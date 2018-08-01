Trump Tells Jeff Sessions To End Mueller Investigation "Right Now"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:34

President Trump was later then normal to take to his Twitter account this morning, but nevertheless provided a triumvirate of tweets that doubled down on his views of the Russia probe and what should be done about it.

Trump began with a two-fer tweet, quoting Alan Dershowitz:

FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to remain in the FBI while he himself was being investigated. This is a real issue. It won’t go into a Mueller Report because Mueller is going to protect these guys. Mueller has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation.

And then Trump took aim at his own AG, demanding the probe be shut down "right now"...

Sessions, who has recused himself from supervising the Mueller investigation, didn’t immediately respond to the president’s tweet. Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, declined to comment.

Trump said last summer he would have chosen a different attorney general had he known Sessions would recuse himself from supervising the investigation of election interference. Trump has periodically launched barrages of public attacks on Sessions related to the special counsel’s investigation.

Trump’s tweet was immediately condemned by some Democratic lawmakers as a blatant attempt to obstruct justice:

“The President of the United States just called on his Attorney General to put an end to an investigation in which the President, his family and campaign may be implicated," Representative Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Twitter. "This is an attempt to obstruct justice hiding in plain sight. America must never accept it."

However, Trump was not done as he made sure the American public understand his relationship with Paul Manafort..."These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax!"

And once again pinned the blame on the real colluders..."The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful!"

Comments

curbjob DocMims Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

"Have any of you guys considered the fact that maybe he is running investigations behind the scenes that have not been leaked?"

he's been too busy instituting Sharia law ... moar virtue signalling by the virtueless 

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of a “Religious Liberty Task Force” that will enforce a 2017 DOJ memo ordering federal agencies to take the broadest possible interpretation of “religious liberty” when enforcing federal laws. 

chunga GoFuqYourself Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:21 Permalink

It's unprecedented.

If the majority reds in congress managed to find some balls they would hold Irrelevant General Sessions in contempt.

The will not because they are afraid of 17 angry blues...on the opposing fucking team!

Tick tock - midterms are coming.

 

CatInTheHat bunkers Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

Democrats are ANGRY at the wrong people.

This Trump derangement syndrome means they need help & a little look within. 

We wouldn't have Trump right now if Democrats had not stolen the primary from Sanders and forced a war criminal sociopath down our throats .

Why is no one saying anything about the FBI LYING to the FISA court Judge in that they didn't tell him that the dossier was a political hit piece paid for by Clinton & the DNC??

samsara chunga Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

Read this one.  Mueller from 911 onwards.

 

ROBERT MUELLER: UNMASKED

by Congressman Louie Gohmert

Sample

<snip>

911

During my first term in Congress, 2005-2006, Congressman Curt Weldon delivered some powerful and relentless allegations about the FBI having prior knowledge that 9-11 was coming. He alleged loudly and vociferously that there was documentary evidence to show that 9-11 could have been prevented and thousands of lives saved if the FBI had done their job. My recollection is that he may have even accused them of intentionally turning their heads. He held up documents at times while making these claims in speeches on the floor of the House of Representatives.
6

I was surprised that FBI Director Mueller seemed to take those allegations without the major response that appeared to be appropriate, at least to me. It seemed he should either admit the FBI made significant mistakes or refute the allegations. Little did I know Mueller’s FBI was preparing a response, but it certainly was not the kind of response that I would have expected if an honorable man had been running that once hallowed institution.

</snip>

veritas semper… chunga Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

The Donald had a great chance to get rid of all this, exonerate himself and clean up the swamp at the same time.

And all this if he took Mr. Putin's offer of a joint investigation, according to the 1999 treaty between US-Russia for criminal investigation.

 -British subjects William Browder and Christopher Steele if they should travel in the United States
- ambassador Michael McFaul
- lawyer Jonathan Winer
- researcher David J. Kramer
-agent Todd Hyman.

And he refused the offer.

I wonder why?

"The honorable Mr. Bill Browder" at https://me582.wordpress.com/

PT YourAverageJoe Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

... but in his tweets he always sounds so helpless.  If only he was President, he might be able to actually DO something instead of just complain about it ...
... for over 18 months now ...
... no I don't understand.  Is it a timing thing?  When should I check back?

For once in your life Trump, pull the rug out from under them.  Remember what you used to brag about in your first book - on time and under budget?  How's about coming in early for a change?  Pretty please?

847328_3527 Occams_Razor_Trader Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

Sessons is so incompetent. All he has to say using the left wing style is:

"Special Prosecutor was appointed to seek evidence of Trump Russia collusion. After $102 million taxpayer dollars and sifting through 86 million documents, emails and tweets of everyone and any one who ever knew the president, no evidence was found of collusion."

"No reasonable AG would continue this waste of taxpayer money. I now formally disband the Special prosecutor's job."

" Indictments for Hillary, Huma, PedoPodesta, Comey, Strzok, and Wasserman will be forthcoming within 48 hours. Meanwhile, their passports have been revoked."

caconhma BaBaBouy Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

Fucking Orange charlatan, stop your fucking Tweeting fraud. Stop lying to American people you zionist lackey.

You can order to your DOJ to do whatever you want but you don't do it. Why? Because you are lying POS!

PS

You are even incapable of hiring a good lawyer for yourself. Disgusting.