Stocks & Bonds Sink Despite Hot Apple, Roasted Turkey, Euphoric Fed

So Apple beat expectations...and a buying panic ensued...

But disappointed everyone by not becoming the first company to be worth ONE TRILLION DOLLARS today... Doubled in size since June 2016

Little to no real initial reaction to The Fed statement... and then the machines remember that they are supposed to bid stocks and puke gold...

Futures show the reaction shortly after the close to Apple (green) and Trump's tariff headlines (red) and then the pump and dump through the EU close...

Despite AAPL's help, S&P and Dow ended red with only Nasdaq green on the day... (NOTE the ramp in AAPL to get the S&P green very briefly - that failed)

While AAPL ripped, FANG stocks could not catch a bid

All eyes on Tesla after hours as bonds lead the carmaker lower...

Wells Fargo was funny - dropping ion its big fine and then ramping in a buying panic...

Treasury yields were higher across the curve with the long-end notably underperforming...

With 10Y Yield topping 3% (the same as at the June Fed hike)...

Before falling back to hover around the 3.00% into the close...

The yield curve steepened

The Dollar Index ended the day practically unchanged

The Turkish Lira collapsed to a new record low (above 5.00/USD) after US sanctions...

And Offshore Yuan slumped (after another weak Yuan Fix)...

Cryptos tumbled overnight on South Korea tax headlines but bounced back a little... (Ripple ripped)

Commodities remain lower on the week, with copper leading the drop...

Finally, we offer three charts:

First, Atlanta Fed's GDPNOW model is forecasting a 4.95% GDP growth in Q3...

Second, despite the hopeful forecasts for US economic growth, the housing segment is collapsing...

As Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg notes, "The Fed could get away with using the term "strong" three times in the opening paragraph and five times throughout because it conveniently missed discussing the housing market!"

Third and finally, Consumer Confidence measures are flashing a very loud "late-cycle" warning...

And, once again, as Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg notes, "The gap that has opened up between consumer confidence for the present and future is so classically late-cycle. As in, no more pent-up demand. Consider this a near-2 SD event. Take out the umbrella!"

