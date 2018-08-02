CDC Urges America To Stop Re-Using Condoms

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 15:55

If the American economy is doing so well... and we are at full-employment... why do so many feel the need to "reuse" condoms?

In a somewhat shocking tweet, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a rather amusing reminder urging Americans to stop re-using condoms: "We say it because people do it: Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act."

Research has found that as many as three percent of people have tried to reuse condoms, and half us have put a condom on too late or removed it too soon, the Daily Mail said. 

"Correctly using male condoms and other barriers like female condoms and dental dams, every time, can reduce (though not eliminate) the risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and viral hepatitis," the CDC said. 

Early condoms like this Durex actually came with instructions to wash them. They also had a seam the side and were made of actual rubber.

We know better now...

 

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
mkkby dead hobo Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

Not mentioned is this is something only queers do.  Just like aides infects 95% fags.  The rest are niggs/spics/muzzies who inject themselves with dirty syringes.

Filthy degenerates belong in cages. Since cages are too expensive and good for their likes, FEMA camps somewhere in Africa or South America.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
konputa mkkby Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

Yup, the actual statistics mirror what you just said. I was shocked at how few straight white men and women are infected every year as of late. It's essentially a rounding error.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
pods Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

I use ribbed ones, except I turn them inside out. For my pleasure.
All I can say, as I'm sure the knuckleheads trying this certainly aren't following the CDC's tweets.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
RubberJohnny Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

Condoms are for faggots and wimps.

Real men don't eat quiche and they don't use condoms. Your lady is insulted when you put a piece of rubber over your pulsating shaft.