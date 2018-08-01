Obama Unveils First Wave Of Midterm Endorsements Ahead Of November Elections

Today Barack Obama announced his first wave of endorsement of dozens of candidates in advance of November midterm elections.

In a statement, the former president said "I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent."

The former president expects to campaign in several states this fall and to issue a second round of endorsements in advance of Nov. 6, according to his office.

The full list of mostly female endorsed candidates is below: