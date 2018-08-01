Which Companies Lost The Most Fake Followers In The Twitter Bot Purge?

Submitted by Priceonomics
On July 11, 2018, Twitter announced in a blog post they would be removing all “locked” accounts - those exhibiting suspicious or spammy behavior - from the service and warned that by doing a sweep of these accounts, many users would lose a pretty significant number of followers.
One of the metrics Craft tracks on companies is social media engagement, so we looked through our database before and after the purge to see which company Twitter accounts lost the most followers.
The table below shows the 25 companies with the highest number of lost followers:
Ironically, Twitter itself was the account that lost the most followers by a wide margin. Other social media platforms, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook also appeared on the list, as did other news/entertainment companies including The New York Times, ESPN, CNN and others.
Next, we looked at which of the largest accounts were least affected by this purge. We filtered our list of companies to those with more than 500,000 Twitter followers. Of those, twenty-five companies were in fact so unaffected, they actually gained followers in this period.
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency-related companies (Coinbase, Bittrex, Bitcoin, and others) are heavily represented in this list above, perhaps surprisingly showing themselves relatively immune to the Twitter purge of bot accounts.
It is possible these accounts gained followers so rapidly that the followers they lost in the purge were quickly gained back, yielding a net positive increase in followers. Epic Games (creator of Fortnite), for example, gained 86,600 followers in the two week period after July 19. Similarly, the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency-related accounts each gained under 10,000 new followers in the two week period after the purge was complete. And therefore, as these post-purge numbers are similar to the increase in followers during the purge, this suggests there were not a huge number of accounts removed from their follower counts.
For companies with over 500,000 followers, the chart below shows how many companies lost what percentage of their followers:
*Note: the <1% category includes the 25 companies that gained followers during the period.
The mean decrease in Twitter followers for these larger accounts was 2.6%. The median loss, however, was 1.7% - the difference is due to a skewed right distribution from a handful of accounts that suffered heavy losses. Four accounts lost over 40% of their followers: CEOWORLD Magazine (-64%), Andrew Christian Inc. (-60%), Yes Bank (-44%), and MusclePharm (-44%).
As markets look beyond financials to measure the health, value, and future potential of a company, alternative metrics can be used to gauge company vitality. One of these metrics is audience engagement on social media. Bots and spam accounts were clearly distorting the true picture regarding companies’ real social media followings, so it was a helpful move from Twitter to reduce fake accounts and improve the signal to noise ratio on the platform.
Comments
Shit's gettin' real, folks, when you don't know who to trust in the Wild West World Wide Web.
Never used Twitter, Facebook's instant bastard child.
Use Facebook to track the kids and get goat recipes.
Purges are for losers.
In reply to Shit's gettin' real folks… by TeamDepends
Never used any of it. But enjoying the meltdown immensely.
In reply to Never used Twitter, Facebook… by BandGap
Me too.
But I think I would enjoy James Woods frequent tweets. However, I can see them other ways.
In reply to Never used any of it. But… by TeamDepends
If you think Obama actually has 100 million followers, I have news for you. FAKE AS HELL and still there.
Bots love Obama.
In reply to If you think Obama actually… by JLee2027
if you believe that social media is "healthing" its numbers of active accounts, i havea bridge across the rio bravo to sell you.
the number of active accounts is boosted by social medias own activities to keep accounts active.
try taking off the accounts with less than a single purchase from any company advertizing on any social media platform every week.
advertizers are burning billions on this shit, rather than selling.
I've been creating fake trolling accounts for years.
It's the best way to have fun while pissing off the whites, blacks, jews, hinds, lesbians, octoplegics, etc.
I hardly ever create an account anywhere because at the end of the day we are barely relevant but at least share ideas on ZH that is probably just a honey trap at the end (But at least they've got a Bulgarian Prince.) . A tiny corner of the Internets that's mostly about Cat videos and Porn.
A place to vent for cunts like me and the world keeps spinning around, unless it is flat of course, as in that case, everything else is spinning around. I believe I will have another Beer, when I get back from watering some plants.
In reply to I've been creating fake… by DennisR
I don't troll on ZH. Mainly Yahoo. Much easier.
In reply to I hardly ever create an… by Twee Surgeon
I have began calling my dog a Russian bot
If you take good care of him he can get you to be the next President of the USA
In reply to I have began calling my dog… by Krink26
My dog subscribed to wsj to get me a better rate.
In reply to I have began calling my dog… by Krink26
That is a COMPLETE lie! I’ve been tracking CNN and their tweets. They were at 55 million followers just a few days ago. They just went down to 40 million yesterday! Now at 39??
Oh, and last tweet? 180 “likes” 59 “retweets” and 20 comments.
As in TWENTY comments.
They probably ACTUALLY have 40 followers.
What. A. SCAM!!
Their 55 regular viewers set up 1 million accounts, including the 55 legit ones.
In reply to That is a COMPLETE lie! I… by 66Mustanggirl
That is a COMPLETE lie! I’ve been tracking CNN and their tweets. They were at 55 million followers just a few days ago. They just went down to 40 million yesterday! Now at 39??
Oh, and last tweet? 180 “likes” 59 “retweets” and 20 comments.
As in TWENTY comments.
They probably ACTUALLY have 40 followers.
What. A. SCAM!!
Dudes - the two charts are identical, big mistake!
Lol...was just getting ready to post that. It shows you how many poor readers with low comprehension and cognitive skills are on ZeroHedge. They posted all kinds of comments without even looking at the tables with any critical analysis.
In reply to Dudes - the two charts are… by Dude-dude
Epic record lawsuits.