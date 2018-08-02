Here's Why Trump Is Hiking Chinese Tariffs To 25%

One of the cited reasons behind today's market slide which started in Asia and promptly swept the rest of the globe, is a belated appreciation of Tuesday's news that the Trump administration is now considering more than doubling proposed tariffs on a further $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25%, up from an original 10%.
But what exactly prompted Trump to push for the sharp reset in Chinese tariffs?
The answer was actually first given by Trump himself three weeks ago, when in a candid CNBC interview the president said that he was not only watching the US trade deficit with China, but also its currency, which was "dropping like a rock", suggesting that trade war was morphing into currency war after he berated the Fed for hiking rates and pushing the dollar higher (when, as we explain below, Trump should be commending Powell for doing just that).
Fast forward to today, when the WSJ gives some further color, noting that while "the administration didn’t spell out a particular rationale for increasing the tariff.... the reasons include anger over the Chinese government’s failure to approve the merger of U.S.-based Qualcomm Inc. and Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors, which forced the companies to scrap a deal aimed at boosting Qualcomm’s reach into new markets."
The WSJ also cites "industry officials who have discussed the move with the White House" and who said that another, perhaps far more important reason for the tariff increase "is to compensate for the decline in the value of the yuan by about 6% over the past two months."
“It’s important countries refrain from devaluing currencies for competitive purposes,” a senior administration official said, and although he didn’t accuse China of acting in that fashion, the implication was clear.
Yet another reason that forced Trump's hand is that as several banks have recently pointed out, the Yuan devaluation to date has effectively offset the adverse impact to Beijing from the $34 billion in tariffs enacted on Chinese goods, mainly machinery and components (to which China retaliated with tariffs on the same amount of U.S. exports, especially farm products).
But whatever the reason, the longer the trade war continues, the more Trump will find himself in a bind: on one hand he wants lower rates and a weaker dollar, on the other he keeps escalating by enacting ever bigger (and higher) tariffs on China, which are sure to prompt a broad inflationary response in the US economy requiring even higher rates, as we discussed previously. Here is the WSJ:
The proposed tariff increase poses big risks for both the U.S. and global economy. A 25% tariff would boost the cost of a range of U.S. imports at a time when inflation has begun to pick up. It would become another factor for the Federal Reserve to consider as it decides how quickly to raise interest rates.
“This gets you nothing,” said Fred Bergsten, founder of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a Washington, D.C., free-trade think tank. “It adds to inflation pressure and interest rates and [would] strengthen the dollar, which makes trade situation even worse” for the U.S., he said.
Worse, not only are US farmers getting crushed by Trump's tariffs, but domestic companies are starting to feel the burn:
Keith Weinberger, chief executive of Empire Today, a flooring company in Northlake, Ill., said he “might be able to offset” a 10% tariff on his purchases of Chinese vinyl flooring. “But there’s nothing you can do about 25.”
Meanwhile, in corporate America, it appears that there is just one thing executives are talking about: tariffs.
As for China's response, there are two angles: what it says, what it does and what it could do.
Starting with the latter, and continuing the tit-for-tat retaliation in the trade/currency war, higher-than-anticipated tariffs will encourage Beijing to let the yuan slide even more, exacerbating the currency war and potentially making Trump dictate monetary policy to the Fed.
In fact, China can keep devaluing the Yuan until its capital controls "firewall" finally cracks: recall that this was the trigger that prompted a global bear market (from which the US was spared) in 2015/2016 when China lost a total of $1 trillion in reserves to defend its current against an onslaught of capital flight.
Then there is what China says and on Thursday, Beijing urged the United States to "calm down" and return to reason after news that Trump may hike the tariffs from 10% to 25%.
Wang Yi, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, said U.S. efforts to pressure China would be in vain, urging its trade policymakers to “calm down”.
"We hope that those directly involved in the United States’ trade policies can calm down, carefully listen to the voices of U.S. consumers...and hear the collective call of the international community,” Wang, a member of the country’s state council, or cabinet, said in Singapore. "The United States’ method of adding pressure will not, I’m afraid, have any effect," Wang told reporters on the sidelines of a regional forum.
Finally, when it comes to what China does, look no further than the Yuan, whose sharp devaluation started in mid-June, when Trump formally launched the trade war, announcing that new tariffs on $50BN in Chinese products will come into effect, followed just days later with the launch of the next, $200BN round of tariffs.
This is how China has responded so far.
And with the Yuan hitting the lowest level against the dollar in a year overnight, the ball is now in Trump's court. Any further escalation will only accelerate the Yuan devaluation, strengthen the dollar, and - eventually - breach China's capital control firewall at which point 2018 will finally become 2015 all over again.
And the biggest irony: it Trump really wants to defeat China, instead of criticizing the Fed for hiking, he has to encourage Powell to do precisely what he has been doing so far, as Eric Peters explained over the weekend:
"The best way to bring Beijing to its knees is by running a tight monetary policy in the US. China has the world’s most overleveraged, fragile financial system.” In 2008, China’s total debt-to-GDP was 140%. It is now roughly 300%, while GDP is slowing.
“The economy is held together by capital controls. If those fail, the whole system fails.” The capital flight in 2015/16 cost the government $1trln in reserves, and that was with ultra-dove Yellen in charge. Imagine what would have happened with Volcker at the helm. “The Chinese are dying to get their money out.”
All Trump has to do, is help them do it and watch as China's economy crumbles from the inside.
Because he's an asshole
It's all bollocks. Tariff is just another word for taxation. The extra money will go to Israel and the MIC as it always does and this time is no different no matter how much you hope and pray.
In reply to Because he's an asshole by PitBullsRule
Out Of Control ...
In reply to c by ItsAllBollocks
TDS is brought to you by Headlines that say "Trump is", when the truth of the matter is he hasnt done a damned thing....
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Just close our ports to Chicom crap stuff or peg the dollar to the yuan. On tweet about that will get some attention.
In reply to TDS is brought to you by… by gatorengineer
USA all loaned up,,Corps want China ownership then run them threw more debt processing.....
In reply to Just close our ports to… by Ghost of PartysOver
There are a lot of Chinese in America....
China could also stop rare earths exports to America, Japan and Israel. Europe would follow suit if they would dare something...
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by Life of Illusion
Yeah, he is an "asshole"; and sometimes, when dealing with assholes, you've got to be an asshole.
Limp wristed, feckless cunts like Bill Clinton, Bush and Obama gave away (sold for political gain) the fucking farm; an asshole is what's needed to get it back!
In reply to TDS is brought to you by… by gatorengineer
You gotta be a Ferengi when dealing with Ferengi.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
Actually doing this tariff puts the squeeze on the middle mans profits, and raises significant tax revenue.
Sort of like prior to 1913 and Personal Income taxes.
I would like to see it play out, maybe abolish personal income taxes.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
So this is interesting, not sure but I don't think ZH has covered it yet.
From fivethirtyeight (Nate Silver): https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/why-were-sharing-3-million-russian…
The academic working paper referenced: http://pwarren.people.clemson.edu/Linvill_Warren_TrollFactory.pdf
Left Troll
230 handles, 405,549 tweets
These handles sent socially liberal messages, with an overwhelming focus on cultural identity. They discussed gender and sexual identity (e.g.,#LGBTQ) and religious identity (e.g., #MuslimBan), but primarily focused on racial identity (e.g., #blacklivesmatter). Many handles, including @Blacktivists and @BlackToLive, tweeted in a way that mimicked the Black Lives Matter movement, with posts such as @Blacktivists, May 17, 2016, “Justice is a matter of skin color in America. #BlackTwitter”. Many such tweets seemed intentionally divisive, including @Blacktivists, May 10, 2016,“When you have been handcuffed for no good reason, all you can think about is how not to get shot. Never trust a cop”, or @BlackToLive, September 6, 2016, “they treat us today, not like fellow citizens, but as an insurgency which they must suppress...”.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
In reply to So this is interesting, not… by Jim in MN
This is how we bring things to peoples' attention around here. Get used to it.
In reply to You can drop a nuke on… by dlmaniac
All the Russian troll bots on ZH aren't going to like you.
In reply to So this is interesting, not… by Jim in MN
The right-mimicking ones or the left-mimicking ones?
In reply to All the Russian troll bots… by roadhazard
Well if flapping our lips has never worked and we don't feel like shooting them, what else would you suggest Einstein?
In reply to Because he's an asshole by PitBullsRule
Can we try Tweeting in ALL CAPS. Worked well with Iran...
In reply to Well if flapping our lips… by Jim in MN
Worth a try, sure.
In reply to Can we try Tweeting in ALL… by gatorengineer
This is all stupid bullshit.
There comes a point where constantly pushing the other side makes you look desperate and weak.
Or at least if you're going to do it, shut the fuck up and don't make such a public spectacle about it.
You've clearly never been in New York City business deals......
In reply to This is all stupid bullshit… by Brazen Heist II
No I haven't. And I'm not a fan of drama kings or queens.
Getting the yesteryears of manufacturing back to the US is a Sisyphean pipedream.
In reply to You've clearly never been in… by Jim in MN
I'd be willing to bet that Trump's main objective is better terms of access to the Chinese markets. Just a hunch.
In reply to No I haven't. And I'm not a… by Brazen Heist II
China is SO screwed lol lol
Nah ... only the workers are screwed, not the country or its government. China will become the world's largest consumer economy and will prosper with deficit spending.
In reply to China is SO screwed lol lol by south40_dreams
Does everyone else receive a warning from Windows that this site is not secure?
BTW, the tariff and trade war spoof is just a methodology to start/accelerate the move of manufacturing from China to India. "Now is the time."
Does everyone else receive a warning from Windows that this site is not secure?
oh god that's rich coming from microsoft.
In reply to Does everyone else receive a… by Grandad Grumps
So? Instead of the Dollar Store it will be the Three Dollar Store.
Our whole economy is based on paying Mexicans welfare EBT and them spending it at the dollar store on cheap Chinese crap.
The whole thing is a big fucking joke and the taxpayers are the patsy.
Its all cheap Chinese shit.
A stronger dollar helps US consumers and gives us more disposable income, which would stop or at least delay the rot in brick-and-mortar retailers. It will negatively affect our exports, so the farmers will get hit harder. What Trump needs to do, IMO, is continue to make the USD stronger while doing something real to help US farmers. Im thinking of a program where the government buys soybeans and corn from the farmer hurt by the stronger dollar and use that food to feed our homeless and poor people on welfare.
Ever wonder why our farmer are growing corn at 4 cents a pound dried, when an organic heirloom tomato brings $4/lb.....? I do.
In reply to A stronger dollar helps US… by Animal Mother
How do you get round the one belt replacement of the petrodollar to the Yuan-Euro type counter model; especially if OPEC oil lobby buys into the Asian pivot massively.
As it is BRICS is now BRICTS,Turkey now plays on the other team, under the Putin put in Syrac. Which means that a financial crisis can boomerang on a US consumer economy left high and dry if China exports to ROW and devalues its money using concomitant currency controls to protect flight of capital.
Tit for Tat is now the new normal.
Will the Apple-Google-Amazon juggernaut resist Ali baba and China's hardware +AI fin-tech?
Make in USA. We do not need substandard plastic trinkets from people trying to rip us off and steal our ideas.
Makes sense gold is going down again for the 500th day in a row considering the inflationary effects of everything going on.
China's economy has to deflate and their currency needs to devalue anyway, trade wars or no trade wars. I continue to believe that one of the prime goals of the "trade wars" is to give political cover to Xi and Chinese leadership for the inevitable contraction of their economy. They can blame Trump and his trade wars, diverting Chinese anger away from themselves. If you are Xi or a Chinese elite, you desperately need a scapegoat for what's coming, and trade wars is it.
This Chinks know that their economy is a 'Fake Economy'-- a typical Commie planned central economy with no real market forces at work. They know that they can not survive without the U.S. The Chinks will protest and posture to save face. That is expected. They will blink (as well as one can blink without eye-lids), acquiesce to GEOTUS Trump, and all will be well. We just have to hold the line on the jew share-holders/bankers/money-men who do not want Trump's America First/MAGA! agenda for our economy/America. The kikes make too much wealth off of draining America's economic life blood. The hebes care not if us goyim suffer.
Jerome Powell is going to sink the global financial system and I am happy he is going to do it.
Stupid article. Poorly written with more cliches then the typical teenager. The only people dumber then what passes for an economist today are the Hollywood weirdos.
We used to make Vinyl flooring here in the USA..I think we invented it
Tariffs will be passed on to the end consumers by companies; Joe&Doe-already-broke will suffer the most. The effect will be higher prices (as if in a currency devaluation) without the dollar directly being affected (or incomes increased). I highly doubt anything good will come of this.