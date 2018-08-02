Buffett's Favorite Indicator Exposes A Stock Market More Primed For A Crash Than Ever Before

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Warren Buffett’s favorite indicator is telling us that stocks are more overvalued right now than they have ever been before in American history.
That doesn’t mean that a stock market crash is imminent. In fact, this indicator has been in the “danger zone” for quite some time. But what it does tell us is that stock valuations are more bloated than we have ever seen and that a stock market crash would make perfect sense.
So precisely what is the “Buffett Indicator”? Well, it is actually very simple to calculate. You just take the total market value of all stocks and divide it by the gross domestic product. When that ratio is more than 100 percent, stocks are generally considered to be overvalued, and when that ratio is under 100 percent stocks are generally considered to be undervalued. The following comes from MSN…
That being said, the Buffett Indicator, while it’s not a flawless indicator, does tend to peak during hot stock markets and bottom during weak markets. And as a general rule, if the indicator falls below 80%-90% or so, it has historically signaled that stocks are cheap. On the other hand, levels significantly higher than 100% can indicate stocks are expensive.
For context, the Buffett indicator peaked at about 145% right before the dot-com bubble burst and reached nearly 110% before the financial crisis.
So where are we today?
Right now we are at almost 149 percent, which is the highest level ever recorded…
Where does the Buffett Indicator stand now? It may surprise you to learn that, at nearly 149%, the total market cap to GDP ratio has never been higher. It’s even higher than the 145% peak we saw during the dot-com bubble.
In recent days we have seen a “tech bloodbath”, but that was nothing compared to what is eventually coming. Ultimately, the stock market would need to fall by at least one-third in order for prices to be properly balanced again.
And it appears that Warren Buffett is taking his own advice. His company is currently sitting on more than 100 billion dollars in cash…
Having said that, it does seem like Buffett himself is paying attention and agrees that the market is generally expensive. After all, the lack of attractive investment opportunities has resulted in Berkshire Hathaway accumulating nearly $110 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. Plus, Buffett has specifically cited valuation when discussing the absence of major acquisitions lately.
Warren Buffett didn’t become one of the wealthiest men in America by being stupid. He knows that valuations are absurd right now, and he is waiting to strike until valuations are not so absurd.
And he knows that another recession is inevitably coming. I wrote about some of the trouble signs yesterday, and more trouble signs seem to pop up on a daily basis now.
Earlier today, CNN published an article entitled “Two recession warning signs are here”…
Home sales have declined in four of the past five months as housing prices have grown — but paychecks have remained stagnant. Many people can’t afford to buy homes, and those who can are taking on a lot of debt to get into them.
I feel really bad for those that purchased a home in recent months, because those poor people are getting in right at the top of the bubble. The housing bubble is about to burst in a major way, and there will be a tremendous amount of pain afterwards.
And we received more bad news about the housing market on Wednesday. According to Redfin, housing demand plunged 9.6 percent in June…
The long list of housing headwinds is finally taking its toll on potential buyers. Housing demand fell 9.6 percent in June, compared with June 2017, according to a monthly index from Redfin. That is the largest decline since April 2016.
CNN’s second “warning sign” is the fact that the yield curve is about to invert…
The Federal Reserve, which is finishing up its two-day meeting Wednesday, is expected to raise its target rate two more times this year. Higher rates have boosted short-term US Treasury bond rates. But the longer-term bond rates haven’t risen along with the shorter-term rates, because investors are growing wary about the economy over the long haul.
With two more interest rate hikes planned, the Fed could boost short-term rates higher than long-term ones, inverting the so-called yield curve. An inverted yield curve has preceded every recession in modern history.
If you don’t understand the yield curve or you just want a deeper examination of this issue, please see my previous article entitled “Beware – The Last 7 Times The Yield Curve Inverted The U.S. Economy Was Hit By A Recession”.
In recent weeks, there has been renewed interest in my economics website as people begin to wake up and understand that a major economic crisis is looming. Of course the truth is that we are way, way overdue for a stock market crash and another recession. The only thing that is surprising is that it took us so long to get here.
Sadly, most people are still very much asleep. Average Americans spend most of their waking hours staring at either a television or a computer screen, and the big media companies control almost all of the media that we are so voraciously consuming. Instead of thinking for themselves, most people simply regurgitate what they have been fed by the media giants, and we are never going to turn things around if we continue to allow “the matrix” to tell us what to think.
The Buffett Indicator is very simple, but it is also very accurate. If you want to do well in the stock market, you want to buy low and sell high, and right now we are in absurdly high territory. Stock valuations always return to their long-term averages eventually, and many believe that the coming stock market crash is going to arrive sooner rather than later.
Comments
Meanwhile, Satan's best friend Jeff Sessions is counting his Soros bucks and doing NOTHING.
Well you don't hear the "Oracle of Omaha" out telling everyone that the market is overpriced more than ever before, do ya? Has he mentioned he's selling? Has he been on his stump at CNBC telling everyone it might be a good time to liquidate? No he has not.
Because he is an industry shill.....An inside trader......a globalist tool.
But no worries, he'll be there to buy your shit for pennies on the dollar after the crash.....and tell you, "Price is what you paid, value is what I get."
In reply to Meanwhile, Satan's best… by south40_dreams
dont worry he will just change his favorite indicator; when GDP, inflation, stock prices etc are totally fictitious then all indicators are worthless.
In reply to Well you don't hear the … by bshirley1968
Uncle Warren is a great indicator himself, just do the opposite of what he says and you'll be in like flint.
In reply to dont worry he will just… by spastic_colon
ole buffie is the insider's insider.
he makes sure he gets max return on his bailouts etc. covered by the good faith and credit of the good old US of A
In reply to Well you don't hear the … by bshirley1968
Hes gets payed well to do nothing and even insists on it, its called delay the inevitable.
In reply to Meanwhile, Satan's best… by south40_dreams
Does this work for Yellowstone caldera eruptions too?
Today's doom porn brought to you by the letter "B".
it's Wilshire/GNP and it's too high....BC the tax cuts, reg thawing, trade deal prospects JUST kicked in (or are about to in the case of trade deals) and GNP (denominator) is slow to reflect...but prices (numerator) are very quick to reflect the future impact on revenue/sales/etc, etc.
In reply to Does this work for… by ShrNfr
Do you ever wake up or do you stay in that dream world 24/7?
Prices outstripped GDP a long time ago and have continued that divergence......fueled by an ever growing debt bubble.
You have 24 months...tops....for your little dream land theory to be proven either correct or complete bullshit. I'll be here and we can discuss it further. My gut tells me we will know within the next 6 months.....but 24 tops.
In reply to it's Wilshire/GNP and it's… by onewayticket2
in case you hadnt noticed, these guys cant recall what happened 24 days, or sometimes even 24 hours ago, so to try 24 months is simply not possible.
In reply to Do you ever wake up or do… by bshirley1968
I realize the world did not begin with trump tax cuts and didn't suggest that and agree we're a debt driven economy. But to suggest current prices do not reflect these "once a generation" cuts and the material turnaround of regulations and the potential for lucrative trade deals is silly. And not to realize the disconnect between forward looking pricing and backward looking/reported GNP is naive. but continue.
In reply to Do you ever wake up or do… by bshirley1968
no worries the richest and most corrupt banks will be rescued....the rest can keep their depressions
Short Apple.
In reply to no worries the richest and… by venturen
Also, September.
so buffett is waiting to btfd like everyone else. that means any dip will be bought because we're all waiting for it, including the fed. he should just buy back his own overpriced stock like everyone else.
The stock market is a rigged casino and Buffett is in on it. Here's one of my favorite Buffett lines:
Look around the poker table; If you can’t see the sucker, you’re it.
But but but the Dow is meant to hit 1 million
Where is the dip from earlier this year?
A watched Pot Never Boils.. Lets all go on vacation.
"That doesn’t mean that a stock market crash is imminent"
Well, of course not!
That would not be allowed in the 100% rigged "market" place.
The life curve is flattening on old Warren
Amen to that.
In reply to The life curve is flattening… by Bahamas
The Warren Buffet long hot summer WS buffet price indicator is allegedly better than the McDonald hamburger price indicator :
When the Duck's Flagada Jones piloting of Pax Americana's about turn from its past makes it fly "too close to the sun"...
The Deplorables sing : QAnon; like Lot as he flees S&G.
Great towers of salt looming on the horizon!
Will the buffet price fall like dot.com or will it rise on #Maga Kentucky fry chicken wings?
Some conundrum.
oh good-- the morning report on the Buffett bowel movement !
Buffett is the single example of last century, crony-corruption . co-owner of politicians , buyer and maintainer of the worst, ramshackle and UN-fair tax code - ever. through the co-ownership of his politicians , buffett has used that last century tax code to .... ? ?? .... what did the old timers use to warn about ....
they warned about "dangerous concentrations of wealth" ... the "foundations, charities and NGO's that possess tax exemptions from the peoples' Treasury.
funny, all of these yappers who love FDR and the corrupt New Deal ... fdr hated the stock, holding companies ( Buffett)
today, they fund and purchase these DNC politicians.
He'd gladly pay more taxes, he just won't do it voluntarily.
In reply to oh good-- the morning report… by 21st.century
A hamburger and a cherry coke are the keys to a long life.
no it ain't. pretending they are leads to a well paid life. I will give you that.
In reply to A hamburger and a cherry… by robertocarlos
The economy cannot survive even a routine correction. Guess what? It may not survive. There will be massive intervention if it seriously starts down and it might. http://quillian.net/blog/the-announcement/
What did this old fart create? Beautiful huge piles of fiat. What a life!
"Sell Mortimer Sell !!!"
Buffett's greatest legacy will be supporting Planned Parenthood and funding the extermination of an entire generation of liberal voters!!!
Screw Buffets indicator...
Here’s why the Dow will hit 40,000 by 2025...
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/03/heres-why-the-dow-will-hit-40000-by-202…
Eat shit bufet.
Love it when they quote CNN...
Buffet, the ultimate insider and buddy of Satan, like the Rothschilds, makes his money the old fashioned way: he steals it. Why are the thieves always featured in such a noble light in media?
You can hate Buffett and still understand that when the total stock market cap is 150% of GDP it indicates stretched valuations.
The real question is do valuations matter?
Well fuck - right now they don't --
But at some point they will.