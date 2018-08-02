"In Government, Scum Rises To The Top"

Authored by Walter Williams, op-ed via Townhall.com,
Some Ideas To Think About
Poverty is no mystery, and it's easily avoidable. The poverty line that the Census Bureau used in 2016 for a single person was an income of $12,486 that year. For a two-person household, it was $16,072, and for a four-person household, it was $24,755. To beat those poverty thresholds is fairly simple. Here's the road map: Complete high school; get a job, any kind of a job; get married before having children; and be a law-abiding citizen.
How about some numbers? A single person taking a minimum wage job would earn an annual income of $15,080. A married couple would earn $30,160. By the way, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, less than 4 percent of hourly workers in 2016 were paid the minimum wage. That means that over 96 percent of workers earned more than the minimum wage. Not surprising is the fact that among both black and white married couples, the poverty rate is in the single digits. Most poverty is in female-headed households.
Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign garnered considerable appeal from millennials. These young people see socialism as superior to free market capitalism. Capitalism doesn't do well in popularity polls, despite the fact that it has eliminated many of mankind's worst problems, such as pestilence and gross hunger and poverty. One of the reasons is that capitalism is always evaluated against the nonexistent, non-realizable utopias of socialism or communism. Any earthly system, when compared with a utopia, will not fare well. Indeed, socialism sounds good but, when practiced, leads to disaster. Those disasters have been experienced in countries such as the USSR, China, most African nations and, most recently, Venezuela. When these disasters are pointed out, the excuse is inadequacies of socialist leaders rather than socialism itself. For the ordinary person, free market capitalism, with all of its warts, is superior to any system yet devised to deal with our everyday needs and desires.
Here are a couple of questions: Does an act clearly immoral when done privately become moral when done collectively? Does legality or majority consensus establish morality? Before you answer, consider that slavery was legal; South African apartheid was legal; the horrendous Stalinist, Nazi and Maoist purges were legal. Clearly, the fact of legality or a majority consensus cannot establish morality.
You might ask, "If you're so smart, Williams, what establishes morality?" That's easy, and you tell me when I make the wrong step. My initial premise is that we own ourselves. You are your private property, and I am mine. Self-ownership reveals what's moral and immoral. Rape is immoral because it violates private property. So is murder and any other initiation of violence. Most people probably agree with me that rape and murder are immoral, but what about theft? Some Americans would have a problem deciding whether theft is moral or immoral.
Let's first define what theft is. A fairly good working definition of theft is the taking by force of one person's property and the giving of it to another to whom it does not belong. Most Americans think that doing that is OK as long as it's done by government. We think that it is OK for Congress to take the earnings of one American to give to another American in the form of agricultural subsidies, business bailouts, aid for higher education, food stamps, welfare and other such activities that make up at least two-thirds of the federal budget. If I took some of your earnings to give to a poor person, I'd go to jail. If a congressman did the same thing, he'd be praised.
People tend to love a powerful government. Quite naturally, a big, powerful government tends to draw into it people with bloated egos, people who think they know more than everyone else and have little hesitance in coercing their fellow man. Nobel laureate Friedrich Hayek explained why corruption is rife in government: "In government, the scum rises to the top."
$24,755 - your 'poverty beating' roadmap has a very low threshold to beat.
I wouldnt consider $25k "out of poverty" in the US even for a single person, if $53k in San Fran is basically homeless status.
Want to know why a massive amount of people want socialism? They look and see practically every other 1st world country offer free education and healthcare.
Bernie's supporters were mostly Millenials, the same (misguided) generation who all went to college on the behest of their parents and got reamed for it. Bernie is simply a man who, either by design or not, used the unrealistic hopes of the downtrodden generation as a way to get votes/popularity.
One thing I don’t understand about MAGA. The rallying cry is to make America great again, but the actions are to revert the government and tax system to when America wasn’t that great.
The height of American civilization was the 50s or 60s, but all the actions are to bring the state back to how it was in pre-WW1 or the 1920s. It was the stronger labour controls and high taxes of the 50s that coincided with American dominance. The kind that if someone tried to introduce them today they’d be called socialist.
never mind the 1920s, are you sure he is not actually aiming for 1900 that is , before the trust busting times
Any time before 1913 would be good with me.
Poverty, in the U.S. has nothing to do with money.....
"Indeed, socialism sounds good but, when practiced, leads to disaster"
Im sure the author is thinking of Venezuela. But Venezuela, like all of South America, is a cartel infested, militaristic, corrupt country run by a megalomaniac. It's more oligarch than socialist.
He should ask the question: if socialism in a stable society, like say Sweden, means free health care & education, why do people say the US has a low tax rate? Just add that cost right to your taxes, and bim bam boom the US tax rate is probably more than a 100%, because, lets be honest, the average $55k/year for a family of 4 will NEVER EVER cover the $1 million it would take to send your kids to college debt free.
On a shithouse wall in Iraq.
"Always remember that while cream rises to the top, so does the shit."
I dedicate the latter portion of that statement to Lt C, Capt S, and Major G, scumlapping incompetent fuckwads not smart enough to pour piss out of a boot with the instructions on the heel!
Fatty shit floats too.... so do witches...
Yeah, nothing is more funny than seeing a land whale, in a bikini (gag!) trying to swim in a pool.
WB-7 did this one!
http://thenewsdoctors.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/yellen-and-polar-bear-e1453592718190.jpg
Now that Shark Week is over. He should do one of Honest Hill’ry!
Too much fat in your diet...
Eat some shredded wheat for some sinkers.
Good one man. Ill register that for later use.
Scum = Jews
And Hillary too.
Hmmm, people holding pro-union signs in America, but half written in Spanish. Looks like foreign interference to me.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/unions-praise-trump-on-steel-tariffs
"In Government, Scum Rises To The Top"
Uhhhh... it's not just in government.
Supporting evidence: the number of legal immigrants that arrive in the US with zero, and after 20 years own homes and businesses.
Not proof; but evidence that the system works as designed. Usually.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
When faced with Enemies in K-12, Nursing, Medicine, Universities, Politicians, Church Leaders, Salesmen, Wall Street, Insurance,... and Media... "Look this good you will not"... probably you will suck up the war narrative and parade around with the flag to support the Politician and Propaganda Apparatus
- You look Meshugada
(ooops I was too cagey, and people read this as attack, not sarc or irony, I mean all people, the many too many, the masses, the hoi poloi, will suck up the war narrative and/or parade around with the flag to support killing of 1-2 million Asians or Iraqis... so sorry... thanks for your interest in national security asshole)
Rambling and incoherent ancap articles are the worse kind of articles.
Feel free to dazzle us with how it's incoherent. Be specific. Use evidence. Spare us the snarkiness.
In a top down socialist country where everyone gets there essence from the government even while constantly denying it, how is it so strange that young socialists are now wanting to get in on the action themselves. What do you expect? Where is their option to go with free markets?
quillian.net/blog/young-socialists/
"In Media, Scum rises to the TOP". Quote Fixed.
- https://www.mediaite.com/tv/watch-sarah-sanders-refuses-to-say-press-is… (Yeah, MSM Lowers the Conversation in the USA for like 115 years since 1913)
- Quote un Quote
The path of my life is strewn with cowpats from the devil's own satanic herd. And may yours be, too.
"Here's the road map: Complete high school; get a job, any kind of a job; get married before having children; and be a law-abiding citizen."
It sure as hell isn't rocket science, is it?
The article is well-reasoned and with good principles. But we must differentiate between what was earned by honest labor and what was acquired by rent-seeking. The latter is fair game for redistribution.
College is too hard, its racist, give me a degree in being a SJW.
You all owe me. I don't have to work, I'm special, you are all wrong, and trash.
Recall Moonbat!
Why should ZH click on your link. Maybe I remember you ID, but not your new avatar. But you think we haven't been set up on ZH to click on things. You think we are not attacked here. You are some kind of Don Quiote?
If we had real capitalism it would solve a lot of issues, but crony capitalism eventually ends in disaster and possible some people frog marched to the guillotine, not that that would be a bad thing.