The Number Of Americans Living In Their Vehicles "Explodes" As The Middle Class Collapses

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:38

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

If the U.S. economy is really doing so well, then why is homelessness rising so rapidly?

As the gap between the rich and the poor continues to increase, the middle class is steadily eroding.  In fact, I recently gave my readers 15 signs that the middle class in America is being systematically destroyed.  More Americans are falling out of the middle class and into poverty with each passing day, and this is one of the big reasons why the number of homeless is surging.  For example, the number of people living on the street in L.A. has shot up 75 percent over the last 6 years.  But of course L.A. is far from alone.  Other major cities on the west coast are facing similar problems, and that includes Seattle.  It turns out that the Emerald City has seen a 46 percent rise in the number of people sleeping in their vehicles in just the past year

The number of people who live in their vehicles because they can’t find affordable housing is on the rise, even though the practice is illegal in many U.S. cities.

The number of people residing in campers and other vehicles surged 46 percent over the past year, a recent homeless census in Seattle’s King County, Washington found. The problem is “exploding” in cities with expensive housing markets, including Los Angeles, Portland and San Francisco, according to Governing magazine.

Amazon, Microsoft and other big tech companies are in the Seattle area.  It is a region that is supposedly “prospering”, and yet this is going on.

Sadly, it isn’t just major urban areas that are seeing more people sleeping in their vehicles.  Over in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, many of the homeless sleep in their vehicles even in the middle of winter

Stephanie Monroe, managing director of Children Youth & Family Services at Volunteers of America, Dakotas, tells a similar story. At least 25 percent of the non-profit’s Sioux Falls clients have lived in their vehicles at some point, even during winter’s sub-freezing temperatures.

“Many of our communities don’t have formal shelter services,” she said in an interview. “It can lead to individuals resorting to living in their cars or other vehicles.”

It is time to admit that we have a problem.  The number of homeless in this country is surging, and we need to start coming up with some better solutions.

But instead, many communities are simply passing laws that make it illegal for people to sleep in their vehicles…

A recent survey by the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty (NLCHP), which tracks policies in 187 cities, found the number of prohibitions against vehicle residency has more than doubled during the last decade.

Those laws aren’t going to solve anything.

At best, they will just encourage some of the homeless to go somewhere else.

And if our homelessness crisis is escalating this dramatically while the economy is supposedly “growing”, how bad are things going to be once the next recession officially begins?

We live at a time when the cost of living is soaring but our paychecks are not.  As a result, middle class families are being squeezed like never before.

A recent Marketwatch article highlighted the plight of California history teacher Matt Barry and his wife Nicole…

Barry’s wife, Nicole, teaches as well — they each earn $69,000, a combined salary that not long ago was enough to afford a comfortable family life. But due to the astronomical costs in his area, including real estate — a 1,500-square-foot “starter home” costs $680,000 — driving for Uber was a necessity.

“Teachers are killing themselves,” Barry says in Alissa Quart’s new book, “Squeezed: Why Our Families Can’t Afford America” (Ecco), out Tuesday. “I shouldn’t be having to drive Uber at eight o’clock at night on a weekday. I just shut down from the mental toll: grading papers between rides, thinking of what I could be doing instead of driving — like creating a curriculum.”

Home prices are completely out of control, but that bubble should soon burst.

However, other elements of our cost of living are only going to become even more painful.  Health care costs rise much faster than the rate of inflation every year, food prices are becoming incredibly ridiculous, and the cost of a college education is off the charts.  According to author Alissa Quart, living a middle class life is “30% more expensive” than it was two decades ago…

“Middle-class life is now 30% more expensive than it was 20 years ago,” Quart writes, citing the costs of housing, education, health care and child care in particular. “In some cases the cost of daily life over the last 20 years has doubled.”

And thanks to the trade war, prices are going to start going up more rapidly than we have seen in a very long time.

On Tuesday, we learned that diaper and toilet paper prices are rising again

Procter & Gamble said on Tuesday that it was in the process of raising Pampers’ prices in North America by 4%. P&G also began notifying retailers this week that it would increase the average prices of Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs by 5%.

P&G is raising prices because commodity and transportation cost pressures are intensifying. The hikes to Bounty and Charmin will go into effect in late October, and Puffs will become more expensive beginning early next year.

I wish that I had better news for you, but I don’t.  We are all going to have to work harder, smarter and more efficiently.  And we are definitely going to have to tighten our belts.

Many middle class families are relying on debt to get them from month to month, and consumer debt in the United States has surged to an all-time high.  But eventually a day of reckoning comes, and we all understand that.

The U.S. economy is not going to be getting any better than it is right now.  So it is time to be a lean, mean saving machine, because it will be important to have a financial cushion for the hard times that are ahead of us.

Tags
Social Issues
Mobile Application Software
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Personal Products - NEC
Oil Exploration & Production - Onshore
Software - NEC
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
james diamond squid Gaius Frakkin'… Wed, 08/01/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

there is work, but the poor pay and lack of benefits is crushing the middle class.  the wealthy are exploiting globalism. 

the wealthy need to be brought into line.  if globalism hurts everyone's standard  of living in the USA, then the wealthy must participate in this pain.   humans are inherently corrupt, but the work force must unionize and try to keep their unions non-corrupt.   the cycle of life.  the 4 turnings.   

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
DingleBarryObummer D503 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

our entire economy is distorted, centralized, manipulated, subsidized, and chooses winners and losers.  Many people who think they are actually worth a shit to society are actually not; and soon, we will find out.  It's sad that it has to come to this but but you can only say "fuck you" to god for so long, before you get a big karma slice.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Arrowflinger DingleBarryObummer Wed, 08/01/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

It is the Crony Cut.

People whom you paid for protection then supposedly have a fiduciary duty to you. Unbeknownst  to you they have a greater financial  motivation to "sling you a new asshole!"

Shareholders paid Andersen $millions for the Enron audit, but they were secondary to the $tens of millions consulting fees Enron paid Andersen.

Watch the Crony cut...I caught my real estate attornery trying to play that game against me.

Instead of getting his Crony Cut, he got his balls cut off.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DSCH D503 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

I'm amazed at the cognitive dissonance so many ZHers must have between acknowledging the employment numbers are cooked and that millions of able-bodied and willing to work Americans can't find jobs while simultaneously admonishing UBI as a despicable "handout" that would encourage laziness.

The jobs aren't coming back.

What the hell do you expect these people to do? Kill themselves? (Many are no doubt).

You're so quick to shit on Millennials for being "entitled" when virtually everyone that came before them in this country had to be damn near retarded or completely crippled to not have a job - it was basically a choice. Well fuck you boomer fucks that screwed this country six ways to Sunday and created the mess we're currently in. The gen Xers and Millennials aren't going to go quietly into the night because you "got yours" and pulled the ladder up behind you.

The government hands out free money (and no, Mortimer, it's not your precious "tax dollars" you don't think the government should even take in the first place - it's literally money created out of nothing, numbers entered into a computer system) to the banksters when they gamble big and lose all the damn time. UBI wouldn't have to cost taxpayers a single cent.

It's about time "We the People" demanded OUR bailout.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
RedBaron616 Juggernaut x2 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

This is what happens when Americans spend every dollar they get, saving nothing. Then, when they get in a jamb, there is nothing to fall back on. Americans simply do not know how to save. I drive a nice looking 2005 Honda Accord. I know people who make 2/3rds of what I make and yet drive newer cars. My car is paid for and is very reliable. I will never buy a new car. But people make stupid money decisions. This is what happens when those decisions come back to haunt them.

As far as the article, you find who you want to find. You could have easily reported on a middle class family doing well, but since this was a doom and gloom article from the beginning, no doubt they searched high and low to find the most tear-jerking stories. If you are living in your car and you can't afford to live in an area, MOVE! Drive your car to a more affordable area/state.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
I am Groot RedBaron616 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

Yep, I totally agree. People are addicted like crack heads to cheap shit from China. Most people I know have no savings, but they have a tv in every room in their house. Or they buy a new car ever two or three years. And they buy sit they can't afford on credit to compete with their neighbors. Fucking stupid ! People need to learn to live within their means. After the next correction, minimalism mat become popular. No more McMansions, new cars, overpriced clothes and shit they don't need.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Government nee… Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

living in a kia parked next to a starbucks (for free shitter and wifi, obviously) with your adult child, their roommate, your ex-wife and her boyfriend. the new american dream. shit, sounds like a hit tlc show right there. cuckville, usa, that's where it's at bitches. and to think, at some point people used to loathe living in a trailer park. shit, you'll wish you had a fucking trailer to live in now

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
Never One Roach ted41776 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

Well, at least these vehicular Millennials can still tune into their favorite radio station: NPR.

Plus, at least they have a car! These Millennials are SUPER spoiled!!

I was so poor as a yute I had to sleep under the bridge and in the winter, in the chicken coup down the road.

That's why I hate chicken so much now. Nothing personal, mind you. Just had enough of them as a child.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
Blankone Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

Nothing will be done other than to use this as an excuse to funnel even more money to women.
The vast majority of those living in their cars or on the street are men. Women are first to be provided rooms, aid, shelter, food and other assistance.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
chubbar Juggernaut x2 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

There are conservatives and there are GOPers. The conservatives are adamantly against illegal immigration, the GOPers only say they are against illegal immigration and in fact do everything in their power to stymie any attempts by conservatives to staunch the flow. That's the difference and that is why you see assholes like the Koch brothers listed as GOP but actively thwarting any laws that would help stop the flow of illegals into our country.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
shizzledizzle Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

I am sympathetic to these folks plight however... Any time I get a job offer my response is "Give me a few days to consider the offer". In those few days I go and do some digging on the cost of housing in the surrounding area, property taxes and general cost of living (Look at supermarket sale flyers for grocers in the area). It isn't what you make it's what you are able to save. Sadly I have seen so many people jump all over a job because of a substantial raise without doing the research only to find out that they can't afford a home when they get there and the cost of living is trough the roof. Well, that and there are some areas you simply couldn't pay me enough money to work and live in. 