China Is About To Report Its First Ever H1 Current Account Deficit: Why It Matters

In what may represent a historic change to China's mercantilist economy, recently we noted that in the first quarter of 2018, China had recorded its first current account deficit this century.
Now, in a note from Deutsche Bank that explains the bank's justification to revise its USDCNH forecast higher (now expecting the Yuan to drop to 7.40 against the dollar versus 6.90 previously), the bank picks up on this observation and as chief China economist Zhiwei Zhang writes, China had a current account deficit of US$ 34bn in Q1, the first quarterly current account deficit since 2001 Q2.
He then goes on to preview that the current account balance for Q2 will be released on Aug 6, and while the monthly balance of payments data suggest that China likely has a surplus in Q2, it will be much smaller than the past years.
"Consequently the current account balance in H1 has likely turned into a deficit", Deutsche Bank predicts.
Here are the details:
the monthly data release shows China’s balance of goods and service trade recorded a surplus of US$ 31 bn in Q2 after a large deficit of US$21 bn in Q1 ( Figure 1 ). Growth of goods exports slowed in H1 to 11% while import growth surged to 20%. The service trade deficit widened to US$149 bn in H1 from the five year average of US$90 bn ( Figure 2 ).
The Q2 income balance in the current account has not been released. To turn the current account in H1 into surplus the income balance needs to show a surplus of at least 3bn in Q2 which is quite unlikely, as it has been in deficit for most of the past three years ( Figure 3 ).
As a result, DB expects China’s current account balance to show a small deficit around US$15bn in H1 (a deficit of US$34bn in Q1 and a surplus of US$19bn in Q2), assuming the income balance in Q2 to be the average of past two years (- US$12bn).
It would be the first time China had a current account deficit on half year basis since China started to publish quarterly data in 1998.
Why is this important? As Zhivei explains, the decline of current account surplus is a structural trend which is driven by
- consumption upgrade due to a strong wealth effect from the booming property market, particularly in tier 3 cities
- slower growth of exports as China loses competitiveness in labor intensive products to other low income countries. The trade tension will likely put further pressure on the current account in coming years, as China tries to promote imports to avoid trade war.
He goes on to note that while the trade war has not affected China's current account visibly yet in H1, it will certainly reinforce the downward pressure in H2 and 2019 as pressure on exports increases, especially if Trump imposes more tariffs than are already in place (which he will). Adding to the downward pressure, China is trying to promote imports to mitigate the trade tension. As a result, "the trade surplus will likely shrink in the next few years."
Extrapolating a few years out, DB forecasts that China's current account balance will drop to 0.6%, 0.3% and 0% of GDP in 2018, 2019 and 2020 (2017: 1.3%).
The implications of China going from current account surplus to deficit are profound: it would mean greater reliance on foreign funding, a more open capital account, a weaker CNY and deeper and less manipulated capital markets; in a nutshell it would mean that China is becoming a new America, and the Yuan would need to increasingly be seen as a legitimate reserve currency to fund the deficit. Of course, it would also mean less "ability" to massage the Chinese economy.
And as a result of the resulting downward pressure on the currency, DB revises its USDCNY forecast to 6.95 and 7.40 by the end of 2018 and 2019. However there is a twist:
We expected RMB to weaken but the pace of depreciation has turned out to be faster than we expected. The PBoC may step in to smoothen the path of depreciation but we doubt they will intervene heavily to reverse the trend of depreciation.
Actually, judging by today's action, they are doing everything in their power to accelerate it.
Finally, there are two more reasons why the Yuan is set to keep sliding.
First, the capital outflows seem to be picking up in June after being stable for most of H1.
Second, interest rates are once again edging lower as monetary policy has aggressively loosened in recent weeks.
Of the two, the first issue is by far more the most critical variable when it comes to China's economy, as Eric Peters recently explained, which is why DB notes that it expects China's capital controls to be tightened in the next few years to maintain a loose liquidity condition in China without even faster depreciation.
Comments
Now is the perfect time to sell all of the treasuries that China has acclimated. We live in interesting times.
You're an idiot. IF China would sell all of their treasuries, the Yuan would appreciate and destroy their export sector. At the same time the higher interest rates would hurt the US consumer - (ie. China's biggest customer).......so dream on clown, China ain't never selling those Treasuries.
In reply to Now is the perfect time to… by westcott1
I agree. Right now, the US dollar is rising in value, making all imports cheaper.
If the US dollar was to drop in value this would make all imports more expensive for the US consumer.
The rising US dollar is, at least partially, offsetting the tariffs.
..........
But... World-wide interest rates are slowly starting to rise, meaning that the current bond holders stand to lose a lot of money in the future. This could be the incentive for the Chinese to sell (slowly).
In reply to You're an idiot. IF China… by TimeTraveller
Lots of squiggly lines and such but what I want to know, DB, is; Will Crab Rangoon go up or down, in the place on the corner, because of this...
Why is it that other countries have been imposing tariffs and restrictions on US imports since forever and our MSM never had a problem with this but as soon as Trump does the same everyone starts screaming about a "trade war" that is going to destroy the entire global economy? Whose side are they on? hmmm...
Redistribution of our wealth in line with their self-congratulatory, socialist, fifth column interests...
In reply to Why is it that other… by bowie28
Buying American made products and avoiding foreign made goods is a win/win for the US.
In reply to Redistribution of our wealth… by Arne Saknussemm
China is getting Trumped.
Trump (the US) may be challenging China in certain areas but China has made giant and continual mistakes with their economy for decades. They have made progress, no doubt. But largely it is a mirage.
Though developed markets, the US included, have made similar mistakes that will have to be dealt with.
In reply to China is getting Trumped. by joego1
"...in a nutshell it would mean that China is becoming a new America, and the Yuan would need to increasingly be seen as a legitimate reserve currency to fund the deficit. Of course, it would also mean less "ability" to massage the Chinese economy."
How's that...?
If China is becoming a new America, the ability to massage the numbers is our de-facto modus operandi...
Maybe they need some illegal immigrants to get them going again.
In reply to "...in a nutshell it would… by Consuelo
si si puede.
In reply to Maybe they need some illegal… by joego1
Rock, meet hard place.
Wei too row.
they still have a hell of a war chest courtesy of the usa and eu penchant for chinese slave labor produced goods.
I don't think China will ever open their capital account. Far too much money in China, is looking to leave. Heaven forbid, there will be a House price bubble in the Western world the likes you've never seen before.