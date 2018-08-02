Eskimo Yells "I Hate White People" While Punching White Woman; Judge Rules Not A Hate Crime

Fri, 08/03/2018 - 12:51

A Calgary indiginous woman who knocked out a white woman's tooth on November 1 while yelling "I hate white people" did not commit a hate crime, according to privincial court Judge Harry Van Harten. 

The victim, Lydia White, was standing outside a Calgary pub talking to another person whne Crowchief walked up and yelled "I hate white people," before punching White in the face - knocking out a tooth. Upon her arrest, Crowchief told police "the white man was out to get her," according to the Calgary Herald. 

Yet Judge Van Harten didn't see any racial motivation whatsoever...

Provincial court Judge Harry Van Harten, in a written decision, said Tamara Crowchief’s motivation for striking Lydia White was not related to racial bias.

Crown prosecutor Karuna Ramakrishnan, who had sought a sentence of 12 to 15 months, argued Crowchief’s unprovoked attack last Nov. 1, amounted to a hate crime.

But Van Harten agreed with defence counsel Adriano Iovinelli that there was insufficient evidence to establish Crowchief attacked White because of the colour of her skin.

“There is no evidence either way about what the offender meant or whether . . . she holds or promotes an ideology which would explain why this assault was aimed at this victim," said Van Harten during his ruling. "I am not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that this offense was, even in part, motivated by racial bias.”

At a court hearing earlier this year, White said she's still confused by the assault.

I still get angry when I think about it,” she said. “I don’t understand why this woman did this. I never did anything to her. Never even spoke to her.

Crowchief, who had been in jail over six months before Trial, was given 12 months probation "and ordered her to get psychological and psychiatric counselling, as well as counselling for substance abuse," the Herald reported. She is also banned from drinking or going to a business that specializes in the sale of alcohol. 

macholatte

 

There’s nothing wrong with hating white people. It’s not racist. It’s normal.
- Tom Perez

 

Hatred for white people is natural. How can something so natural be labeled racisist or a hate crime. Is breathing a hate crime?
- Keith Ellison

 

Let’s face it. Black people hate white people.
- Chris Rock

Black people can't be racist. Prejudice, yes, but not racist. Racism describes a system of disadvantage based on race. Black people can't be racist since we don't stand to benefit from such a system.
- Dear White People (movie) 

(Affirmative Action does not count as "a system of disadvantage based on race" ).

 

 

"White folks was in caves while we was building empires.... We taught philosophy and astrology and mathematics before Socrates and them Greek homos ever got around to it."

- Rev. Al Sharpton Kean college in 1994. 

 

pods

This is the problem with all these retarded laws. They will only be used to go after the approved people.

It's okay, because as history shows, once whites get pushed past a certain point, nobody kills with greater efficiency.

Someone once said, in the next war you won't be able to take off your uniform.  I think we edge closer each passing day.

pods

Save_America1st

yeah, the double-standards are very convenient for all the psychos, sociopaths, and scumbags out there.  

See:  NYT hires blatantly anti-white, racist Korean chick, but won't hold her accountable for her blatant racism.

or Roseanne Barr gets destroyed for a single non-racist "tweet" comment...

But the Guardians of the Pedo Galaxy of pedowood will rally behind a blatant pedophile scumbag who tweeted several thousand blatantly pedo comments for years.

oh well...the day is coming.  They'll all get what they have coming to them. It's already been happening and most people don't even realize it yet.  But they will soon.

#TRUSTTHEPLAN

#QANON

#WWG1WGA

#THEGREATAWAKENING

 

glenlloyd

This is just getting plain retarded.

If she did in fact make the statement before striking the woman then FFS it's a damn hate crime!!

How is it even remotely possible that anything conservatives say to liberals is clearly racist, sexist etc, and assumed so from the git go but some crazy nutjob liberal indigenous person declares her hate crime and then proceeds to attack someone just standing on the street and some wacked out judge, against the obvious, says it wasn't a hate crime?

FFS!!!!

techpriest

@macholatte,

Was talking with my family about the recent NYT debacle in the car, and as they are first-generation immigrants they are all baffled about the whole anti-white phenomenon. Some time ago I met some Sudanese child veterans and other victims of the civil war over there (refugees), and they had the same baffling. Relatively, it is so great over here, so why all the race hate?

Same thing when I go to China. when you look at fashion posters/magazines, folks over there almost idolize white people. The hate is clearly not natural, where's it coming from?

The only conclusion I can draw is that race-baiting politicians want to take what are very old wounds, and open them up and rub salt in at every opportunity. It is clear that the political class wants strife and civil war, and to be uber-cynical, I would say that once it happens they would sell the weapons to both sides. These organizers really are enemies of peace, because peace is their enemy and would end their racket.

macholatte techpriest Fri, 08/03/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

 

so why all the race hate?

My experience living overseas for many years is that race is not significant. What’s important is what someone smells like. Seriously.

The left has no platform except the hysteria of identity politics. Blue Brain Numb Skulls ask no questions because they are emotionally invested in Prog fomented hate. Tens of millions of Prog lemmings all over the place completely unaware of the brain washing that controls them.
It’s very sad.

 

 

Homer E. Rectus

Surprisingly, Al Dullton spent two years at Brooklyn College before dropping out. He is a paragon of stupidity. He doesn't know that Astronomy and Astrology are very different things, but even more stupidly, he opens his mouth so everyone can tell how dumb he is on a regular basis.

. . . _ _ _ . . .

...or pledge allegiance to a Queen.

Sure we do. All officers of the government must pledge loyalty to that little troll.
The highest office in Canada is not Prime Minister, it is Governor General. GG has the power to dissolve parliament.
QEII still officially owns all the land of Canada.
Her face is on all our money, fCs!

Try writing QEII a letter. The recommended closing is, 'I have the honour to be, Madam, Your Majesty's humble and obedient servant'. 

dirty belly

Take away your 'hillbilly heroin' and see what happens.

[ N]onmedical use of painkillers has increased in recent years, with some authors suggesting that painkillers serve as "hillbilly heroin": a drug chosen by rural adults to cope with psychosocial stresses in their lives.

Do painkillers serve as "hillbilly heroin" for rural adults with high levels of psychosocial stress?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28678649

oldschool

The real issue isn't one of proof, though that is generally difficult (except in this case!). The real issue is one of principle.  Government has no legitimate authority to regulate thoughts or emotions.  Period.  Actions, yes.  Thoughts and emotions, no.  

If you try to argue the contrary, I believe you will find you are starting with a false premise and working toward a very dark conclusion.

Hate crime laws are the real hate crimes.