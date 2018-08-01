WTI Holds Below $68 After Surprise Crude Inventory Build

WTI has extended its losses since last night's surprise API-reported crude inventory build., and DOE confirmed with a surprise 3.8mm bbl inventory build and while WTI tried to rally (smaller build than API), the jump stalled at $68.00...
API
-
Crude +5.59mm (-3mm exp)
-
Cushing -930k (-500k exp)
-
Gasoline -791k
-
Distillates +2.89mm
DOE
-
Crude +3.803mm (-3mm exp, -850k whisper)
-
Cushing -1.338mm (-500k exp)
-
Gasoline -2.536mm (-2mm exp)
-
Distillates -101k (+500k exp)
So another surprise build - not a seasonal norm - but smaller than API-reported...
US crude production dipped on the week...
NOTE: As Erik Townsend pointed out, EIA changed the rules June 1st - now they round to the nearest 100k bbl. So the week-to-week production data is now next to worthless. The reason it LOOKED LIKE a ‘surge’ of 100k bbl last week is because that was from prior weeks (reported as zero). Each time is crosses the half-way point, they bump the official number up 100k.
WTI traded below $68 ahead of the DOE data, and kneejerked up to 68 the figure on the print...
“Oil bulls have been left battered and bruised,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. in London.
“The rebalancing paused abruptly last week” as inventories likely increased, while “downside risks for the global economy and therefore oil demand growth prospects remained alive and well.”
Comments
They are reading ZH.
http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13970510000999
If the article's content is genuine (sourced), then it is them now overplaying their hand. To be continued...
P.S. Bullish
Why are all the oil headlines "surprise" or "unexpected"?
In reply to They are reading ZH. http:/… by hola dos cola
Oil Project Eyes Green Light This Year as Prices Rise - 11 Jan 2018
An oil project off the tip of South America is on track to get the go-ahead by the end of this year as the companies involved in the development work to secure $1.5 billion in financing.
It’s eight years since Rockhopper Exploration Plc discovered the 220 million-barrel Sea Lion field off the Falkland Islands. A green light for the project -- which is operated by Premier Oil Plc -- would signal renewed confidence in the outlook for the oil industry after a three-year slump in investments due to low prices.
“The project of course is looking a lot better at $68 a barrel,” Tony Durrant, chief executive officer of Premier Oil, which holds 60 percent of Sea Lion, said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s a project that’s very sensitive to oil prices.” (Bloomberg 11 Jan 2018)
What about Argentina? And what does the law say about the ownership of natural resources?
Argentina's Continental Shelf Claims and The UN CLCA Commission (1 page):-
https://www.academia.edu/33898951/Argentinas_Continental_Shelf_Claims_-The_UN_CLCS_Commission
WTI Holds Below $68 After Surprise Crude Inventory Build
WTI Holds Below $68 After Expected Crude Inventory Build In Order To Keep the Stock Indexes Marching Upward - fixed
WTI going to 60. buy some DRIP.
Surprise my ass!!!!
trump is an idiot telling the ksa to boost output. I enjoy watching him throw the sauds under the bus to hurt iran and much as the next man and lower gasoline prices help the rest of the eCONoME but he is fucking over usa energy producers in the process. trump doesn't know jack shit about the energy business and should keep his fucking nose out of it.
The real question is? Does anyone know Jack Shitt?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuRwis3_iVk
In reply to trump is an idiot telling… by buzzsaw99
the last chart is unreadable. and can you tell me why you think it is going to 60?
please expand.