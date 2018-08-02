Apple Just Became The First Trillion Dollar Public Company

Thanks in part to an incessantly shrinking float, Apple just became the first publicly-traded company to be worth more than $1 trillion...
The line in the sand was $207.05 (based on Apple's most recently updated share count)
And once it tagged $207.05, the sellers hit...
And thanks to global ETF demand combined with a buyback-driven shrinking float and rising earnings...
Tim Cook is now the CEO of a trillion-dollar company...
Tim Cook won...
Bezos won't be happy but at least the central bank money is being put to good use...
Incidentally, as we noted previously, Apple's unprecedented slow-motion MBO has another key function: as Bloomberg's David Wilson writes, the decline in share count is responsible for 42% of the stock's gain from the end of 2013 through Tuesday, as shown in the chart. And, Wilson notes, "as Apple nears $1 trillion in value, a threshold no U.S. company has ever crossed, the gap may only get wider."
To be sure, Apple is not alone: a study published by the National Employment Law Project and the Roosevelt Institute found that U.S. companies spent 60% of net income on repurchases, money that could have been used for pay increases, reinvesting in company growth or general R&D spending - between 2015 and 2017.
Then again, Apple shareholders are certainly delighted that instead of doing any of those things, AAPL focused on what it does best, at least in recent years: rest on its laurels, borrow the best technology created by its competitors, and use the billions in cash this generates every quarter to buy back its own stock.
Comments
Yeh !
One trillion fiats... get yours today!
In reply to Yeh ! by Giant Meteor
I wonder how many Zimbabwean companies beat Apple to it. ;-)
Looney
In reply to One trillion fiats... get… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Were all going to be quadrillionares soon!
In reply to I wonder how many… by Looney
What do these assholes do again? Mostly make phones for rich people and for people who want to act rich by buying an overpriced phone. They don't save lives, make power, or even design computer chips. They use chips designed and made by other companies to make expensive phones for stupid people who refuse to buy cheaper, more capable phones. If Apple disappeared from the earth tonight, nothing at all would be disrupted. That this company continues to rise and rise fills me with astonishment every day.
In reply to Were all going to be… by Solosides
A lot of pension plans will go under with this company. Meanwhile I have a much better unlocked Sony 6inch screen phone made in China with a 23 megapixel camera that I got on sale for 240 bucks. I can put up to 256 GB sandisk card in, it came with 32GB internal.
In reply to What do these assholes do… by Kafir Goyim
Pensions shmensions, I just took out my third mortgage and bought some AAPL!
In reply to A lot of pension plans will… by COSMOS
I don’t suppose the relentless depreciation of the purchasing power of the dollar has anything to do with this.
Maybe the market conflates inflated price in a manipulated market/Ponzi scheme with real value.
In reply to Pensions shmensions, I just… by ParkAveFlasher
I've never spent 1 Cent on anything appple ...
In reply to I don’t suppose the… by Dizzy Malscience
Enjoy your spoils now shareholders, because there is a competitor (whom you would probably laugh at right now) who is going to blow past you and leave you in the dustbin of history. Hint: They make ABSOLUTELY NOTHING (i.e. chips with backdoor hacking) in China. Fucking traitors.
In reply to I've never spent 1 Cent on… by BaBaBouy
Bukkake party for Timmy tonight!
In reply to Enjoy your spoils now… by TeamDepends
Pizza and hot dog party at the Cook Mansion tonight!
James Gunn bringing the walnut sauce.
In reply to Bukkake party for Timmy… by GoFuqYourself
I see bubbles everywhere and APPL isn't exempt. Manufactured in China, sold in murica.
In reply to Pizza and hot dog party at… by Ghost of Porky
Hey look - another bubble - to the moon Alice, to the moon! We FANG'd some people! The mega-corp welfare queens are gonna blow up the world financially.
Everybody has their heads buried in their iThumb's, too funny. They will walk off the edge of the flat earth! (I still am amazed at how many idiots believe that conspiracy bullshit, their heads are flat!) LOL
In reply to I see bubbles everywhere and… by Justin Case
Maybe some of the Facebook and Twitter money fled to Apple?
In reply to Hey look - another bubble by Free This
Huawei ?!?!
I am excited to see the new H20 coming out - my iPhone 7 is taking a trip this weekend to apple store for a fix - if they replace it - which they should I am either selling it now and getting the Mate SE till the H20 or holding out for the H20 entirely
Lots of options out there including the one plus - too many to ignore any longer considering the excruciatingly high price of their phones
In reply to Enjoy your spoils now… by TeamDepends
Yup same here, butt a gazillion mind numbed effing robots are there with their parents (or Uncle Sam's) money to throw it at every stinking iPhone that the ghouls at Apple can shiw them.
In reply to I've never spent 1 Cent on… by BaBaBouy
Next stop, 1Q baby. Just 999 trill to go. You can do it AAPL!
In reply to Pensions shmensions, I just… by ParkAveFlasher
Just find one woman with a million dollar smile and you're set.
The world is filled with noise. God, love, family. The rest is bullsh#t.
In reply to Next stop, 1Q baby. Just 999… by Skateboarder
Brother, a lady's loving grace is all a man needs.
In reply to Just find one woman with a… by Ignatius
I lead with and include God because as clever as humanity is - and we are clever - we had absolutely NOTHING to do with creating this playground. We just play here.
In reply to Brother, a lady's loving… by Skateboarder
IF she's a good cook too.
In reply to Just find one woman with a… by Ignatius
Fuck'en right nothing says prosperity like more debt. I missed the last bail out for the debt serfs I wont miss this one I too am loading up on as much debt as possible...Fuck'em.
In reply to Pensions shmensions, I just… by ParkAveFlasher
No worries - when it all goes bust Tim Cook will invite you to live in his basement! /s
In reply to Pensions shmensions, I just… by ParkAveFlasher
+1
I know that phone. A sleeper. And a great value for the money - comparatively speaking anyway.
In reply to A lot of pension plans will… by COSMOS
Yup Home of the $1000 cell phone...
In reply to What do these assholes do… by Kafir Goyim
I don't think Steve Jobs would be that proud of the fact that Apple is a trillion dollar company, mostly due to lack of real substance in the product. He'd have it at a trillion perhaps, but he wouldn't be throwing the original vision out the window, and we'd have cleverer stuff. As far as I'm concerned, Apple had the best consumer softare in their last PowerPC's. After the switch to Intel, stuff started getting "lost".
In reply to Yup Home of the $1000 cell… by Bill of Rights
A free market is just that. You get one vote. Millions of other people get millions of votes. Hundreds of millions have freely voted via purchases to support Apple. Or Android, or Toyota... You don't have to like it, or understand it. Just be market zen about it. It is what it is until it isn't .
In reply to What do these assholes do… by Kafir Goyim
The madness of QE, the effects are just beginning to show for real.
In reply to What do these assholes do… by Kafir Goyim
Apple is not a tech company. They are a brand that has been sold to the stupidest and vainest among us. There is no technical innovation in their products, only the relentless brand promotion. I really hate marketing guys.
In reply to I wonder how many… by Looney
You got that right.
Homeless Trillionaires on the horizon, get yours today.
In reply to What do these assholes do… by Kafir Goyim
Nigerian scams have done better.
In reply to I wonder how many… by Looney
And we'll even throw in free 24/7 NSA snooping!
In reply to One trillion fiats... get… by Cryptopithicus Homme
that is the real value of the company to .gov
audio recording what you say,
video recording what you do
gps tracking where you go
GPS tracking of your driving habits (and yes they know how fast your going)
marketing tracking what you buy and search for
every imaginable type of analytics up your A-hole.
In reply to And we'll even throw in free… by Solosides
Finally! That BUY signal i've been waiting for.
/s
In reply to Yeh ! by Giant Meteor
And most excellent sarc it was !
In reply to Finally! That BUY signal i… by Being Free
and their products are worse and worse, what a paradox...
In reply to Yeh ! by Giant Meteor
iCrap
If Jesus was here he would have flipped some tables by now...
But, Jesus IS here, and He IS flipping tables .. just, you know, lot's of folks don't see it ... and no I'm not referencing the growth in food service careers for the young uns ..
Oh my, I've done it now ....
In reply to If Jesus was here he would… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
The dispensationalist holy-rollers within the conservatariat will be in full force today on how great everything is, guaranteed. Hearts in the right place, brains up their ass.
In reply to But, Jesus IS here, and He… by Giant Meteor
And then the police would Swiss-cheese him 10 seconds afterwards
In reply to If Jesus was here he would… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
Good point. I believe they got Jesus several years ago, selling loosies in NYC ..
In reply to And then the police would… by Solosides
They couldn't lay a finger on Jesus until He was ready.
You might say His position is unassailable, and His timing is perfect.
In reply to Good point. I believe they… by Giant Meteor
If Jesus were here, people on ZH would complain about the over-representation of Jews in the prophecy business.
In reply to If Jesus was here he would… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
Not to mention that little table flipping incident was clearly a case of illegal destruction of private property, making terroristic threats, and a total disrespect of the fee (sic) free market (place.) A bit vexing really. Clearly he was no fan of the FED ..
In reply to If Jesus were here, people… by Mementoil
When the time comes to get out? Good luck investors, get the fuck in line for some pain.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
Speaks to the state of the dollar. We talk trillions now like we did billions just 10 years ago.
yawn
Brawndo, it's got what plants crave.