One Trader Explains Why Everyone's Wrong On The Dollar

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, far be it from me to say otherwise," notes former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow, but as far as the dollar is concerned - it's going higher, he contends.
Via Bloomberg,
As true as it is that differences of opinion are what “makes markets”, I find the avalanche of analysts arguing for an imminent move lower in the dollar confounding. The most you can say is the jury is out. Both technically and fundamentally. To say otherwise strikes me as arguing without the facts being in evidence. Rhetoric can be an effective form of argument. It may even be borne out by future results, but “Leap of Faith” isn’t something that really belongs in the pluses or minuses side of the ledger when settling on a trading strategy.
The dollar has been doing a lot of nothing for the last couple of months. It will break out at some point. But patience actually is a virtue when the range-trading opportunities continue to present marvelous possibilities.
The charts are difficult to read but if you were forced to say something, they would actually give a passing nod to a higher not a lower dollar. There is a better argument to be made that the DXY, and certainly the EUR/USD, are tracing out potential pennant formations favorable to the currency.
If I were looking for signs of a directional move, devoid of a lot of the cross-currency noise, I’d put a yellow Post-it on the bottom of my screen with the range for the euro versus the dollar set on June 14. We seem trapped within it. That’s when President Mario Draghi surprised a bulled-up market for euros by the extent of his dovishness post the ECB’s rate-setting meeting. I like it as a marker because you will be put on notice somewhat ahead of levels a lot of people are looking at.
One thing we do know for sure is that the Fed is in the process of raising rates and both the ECB and BOJ again made it clear, in the last week, no matter how wishfully you want to spin it, that they are on hold for the next year at least. Global growth is indeed growing, but by any measure the U.S. is outstripping Europe and Japan. People keep telling me that all the good news is already built into the dollar’s value and when, not if, growth differentials narrow markets will realize the error of their current ways. I’ve got news, those forecasts aren’t a secret.
And those expecting for the Fed to start tacking dovish are misreading what Chairman Powell meant by “for now”. He’s a pragmatist, not a zealot.
The phrase “secular decline” gets bandied about a lot. As in the dollar will resume its move lower driven by greater forces...I’m hard-pressed to see any secular decline but should it even exist you would have gone broke many times over waiting for it to bail out your positions. In any case, DXY has spent the majority of the last three years above its 20-year average price.
The weekly CFTC positioning data is also used as a warning sign of an imminent squeeze.
Maybe yes, maybe no, but those are short-term phenomena. Yes, the net dollar longs are the largest since mid-January, but if you look at the disaggregated data versus individual currencies, it would be hard to argue that it is reckless. Was Brexit sorted out and no one told me?
It is getting harder and harder to know what will be potential safe haven currencies or whether or not they will be needed. Yesterday all was happy-on trade. Today not so much. It’s a known unknown is the best you can say.
Where’s the dollar going? We will see. But as recent experience has shown, only time will really tell and living in the moment has its advantages.
Comments
Chart porn almost as good as Reggie Middleton, but no loincloth and spear. Fail.
Paper. If it isn't two ply on a roll, it is fucking useless.
either you use Charmin Red or you're an uncivilized savage
In reply to Chart porn almost as good as… by SILVERGEDDON
fck those currency crosses
dollar IS down down down....versus food, versus housing, versus medical, versus edu, versus energy..
as least pussy and gold are cheaper - so we got that goin for us
In reply to either you use Charmin Red… by Sanity Bear
As long as the US keeps absorbing EM capital out flows the dollar will stay strong. It is really very simple; high oil prices and rising FED rates are pushing their currencies down. This is hardly rocket science.
In reply to fck those currency crosses… by cheka
you left out joint.
In reply to Chart porn almost as good as… by SILVERGEDDON
Dollar is *still* considered stable due to US entrenched interests worldwide.
I dont think ANYONE has any idea what will happen in the upcoming global demand collapse and which economies will come up ahead. However, pretty clear it will not be the US or Europe.
+1
With 'interests' defined as sanctions and threat of military action for non-compliance.
In reply to a by inhibi
Finally someone who has different opinion here on Zero Hedge... I was getting sick and tired of Gold bugs keep saying Dollar crash with all kinds of BS. Yes the reserve currency (US dollar) is on a verge of collapse, but it has to peak to its historical high first before it crash.... just like the value of Roman coins. However we still could go either way from here,,, too many traders are still trying to buy EURO... we are just delaying the apocalypse by selling US dollar.
Here's the thing about gold: in today's frenzy of low-interest rate 'cheap' money seeking quick short term investments, gold is often shunted to the side. Reason is that gold has historically been manipulated (a ton) and most stay clear away just due to this.
Most high profile investors I know would rather put there money into real estate. It has the same "never goes down over the longterm" security as gold, and usually returns are much better. Also, real estate is more closely tied to the cheap money/debt cycle unlike gold that diverges at odd points.
Anecdote: my grandfather one day pulled out some 20k ounces of silver bars he had bought in the 50/60's when his doctor friends did the same (not sure why). From then to now the return on investment was only around 200%. He wouldve made more simply investing that cash in the S&P or buying any house. Gold wouldve returned maybe 5x that amount, but still, pretty pathetic if you think about S&P from 1950 ($17) to now 2018 ($2800).
Remember that economic prosperity isnt completely connected (maybe even almost completely disconnected) to the market in a world where cheap money/debt can always be issued by the government to the banks (and thus to the upper echelon - who in turn invest heavily in the market). As long as the gov can CONVINCE investment, returns will be higher. Only a complete collapse in confidence would precipitate a return to normalcy (where gold would be preffered over fiat), but such an event is unlikely to happen for a long period of time. The GLOBAL machine is pretty well oiled. Unsustainable, but well oiled for at least another few decades.
In reply to Finally someone who has… by TradingRat
Well. just like your Grandfather did,,, you need to consider the timing. I will buy Gold when it bottoms, and how do I know that?. If you look into history, the Gold rise with other tangible assets, including real estate when the confidence of government collapses among average citizens. If you look at the US, do you see people losing confidence?. They still go out and work like dogs and go and talk to them about pension crisis, they will think you are outright crazy. It is simply not the right time to buy Gold... if you are going to make money from trading in US dollar, you must see the confidence collapse in the US, not elsewhere. Look at Venezuela, my Venezuelan friend tells me you can't even use Gold or silver when the government goes into shithole like them. People simply refuse to use both Gold and paper money, and they just simply barter for their needs (Food and Medicine). Can you eat Gold?. Almost everyone here on Zerohedge thinking that somehow Gold is the only answer to solve this monetary crisis, is nuts. They are too blinded by their own small gains if the gold rise. Plus it is right to buy real estate if the hyperinflation comes, the value of land also goes up along with inflation, same goes to equity market.
In reply to Here's the thing about gold:… by inhibi
I am officially out of the metals game, now it can go up.
Yes, it is way way up since 1913. Gee, since 1971 it is on a meteoric rise!
The POS "dollar" only looks good compared to the odd looking scrip they pass off in foreign shitholes around the world. Hell, there is no money in circulation, only scam scrip. So our confetti is actually sought after to rid themselves of their (even worse) confetti.
That's just it. In a world full of fiat, the most stable fiat gets the rise in value.
In reply to Yes, it is way way up since… by Conax
FX trading in major currencies is a waste of time for anyone that's not already tossing around millions with their HFT algos. Central banks cooperate so closely today, that trading on fundamentals aren't relevant. Technical analysis is neo-divination.
I avidly hedge against the dollar failing, but I don't expect it to until WWIII or the Petrodollar is seriously imperiled. Both grow nearer, but too many ultra-wealthy oligarchs have too much USD sitting around to allow it to hyper-inflate. While I appreciate that Zerohedge will still post actual financial articles, subject material like this is largely irrelevant to >99% of investors.
the euro is range bound, yeah, that sounds so much better than "pegged".
Oh, I don't know, today it only costs about 13 and half "U.S." fiat dollar bills to buy a single dollars worth of 1964 90% silver quarters (not including premium). And, that's only since 1964.
It deserves to go higher. It's been managed so well over the years by our Keepers.
After all look how much more I make these days compared to somebody in 1913 when the Fed was birthed by the Reptilians.
"Global growth is indeed growing..."
It is...? Ok then.
Where is that 3PM tariff talk?
Strong imaginations.
Powell is determined to raise rates and the dollar will rise.
US dollar is still the best nag in the glue factory.
According to FRED, the FRN has 4% of the buying power since it was started in 1913. I suspect it is really closer to 2% as they fudge the price inflation numbers mercilessly. From the viewpoint of a redwood tree, that would be hyperinflation. 80% of that is since August 1971 when all restrictions to the Zimbabwefication of the FRN were lifted. DXY is just a distraction to hide the loss of purchasing power of all the toilet paper fiat around the world. I believe in the full faith and credit of my Dong.
In reply to Powell is determined to… by abgary1
Syrian Army discovers caches of Israeli-made bombs in Daraa province
The Syrian army and its allies are completing the defeat of ISIS terrorists holed up in Daraa and other provinces of the war-torn country.
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-discovers-caches-of-is…
I am shocked, shocked, that Israel is meddling in Syria. They just don't want the Syrian government to have the military strength to take back the oil rich piece that they stole in 1967. I am surprised that Trump didn't move the embassy to the Golan. Speaking of 1967, remember the USS Liberty.
In reply to Syrian Army discovers caches… by AntiMatter
So the dollar is going to suffer a slower rate of decline than other fiat. Got it.
The premise is wrong. It takes 2 seconds to find out the spec positions in the major currencies. They(hedge funds) are currently very short the yen. They are somewhat LONG the dollar. And they are almost flat (very slight long) the euro.
The arguments are also weak. Technically, it is up on the daily and down on the weekly - so sideways. Fundamentally, trump approval rating vs. dollar index....is that the best you can come up with ?
I only have one currency position, long loonie, and I am about to close it.