Tommy Robinson Freed On Bail After Court Orders Retrial

Tommy Robinson,  the founder of the English Defence League, will be freed from prison after the court of appeal ordered that he should be retried on a contempt of court charge. He has been held at Onley prison after being jailed for 13 months following convictions for breaching reporting restrictions after broadcasting footage of trial defendants on social media.

Tommy Robinson was jailed in May after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial and broadcast the footage on social media

Robinson was jailed in May after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial and broadcast the footage on social media. The footage, lasting about an hour, was watched 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook. The controversial activist was sentenced to 10 months in prison for contempt of court, which he admitted, and a further three months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

Fast forward to today, when at the court of appeal on Wednesday, the lord chief justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, upheld the conviction but said there should be a retrial for the Leeds case, the Guardian reported.

Robinson, the appeal court said, would be released on bail on condition that he attended the retrial before the recorder of London at a date to be fixed.

In the ruling, the lord chief justice said the Leeds finding of contempt had been “flawed”. That court should not have proceeded immediately but waited to hear the case on a “fully informed basis”, he said.

The judgment added: “It was unclear what conduct was said to comprise a breach of that order and the appellant was sentenced on the basis of conduct which fell outside the scope of that order.”

Robinson was also ordered to stay at least 400 metres away from Leeds crown court while on bail.

Outside the Royal Courts of Justice, supporters of Robinson and anti-racism protesters chanted rival slogans at each other separated by crowd barriers and police. Members of Stand Up To Racism shouted: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here,” and “Nazi scum”.

Supporters of Robinson shouted back: “You’re the racists”, and “Tommy is free”.

The judges had been urged to overturn contempt of court findings against Robinson, 35, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon. At a hearing in July, his QC, Jeremy Dein, argued that procedural “deficiencies” had given rise to “prejudice”. Dein also submitted that the sentence was “manifestly excessive” and that insufficient regard had been given to personal mitigation.

Robinson was detained outside Leeds crown court after using social media to broadcast details of a trial that was subject to blanket reporting restrictions. Jailing him, Judge Geoffrey Marson told Robinson it was a “serious aggravating feature” that he was encouraging others to share it and it had been shared widely.

He added: “Everyone understands the right to freedom of speech but there are responsibilities and obligations. I am not sure you appreciate the potential consequence of what you have done. People have to understand that if they breach court orders there will be very real consequences.”

It was the second time Robinson had breached court orders, having narrowly avoided jail in May last year over footage he filmed during the trial of four men who were later convicted of gang-raping a teenage girl.

The judge on that occasion gave him a three-month suspended sentence and told him his punishment was not about "freedom of speech or freedom of the press" but about "justice and ensuring that a trial can be carried out justly and fairly".

philipat synergize Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

Um, isn't Tommy supposed to be a Muslim-hater not a Jew-hater? Or does he just hate everybody? The troll bots are in need of some new AI?

I think you must be thinking of Jeremy Corbyn who is, according to the UK media, a true jew hater because he reserves the right to condemn Israeli Government policy as an apartheid State and for its genocide and land-grab in Palestine?

Meanwhile, the conflicted Judge who ordered his jailing in the first instance continues to serve Her Majesty? It's good, however, to see what a bit of publicity can do; thank God for the internet (At least for now)..

JohninMK War_is_Peace Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

Not just Muslims but Muslims of Pakistani parentage and not a few but dozens of them. Indeed, so many that they had to split the trial into three because they couldn't fit all the defendants into a courtroom at the same time. All exploiting young and exclusively white girls.

Robinson was streaming from his phone whilst on the the public highway, not Court land, the defendants going in for sentencing, so his actions wouldn't be affecting that trial, which was the second one of the three. That is why he thought he was in the clear re his outstanding CoC suspended sentence.

UnschooledAust… DingleBarryObummer Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

I grew up and still live in a once proud nation that is slowly islamized now. And I met quite a few Jews in my life.

I'll take all of your non-banking NY jews with a kiss and lots of cheers, in exchange for the muslims in my country. If you don't like the deal yet, I'll take a shitload of your mexicans in addition.

You don't know what you are talking about, bro.

To Hell In A H… Wed, 08/01/2018 - 08:19 Permalink

When the low and average IQ jump on a cause, despite the fact they are basing their stance on a losing argument, the end is nigh. Robinson broke the law all ends up. I have zero empathy for his stance. Typically in today's environment the alt-right has made this an issue of "freedom of speech" 

This case has nothing to do with freedom of speech, but when average IQ emotions are involved, facts are a secondary matter. Robinson should have rotted in the jail, for what he done. His supporters are arseholes.

To Hell In A H… eitheror Wed, 08/01/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

Both extremes are arseholes most of the time, but that does not mean on some issues they don't have the winning argument? I'm a collection and mixture of extreme far right, right, centre, left and extreme left. Only a fool would believe "THEIR SIDE" has all the answers. 

I'm sorry, but that is ideological hubris on a demented scale and its pandemic on ZH. Tommy "I changed my name from Lennon to" Robinson, is a fucking controlled Zionist clown. But like Trump, Tommy Robinson supporters gloss over this fact, as the 2 are incompatible.

The whole concept and long standing legal position of "contempt of court" is thrown out of the fucking window, in a blind haze of partisan madness in support Zionist controlled Robinson.

The attitude of "I must support Robinson irrespective of facts" is classic low and average IQ thinking. His knuckle dragging support base, cannot accept the facts. 

So the establishment is realising him, to allow every facet of the media go through this case, to expose his supporters as a bunch of fucking ignoramuses

Well done retards, well done. You will be shown up as unreasonable fucking clowns. 

 

gmak To Hell In A H… Wed, 08/01/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

Right. Because it's important that we not publicize that Islamicists are forming rape gangs to co-opt and break young white women. After all, #notall, right?  We wouldn't want to shine a light on those maggots squirming under the rocks, after all. 

When there is injustice, it takes just a few good men to stand up.  Where are you? Sitting on your hands.

To Hell In A H… gmak Wed, 08/01/2018 - 08:53 Permalink

" Because it's important that we not publicize that Islamicists are forming rape gangs to co-opt and break young white women"

That's why there was a fucking court case taking place and Robinson, the Zionist tool, decided to prejudice a fucking case by reporting facts of the case while the trial was fucking place? The defence of Robinson is as fucking dumb as some BLM protests, despite the facts available to all.

Alas, the MSM is going to have a fucking field day with this and rip his supporters a new arse, just based on the facts. As soon as the verdict was given, Robinson could have reported on every single facet of the case (AS IS THE NORM) without zero restriction.

Only the alt-right internet Zionist controlled opposition clowns like Molynuex, Southern, Goldie et al, are making this a freedom of speech issue and even some of them have backed away from that, because its not. What the fuck has happened to peoples ability to think based solely on fucking facts?