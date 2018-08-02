Apple Just Became The First Trillion Dollar Public Company

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 11:48

Thanks in part to an incessantly shrinking float, Apple just became the first publicly-traded company to be worth more than $1 trillion...

The line in the sand was $207.05 (based on Apple's most recently updated share count)

And once it tagged $207.05, the sellers hit...

And thanks to global ETF demand combined with a buyback-driven shrinking float and rising earnings...

Tim Cook is now the CEO of a trillion-dollar company...

Tim Cook won...

Bezos won't be happy but at least the central bank money is being put to good use...

Incidentally, as we noted previously, Apple's unprecedented slow-motion MBO has another key function: as Bloomberg's David Wilson writes, the decline in share count is responsible for 42% of the stock's gain from the end of 2013 through Tuesday, as shown in the chart. And, Wilson notes, "as Apple nears $1 trillion in value, a threshold no U.S. company has ever crossed, the gap may only get wider."

To be sure, Apple is not alone: a study published by the National Employment Law Project and the Roosevelt Institute found that U.S. companies spent 60% of net income on repurchases, money that could have been used for pay increases, reinvesting in company growth or general R&D spending - between 2015 and 2017.

Then again, Apple shareholders are certainly delighted that instead of doing any of those things, AAPL focused on what it does best, at least in recent years: rest on its laurels, borrow the best technology created by its competitors, and use the billions in cash this generates every quarter to buy back its own stock.

Kafir Goyim Solosides Thu, 08/02/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

What do these assholes do again?  Mostly make phones for rich people and for people who want to act rich by buying an overpriced phone.  They don't save lives, make power, or even design computer chips.  They use chips designed and made by other companies to make expensive phones for stupid people who refuse to buy cheaper, more capable phones.  If Apple disappeared from the earth tonight, nothing at all would be disrupted.  That this company continues to rise and rise fills me with astonishment every day.


 

 
Free This Justin Case Thu, 08/02/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

Hey look - another bubble - to the moon Alice, to the moon! We FANG'd some people! The mega-corp welfare queens are gonna blow up the world financially.

Everybody has their heads buried in their iThumb's, too funny. They will walk off the edge of the flat earth! (I still am amazed at how many idiots believe that conspiracy bullshit, their heads are flat!) LOL


 

 
tiwimon TeamDepends Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

Huawei ?!?!

 

I am excited to see the new H20 coming out - my iPhone 7 is taking a trip this weekend to apple store for a fix - if they replace it - which they should I am either selling it now and getting the Mate SE till the H20 or holding out for the H20 entirely

 

Lots of options out there including the one plus - too many to ignore any longer considering the excruciatingly high price of their phones


 

 
silverer Bill of Rights Thu, 08/02/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

I don't think Steve Jobs would be that proud of the fact that Apple is a trillion dollar company, mostly due to lack of real substance in the product. He'd have it at a trillion perhaps, but he wouldn't be throwing the original vision out the window, and we'd have cleverer stuff. As far as I'm concerned, Apple had the best consumer softare in their last PowerPC's. After the switch to Intel, stuff started getting "lost".