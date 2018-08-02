CDC Urges America To Stop Re-Using Condoms

If the American economy is doing so well... and we are at full-employment... why do so many feel the need to "reuse" condoms?

In a somewhat shocking tweet, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a rather amusing reminder urging Americans to stop re-using condoms: "We say it because people do it: Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act."

We say it because people do it: Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl — CDC STD (@CDCSTD) July 23, 2018

Research has found that as many as three percent of people have tried to reuse condoms, and half us have put a condom on too late or removed it too soon, the Daily Mail said.

"Correctly using male condoms and other barriers like female condoms and dental dams, every time, can reduce (though not eliminate) the risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and viral hepatitis," the CDC said.

Early condoms like this Durex actually came with instructions to wash them. They also had a seam the side and were made of actual rubber.

We know better now...