Tommy Robinson Freed On Bail After Court Orders Retrial

Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League, will be freed from prison after the court of appeal ordered that he should be retried on a contempt of court charge. He has been held at Onley prison after being jailed for 13 months following convictions for breaching reporting restrictions after broadcasting footage of trial defendants on social media.
Robinson was jailed in May after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial and broadcast the footage on social media. The footage, lasting about an hour, was watched 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook. The controversial activist was sentenced to 10 months in prison for contempt of court, which he admitted, and a further three months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.
Fast forward to today, when at the court of appeal on Wednesday, the lord chief justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, upheld the conviction but said there should be a retrial for the Leeds case, the Guardian reported.
Tommy Robinson is free! pic.twitter.com/3MYzfVY7tn— Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 (@ezralevant) August 1, 2018
Robinson, the appeal court said, would be released on bail on condition that he attended the retrial before the recorder of London at a date to be fixed.
In the ruling, the lord chief justice said the Leeds finding of contempt had been “flawed”. That court should not have proceeded immediately but waited to hear the case on a “fully informed basis”, he said.
The judgment added: “It was unclear what conduct was said to comprise a breach of that order and the appellant was sentenced on the basis of conduct which fell outside the scope of that order.”
Robinson was also ordered to stay at least 400 metres away from Leeds crown court while on bail.
Outside the Royal Courts of Justice, supporters of Robinson and anti-racism protesters chanted rival slogans at each other separated by crowd barriers and police. Members of Stand Up To Racism shouted: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here,” and “Nazi scum”.
Supporters of Robinson shouted back: “You’re the racists”, and “Tommy is free”.
The judges had been urged to overturn contempt of court findings against Robinson, 35, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon. At a hearing in July, his QC, Jeremy Dein, argued that procedural “deficiencies” had given rise to “prejudice”. Dein also submitted that the sentence was “manifestly excessive” and that insufficient regard had been given to personal mitigation.
Robinson was detained outside Leeds crown court after using social media to broadcast details of a trial that was subject to blanket reporting restrictions. Jailing him, Judge Geoffrey Marson told Robinson it was a “serious aggravating feature” that he was encouraging others to share it and it had been shared widely.
He added: “Everyone understands the right to freedom of speech but there are responsibilities and obligations. I am not sure you appreciate the potential consequence of what you have done. People have to understand that if they breach court orders there will be very real consequences.”
It was the second time Robinson had breached court orders, having narrowly avoided jail in May last year over footage he filmed during the trial of four men who were later convicted of gang-raping a teenage girl.
The judge on that occasion gave him a three-month suspended sentence and told him his punishment was not about "freedom of speech or freedom of the press" but about "justice and ensuring that a trial can be carried out justly and fairly".
Comments
YES!!!
And they should strike from his record the 18 months he spent in prison for Mortgage fraud! He's clearly rattled the establishment and they're out to get him. Tommy for POTUS!
In reply to YES!!! by pachanguero
Try the crooked judge
In reply to And they should strike from… by Scar Bro
It appears that the judge has already been tried in the court of public opinion. Off with 'is 'ead.
In reply to Try the crooked judge by infotechsailor
Now if they can only free the other imprisoned in London...
#FreeJulian
In reply to It appears that the judge… by Arrow4Truth
He's a stupid Jew-hater. Jail the bastard!
In reply to Now if they can only free… by Theosebes Goodfellow
Do you interject Jews in every conversation?
In the morning your wife is brushing her hair and says, "Honey, I have a snarl..."
You reply, "Damned Jews! Must have snarled your hair while you were sleeping!"
In reply to He's a stupid Jew-hater. … by synergize
British courts... once again doing JUST BARELY ENOUGH to prevent a pitchfork riot in the streets.
In reply to Do you interject Jews in… by numapepi
Whilst US Courts serve the Elites unabated?
It's pretty much the same on both sides of the pond I'm afraid. And shows no sign of change in the absence of pitch forks?
In reply to British courts... once again… by NoDebt
Yep....it's the "whatever, these stupid bastards won't do anything about it anyway" line of thinking that allows the criminal class to do as they please. We are ruled by an organized crime syndicate.
In reply to Whilst US Courts serve the… by philipat
I too find the people afraid of Jews on this website cowardly and ignorant.
You people look soft as Charmin...
In reply to Do you interject Jews in… by numapepi
Agent Shlomo detected.
In reply to I too find the people afraid… by BeepBeepRichie
Um, isn't Tommy supposed to be a Muslim-hater not a Jew-hater? Or does he just hate everybody? The troll bots are in need of some new AI?
I think you must be thinking of Jeremy Corbyn who is, according to the UK media, a true jew hater because he reserves the right to condemn Israeli Government policy as an apartheid State and for its genocide and land-grab in Palestine?
Meanwhile, the conflicted Judge who ordered his jailing in the first instance continues to serve Her Majesty? It's good, however, to see what a bit of publicity can do; thank God for the internet (At least for now)..
In reply to He's a stupid Jew-hater. … by synergize
He has been free for a long time, all part of The Plan.
In reply to Now if they can only free… by Theosebes Goodfellow
Why do you need a trial the asshole is clearly guilty of aiding and abetting white Genocide....
In reply to Try the crooked judge by infotechsailor
crooked pedo judge...guarantee it!
In reply to Try the crooked judge by infotechsailor
He is a British subject, he cannot become POTUS, the best he can hope for is prime minister
In reply to And they should strike from… by Scar Bro
It was a joke.
In reply to He is a British subject, he… by rphb
You have to be USian or Kenyan
In reply to He is a British subject, he… by rphb
I find it odd that news agencies feel compelled to print his birth name in every article. They don't do it to others who have pseudonyms like Madonna.
In reply to And they should strike from… by Scar Bro
POTUS? WTF are you talking about?
In reply to And they should strike from… by Scar Bro
Go and catch fucking real crimes. Take a look at the crime rate in knives crime, homicides, moped gangs and acid attacks, it is fucking appalling!!!!!
In reply to YES!!! by pachanguero
To refer to the kangaroo court proceeding that sentenced him as a "trial" is an injustice to the English language. He was arrested, tried and sentenced within 6 hours. I hope they run the fucking judge out of town on a rail.
In reply to YES!!! by pachanguero
About fucking time. Now they need to drop all charges before the retrial.
Tommy Robinson = free speech hero.
Informing the public about the Muslim gangs that rape white girls. A hero. And a public safety message to unsuspecting potential victims who need to know.
In reply to Tommy Robinson = free speech… by wwwww
+1 I was wondering why Tyler(s) made no mention of the type of criminal trial Robinson was covering when he violated the court order.
In reply to Informing the public about… by swamp
Not just Muslims but Muslims of Pakistani parentage and not a few but dozens of them. Indeed, so many that they had to split the trial into three because they couldn't fit all the defendants into a courtroom at the same time. All exploiting young and exclusively white girls.
Robinson was streaming from his phone whilst on the the public highway, not Court land, the defendants going in for sentencing, so his actions wouldn't be affecting that trial, which was the second one of the three. That is why he thought he was in the clear re his outstanding CoC suspended sentence.
In reply to +1 I was wondering why Tyler… by War_is_Peace
Initial story on ZH did so.
In reply to +1 I was wondering why Tyler… by War_is_Peace
Fabulous!
Yes. Maybe there is hope for the UK after all. Barbarians at the gates? No. Elites in the shadows.
Best news I've heard since Trump's pardon of the Hammonds.
Now we need justice for LaVoy Finicum!
In reply to Yes. Maybe there is hope… by gmak
The big strike against Tommy is that he's a self-avowed Zionist, otherwise I love what he's doing.
Yep, this guy looks at netanyahoo's picture and wets his underwear of exitement.
In reply to The big strike against Tommy… by Wild Bill Steamcock
"If the people require a hero, we shall provide them one." -Albert Pike
In reply to Yep, this guy looks at… by The central planners
Great quote
In reply to "If the people require a… by DingleBarryObummer
Pike was a piker, a creator of fantastical orders.
In reply to "If the people require a… by DingleBarryObummer
Shlomo Sixpack ain't the problem. Islam and the fucking banksters - all of them - are.
In reply to The big strike against Tommy… by Wild Bill Steamcock
I guess you didn't grow up in NYC. All the internationalist separatists must be "cured."
In reply to Shlomo Sixpack ain't the… by UnschooledAust…
I grew up and still live in a once proud nation that is slowly islamized now. And I met quite a few Jews in my life.
I'll take all of your non-banking NY jews with a kiss and lots of cheers, in exchange for the muslims in my country. If you don't like the deal yet, I'll take a shitload of your mexicans in addition.
You don't know what you are talking about, bro.
In reply to I guess you didn't grow up… by DingleBarryObummer
When the low and average IQ jump on a cause, despite the fact they are basing their stance on a losing argument, the end is nigh. Robinson broke the law all ends up. I have zero empathy for his stance. Typically in today's environment the alt-right has made this an issue of "freedom of speech"
This case has nothing to do with freedom of speech, but when average IQ emotions are involved, facts are a secondary matter. Robinson should have rotted in the jail, for what he done. His supporters are arseholes.
With the alt-left running Britain.
In reply to When the low and average IQ… by To Hell In A H…
Both extremes are arseholes most of the time, but that does not mean on some issues they don't have the winning argument? I'm a collection and mixture of extreme far right, right, centre, left and extreme left. Only a fool would believe "THEIR SIDE" has all the answers.
I'm sorry, but that is ideological hubris on a demented scale and its pandemic on ZH. Tommy "I changed my name from Lennon to" Robinson, is a fucking controlled Zionist clown. But like Trump, Tommy Robinson supporters gloss over this fact, as the 2 are incompatible.
The whole concept and long standing legal position of "contempt of court" is thrown out of the fucking window, in a blind haze of partisan madness in support Zionist controlled Robinson.
The attitude of "I must support Robinson irrespective of facts" is classic low and average IQ thinking. His knuckle dragging support base, cannot accept the facts.
So the establishment is realising him, to allow every facet of the media go through this case, to expose his supporters as a bunch of fucking ignoramuses.
Well done retards, well done. You will be shown up as unreasonable fucking clowns.
In reply to With the alt-left running… by eitheror
You have all the answers, but shilling is all you are capable of. You are worth less than the least of those you call ignoramouses because they disagree with your conditioning. Reality disagrees with your conditioning. Fuck off, brainwashed ideologue.
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/706a0efb9f98b8539b59ec7c55934bee4cb219…
In reply to Both extremes are arseholes… by To Hell In A H…
Right. Because arrest to sentencing in 5 fucking hours isn't something that a totalitarian shothole would do.
In reply to When the low and average IQ… by To Hell In A H…
For contempt of court? Duh! Yes. Nothing out of the ordinary on that. Obviously you know nothing of the law, like 99% of Robinson supporters.
In reply to Right. Because arrest to… by El Vaquero
He wasn't arrested for contempt of court. Want to talk about low IQ faggots ignoring facts? Look in the mirror.
In reply to For contempt of court? Duh!… by To Hell In A H…
Right. Because it's important that we not publicize that Islamicists are forming rape gangs to co-opt and break young white women. After all, #notall, right? We wouldn't want to shine a light on those maggots squirming under the rocks, after all.
When there is injustice, it takes just a few good men to stand up. Where are you? Sitting on your hands.
In reply to When the low and average IQ… by To Hell In A H…
EV & gmak, Lol, there you guys go, feeding the trolls again...you damn sure serve up a great dish though. Keep up the good work!
In reply to Right. Because it's… by gmak
That's why there was a fucking court case taking place and Robinson, the Zionist tool, decided to prejudice a fucking case by reporting facts of the case while the trial was fucking place? The defence of Robinson is as fucking dumb as some BLM protests, despite the facts available to all.
Alas, the MSM is going to have a fucking field day with this and rip his supporters a new arse, just based on the facts. As soon as the verdict was given, Robinson could have reported on every single facet of the case (AS IS THE NORM) without zero restriction.
Only the alt-right internet Zionist controlled opposition clowns like Molynuex, Southern, Goldie et al, are making this a freedom of speech issue and even some of them have backed away from that, because its not. What the fuck has happened to peoples ability to think based solely on fucking facts?
In reply to Right. Because it's… by gmak