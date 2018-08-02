Gartman: "We Fear That The "Music" Has Stopped"

It was exactly two weeks ago that Dennis Gartman urged readers of his newsletter to "prepare for a breakout in the Dow above 30,000." Why? Because "the past 6 ½ months has been nothing more than a massive consolidation phase in what is still a bull market, consolidating the gains earned over the course of the bullish run that began in early ’16 when the Dow traded down to 15,700." As a result "huge gains, perhaps sufficient to carry the Dow to 30,000+… as exaggerated and as stunning as that may sound… is technically possible."
Well, no more. As he writes in his latest note, today "has the “opportunity,” if we can call it that, to become a very, very ugly day in the global capital markets with the dollar trading higher and thus putting pressure upon foreign shares right from the start."
He explains:
US stock index futures are trading slightly for the worse as we write, with “earnings” still at the fore and with most of the earning’s surprised coming to the upside rather than to the down. But even these vaunted earnings shall take a very second seat to what is happening and what has just happened in China; US shares cannot and will not withstand the broadside hits from China today.
Furthermore, what two weeks ago was consolidation to push the market to 30,000 is now a game of musical chairs that is ending:
So, we fear that the great game of investment “musical chairs” may be ending; we fear that the “music” has stopped and we fear that everyone shall be dashing for that last available seat with injuries along the way. The “reversals” to the downside we had noted last week are still extant; the “gaps” to the downside in the US markets former leaders such as Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, Tesla et al are open and ominous. Protection of capital is now the first order of the day.
And what was until mid July a floor, is now resistance:
We hope… we sincerely hope… that we are wrong about the serious effects upon European and North American stocks that are to be derived from what has happened in China today and that they can be avoided. We hope… we do indeed very sincerely hope… that the virtual collapses in China can be insulated, isolated and over-come, but we very seriously doubt that to be so. A movement below 2,775 in the S&P futures shall be a serious breach of technical support; a movement below 25,000 in the Dow futures would be the same and so too a movement below 7200 in the NASDAQ futures. Keep those levels very, very much in mind; the future of the markets depends upon those levels holding.
Of course, the above may explain this headline:
- NASDAQ 100 ERASES 0.7% DROP; S&P 500 PARES DECLINE TO 0.2%
Nas 10k inc.
Thanks Fartman!
Time to go all in now.Max leverage.
In reply to Nas 10k inc. by FreeShitter
I'm beginning to understand Gartman's problem...
He's making macroeconomic decisions from day-to-day observations...
In reply to Thanks Fartman! Time to go… by TheSilentMajority
Or Gartman has gone deaf.
"What difference does it make? They died"
Oh, sorry, hit the wrong button and the Hillary clips started playing.
In reply to I'm beginning to understand… by Yellow_Snow
I read an investment book in the vein of Market Wizards- and one of the gurus they interviewed mentioned The Gartman Letter! The book was older- but I couldn't help but tune the guy out after that!
In reply to Thanks Fartman! Time to go… by TheSilentMajority
As for his comments- I think we are seeing an economical uncoupling- ala President Trump- what's bad for China- should be good for America. It's the safe port in the storm theory- there is always a safe port (bull market) somewhere!
In reply to I read an investment book in… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Gartmen is no Jeremy Irons.
Yeah well the NASDAQ is up.
Gartman has spoken. The man could reverse a super nova.
In reply to Yeah well the NASDAQ is up. by dark fiber
If that doesn't signal new all-time highs, I don't know what would.
So, the music has just begun eh ? Excellent ..
Since he changes his positions like the wind we need to start keeping a tally over the course of each month and using the bear:bull ratio as his overall monthly sentiment.
denny thinks shcomp is a leading indicator. lolz
Chinaman stealing IP from a US company. Say it ain't so
https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/FBI-searching-house-in-Niskayun…
MAGA
Oh F***. Now I have to manage my short positions until the next time the wind changes direction.
Dang... everyone else has caught on and is fading Gartman too. Oh well, it was good while it lasted.
gartman is internet famous. lolz
In reply to Dang... everyone else has… by Bryan
You have to remove the eight screws on the cover, and replace all the cheap capacitors, then put the cover back on. Music is fine, Amplifier is broken.
It's funny that he has a 2775 target. One of my models also has a target close to that range, but it is not based on the same algo he is using.
I am going long and on margin. Thanks Gartman.
sell the wife; sell the kids. Gartman has spoken.
In reply to I am going long and on… by onwisconsinbadger
yey lets dance!
This guy is still trying to use traditional trading dogma that is not relevant in a rigged system. There is nothing wrong with what he says or think provided he is dealing with some organic system but he is not. quillian.net/blog/young-socialists/
Happy Days are here again...
denny is busy watching china meanwhile the usa 10y is banging its head against 3% ceiling all night long. big week next week. tick tock bitchez. he may be right for the wrong reasons.
Forget “the music”, Gartman needs to learn how to turn off the noise in his head. He’d be better off drunk all day.
What’s the frequency, I want to listen into his head radio
In reply to Forget “the music”, Gartman… by Brazillionaire
Denny isn't FM, he is up in the UHF range. 1.5 gigahertz or something like that. you need a tiny antenna to pick up his shit.
In reply to What’s the frequency by booboo
Aug 24 2015. Here we go again. Take your profit targets and slice them in half. We’re gonna have a Rule 48 extravaganza!