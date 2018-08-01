Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $2.09 BIllion Penalty For Mortgage Loan Abuses

The Justice Department announced that embattled Wells Fargo, which has seen its name feature in virtually every prominent banking scandal in the past year, will pay a civil penalty of $2.09 billion under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA) based on the bank’s alleged origination and sale of residential mortgage loans that it knew contained misstated income information and did not meet the quality that Wells Fargo represented.
According to the DOJ, investors, including federally insured financial institutions, suffered billions of dollars in losses from investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) containing loans originated by Wells Fargo.
“Abuses in the mortgage-backed securities industry led to a financial crisis that devastated millions of Americans,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Alex G. Tse. “Today’s agreement holds Wells Fargo responsible for originating and selling tens of thousands of loans that were packaged into securities and subsequently defaulted. Our office is steadfast in pursuing those who engage in wrongful conduct that hurts the public.”
“This settlement holds Wells Fargo accountable for actions that contributed to the financial crisis,” said Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio. “It sends a strong message that the Department is committed to protecting the nation’s economy and financial markets against fraud.”
The United States alleged that, despite its knowledge that a substantial portion of its stated income loans contained misstated income, Wells Fargo failed to disclose this information, and instead reported to investors false debt-to-income ratios in connection with the loans it sold.
Wells Fargo also allegedly heralded its fraud controls while failing to disclose the income discrepancies its controls had identified. The United States further alleged that Wells Fargo took steps to insulate itself from the risks of its stated income loans, by screening out many of these loans from its own loan portfolio held for investment and by limiting its liability to third parties for the accuracy of its stated income loans.
Wells Fargo sold at least 73,539 stated income loans that were included in RMBS between 2005 to 2007, and nearly half of those loans have defaulted, resulting in billions of dollars in losses to investors.
Wells Fargo stock dipped on the news, and is now back to unchanged on the day.
Comments
and so current customers will pay for the bank's past sins...same as it ever was
just the cost of doing business in the slaughterhouse
drive a stake through Wells heart and send it to hell
Who are they paying...... ? The government?
So, the Wells Fargo Klingon Cocksuckers from Uranus win another round of " We are sorry, bring on the hand slap penalty, and get back to business as usual. "
@Stan522---Of course they are paying the government. You don't really expect the investors who lost money or the people who lost their homes to recoup anything from this do you?
Wait, people lost their homes because WF duped muppets into buying MBS that they fraudulently marketed?
I'm not following.
What about Mozilla?
Countrywide?
Do the customers see any of this $2 Billions?
How come no one goes to jail?
I prefer zero money penalty and a 10 year prison sentence for the criminals instead. My guess is all this banker fraud would stop in a second!
Moar Bull Sh*t going on when no one goes to prison. Totally incompetent doj. Holder was the worse, but Sessons is a close second.
Next time you see the Wells Fargo logo, just remember, youre the horses. Now MUSH!
So
Stock is up on the bad news haha.
Why would anybody bank at Wells Fargo? Or BofA? Or Shittybank? Dumb.
The pig trough will be busy. Just like the Takata fine.
They fuck us, the government gets rich.
a 10% penalty on 100% thievery? lol
And the Fed will loan them $2B tomorrow at ZIR and WF will whistle Dixie.
paying ...
"investors"?
WF customers deserve it for doing business with them.
Real question is where does the fine go? Does it go to to borrowers they screwed?
These fines always seem to go to the government authority and rarely if ever do they go to the people they actually screwed!
How is it equitable to fill the govt coffers and leave the borrowers hanging out to dry? This reminds me of when all the state AG's get lined up to sue someone, where does that money go?
To pay the Debt hence to the thieves.
They deserve it.
Why the fuck would anyone bank with these bastards?
In reply to and so current customers… by small axe
WACHOVIA was rolled into Wells instead of being abolished.
They knew better.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4713503/wachovia-merger-wells-fargo
Consolidating banks is a path to partial liquidation while keeping the paperwork intact so the Fed orders the Banking Industry to purchase the dying larger members like Wachovia and work off/rationalize some of the problems. THEN WF is supposed to further rationalize itself by cutting in a timely manner.
There are too many people trying to scrape a living out of retail banking. WF might be okay with 70,000 fewer employees and life support branches closed.
Late now but sell WF to Bank of America- rationalize most of the problems with the Fed and then CUT the remaining BoA/WF Hulk immediately to ever fewer branches and employees until the results are positive.
First Union subsumed Wachovia for its name. They got caught laundering $400 million for Mexican drug cartels.
They should have been stopped 12 years ago and imprisoned.
Now you are onto something. The criminals should all pay individually. The "Corporation" is just a shell. For crimes, and this was a crime, the criminals should be identified, charged and convicted if found guilty.
That is the only way to fix this shit. Make the individuals have skin in the game rather than being able to hide behind some piece of paper that is meaningless.
If you commit a crime while an employee of a corporation then you should still be subject to criminal prosecution. We know there are crimes but we don't see any scalps. Without them there is no incentive to stop this type of behavior.
In fact the incentive is to keep going!
I think a bank down here should pay a county back about $10 million given what happened.
It would be "Doing the Right Thing"
"...but...but... those are the most powerful men in this city!"....said the Feds...
USA is corrupt from the ground up.
I was declared a slave.
A slave doesn't public mock his masters, though.
This is how it is fixed and to the degree it is fixed. In Court off ZH a Prosecutor has to provide *airtight proof* that some person knowingly committed a crime beyond any doubt.
Someone COULD be framed by using another covert operator like Robert Mueller to fabricate personal testimony by invented eye witnesses to a jury of gaping street people and they might convict but documentation from a bank?
Impractical with average people or any people at all.
You have to drop the word 'should'- these consolidations are handled administratively regardless of what causes a bank to fall apart. Trials may last decades if skillful lawyers and judges are involved in the process so it has to stay OUT of court.
Sovereign banking cannot be explained to a jury of people pulled off the streets and away from TVs. These cases cannot be made.
The only way this fine works is if it reduces the salaries of bank management. This fine needs to be collected directly from management, starting at the top.
They should forfeit their salaries from the top down until they have collected the 2.09 billion.
11 years later, what a joke.
But Who? gets t $2Bln???????
How about every Mr and Mrs Saver with a Bank Acct that used to earn 5% but have been "given" 0.05% for the past 10 Years.
Doubtfull
New bank executives were hurt or jailed.
and the money goes to.........
WAY too little, WAY too late.
Cost of doing business.
Shareholders bent over, senior management carries on with their bonus's. Nice gig if you can get it.............
Same sort of thing happened on a local level in Georgia, #1 in Mortgage Fraud for 5 years from 1999 to 2004 when a bank at the pinnacle of Banker politics got control of a county commission.
We have saying about a deceitful 'friend' that goes..."Brother Johnny slung me a new asshole."
Those bankers slung enough new assholes to fund a new School of Proctology.....damned funny how that played out.
The meme that it was just the New York Wall Street banks died in Georgia. ..Bible belt not withstanding.
And who goes to prison???
No one.
Held accountable my ass!
Joe Schmoe gets sick and can't make his child support payment, they hunt his ass down and throw him in jail.
Banksters scam people out of billions and skate.
Nice.
Perp walks?
Is there anything worse than working at a bank or a bank brokerage firm?
Yeah, working an honest job and getting screwed by the people working at a bank.
I detect you already know the answer.
Compensation to their victims: $0.
https://qanon.pub/?q=NO%20DEALS
Who gets the two billion?
This is the path to reducing the employment at banks bu 20, 40, 60, then 80%!
The cannot make money with the staffing hey have WITHOUT the employees breaking the law. When they are apprehended by computer surveillance the USG levies a *Killer Fine* without the cost of a trial since WF cannot risk a trial.
The same is true of human financial traders. MOST cannot do better than chance except through insider trading/secret commissions and other corrupt practices so they have to get surveillance lifted through the corrupt Congress or argue to the Fed that they are still systemically essential and should be handed regulatory margins that guarantee profits and bonuses at current staffing levels.
Banks like JPM need to drop 60,000 employees- Wells Fargo needs to drop 70,000 employees and close branches until their revenues exceed their expenses.
Savers can get better security with no FDIC limits and complications by buying Treasurit's Direct.
For loans there are mortgage specialty firms.
Banks are make-work, welfare for bankers.
Jettison them all.
January 24, 2010
Barney Frank's flip flop on Fannie and Freddie oversight
''These two entities - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac - are not facing any kind of financial crisis,'' said Representative Barney Frank of Massachusetts, the ranking Democrat on the Financial Services Committee. ''The more people exaggerate these problems, the more pressure there is on these companies, the less we will see in terms of affordable housing.''
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2010/01/barney_franks_flip_flop_on…
“It sends a strong message that the Department is committed to protecting the nation’s economy and financial markets against fraud.”
Government agents filling the treasury checkbook - and no perp walk - is protection? Sorry Uncle Sam, I don't feel very protected.
How many will ever hear the words, "Congratulations sir for paying off your Lien."
Someone should record that as a sound sample and sell it to big fish audio.
Anybody in jail yet? Anybody? Bueller? Bueller?
Good step forward. Now one of the MSM (((stooges))) needs to report how much profit Wells Fargo originally made from their mortgage fraud schemes.
A MSM (((stooge))) needs to break down the fraud using basic maths... something like, "today it was reported Wells Fargo was again found guilty of engaging in fradulent lending activities. Wells Fargo's illegal activity earned the bank at least $40 billion in profits. A judge has ordered Wells Fargo to pay a fine of less than $3 billion dollars."
Warren Buffet's pride and joy.
Normal bullshit. Punish shareholders for management's malice.
Make management personally liable, and you'd see a return to "conservative banking."
Or just revoke Well's Licenses.