Debunking 8 Myths About AI In The Workplace

The interplay between technology and work has always been a hot topic.
While technology has typically created more jobs than it has destroyed on a historical basis, Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes that this context rarely stops people from believing that things are “different” this time around.
In this case, it’s the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) that is being hotly debated by the media and expert commentators. Although there is no doubt that AI will be a transformative force in business, the recent attention on the subject has also led to many common misconceptions about the technology and its anticipated effects.
DISPROVING COMMON MYTHS ABOUT AI
Today’s infographic comes to us from Raconteur and it helps paint a clearer picture about the nature of AI, while attempting to debunk various myths about AI in the workplace.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
AI is going to be a seismic shift in business – and it’s expected to create a $15.7 trillion economic impact globally by 2030.
But understandably, monumental shifts like this tend to make people nervous, resulting in many unanswered questions and misconceptions about the technology and what it will do in the workplace.
DEMYSTIFYING MYTHS
Here are the eight debunked myths about AI:
1. Automation will completely displace employees
Truth: 70% of employers see AI in supporting humans in completing business processes. Meanwhile, only 11% of employers believe that automation will take over the work found in jobs and business processes to a “great extent”.
2. Companies are primarily interested in cutting costs with AI
Truth: 84% of employers see AI as obtaining or sustaining a competitive advantage, and 75% see AI as a way to enter into new business areas. 63% see pressure to reduce costs as a reason to use AI.
3. AI, machine learning, and deep learning are the same thing
Truth: AI is a broader term, while machine learning is a subset of AI that enables “intelligence” by using training algorithms and data. Deep learning is an even narrower subset of machine learning inspired by the interconnected neurons of the brain.
4. Automation will eradicate more jobs than it creates
Truth: At least according to one recent study by Gartner, there will be 1.8 million jobs lost to AI by 2020 and 2.3 million jobs created. How this shakes out in the longer term is much more debatable.
5. Robots and AI are the same thing
Truth: Even though there is a tendency to link AI and robots, most AI actually works in the background and is unseen (think Amazon product recommendations). Robots, meanwhile, can be “dumb” and just automate simple physical processes.
6. AI won’t affect my industry
Truth: AI is expected to have a significant impact on almost every industry in the next five years.
7. Companies implementing AI don’t care about workers
Truth: 65% of companies pursuing AI are also investing in the reskilling of current employees.
8. High productivity equals higher profits and less employment
Truth: AI and automation will increase productivity, but this could also translate to lower prices, higher wages, higher demand, and employment growth.
Still worried about AI’s impact on your career?
Here’s a list of 10 skills that will help you survive the rise of the robots in the workplace.
Comments
off topic (sorry Tyler)
All sorts of chatter that Q is Max Boot.
Ultimately it could be different people all quoting the same source and of course it could be false.
But it explains Q’s neocon/Zionist take on Palestine and Iran and confirms the Wikileaks take that it was a pied piper op.
IF true... Boot did not act alone. He lacks the brains and background. He got help from intelligence agents. That could mean the agency, but likely means the Israelis.
mega oil corp AI learns from me
i've furnished numerous websites that are now corporate-blocked b/c of my habits
muh (((hatespeech))), muh parked domain, muh weapons, muh etc
In reply to off topic (sorry Tyler) … by I Am Jack's Ma…
Everybody is on their way to being automated. Better get your house in order and be ready to survive with food outside the system, or you're gonna just be getting some of that basic income that we're all gonna get in the future.
In reply to mega oil corp AI learns from… by cheka
Yes, grow your own and find self employment, outside. Predictions of the future are always way off, unless you assume the opposite.
In reply to Everybody is on their way to… by Skateboarder
diminish protocol k, refresh x parameter 7, send fresh linen to MOM, Over...
In reply to off topic (sorry Tyler) … by I Am Jack's Ma…
Q is CFR?
Wikileaks? PoL or FOAD, people.
Lots of talk, a definitive lack of results.
In reply to off topic (sorry Tyler) … by I Am Jack's Ma…
Hollywood Chicks have been using robots since 1950, its called a vibrator! OMG!
That chart, and the list of 10 skills chart linked in the last sentence, should be required reading for everyone with a job or looking for one.
School or trade school will prepare you for a job. They won't prepare you for a successful career. You either keep learning or be roadkill.
"Could" isn't a truth.
If I was a cynical man, I might think they have some skin in the game.
AI will create more jobs than it destroys. That I am confident. When and where remains TBD.
What terrifies me is who is developing the tech. Google? Apple? IBM? DARPA? Many more obscure and potentially/probably more dangerous companies. If you think Google, FB and Twitter are dangerous with their control and censorship of information now with algorithms. Who do you think is developing the technology that can make decisions on its own? About your health? Your finances? Something as simple as the "safest and quickest" way to work on a Tuesday morning...
Technology doesn't create jobs. Energy creates jobs. Technology allows us to use energy better, subject to diminishing returns. Our energy is getting more expensive and more diffuse. There is no new/cheaper/denser energy for technology to leverage. From here on it is diminishing returns on energy with technology.
In other words, I'm not worried about AI either. I'm worried about expensive energy in this fake-ass economy.
Oh, and warlords. Yeah not too thrilled about warlords in 1st world countries.
All that AI crap runs off a "variables list". Someone has to program and bang out the endless mudslide of bugs that exists in all code. Why do you think WindowsXXX is constantly updated?? Security patches..that break downstream applications that need more security patches to fix exploits that break applications and on and on. Don't forget..humans are in the code building process thus malicious and intentional harm can be tossed into the "variables list"!! And because it's AI...the exploiters will blame the bot not the humans behind the bot.
"AI will create more jobs than it destroys. That I am confident. When and where remains "
AI will only create jobs for very skilled workers. The typical salesmen, office worker, are are dangerous ground. For instance, usually you can find just about anything you need to make a purchase from a company website than you can with a salesman. Plus you can get the information at anytime, day or night and not have to wait for the saleman to return your calls. Most items can also be purchased on the companies or retailers website.
The jobs growth will be development & improvement of AI information systems. Also consider that not only AI is changing jobs & the economy, but also cloud based systems & services. Smaller companies are ditching there own data centers and migrating to the cloud which reduces the need for IT workers that managed datacenter systems & apps. Companies that migrate to the cloud can reduce IT staff to about 25% of pre-cloud staff. The remaining staff manage cloud based services. I've also seen other corp. departments. decimated by cloud based systems: accounting, HR, payroll, Sales, Finance, marketing, compliance, etc.
What I see is a lot of semi-skilled workers being forced into low wage retail jobs as more and more companies replace office workers with automation & cloud systems. Wages for low skill jobs will stagnate, decline as more and more people saturate the availability these types of jobs.
Perhaps with boomers retiring, wages will avoid deep decline due to decreasing labor force particpation. However, retiring boomers are also a economic drain due to underfunded\unfunded pensions & entitlements, causing taxes to go up as well as the possibility of high inflation as gov't print money to close budget gaps and prop up debt.