a weekday. I just shut down from the mental toll: grading papers between rides, thinking of what I could be doing instead of driving — like creating a curriculum.”
Home prices are completely out of control, but that bubble should soon burst.
However, other elements of our cost of living are only going to become even more painful. Health care costs rise much faster than the rate of inflation every year, food prices are becoming incredibly ridiculous, and the cost of a college education is off the charts. According to author Alissa Quart, living a middle class life is “30% more expensive” than it was two decades ago…
“Middle-class life is now 30% more expensive than it was 20 years ago,” Quart writes, citing the costs of housing, education, health care and child care in particular. “In some cases the cost of daily life over the last 20 years has doubled.”
And thanks to the trade war, prices are going to start going up more rapidly than we have seen in a very long time.
On Tuesday, we learned that diaper and toilet paper prices are rising again…
Procter & Gamble said on Tuesday that it was in the process of raising Pampers’ prices in North America by 4%. P&G also began notifying retailers this week that it would increase the average prices of Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs by 5%.
P&G is raising prices because commodity and transportation cost pressures are intensifying. The hikes to Bounty and Charmin will go into effect in late October, and Puffs will become more expensive beginning early next year.
I wish that I had better news for you, but I don’t. We are all going to have to work harder, smarter and more efficiently. And we are definitely going to have to tighten our belts.
Many middle class families are relying on debt to get them from month to month, and consumer debt in the United States has surged to an all-time high. But eventually a day of reckoning comes, and we all understand that.
The U.S. economy is not going to be getting any better than it is right now. So it is time to be a lean, mean saving machine, because it will be important to have a financial cushion for the hard times that are ahead of us.
Comments
it's almost like the unemployment numbers are being cooked using some enron style accounting
Enron Accounting = 'the Crony Cut"
In reply to it's almost like the… by ted41776
"Why don't these poor people just wander into the woods and die?" -Someone who will be poor sooner than they realize.
In reply to Enron Accounting = 'the… by Arrowflinger
'free' trade open border globalism
nyc 'holiday' bonus pools matter
the rest of you can live in your ford taurus
In reply to "Why don't these poor people… by D503
The J-Mafia is happy. More coke and hookers for the boys.
In reply to 'free' trade open border… by cheka
Good thing they bought all those SUV's a few years back... lotsa leg room, still have three screens...
In reply to The J-Mafia is happy. More… by Fiat Pirate
And yet Democrats want to import more people.
In reply to Good by toady
How many Congress Repukes are fighting tooth-and-nail to stop immigration?
In reply to And yet Democrats want to… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Basically the freedom caucus, thats about it. I encourage everyone to apply for ever benefit they can, lets make the system of "benefits" collapse.
In reply to How many Congress Repukes… by Juggernaut x2
We had 8+ years of no stop decline in the economy. Its only finally there is some glimmer of hope.
Layoff / Closing list: http://www.dailyjobcuts.com
-
In reply to Basically the freedom caucus… by JimmyJones
Ahh the old D vs R again.....still asleep eh?
In reply to And yet Democrats want to… by Gaius Frakkin'…
there is work, but the poor pay and lack of benefits is crushing the middle class. the wealthy are exploiting globalism.
the wealthy need to be brought into line. if globalism hurts everyone's standard of living in the USA, then the wealthy must participate in this pain. humans are inherently corrupt, but the work force must unionize and try to keep their unions non-corrupt. the cycle of life. the 4 turnings.
In reply to And yet Democrats want to… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Yep. . and the banksters win again!
In reply to The J-Mafia is happy. More… by Fiat Pirate
Maybe this analysis needs to be looked into a little deeper.
What do the stats look like for sanctuary cities or Left Coast and NY vs middle America and stuff like that?
In reply to 'free' trade open border… by cheka
These people could chose to reject government fiat currency at any moment they want.
Your pain is self chosen.
In reply to x by macholatte
our entire economy is distorted, centralized, manipulated, subsidized, and chooses winners and losers. Many people who think they are actually worth a shit to society are actually not; and soon, we will find out. It's sad that it has to come to this but but you can only say "fuck you" to god for so long, before you get a big karma slice.
In reply to "Why don't these poor people… by D503
That's what flooding a few insiders with free money does. Nobody to this day has really grasped the implications of QE. That thing was like lightning a phosphorous flare in a nitroglycerin dump. With leaky barrels.
In reply to out entire economy is… by DingleBarryObummer
It is the Crony Cut.
People whom you paid for protection then supposedly have a fiduciary duty to you. Unbeknownst to you they have a greater financial motivation to "sling you a new asshole!"
Shareholders paid Andersen $millions for the Enron audit, but they were secondary to the $tens of millions consulting fees Enron paid Andersen.
Watch the Crony cut...I caught my real estate attornery trying to play that game against me.
Instead of getting his Crony Cut, he got his balls cut off.
In reply to out entire economy is… by DingleBarryObummer
Someone(s)
It's a word. don't look it up.
In reply to "Why don't these poor people… by D503
I'm amazed at the cognitive dissonance so many ZHers must have between acknowledging the employment numbers are cooked and that millions of able-bodied and willing to work Americans can't find jobs while simultaneously admonishing UBI as a despicable "handout" that would encourage laziness.
The jobs aren't coming back.
What the hell do you expect these people to do? Kill themselves? (Many are no doubt).
You're so quick to shit on Millennials for being "entitled" when virtually everyone that came before them in this country had to be damn near retarded or completely crippled to not have a job - it was basically a choice. Well fuck you boomer fucks that screwed this country six ways to Sunday and created the mess we're currently in. The gen Xers and Millennials aren't going to go quietly into the night because you "got yours" and pulled the ladder up behind you.
The government hands out free money (and no, Mortimer, it's not your precious "tax dollars" you don't think the government should even take in the first place - it's literally money created out of nothing, numbers entered into a computer system) to the banksters when they gamble big and lose all the damn time. UBI wouldn't have to cost taxpayers a single cent.
It's about time "We the People" demanded OUR bailout.
In reply to "Why don't these poor people… by D503
MAGA
In reply to Enron Accounting = 'the… by Arrowflinger
This is what happens when Americans spend every dollar they get, saving nothing. Then, when they get in a jamb, there is nothing to fall back on. Americans simply do not know how to save. I drive a nice looking 2005 Honda Accord. I know people who make 2/3rds of what I make and yet drive newer cars. My car is paid for and is very reliable. I will never buy a new car. But people make stupid money decisions. This is what happens when those decisions come back to haunt them.
As far as the article, you find who you want to find. You could have easily reported on a middle class family doing well, but since this was a doom and gloom article from the beginning, no doubt they searched high and low to find the most tear-jerking stories. If you are living in your car and you can't afford to live in an area, MOVE! Drive your car to a more affordable area/state.
In reply to MAGA by Juggernaut x2
maybe they wuld be more motivated to save if the usd wasn't being inflated/printed/debased constantly
In reply to This is what happens when… by RedBaron616
Yep, I totally agree. People are addicted like crack heads to cheap shit from China. Most people I know have no savings, but they have a tv in every room in their house. Or they buy a new car ever two or three years. And they buy sit they can't afford on credit to compete with their neighbors. Fucking stupid ! People need to learn to live within their means. After the next correction, minimalism mat become popular. No more McMansions, new cars, overpriced clothes and shit they don't need.
In reply to This is what happens when… by RedBaron616
Everyone deserves a free car! Like healthcare, you gotta have a place to sleep/roof over your head at night.
In reply to it's almost like the… by ted41776
living in a kia parked next to a starbucks (for free shitter and wifi, obviously) with your adult child, their roommate, your ex-wife and her boyfriend. the new american dream. shit, sounds like a hit tlc show right there. cuckville, usa, that's where it's at bitches. and to think, at some point people used to loathe living in a trailer park. shit, you'll wish you had a fucking trailer to live in now
In reply to Everyone deserves a free car… by Government nee…
Oh yeah, and each seat costs $1000 to rent. Cough up the money pal!
In reply to living in a clunker with… by ted41776
Fuck You Pay Me!
In reply to Oh yeah, and each seat costs… by Skateboarder
Entropy is beautiful.
In reply to living in a clunker with… by ted41776
that's why I'm planning to start my own trailer park, renting by the night, week, or month. Gonna call it "Pottersville." Yeah, that has a nice ring to it.
In reply to living in a clunker with… by ted41776
you'd be better off charging by the hour. an old abandoned drive-in theater would be perfect
i'm thinking of getting into high end vacation real estate myself
https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/make-money/airbnb-host-tent/
In reply to that's why I'm planning to… by Ron_Mexico
Well, at least these vehicular Millennials can still tune into their favorite radio station: NPR.
Plus, at least they have a car! These Millennials are SUPER spoiled!!
I was so poor as a yute I had to sleep under the bridge and in the winter, in the chicken coup down the road.
That's why I hate chicken so much now. Nothing personal, mind you. Just had enough of them as a child.
In reply to it's almost like the… by ted41776
Soweeto bin Bama fundamentally changed the sleeping behavior of Americans.
In reply to Well, at least these… by Never One Roach
More like the Fed but keep telling yourself it was Obama if it makes you feel better
In reply to Soweeto bin Bama… by Son of Loki
Almost! But, as we all know the Govt. would never lie and is so efficient they couldn’t ever be wrong. Right?
In reply to it's almost like the… by ted41776
But...but... the PORKUS wouldn't allow that, he is a true patriot fighting the elite while he turns them into trillionaires...
In reply to it's almost like the… by ted41776
It may sound bad on it's face, but americans have some of the nicest cars around.
In reply to it's almost like the… by ted41776
Govt lied about 9-11 yet even ZH'ers believe the employment/economic stats they put out.
That's a smrt comment. I get tired of all the ZHers that keep saying how awesome the employment market is too.
/s
In reply to Govt lied about 9-11 yet… by karenm
Overland in a Jeep is AWESOME! Folks pay top dollar to live in their vehicles.
https://expeditionportal.com/rethinking-the-overland-jeep/
Overland? I think you mean Willys-Overland.
In reply to Overland in a Jeep is… by m4-matic
Clue in to the fact that we have been under attack for a long, loong, looong time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7z9NfI_Ns0
Nothing will be done other than to use this as an excuse to funnel even more money to women.
The vast majority of those living in their cars or on the street are men. Women are first to be provided rooms, aid, shelter, food and other assistance.
<<< Women are first to be provided rooms, aid, shelter, food and other assistance. >>>
So are illegals. Full benefits, three meals a day, warm bed, cell phone, TV and a teddy bear.
The Democrats prefer illegals over citizens.
In reply to Nothing will be done other… by Blankone
Sure- because the Repukes are falling all over themselves to stop immigration. It's the DvsR stupidity like yours that has gotten the US where it is today. That darling of the Repub Party- Reagan- granted 3M of them blanket amnesty FFS
In reply to <<< Women are first to be… by Never One Roach
Make America a Normal Rockwell painting Again
;)
pretty good meme?
In reply to Sure- because the Repukes… by Juggernaut x2
There are conservatives and there are GOPers. The conservatives are adamantly against illegal immigration, the GOPers only say they are against illegal immigration and in fact do everything in their power to stymie any attempts by conservatives to staunch the flow. That's the difference and that is why you see assholes like the Koch brothers listed as GOP but actively thwarting any laws that would help stop the flow of illegals into our country.
In reply to Sure- because the Repukes… by Juggernaut x2
Then the homeless men should identify as women
In reply to Nothing will be done other… by Blankone
" Not Economically Viable "
I am sympathetic to these folks plight however... Any time I get a job offer my response is "Give me a few days to consider the offer". In those few days I go and do some digging on the cost of housing in the surrounding area, property taxes and general cost of living (Look at supermarket sale flyers for grocers in the area). It isn't what you make it's what you are able to save. Sadly I have seen so many people jump all over a job because of a substantial raise without doing the research only to find out that they can't afford a home when they get there and the cost of living is trough the roof. Well, that and there are some areas you simply couldn't pay me enough money to work and live in.