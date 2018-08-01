Appeals Court Tosses Nationwide Injunction Against Sanctuary City Defunding

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:20

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 on Wednesday that a San Francisco Judge went too far last April with a nationwide injunction against President Trump's January Executive Order, which would withhold funding from "sanctuary" cities and counties. The panel, however, agreed that Trump may not withhold funding from San Francisco or Santa Clara County for limiting their cooperation with immigration enforcement officials. 

The panel (1) affirmed the district court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of the City and County of SanFrancisco and the County of Santa Clara in an action challenging Executive Order 13,768, “Enhancing PublicSafety in the Interior of the United States,” which directed the withholding of federal grants to so-called sanctuary jurisdictions; (2) vacated a nationwide injunction. -9th Circuit

"Given the absence of specific findings underlying the nationwide application of the injunction, the panel vacated the nationwide injunction and remanded for reconsideration and further findings," the panel ruled. 

While we agree that the district court was correct to enjoin the Administration from enforcing § 9(a) against the Counties, the present record is not sufficient to support a nationwide injunction. We therefore vacate the injunction and remand for careful consideration by the district court.

Read the ruling below:

President Trump blasted Judge William H. Orrick's April, 2017 ruling which accused him of overstepping his authority - saying in a statement at the time "Once again, a single district judge - this time in San Francisco - has ignored federal immigration law to set a new immigration policy for the entire country." 

The appeals court, however, agreed with Orrick's reasoning despite vacating the nationwide injunction. 

The 9th Circuit said Trump exceeded his authority because only Congress can put conditions on federal funds.

“The Executive Order directs the agencies of the Executive Branch to withhold funds appropriated by Congress in order to further the Administration’s policy objective of punishing cities and counties that adopt so-called ’sanctuary’ policies,’” the 9th Circuit said.

But Congress, not the executive branch, “has the exclusive power to spend,” the court said. -LA Times

“The United States Constitution exclusively grants the power of the purse to Congress, not the President,” Chief 9th Circuit Judge Thomas wrote.

The city of San Francisco argued that the executive order violated the Constitution by "effectively trying to commandeer state and local officials to enforce federal immigration law," wrote the New York Times. The city estimated that it stood to lose over $1 billion in federal funding as a result of the EO, while nearby Santa Clara said it would lose around $1.7 billion - or more than a third of its revenue

In short, while the 9th circuit agreed with San Francisco and Santa Clara that Trump's Executive Order reached beyond his authority, they found that Orrick's ruling could not be applied nationwide. 

JimmyJones ted41776 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

OK, I am no Lawyer.  What happened here, so will the funds be withheld from everyone but San Fran and Santa Clara or no one or just them ?  No one batted a eye when Fed funds were withheld from any state that didn't raise the drinking age to 21 back in the day.

macholatte max2205 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

 

Who's running the shitshow in this country?

Who’s representing the Feds in the courts?
Obama appointees who have no desire to win these cases.
ALL Obama appointees must be purged from Justice, State and FBI.
If they can’t be fired outright, then they need to be transferred to Ice Station Zebra.

 

The First Rule macholatte Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

"ALL Obama appointees must be purged from Justice, State and FBI."

 

EXACTLY.

This has been one of Trump's biggest mistakes - allowing these Deep State Scum to keep their jobs.

 

All these Obama appointees should have been universally fired Day 1.  

These people are nothing but a bunch of backstabbers and betrayers.

 

 

 

ThanksChump macholatte Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Executive Branch:

 

Execute the law already. Obstructionists can be handcuffed and thrown in a cell.

 

If someone doesn't like the law, then they should change it through the usual process. But if they obstruct execution of law, they deserve to spend time in a jail cell.

 

This isn't rocket surgery.

I Am Jack's Ma… Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

10th Amendment - like it or not its well settled the feds cant force state officials to do stuff for them.

If you give the feds/Pres more power,  to impose their will on states, to do stuff you like, there’s nothing to say they won’t later do stuff you won’t like.

and yet the courts, especially liberal judges have allowed Congress to make funding for some things contingent on doing something...  think making the drinking age 21 or no fed highway funds.

 

So there’s a way, but apparently it has to be congress and only as to new funding not existing owed $$.

 

Another way Trump maybe could go is civil suits to recoup.  States spending money on illegals, since money is fungible, means federal taxpayers, treasury, state citizens are defrauded (maybe?).  That is, fed money for roads doesnt contemplate millions of illegally present drivers given licenses.

Not sure but I really want to see states punished for spending tax money on illegals, however they do it.

Those fuckers are costing is billions, after all.  The left wont help enforce the law even passively?  Okay -  lets find a way to stop paying them to pay illegals’ way with Americans’ money.

I Am Jack's Ma… BetterRalph Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

That seemed fucked up. A few judges should not have that power under some bullshit theory they cook up.

Love to see some sort of federal suit against those judges.

The constitution guarantees to the several states “a Republican form of government” - when judges can block referenda which were to go on the ballot under the law, for bullshit reasons, you have a few judges, acting under color of law, to deny the public their rights to a Republican form of government.

 

Well - its a theory, anyway.

RAT005 bowie28 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

But immigration, currency, tariffs are the main things the Feds are suppose to do.  So saying the state has the freedom to impede Fed immigration enforcement isn't exactly State rights.  How about every Sanctuary State, in the name of recruiting more democrat voters, outlaws such and such that the Feds do to control illegal immigration?  How about if all of the border states impede illegal immigration enforcement because they lean left, while all of the interior states try to enforce illegal immigration because they lean right?  The feds are obligated to function in that environment in the name of states' rights?

I Am Jack's Ma… Lie_Detector Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

I think there’s a way to do that.  I think this has more to do with what the President alone can do and/or whether the money is *already promised*

Congress seemingly can’t or won’t stop funding... as suggested above, perhaps civil suits to recoup tax money would work?

If not how about shuttering some military bases in CA. 

How about simply withdrawing border patrol and ICE from CA entirely and lets see what happens.

We are slowly being bled to death, slowly invaded, replaced.

Drastic action like that may be necessary to slap the Left back to rationality.

BetterRalph Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

They're like that damned pop corn kernel shell that suction cup side down right in your gum at the tooth cutting at ya with a serrated edge, the toothbrush just makes it cut more, the floss just brushes it and lets you know it's still there, the scraper can make you scream, the cold water bottle almost loosens it up, but not quite.

American Snipper Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

President Trump, why don't you ignore the commie in the robe? WTF is he going to do if you tell him to pound sand, cry??? What happens when the President ignores the commies on the lower court bench? Who will do something to stop him if he refuses to recognize their tripe?

 

AntiLeMaire Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

>> The city of San Francisco argued that the executive order violated the Constitution by "effectively trying to commandeer state and local officials to enforce federal immigration law," wrote the New York Times

 

Que? Let's try that again.

The city of San Francisco argued that the executive order violated the Constitution by "effectively trying to commandeer state and local officials to enforce federal law,"

Now how can the executive be in violation of the constitution by commandeering anyone (within the US) to follow the federal law?

And even for SF the federal law simply applies...

venturen Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:47 Permalink

good let the republican congress cut off all federal funding and loans to colleges, city, towns, counties,  states that don't help enforce the law of the land

 

Put the cops and politicians in jail that conspire to break FEDERAL LAW!