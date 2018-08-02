Core Factory Orders Growth Slowest Since Feb, Durable Goods Revised Lower

While headline factory orders rose 0.7% MoM (as expected), ex-transports, it rose just 0.4% in June (admittedly the 12th monthly rise in a row). Final durable goods data was all revised lower on the month.
Durable Goods Orders final for June was revised down from +1.0% to +0.8% (but has rebounded from the 0.3% drop in May).
Capital Goods New Orders (ex-defense, ex-aircraft & parts) rose just 0.2% MoM (dramatically revised down from the preliminary 0.6% rise in June) suggesting the tax-cut-driven capex-spike was not as large as expected.
Comments
"Core"
https://youtu.be/goqE1M349CU
Woo hoo! I'm all in 3X SPY!
better start making those washing machines even crappier.........
How hard did they have to make numbers up to say we werent in a recession in 2015?
Good question. Factory orders are up 8% yoy so far...This stat is one the naysayers could careless about:
Last 19 months has seen 836,000 new manufacturing jobs vs. prior 19 months only 26,000
In reply to How hard did they have to… by BigWillyStyle887
Raise those rates, Jerome, 50 bps at a time! But Trumpsays don't raise rates - we need to keep adding $1T+/year in debt at low rates to make it seem like prosperity!
In reply to Good question. Factory… by MuffDiver69