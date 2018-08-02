Connected To The Matrix: Americans Spend Most Of Their Waking Hours Staring At A Screen

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,
Before televisions and computers were invented, Americans didn’t spend any time staring at television and computer screens. They worked hard, raised their families, personally interacted with their communities (remember that?), and generally tried to make the world a better place.
But now for many of us, the “virtual world” actually seems more real than the “real world” does. In fact, as you will see below, average Americans now spend most of their waking hours staring at a screen. We have willingly connected ourselves to “the matrix”, and the amount of time spent connected is rising with each passing year. A report that was just put out by Nielsen found that we spend an average of 11 hours per day interacting with media...
Americans now spend most of their waking hours watching TV, listening to music, using apps on their smartphones, or otherwise consuming media, a new study finds.
US adults are spending more than 11 hours a day on average—or about two-thirds of their waking time—consuming media in some form, Nielsen showed in its first-quarter 2018 report on US media consumption today (July 31). It measured, based on its representative panels of TV, radio, and digital households and consumers, activities like watching TV and DVDs, listening to the radio, visiting apps on a smartphone or tablet, and using the internet and game consoles.
No wonder we don’t have time to do anything else.
The time Americans spent interacting with various forms of media was up 19 minutes over the previous quarter, and here is how it broke down…
Watching live television: 4 hours, 10 minutes
Watching time-shifted television: 36 minutes
App/Web on a smartphone: 2 hours, 22 minutes
App/Web on a tablet: 47 minutes
Internet on a computer: 39 minutes
Listening to the radio: 1 hour, 46 minutes
Internet connected device: 26 minutes
Game console: 14 minutes
DVD/Blu-Ray device: 6 minutes
It really surprised me how little time Americans spend watching DVDs. I suppose that since everything is going digital that DVDs will someday be relics of a bygone age, but we aren’t there quite yet.
Another surprising thing from the report was the difference in behavior between the generations. According to Nielsen, older Americans actually spend the most time consuming media…
Though older generations generally spend the most time with media (adults 35-49 spend over 11 hours a day on it, while adults 50-64 do so at a nearly 13-hour clip), younger generations are at the forefront of TV-connected device and digital usage.
But young adults spend more time than anyone else consuming media on smartphones…
Young adults 18-34 spend 43% of their time consuming media on digital platforms. Almost a third of their time spent with media (29%) comes from apps/web on a smartphone—the most of any measured generation.
If it seems like young people are constantly on their phones, that is because they are. Smartphone use is at an all-time high, and it keeps going up every year.
Sadly, it isn’t just in our free time that most of us are willingly connecting ourselves to “the matrix”. A different study discovered that the average office worker in America spends 1,700 hours in front of a screen each year…
We’re often told to limit the amount of screen time in our daily lives, but for many of us, we don’t have much of a choice. A new study finds the average office worker spends nearly 1,700 hours in front of a computer screen over the course of a year.
According to a survey of 2,000 office workers by contact lenses manufacturer Acuvue, office workers spend about 6.5 hours a day sitting in front of their computer.
So when you add the amount of time we spend staring at screens at work to the amount of time that we spend staring at screens at home, for many of us it pretty much takes up almost all of our waking hours.
Is this good for our society?
And we should talk about who controls all of this media that we are consuming. Today, approximately 90 percent of the programming that comes through your television is controlled by just 6 giant media corporations. Of course those 6 giant media corporations are ultimately owned by the elite of the world.
So if you spend several hours watching television each day, you are allowing “the matrix” to fundamentally shape what you think, what you believe and how you view the world.
At least on the Internet there has been more diversity of viewpoints, but now there is a massive effort to censor alternative voices. The elite are attempting to become gatekeepers in the digital world just like they are with every other form of media.
In 2018, major alternative voices are being “shadowbanned”, censored or having their accounts terminated altogether by the tech giants. Some large conservative websites have seen their traffic from social media fall by over 90 percent, and many of them have seen a dramatic drop in revenue. For example, WND has seen revenue decline by about 60 percent over the last two years…
WND and the rest of the independent media are feeling the heat from the Internet Cartel, which controls traffic, revenue, search power, hosting and distribution of news and information through social media, not to mention retail sales of all books.
It’s a scary time of rapidly shrinking traffic and revenues. WND, for instance, has seen drops in revenue from more than $10 million in 2016 to $6 million last year to perhaps as little as $4 million in 2018.
All other forms of media are already completely dominated by the elite, and so we must not allow them to take full control of the Internet.
If you want to change society, it won’t do you any good to go out to the street corners or to the marketplaces because nobody will listen to you.
If you want to change society, you have to go online, because that is where the people are.
Right now we are in an information war, and the future of our country is hanging in the balance. So let us fight this information war as hard as we can, because losing is not an option.
How do they calculate your time if you're watching tv, listening to the radio via the internet through your PC's speakers, all while dabbing on your smartphone?
If I take work out of the equation I spend about 1hr on the TV, about 40 mins on the phone looking up various bs mostly with "how to do..." the rest is taking care of the kids and working outside, typically applying the "how to do..." .
In reply to Give it a few more years. by Iconoclast422
The REAL tragedy is that in the old days I used to do some awesome-super-exciting-productive stuff while I sat on the computer all day.
Now I just dribble crap on ZH.
I need a good 64-bit computer, 16 GB RAM and a terabyte hard-drive (actually, I got that much already and a little moar never hurts, but anyways...)
I really need an assembler, memory map, firmware guide, detailed instructions on accessing the video chip and other hardware and then you can take away my internet connection forever. I got important stuff I need to do!
In reply to Give it a few more years. by Iconoclast422
off topic but...
seems the ny times has gone and hired themselves a korean immigrant who hates whitey as a new op ed editor.
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/180899050
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/180874885#top
Ain’t it grand?
In reply to The REAL tragedy is that in… by PT
Note: If the price of housing had not gone bat-shit crazy back in the early 2000s then I would not have been so motivated to try and understand how the world of finance REALLY works and I might not have discovered ZH and I might have actually been productive all these years. IT'S ALL THE BANKSTERS' FAULT!!!!
Okay, it's really my fault I turned into a zombie but I can't help it. I'm a zombie!
In reply to The REAL tragedy is that in… by PT
Note 2:
"Liars Poker" and "The Big Short (Inside The Doomsday Machine)" both by Michael Lewis. It's been a while since I plugged those two books so I hope I don't annoy too many old-timers but anyway, see, I actually discovered the answers I was seeking OFF the net and BEFORE I discovered ZH. ZH was the continuation when I was trying to find the answers to some obscure questions about interest rates, the answers which I never found and the questions which I have long since forgotten. Why do I need the internet again?
In reply to Note: If the price of… by PT
No problem. It's the smart play. Rubbing all that Zombie juice on yourself you can now walk confidently among them without fear of harm ..
Now Get busy dammitt, we need to find the cure !
In reply to Note: If the price of… by PT
ZH users on computer - 10hrs
Plus another four on the phone.
In reply to ZH users on computer - 10hrs by boostedhorse
I'm going to help solve the problem from removing ZH from my reading list.
Quality of content has taken a real nosedive this year and I can't remember the last time I found something useful here.
In reply to ZH users on computer - 10hrs by boostedhorse
The whole internet is useless. I'm just still here because I am a zombie.
In reply to I'm going to help solve the… by Sanity Bear
If you are spending this much time online, you ought to be mining JSEcoin for free! It takes 5 minutes to set it up:
Javascript Enabled Coin (JSEcoin)
https://platform.jsecoin.com/?lander=3&utm_source=referral&utm_campaign…
In reply to ZH users on computer - 10hrs by boostedhorse
who, me?
People still watch TV?
NOT TRUE !!! I look at porn too !!! Oh wait...
I see a lot of teens with the kyphosis of a granny. probably from haunching over the smartphone.
and the memory of one too.
In reply to I see a lot of teens with… by DingleBarryObummer
TV, radio, what's that?
TV is the thing you plug the DVD player into. Now if only I could remember what a DVD player woz.
In reply to TV, radio, what's that? by Sanksion
This is why the Deep State was able to take over. Americans spend all their spare time just being entertained . . . while the American Republic is destroyed.
Bring back the pony express. Funny thing is, I believe even the ordinary folks, the plebians were better informed on the issues that mattered back in the olden days when it took weeks and months to receive "the news."
It is not the electronic mediums themselves per se, but the endless stream of bullshit, memes, agi prop, psychological operations, disinformation, vapidity, and learned helplessness that is the trouble ..
Also the fact that all the above is now considered entertainment ..
In reply to This is why the Deep State… by RedBaron616
Yup! No real info/news, just entertainment and indoctrination.
The Pony Express lasted 18 months before getting superseded by the telegraph.
So... the good news is, this too will pass.
In reply to Bring back the pony express… by Giant Meteor
Schools are still the worst for indoctrination and nobody ever pushes back, at best people have to retreat and homeschool kids. We have three generations now indoctrinated with Marxism via the education system. They get boosters of propaganda from all other sources "proving" they are right after that. The internet helps maybe but most will never read much after being forced to in school, they prefer to listen to MSM.
The writing is on the wall if this isnt stopped. Europe has a couple generations more at best and look how screwed that place is.
Bezmenov said the contamination of Marxism is irreversible and you have to just start retraining minds to function with new generations because the others are a permanent disease. This is not happening.
In reply to Bring back the pony express… by Giant Meteor
The NFL viewer numbers will probably remain lower.
In reply to This is why the Deep State… by RedBaron616
I believe so. Never was a fan, but have heard from a few that were, and they remain it seems permanently disgusted. It seems more folks are catching on to things, slowly yes, by degrees, but catching on none the less.
The most vexing of things in this regard o me personally, is watching grown men get all juiced up over their "fantasy football." A fantasy, regarding a fantasy. I mean how empty does ones life have to be ?
In reply to The NFL viewer numbers will… by BrownCoat
Hmmm, this is awkward ..
Well as an old expression from the car business accurately pointed out, there is a seat for every ass, and an ass for every seat.
So many memes, so little time ..
Heh who knows, reading by whale oil fueled lanterns and candelight may yet make a comeback. I'm in ..
your a meme machine. Yous on fire!
In reply to Hmmm, this is awkward … by Giant Meteor
the effect of this:
if you want to get through to people, you have to use memes. Otherwise it's like you are talking Entish or Chinese to them.
As dear old dad was fond of saying, God rest his soul, Meteor, there's good bullshit, and there is bad bullshit. It's up to you to figure out which is which ...
In reply to the effect of this: if you… by DingleBarryObummer
I just want to be a Cosmic Cowboy...
https://youtu.be/OfT9cS2gH_M
Fake News....... where's the line item for ZH?
Because the third world which doesn't spend all day looking at screens is in such a good state.
yea i mean that's probably from the lack of protein, as well as the doodoo water they must drink/bathe from. Lack of screens probably not so much.
In reply to Because the third world… by NEOSERF
Coincidently, I'm in front of a screen right now.
People mesmerized by staring at a screen are not out committing crimes. There is a bright side to everything.
Screens, "Bright side" I see what you did there Polly !
In reply to People mesmerized by staring… by Pollygotacracker
Yeah I do, but it's ZH - and that's different...
Well in between comments in example, why just the other day I was in the hot outdoors scrapping for the precious, enjoying the work out with the Sawzall kicking, Dr. Copper's ass .. Man does not live by bombastic commentary and sarcasm alone. As with all things balance is key, and quality essensial.
A body has got to eat and , well you know, that other stuff that a body does ..
In reply to Yeah I do, but it's ZH - and… by Consuelo
Hey - we can walk & chew gum at the same time. I just saddled up my men for their duties of the day, and on the other screen I have sales to close - and it'll all get done.
Yep. I see we were thinking along the same lines ..
I find these little sessions (no not that sessions) adds to keeps oneself mentally sharpened, which you know, has always been important, but I think, even moreso in these ever perilous times.
In reply to Hey - we can walk & chew gum… by Consuelo
I went to a bar last night..cause that's what I do...and I looked around and 80% of the people were on their phones..its a new world out there
Brave New World ..
In reply to I went to a bar last night… by youngman